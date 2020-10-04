RSBN Hosts Livestream Broadcast With Trump Supporters From Walter Reed Medical Center…

Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) continues to cover the MAGA supporters outside Walter Reed Medical Center. Livestream below:
MAGA: …We may not always have it all together; but together our fellowship has has it all. ~’Merica.
Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) continues to cover the MAGA supporters outside Walter Reed Medical Center. Livestream below:
MAGA: …We may not always have it all together; but together our fellowship has has it all. ~’Merica.
Trump back in hospital after brief drive to salute supporters
https://twitter.com/AFP/status/1312872052047654914
Some of the comments in that thread are really asinine.
Wow..13 year old says his mother is from a Communist country, Vietnam, has been involved in politics since pre-school..says POTUS is sent from God
Trump hospitalized with Covid-19: Who is saying what?
https://twitter.com/AFP/status/1312860796247044096
PDJT bought boxes and boxes of pizza and water for the well wishers
Love our President!!!❤️🤍💙
A lot of them have been there since yesterday afternoon, after the #WALKAWAY March.
Yes. RSBN interviewed a number of the WALKAWAY supporters last night.
I have such a hard time refraining from wishing the same level of ill will on them that they have directed toward our president. I am refraining. But it is not easy.
Amen!!!
I guess that’s the “do unto others” part we all need work on. Kill em’ with kindness, plus I want them to live a long healthy life behind bars.
Who needs cable news, we have Sundance!
RSBN takes coverage of our great President to another level. Thank you RSBN!
PDJT needs to give a shout out to RSBN at his next rally. (Yes I said rally.)
Also thank you PDJT hope you get well soon.
RSBN Has Been A Blessing… The MSM Has Ignored The Huge Rally’s For The Most Part… I Even Watched A Trump “Boat Rally” That RSBN Covered… Fantastic!
What a delight this president is! Sending chocolates an pizza to the folks outside! He didn’t have to do that but it is exactly what convinces me he is the president that loves the people and delights in however he can help. God bless him and his lovely wife and may God will 4 more years at least😉
Clcik thru that RSBN livestream when it’s over. Cuz they started @ 4PM and almost from the start there is one great interview with an immigrant after another. From countries all over the world.
Really uplifting. Great interviews w/ people who are truly grateful to live in the USA. It’s a 180 from the Hateful Dem Riots and bullying we’ve seen so much of.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1312713748398866432?s=20
I am very surprised that Antifa was too scared to counter protest in front of Walter Reed. Are they scared of all these Fascist?
I believe there is a huge downtic in posts due to “issues” with WP — I know I am one of them! Hoping this gets fixed but if not WE are ALL still here reading and cheering on everything PDJT and Sundance. WP? Not so much
President Trump and his supporters love America more than the democrat communists hate it.
Love always wins over hate!
Vote!
Energizer Bunny taking notes to learn from PDJT.
What about Melania?? Any coverage on her??
Can we agree the “Q People” are now officially annoying???
supposedly, indictments were going to be flying so 45 was put in LOCKDOWN…
but lookie here: 45 is doing drive bys in the beast!
I just wonder if the deep state is looking at this.. the people driving hours to pay respect…… try to overturn this election… cheat… it will be a modern day French Revolution..
and most of the Kings on Wall St and the crooked politicians in the house and senate followed by the three letter agencies.. Do you think you will survive the American People retribution..
When was the last time there was such spontaneity for a politician.. who was it….. JFK……
MAGA…