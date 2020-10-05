Monday October 5th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, October 5, 2020
Past, Present, Future
“Would you also go away?” John 6:67
Many pretend believers have forsaken Christ and walked no more with Him; but what reason do you have to make a change? Has there been any reason for it in the past? Has the Lord Jesus not proved Himself all sufficient? He asks you this morning, “Have I been a wilderness to you?” When your soul has simply trusted Jesus, have you ever been defeated? Have you not until now found your Lord to be a compassionate and generous Friend to you? Has simple, child-like faith in Him not given you all the peace your spirit could desire?(1) Can you even dream of a better friend than He has been to you? Then do not change the old and tried for the new and false.
As for the present, can that compel you to leave Christ? When we are hard-pressed with this world or with difficult trials within the church, we find it a most blessed thing to simply rest our head upon the shoulder of our Savior. This is the joy we have today, that we are saved in Him; and if this joy is satisfying, why would we think of changing? Who trades gold for dross? We will not renounce the sun until we find a better light, nor leave our Lord’s embrace until a truer lover shall appear (2). And since this can never be, we will hold onto Him with an inseparable grasp and bind His Name as a seal upon our heart.
As for the future, can you suggest anything or anyone that can arise that will render it necessary for you to mutiny or desert the old flag to serve under another captain? Surely not. If our life be long, He doesn’t change. If all should abandon us, He is a Friend who sticks closer than a brother. If we are poor, what better than to have Christ who makes us rich? When we are sick, what more do we want than Jesus to comfort and to heal? When we die, is it not written that “neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come . . . will be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”(3) And so we say with Peter, “Lord, to whom shall we go?”(4)
(1) Mark 10:14
(2) Mark 10:16
(3) Romans 8:38-39
(4) John 6:68
–Charles H. Spurgeon, 1834-1892
The Christian’s Prospect
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
Those of us who trust in Christ for salvation have a glorious prospect. For the present, while waiting to go to be with Him, “we have redemption, through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of His grace” (Eph. 1:7). In infinite love God has made us to be “accepted in the Beloved” (Eph. 1:6) and has pronounced us “complete in Him” (Col. 2:10).
Our position is now a blessed and exalted one, for God has made us to “sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus” (Eph. 2:6) and has “blessed us with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ” (Eph. 1:3).
But this is only the beginning, for, referring to the Christian’s death, Phil. 1:23 tells us that “to depart, and to be with Christ… is far better”; far better, not only than earth’s sorrows and troubles, but far better even than earth’s dearest treasures and joys.
But even this is not all, for the time will come when, the Church, “the Body of Christ,” having been completed, the Lord will come to receive all of its members, living and dead, to Himself. Referring to the resurrection of the deceased believer’s body, I Cor. 15 declares that “it is raised in incorruptibility” (Ver. 42), “it is raised in glory” (Ver. 43), “it is raised in power” (Ver. 43), “it is raised a spiritual body” (Ver. 44), for “as we have borne the image of the earthy, we shall also bear the image of the heavenly” (Ver. 49). And as to those believers who will be alive at His coming, he says: “We shall all be changed” (Ver. 51).
“For… we look for the Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, who shall change our vile body that it may be fashioned like unto His glorious body according to the working whereby He is able even to subdue all things unto Himself” (Phil. 3:20,21).
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-christians-prospect/
Ephesians 1:7 In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;
Ephesians 1:6 To the praise of the glory of his grace, wherein he hath made us accepted in the beloved.
Colossians 2:10 And ye are complete in him, which is the head of all principality and power:
Ephesians 2:6 And hath raised us up together, and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus:
Ephesians 1:3 Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who hath blessed us with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ:
Philippians 1:23 For I am in a strait betwixt two, having a desire to depart, and to be with Christ; which is far better:
1Corinthians 15:42 So also is the resurrection of the dead. It is sown in corruption; it is raised in incorruption:
43 It is sown in dishonour; it is raised in glory: it is sown in weakness; it is raised in power:
44 It is sown a natural body; it is raised a spiritual body. There is a natural body, and there is a spiritual body. …
49 And as we have borne the image of the earthy, we shall also bear the image of the heavenly…
…. 51 Behold, I shew you a mystery; We shall not all sleep, but we shall all be changed,
Philippians 3:20 For our conversation is in heaven; from whence also we look for the Saviour, the Lord Jesus Christ: 21 Who shall change our vile body, that it may be fashioned like unto his glorious body, according to the working whereby he is able even to subdue all things unto himself.
