Dr. Sean Conley, Physician to the President, Provides an Update on President Trump…

Earlier this morning Dr. Sean Conley provided an update on President Trump’s condition from day #2 of his stay at Walter Reed medical facility.
The president’s team includes: CDR Sean Conley, DO; COL Sean N. Dooley, MD; CAPT John Hodgson, MD; CDR Wesley R. Campbell, MD; Robert Browning, MD; Brian Garibaldi, MD; and Lt Col Jason Blaylock, MD.
All those prayers everyone has said for the President must have worked. According to the good doctor, the Prez seems to be doing well. He will come out of this fighting like never before.
The only thing that died today was democrats last hope that Biden would be President.
Long live Trump!
I agree. The press is hoping for some sign the President is failing. Drug store reporting.
Mark Meadows made a rookie mistake that set off a media firestorm, scaring many of us who support President Trump. I knew he was a little weak but I didn’t think he was that stupid.
I believe he did that at the request of the President to get it out
To whipsaw the media?
Meadows is very effective as a COS. Not sure it’s fair to ding him since the media had no qualms about outing him – likely to sow discord and doubt and dissension. Our media sucks (as if that’s news to anyone here).
I’m willing to give him a guarded pass this time. Maybe he was a little emotional about the situation and he didn’t think. But I do think he bears watching.
Meadows was speaking in generalities that sounded too scary. Dr Conley was speaking in data points that drove the decision to go to the Hospital. Go to take the emotion out of it to keep thigs cool and measured.
2 typos not acceptable. ‘Got to take the emotion out of it to keep things cool and measured.’
WHY would he tell them anything “off the record” He Knew it would immediately leak. I s3 a tell all book in his immediate future when he is canned.
The drive bys say he told them something “off record” and you believe them?
I never trust m s m. They are ruthless… I think all of us are armchair quarterbacks. It’s easy to give opinions when hiding behind keyboards;)
Actually, there is a video of it. The cameras were there and he pulled them out of the area.
As usual the Propagandists took what Meadows said out of context. Maybe Meadows could have been a little clearer, but I lay blame on the state controlled propagandists.
Reporter: Yesterday you told us the president was in great shape, had been in great shape from the previous 24 hours. Minutes after your press conference White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters that the president’s vitals were very concerning over the past 24 hours. Simple question for the American people, whose statements on the president’s health should be quoted?
Dr. Sean Conley: So the Chief (Mark Meadows) and I work side by side. And I think his statement was misconstrued. I think what he meant was that 24 hours ago when he and I were checking on the president there was that momentary episode of that high fever and that temporary drop in the saturation which prompted us to act expediently to move him up here.
Meadows and the doctors yesterday messed up. They should have played it straight to begin with; there was absolutely no downside?! “The President was pretty sick yesterday, high fever, droppi oxygen sat number, so we have him some oxygen and brought him here. Today he is MUCH better. Questions?” No biggie. They created unnecessary drama and concern and damaged credibility for no good reason. 40 lashes! 😊
I agree. Be honest because when the media gets something suspicious, they run with it, no matter if true or not. Never give them a chance to paint their own narrative.
Meadows-who should have been more careful what he said to the press- would not have been in that kind of awkward posititon if the Doc had just said in his update yesterday, the Pres. had an issue Friday that we addressed this way, but is doing very well now. Makes the Docs updates become harder to believe completely if he’s not honest, which isn’t good for the American people and is golden fodder for the media to raise all sorts of issues with.
Hopefully, the Doctor never does it again. I understand his position and the need to keep some things under wraps, but he needs to be very careful how he conveys information on PTrump’s condition. He kind of insinuated that more happened but kept insisting the Pres. wasn’t on oxygen and not on oxygen the previous day, with a bit of a smirk. Now we find out The Pres. was briefly on oxygen, spiked a high fever and that was the reason they moved him to WR. Really hits the Doctor’s credibility and feeds the media beast.
I understood Dr Conley to say the President was put on oxygen briefly at WH when he decided to transfer to WR, because of a lower O2 sat. A good precaution because some Covid patients can get dramatically worse in a few hours. Yesterday he ordered O2 to be available, but the Pres refused it as not needed, confirmed by normal O2 saturation readings.
His bad O2 saturation number is normal for me. I’d be thrilled with a 95.
We all have different “normal” My normal temp is 97.6.
