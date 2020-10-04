Dr. Sean Conley, Physician to the President, Provides an Update on President Trump…

Earlier this morning Dr. Sean Conley provided an update on President Trump’s condition from day #2 of his stay at Walter Reed medical facility.

The president’s team includes: CDR Sean Conley, DO; COL Sean N. Dooley, MD; CAPT John Hodgson, MD; CDR Wesley R. Campbell, MD; Robert Browning, MD; Brian Garibaldi, MD; and Lt Col Jason Blaylock, MD.