Joint-Heirs with Christ
By Justin Johnson
From the moment you trust in Christ, you become a member of the body of Christ.
Like any membership, there are immediate benefits. The benefits are given to you freely by your identification with Christ.
For example, did you know that if you were baptized into Christ you were crucified with Him?
“I am crucified with Christ…”- Gal 2:20
A dead person has already paid the penalty of death. This is a huge benefit, but what is more is that you are also resurrected with Christ.
“Now if we be dead with Christ, we believe that we shall also live with him:” – Rom 6:8
Life is a great benefit. Eternal life is eternally beneficial. The power to live after death is God’s gift to all who receive benefits with Christ.
“For though he was crucified through weakness, yet he liveth by the power of God. For we also are weak in him, but we shall live with him by the power of God toward you.” – 2 Cor 13:4
Since you are receiving benefits with Christ, and Christ is seated in heavenly places, you also inherit a position there with him.
“Even when we were dead in sins, hath quickened us together with Christ, (by grace ye are saved;) And hath raised us up together, and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus:” – Ephesians 2:5-6
When Christ died and resurrected he inherited “all things” from God (Eph 1:22), so would not you receive all things as well?
“He that spared not his own Son, but delivered him up for us all, how shall he not with him also freely give us all things?” – Rom 8:37
Certainly. After all, you are with Christ and enjoy all the benefits of being a member of His body (2 Cor 6:10).
“[God has] blessed us with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ:”- Eph 1:3
The Mystery of Fellowheirs
Perhaps you have noticed that all of these membership benefits in Christ are found in Paul’s epistles.
This is because God revealed to Paul the mystery that by faith in the gospel you can be fellowheirs with Christ, of the same body of Christ, and partakers of his promise in Christ (Eph 3:6).
It’s only by being a joint-heir with Christ that we have access to all of these immediate benefits (Rom 8:17).
Without being a joint-heir with Him according to the mystery, we would lack a host of riches given to his sons by grace.
Without the revelation of the mystery, we would not know the riches of the glory of His inheritance, and ours (Eph 1:18).
What do Members do?
If we have all these free benefits as joint-heirs with Christ, then what is a member of the body to do?
Being a member of the body of Christ gives you the duty of labouring together with him, and the opportunity to receive rewards for proper service.
“…every man shall receive his own reward according to his own labour. For we are labourers together with God…” – 1 Cor 3:8-9
It may be that we suffer with him, and if you do, you will reign with him.
“If we suffer, we shall also reign with him:…” – 2 Tim 2:12
In the end, because everything we receive, whether freely or by our labour, is a result of our being joint-heirs with Christ, we are glorified with him.
“When Christ, who is our life, shall appear, then shall ye also appear with him in glory.” – Col 3:4
https://graceambassadors.com/life/joint-heirs-with-christ
This is an incredible one minute video. Interesting comments at the tweet as well.
Watching a New York Times columnist leave Ted Koppel “speechless” after explaining that conservative voices like @BenShapiro are more successful online than the Times and “CBS, CNN, NBC, ABC combined” is one of the best things you’ll see today.
https://twitter.com/GiancarloSopo/status/1312764869071040512
Dinosaur media hasn’t figured out yet that they are going extinct.
And Ben Shapiro is not my favorite commentator.
Cuomo Wants National Guard to Pick Up New York’s Garbage
Mon Oct 5, 2020 Daniel Greenfield
The National Guard has been filling in, in all sorts of ways, during the pandemic. Including doing things it wasn’t meant to do, like helping care for the nursing home patients whose death warrants Governor Cuomo signed when he forced nursing homes to accept over 6,000 infected coronavirus patients resulting in as many as 11,000 deaths.
But this is insulting, abusive, and just wrong.
https://www.frontpagemag.com/point/2020/10/cuomo-wants-national-guard-pick-new-yorks-garbage-daniel-greenfield/