My O2 runs 98%. Low blood pressure. I have been denied donating blood because of low BP. Then they found out I was a distance runner in 100 degree weather. now I am old and my personal best mountain biking this month was 160 miles in one week.
The media is asking questions they don’t understand. The media is trying to inject buzzwords to appear smart.
They are also trying to inject fear and chaos. The WH Correspondents Assoc. needs a major overhaul.
stay in the back seat and stfu …
I only pay attention and listen DIRECTLY to the updates from his team of doctors. I ignore ALL the rest including his family. They should all stay out of it. Knowledge on his medical condition is way, way out of their league. Let his doctors do the talking.
I don’t think Meadows had a choice. The doctor botched the most important press conference he has ever given. As President Trump would say, “he choked.” The doctor is not the president’s press secretary. Nobody’s wants to hear him spin.
Meadows just needs to step up and say I am not a doctor and I over reacted. I need to leave the medical diagnosis to the doctors.
our dear chrissy wallace is on some kind of a hyperbolic tear . what a freaking joke.. he must sense his debate days are over.
You are correct.
He knows he’s toast.
Yes , he is afraid of being ” Megyned” , but he already has. He is trying to yammer his way out – too late. Too bad (not)
If people had doubts about this weasel, Wallace certainly confirmed their doubts today.
wallas*..should mot moderate debate in first place…
He is bleeding out of his eyes or wherever.
Reminds me of the movie where the little fat kid, who wanted to be liked, yelled “Go Beavers!” during a funeral at summercamp
My prediction ? Wallace is about to be hit with the Trump Curse…. as was Megyn. Kathy Griffin and others. POTUS took no action against them personally but their careers ended after they attacked him. Wallace probably does not know about the Trump curse but he senses he screwed up big time and is trying to salvage his rep. Too late. He forgot he was a moderator and instead became the debater…my guess because he saw Joe wasn’t up to it and tried to help out his side.
“he is afraid of being ” Megyned”
James Woods posted a tweet that said:
“Wallace is toast. He’s Megyn Kelly with a smaller dick”
Wallace deserves it. His attacks on PT were purposeful and pre-planned. I suppose we will see more of the same with the next fake moderator.
Wonder what his ratings were this morning.
But invitations to the elite’s parties are skyrocketing.
His career days are over. He will soon be Megyned.
I noticed during the debate last Tuesday night that Chris Wallace has hands like a girl, though kind of red . . . now, if “Seinfeld” ever comes back, couldn’t they do an episode on that? They had one about a gal’s “man hands” (Seinfeld was dating the gal and was getting kind of freaked out about her “man hands” so why wouldn’t it be amusing to have an episode with Chris Wallace and his “girl hands” or is that verboten?)
I am just venting in this way because I absolutely cannot stand his voice, actually –
and he spoke disparagingly about his father, Mike Wallace – but does he think he would have gotten to where he is without his dad’s name? I mean, I just totally do not get Chris Wallace, there is nothing enjoyable about watching him or listening to him.
verboten, but “Last Man Standing” might get away with it.
Pretty funny if you ask me. Goes with his squeaky high pitched voice.
The nation doesn’t like him— terrible way to retire. His bubble is very small.
He’ll just be a old, miserable guy who opening worked on the failed Joe Biden campaign.
A loser forevermore.
**Openly
Trump administration officials and GOP leaders should refuse to be on his show. And he really should be on MSNBC.
Chris Wallace makes MSNBC appear objective. He is unwatchable.
Well he IS a registered Democrat
like his dad Mike Wallace of 60 Minutes fame.
“And he really should be on MSNBC.” Sorry, won’t happen. Rumors from undisclosed sources whisper he has already been offered a full time Weather Update position at Fox’s WNYW Fox 5 , New York. ( Caution: could be fake news).
Look, the guy thought he had a reputation as being tough but fair but those paying attention knew better. He was all in for Biden from the start and we knew it and so do many others now.
When I’m on the road and my schedule allows I live stream 1090 AM out of Wichita Falls, TX to catch Rush. Before Rush comes little Brian Kilmeade and I hear some of his whimpy stuff. Brian is obviously a company man and never has a bad thing to say about his friend Chris Wallace. But he had a real hard time defending Wallace against a plethora of callers after the debate. I think it even opened little Brian’s eyes a bit.
Chuck Wallace?
Keep Praying for PDJT……..
Always!
Very informative. Thank you. I do wish the WH would tell how Melania is doing. Praying everyone is healthy soon.
I can’t listen anymore to the drive by media ask questions as their lack of concern and consideration for the human is consumed by their leftist indoctrination to antagonize, criticize and create chaos. To see the way they behave I wonder why anyone would give journalist one second of their time. They dishearten me and my time is worth more then listening to their malice driven questions. On a positive note it is good to know the President is in grateful competent hands. It means POTUS’ team Is a happy team unlike the left who are never happy which correlated with Ungrateful. For my sake I hope they don’t get to live in a communist society of which they clearer do not understand as Comrade Harris will have them imprisoned dare the question her dictatorship.
The media are like lawfare…looking for criminality when there is none; and foregoing any mention of uplifting or unbiased news. I am canceling them, out of respect for my own sanity and peace of mind.
That Dr is very polite to the a-hole reporters. I’m happy the President is doing better and in great hands. Any word of FLOTUS?
She evidently is doing well. And, there’s something about President Trump saying she is because she’s “slightly younger.” The man sure knows how to live dangerously …
That was funny how he said she was a tiny bit younger. Still has his sense of humor 🙂
Said it in his four minute video message to the Nation. Roughly it went “…as you know, Melania is a little younger than me, just a tiny little bit…”
😂
No change for Melania with very minor symptoms as she home stayed at The White House, but quarantined from her son. And yes the good doctor Conley will be happy when the president goes home as he no longer have to deal with the jackals & thieves in the media.
No kidding (re conley)!!
one good thing about meadows’ screw-up. numerous lib haters are more demoralized than ever at our good news.
In light of your comment, do you really believe “Meadows’ screw-up” was really ascrew-up? 😉
It is the thing that makes the most sense because who could expect that the press keep his identity shielded?
wink wink
The Art of War!!!!!
God knows -nothing would ever be “off the record” with the jackass media.
Who wouldn’t know that? This isn’t the O’Biden years where the script is written for them.
It was utterly inexcusable and amateurish for Meadows to give ANY “off the record” information to media about the President’s condition. What did he expect would happen to the information he so imparted (whether he was “outed” or not)?
I’m not writing Meadows off. He’s done much great work. Hopefully he (and others in the Administration) learned a lesson.
The media asked not a single question about the positivity of the President’s progression to wellness after the onset of the virus. They were starved for bad news to report and, no doubt, to project to the public the assertion that the President was, is now, or will be significantly impaired.
The media is a pack of jackals.
It’s all about the narrative, that’s their only concern.
Personally I hope that the President stays at Walter Reed for the completion of the iv treatment, think it was a total of 5 days so with Sunday being day 3 for the iv treatment, that would be going back to the WH by Wednesday – just because this virus has that ability to hit suddenly even in those appearing to be doing fine, and from personal experience am aware that people who normally are never sick, sudden reversals happen and the person has no internal body experience for fighting sudden onslaughts such as what this virus’s cyctostorms (sp?) create.
but, that’s just me, worrying about ‘Dad’ as some twitter-folks call the President.
Also realized today with the doctor’s press briefing, it’s not just Chris Wallace, but all reporters have become adversarial advocates instead of journalists. If it weren’t for the occasional real breaking news, such as updates on the President and First Lady’s condition, this house would never turn on any of these news channels, the online keyboard journalists are the modern day revolutionary pamphleteers.
Bessie, surprised you just noticed today that “all reporters have become adversarial advocates”.
Not OANN’S Chanel No.1 !!!
Non! Jamais!
I was just surprised at the ugliness by the press during the doctor’s briefings; knew it was there, just realized they, the press, don’t care anymore about keeping up the facade.
Well after the media’s participation in all the”get rid if Trump schemes” it was their dream to get the doctors to admit that he was actually extremely ill, on a ventilator and just barely hanging on by a thread! They hate our President and are determined to break him and his family.
Bessie, imho, President Trump should be released.
Staying at the hospital allows the Media Whores to continue with their coup crap.
A release from the “hospital/Covid” will do to the “Incapacitated Narrative” what “Acquitted” did to “Impeachment”.
If the President is well enough to return to the Whitehouse….
The CRISIS IS OVER…
COVID FAILED.
Knomsayin
Bessie2003:
That today’s journalists become ‘adversarial advocates’ when Republicans are in power is only half the insult to our constitutional Republican democracy.
The other half comes when these same journalists turn Praetorian Guard when Dems are in power, destroying the natural and healthy balance of political power, and leaving in its wake a perverse system by which liars are labeled virtuous, and the virtuous are labeled contemptible scoundrels!
Sounds like our days are numbered: exactly 30 on the low end!
I too would prefer that he stay at the hospital longer. Physically, the hospital is going to be better set up as a work environment for the caregivers. The furnishings can be better cleaned. The pharmacy is onsite, not a few miles away. The staff can help each other suit up in PPE for direct care.
Coming out with such a statement as predicting that he might be leaving so soon could result in an eruption if he needs to stay longer or might influence him to leave too soon because of the optics. If he goes to the WH too soon and has to return to the hospital, Nancy Pelosi will be screaming for a cabinet meeting for the purpose of invoking the 25th Amendment.
“just because this virus has that ability to hit suddenly even in those appearing to be doing fine, and from personal experience am aware that people who normally are never sick, sudden reversals happen and the person has no internal body experience for fighting sudden onslaughts such as what this virus’s cyctostorms (sp?) create.”
utter BS on steroids … there are no sudden reversals in this disease … there may be a sudden worsening yes … but once the corner is turned it DOESN’T come back …
Regarding PDJT staying at the hospital longer: I think the fact that he was diagnosed immediately and therefore treatment(s) began immediately, dramatically lowers the risk he’ll take a turn for the worse and the virus will enter the deadly phase 2. We’ve learned since this virus first appeared that it needs to be treated in the very early stages, which was done in this case, and we’ve also come a long way in figuring out how to treat it, depending on the individual patient’s symptoms. I think the “abundance of caution” thing is (rightfully) still in effect for his medical team, but I’m confident he’s out of the woods. FWIW.
Think you’re right. Also, maybe today’s outing by the President to do a drive by thank you to all those outside the hospital there will allow the doctors to gauge how the President is doing outside a hospital setting.
He looked great!
Yesterday those awful reporters were trying hard to make the case for pilosi to be called in to take over. Today they must be furious that President Trump may be released tomorrow.
Just skip over Pence.
No big Thang!
Robert, IMO that was her plan. She was angry that she hadn’t been called when President Trump was first admitted to Walter Reed.
This, imho, was the plan….
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/if-covid-incapacitates-trump-the-25th-amendment-would-kick-in/ar-BB19Ep3X
Thank you Ladnh20. And you know if pelosi ever got into the oval office there would be an immediate EO that she was there for life. And this is exactly the reason IMO this chinavirus with so many repubs and President Trump has been orchestrated and contrived.
Robert, notice that VP PENCE, at the ACB event, was photographed seated directly in front of, and less than 6′ from, an “””UNMASKED””” Senator Lee, who has – NOW – NOT THEN – been diagnosed POSITIVE for the “CORONA”.
What do you think Pelosi had in store if BOTH President Trump AND VP Pence were… “Battling the ‘Rona?”
25th Amendment
Section 4…
Would be my guess
I got this!
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/0/0a/Alexander_Haig_Official_Portrait.jpg/220px-Alexander_Haig_Official_Portrait.jpg
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/0/0a/Alexander_Haig_Official_Portrait.jpg
Ah… sorry, nevermind. I forgot about the recent WordPress issues with posting pics and stuff. 🙂
meadows baited the scum.
So true. Piggy cant even keep her party in line as the rumblings to have her replaced have gotten stronger. And As RS states “Just skip over Pence.”
Juanita Broaddrick
@atensnut
This should scare the holy #WetBuzzardFart out of everyone who reads it.
https://twitter.com/atensnut/status/1312741347607097347?s=20
Pelousi has been “in-waiting” to be President ever since the Russia Houx began. She’s traveled around the world undermining President Trump. Purely evil. Really wish the Logan Act was enforceable because many Obama people including Kerry deserve to be prosecuted.
Wish I could see who likes.
Seems the update/install thingy is doing something….
The “Tree” is back – replacing the w/p logo in my bookmarks
So… that’s something
🇺🇸🇺🇸-TRUMP 2020-🇺🇸🇺🇸
Hope he stays at WR for another week. Seems like the illness can be bi-phasic…people feel better as the virus clears during the first 5-7 days then after a few days a hyper-reactive immune response kicks in and patients get really sick, very fast.
I’m sure the media would like that as well.
I’m sure that’s why he is on an immunosuppressant this early in the illness.
And the woman reporter yelling at the good doctor at the end of today’s presser wanted to know about his lungs on Friday and yesterday, if x-rays showed anything. I suspect they did as the doctor ignored her. They probably saw some evidence of inflammation, thus they started him on a steroid.
Yes, the doctors made a point of saying that PDJT was not complaining of shortness of breath.
One of the oddities of WuFlu is hypoxia without shortness of breath.
I’m glad none of those press creatures caught that point and asked about it.
Hopefully he stays on the steroid and possible blood thinners.
I have heard of that here and there, too. Or just some get sick quick.
Not me. I hope he gets out and start working. Not sure what bi-phasic is but knowing Trump if he relapses he will just deal with it. PDJT is very inspiring. Get him out there. Leave the other guy in his basement with his mask on.
Please don’t be cavalier about this virus. Its ability to attack the lungs quickly, out of nowhere, is well-known, UNLIKE most flu bugs.
Yeah, that’s what I keep hearing anecdotally, but no one in my circle of known friends that gotten the virus have had this lasting lung damage. I know people have died and would not consider myself cavalier with regards to the China Flu or the regular flu. I am just sick and tired of the incredible fear mongering the left has perpetuated on this country. We, most likely, will be wearing masks and in fear in 2021. Count on it.
BS … not well know because its a myth … provide a single link to a case or study …
Getting irrarated with post not working here. He was on day 10 or so. See evms.edu/covidcare. Also see #covidcare on parler for posts.
Not writing up again here
We are doing our best to move the comments as we find them. Yours was found in our spam bin. 🙁
So what is it about my posts that put them in spam???
Something is obviously amiss with ASKIMET….WP’s spam filtering service. You’re welcome to express your feelings to the people who run WP. We are not impressed either.
ASKIMET must be using Artificial Intelligence.
However, Garbage In, Garbage Out comes to mind…
AI is either Knowledge Based or Rule Based…
I would hate to see either of ASKIMET macros.
Ad rem, I do not envy you even a “smidgen”!!!
A thousand ‘mercis’ and even more ‘thank yous’ for what you guys and girls do here!
Appreciate the support owl!!!
It’s rather stunning that with all the problems most of us (including site admin’s) have been having since this started, you seem to think its about you.
My Likes and Reply were working until very late last night but not for my last 2 comments. Also my notifications bell is still missing but I still get notification emails. Wish I could delete WordPress and start over.
That’s exactly what SD is trying to do….delete all the new changes.
Oops, my recent comment above just appeared, sorry.
Why did you mess the site up so bad, Puddy? It obviously was you, since Trump is now in the hospital and unable to do his normal messing-up stuff. 😀
have not heard of a single instance of this ??? link to something …
hyper active immune response doesn’t wait for a week … and your immune system doesn’t suddenly become hyperactive …
I wish he would too!! From experience, (never having Covid) I know you can feel good in the hospital, get discharged, go home and fatigue hits like a ton of bricks.
Thanks for your post.
Clearly the Psychiatry profession will be doing booming business after POTUS wins his reelection. The Libtard tears will cause flooding of Media Nuz rooms. Camera men will be snickering behind their masks.
MVW, maybe they will move to other countries like they have been promising to do. We can hope.
sherry, that should also clear out most of Hollywood…. let us pray (🤞 – fingers crossed)
Yeah, it took the ultimate force to make RBG live up to her promise to move!
yes it did.
Lawrence O’Donnell and the hammering, Part 2.
That never gets old. Thanks for a much-needed belly laugh today!
Anger Management alert! :-)) Thank you for posting this!! :-))
Team Apocalypse tells us that people over 70 who are somewhat overweight are in dire straights if they get WhuFlu, but the Boss will likely be back at the Oval Office tomorrow having kicked the worst plague man has ever seen 🙄 in 4 days. This will poke a big hole in Team Apocalypse’ bubble. 😁
Magabear, I think the overweight thing is being over-hyped. Obesity is definitely a big factor, but normal cutoff for obesity is BMI30, Donald is 30.4, last year was (29.6 at his physical). We don’t see him often without his ballistic vest,
That’s why I said somewhat overweight. Weightlifters/bodybuilders like myself always show as having a high BMI, but it’s a meaningless stat for some people. Team Apocalypse makes no such differentiation though.
Then the Team Apocalypse will say…There was NO BUBBLE…we have facts!!!! What they don’t say is that their facts are made up…been happening since 9 September 2020 when the CDC was pulled out of the stats business…
Seen this conference. Media is rude and likes to insert themselves. How many people requires to have 100% oxygen..??
“How many people requires to have 100% oxygen..??”
I like a little Nitrous Oxide mixed in with my oxygen……
Gives you that FREEDOM SOUND, HUH????
All that screeching and yelling at that poor man . . . the vaunted White House Press Corps is a flipping joke.
Fake news is the enemy of the people.
God Bless Donald John Trump.
Long live the Republic.
Wolverines!
Dr. Conley is a Navy commander, he should get combat pay for this.
And a few stars for bravery.
They are obsessed with this lung status and oxygen.
This was posted yesterday on the_donald.win
https://media.thedonald.win/post/d2sCFefI.png
If president Trump was a cigarette smoker like Obama they would have a reason to get excited. He isn’t and they are bummed that his lungs are still healthy at his age. A pox on the liars and con artists in the media!
I said it yesterday. The drive bys are purposefully the lung/oxygen narrative out there because they want to plant in people’s minds that the President is gravely ill and will have to be put on a ventilator – they KNOW what that means. They WANT him dead and anything to achieve that is good enough for them. That is why they are continuously talking about oxygen and casting doubt on what his doctors are saying.
They are vile and evil.
This is stupid.
Praying for President Trump and our lovely First Lady. It is heartening to hear is progressing so well.
How many times does the good Doctor Have to say his oxygen saturation level never dropped below 90% and was only at 93% when he was given oxygen for an hour? I imagine people have lower oxygen levels when wearing masks. Our media is disgusting. The event on Friday as described by the Doctor was not a sudden life threatening event as much as the media would like it to be. For them to insinuate they medical team is hiding information is despicable.
For President Trump to continue working through all of this is remarkable. I do not where he gets the energy and stamina. Us other mortals would be calling in sick and bedridden. Contrast that to Biden taking another day off to rest. The choice for who should lead the Nation the next four years could not be more obvious.
Your remark about people wearing masks at times having oxygen saturation levels of 90-93 is VERY insightful. I’d like to see a study on that, particularly with people over, say 50. (Of course, no such study will be done for reasons anyone can deduce.)
Additionally, was DJT “masked up” when his level dropped to 93?
DW – I have chronic COPD, and I can assure you ANY halfway effective mask inhibits all air intake! I’ve been using a western outlaw “mask” when I’ve had to don a mask, and even that soon has me gasping.
So yeah, I don’t need no steenkin’ study…..
Like I said yesterday, Meadows played the media; the stories started running that the president was in bad shape (the whole nine yards) and … wham … here comes the president, out making a statement to America, sounding just as fine as could be … a real gotcha moment.
Now, if he isn’t discharged from Walter Reed tomorrow, the media will get all excited about how his condition is deteriorating … these little press critters are real jackals and morons.
For the moronic class, here’s a simple, easy to grasp concept … he has a slightly glorified cold.
Picture this in your mind’s eye – the Pearly gates in front of you, looking pretty much like a giant stadium, ‘Welcome To Heaven” – with multiple entrances and signs above “AIDS” “Heart Disease” “Cancer” “Stroke” “Malaria” “War” “TB” “Malnutrition” etc etc – and long, long 50 abreast lines of people waiting to be “checked” in. But what’s this?? – front and center, a lane and check in, with fewer and fewer, socially distanced, majority geriatric applicants, with the light of a billion TV spots trained on them, and most insisting to that they belong in one of the other lines.
What’s the deal with the Trump tested positive on Wednesday story? Seems it was created by a mistatement by the doctor then was walked back.. only ask because the meme that Trump knew he was positive when he went through his schedule is starting to gain traction on my social media….are the doctor’s confusing statements the only evidence of this story/meme?
Chris Plante, in the first hour of his Friday show, said the following:
Hope Hicks tested Negative before boarding AF1 enroute to Duluth, MN rally Wednesday. On the trip back, felt ill and was quarantined aboard AF1, tested Positive on arrival at Joint Base Andrews and First Family went into precautionary quarantine.
Thursday AM, Donald and Melania had test done and was reported Positive that afternoon.
I’m curious how long does it take from infection to show a positive Covid test
There’s a range. It depends on each person’s immune system capacity, their level of exposure, and the quality of the type of test used. The incubation period after initial acquisition (the period when one has virus but won’t test positive) can be anywhere from two days to two weeks. That’s a statistical curve in which the largest number of people will test positive at 7-10 days after exposure. You can be contagious throughout the period before you display symptoms, if ever.
https://apnews.com/article/virus-outbreak-infectious-diseases-archive-18ec189fc9d5d82bbdfa2a390471b347
Thanks for the info InvisibleM. Would be nice to have the genotypes of the people who have become infected in this outbreak for tracking/forensic reasons.
It sure would.
Dr Conley said the President’s oxygen saturation is 98%, totally normal. Lowest was 93%, at which point he was started on dexamethasone and responded promptly to over 95%.
To put in perspective, I just checked MCR guidelines and they don’t cover oxygen therapy for anything above 88%
https://www.cms.gov/medicare-coverage-database/details/ncd-details.aspx?NCDId=169
See protocol from evms.edu/covidcare or go to #covidcare on parler a lot you are missing
Iterated my post not going thru
How come Dr Fauchi isnt part of that team? Youd think that witch being the best Dr in all the USA, being able to direct every US citizen on how to live their lives…hed be taking care of the POTUS.
./.Sarc
Funny that, eh… He is the best doctor only to those who wish us and our President harm.
Dr Fauci is not on the team because he might be one of the contaminer.
Dr. Fauci has been working for government research all his life. I would be surprised if he has ever treated a patient
Corporate bureaucrat…as they say “those that can do and those that can’t teach”. Typical government blowhard, protected because they can’t be fired.
Apparently cannot be pushed into retirement either. Fauci is bearing down hard onto his 80th birthday. He is only a few months younger than Crazy Nanzi who turned 80 last March.
Like… I think… still trying to figure out how to sign again after the “upgrade”
Catherine Herridge
@CBS_Herridge
·
5h
#TrumpCovid NOW: Two sources directly familiar with the matter tell
@CBSNews
White House staffer Nick Luna, who serves as POTUS “body man,” has tested positive for COVID-19. Luna is Director of Oval Office operations but he serves as the personal aide who travels most frequently
Catherine Herridge
@CBS_Herridge
·
5h
with POTUS. Luna went to Cleveland for the first presidential debate + the recent Minnesota rally. He was pulled, however, before going with the president to the New Jersey fundraiser on Thursday because of his close proximity to Hope Hicks.
@finnygo
First reported
@bpolitics
Since Luna didn’t go to the Minnesota rally, and is now Positive, it is logical that Hope, Nick Luna, and the First Family were infected before Wednesday. Since Melania and Donald tested Positive ( I don’t know when they were previously tested) at the same time, it’s logical that they all had a common point source.
I’m not sure who Nick Luna is, but it sounds like “body man” is something like a valet or actor’s personal assistant, that is someone out of sight in the background. That would lend support to the hypothesis that they were exposed from a point source, not in the public eye. Pieces of a puzzle, each with a different shape, but fit together
Presumably, POTUS and everyone around him are tested at least daily, so I don’t get this.
I just now saw this on Twitter
Crossed swordsInformationWarfare🛡 Retweeted
CHIZ Flag of United States
@CHIZMAGA
·
1h
Police cars revolving lightPolice cars revolving light BREAKING: Doctors says President Trump must rest comfortably in the White House for another 4 years.
4 more years…4 more years…
Maybe longer. It’s a potent CCP virus, don’tchaknow?
Fake News will use anything and make things up as well…
No “off the record” is EVER RESPECTED!!!
look at 45 with Bob Woodward tapes…all junk journalism…
Most of us, especially if we have sedentary jobs, go through life with our blood oxygen levels below 100%. Anything above 95% is considered normal. It’s great news to hear that President Trump is doing so well. God bless him and our amazing First Lady!
People showing up across from WR:
I think ALL the President’s aides including his family should stay out of it. Knowledge of his medical condition is way, way out of their league. Let his team of doctors DO THE TALKING to avoid confusion and avoid givIng the media what they want, that is, create dissension between and among each other. I only listen directly to his team of doctors.
“Officials for the City of Cleveland said 11 cases of the Wuhan coronavirus could be traced back to the Sept. 29th presidential debate. The cases were a result of debate pre-planning and set-up, with the majority of cases impacting out-of-state travelers, particularly debate organizers and members of the media.” ~ Beth Baumann over at Townhall
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bethbaumann/2020/10/03/cleveland-officials-say-at-least-11-coronavirus-cases-can-be-traced-back-to-debate-planning-n2577413
Don’t trust anyone in the “presidential debate commission” or the rest of the Democratic Party who were involved in Tuesday night’s fiasco at the Cleveland Clinic.
huh! Press or Papparazzi?
What a pack of hyena’s
I wanted to reach down the tube and slap a few of them.
Begging for bad news, sorely disapointed as the old lion refuses to ‘crumple up and die’ as they want.
So desperate, so pathetic. There must be something wrong with him surely, please, please tell us he is failing?
Wow… they are so mentally ill. This is fascinating really. If we thought TDS was bad before – watch what comes next as the ‘Brutus’ attempt fails to knock over their target, and is back in the big chair in a day. WOW..
When PDJT recovers, to great fanfare nationwide, the press will flip and claim he was never ill and it was all a stunt.
MAGAAAA!!!!
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1312864232711520257?s=20
New tweet from President Trump looking good!
That was wonderful. What I noticed is he looks “relaxed”, and even his voice is more “natural”. What I mean is, it’s not his “speech” voice. Almost like a friendly chat 💕
Thank You, Lord. You’ve heard the prayers of millions. I know that our President will get through this.
Our media, Fox included, will accept no other narrative than the President being on deaths door. If he comes out and does 100 push ups, they’ll say he did it to cover for how gravely ill he really is. Lies are all the fake news have, so my advice: turn them off!
The President has just driven by the crowds outside Walter Reed and is with the crowds….Live now
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bg2Q82I1Uq0&w=560&h=315%5D
President waving from the car:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/wp-content/uploads/IMG_5010-600×321.jpg
Yup. Watched it on live stream via RSBN.
Fabulous! And…where’s he going?!
YouTube won’t load. Then I saw a flash “We are being censored “. Happened last night too.
They’re sticking their fingers in their ears saying la la la la and pretending this great outpouring of love for our POTUS isn’t happening. Hilarious!
BREAKING: Trump is about to visit the MAGA flash mob outside Walter Reed
Oops. SO excited! That was a tweet from Jack Posiebec “ BREAKING: Trump is about to visit the MAGA flash mob outside Walter Reed”
Just channel surfing and stopped at CNN bc I saw Trump flags and supporters on screen. They were still gathered at WR and waving to President Trump as he and his peeps drove past. CNN livid bc they’ve been left in dark!
The reason the Doc answered the question about giving PDJT oxygen was because the team knew the ‘Press’ would spin the facts to suggest the Pres was dying or really sick. He was on oxygen for an hour, so they didn’t want to report that bit.
I didn’t hear the Meadows bit, but I would guess it was probably taken out of context. Meadows seems solid. If there is ever a disagreement between the Trump Team and the Enemedia, who ya gonna believe??????????????????
This damn virus is still not a big deal. It still amazes me we basically shut the country down for this. Everyone knows the hype of this virus has been purely political.
My 2 cents: The virus is a very big deal for certain populations, and can become a big deal in other populations if not treated appropriately STAT. However, this country should NEVER be shut down for any reason. I knew back at the end of March when POTUS extended the shutdown past “14 days to flatten the curve” that we were about to be screwed in ways many of us never dreamed possible. That was all the “scientists,” leftist politicians and media needed to orchestrate the take down of the economy and life was we knew it.
Get well, VSGPOTUS!
The fake news has fully outed themselves now. Enemies of the State.
Perhaps because of the president’s (apparently short) hospitalization, I have seen more pick-up trucks here in central Ohio with TRUMP 2020 flags and American flags and often both! More houses seem to have them also in the past days.
BIDEN trucks or cars…none, although there are certainly areas with yard-signs for BIDEN.
It is not logical to assume a “point source” or single carrier infecting all the people in the White House, unless the infection was done deliberately or insanely unsafe behaviour occurred (sharing of bodily fluids between the 11 infected).
Covid is not that contagious, in other words, it does not spread like wildfire, like measles does. R0 for covid-19 is 2.5, R0 for measles is 12 to 18. Measles spreads like wildfire.
Many people have a misconception that covid-19 is insanely easy to spread (because the MSM and health officials are lying to the public). This is false. One carrier in a room is not going to infect everyone unless some really unsafe stuff goes on like French kissing.
The CDC data indicate that covid is not very transmissible via asymptomatic carriers. Their current best estimate is that an asymptomatic carrier will typically infect 1/2 a person over the entire time period that they are asymptomatic. In other words, if someone was infected but asymptomatic and near Ms. Hicks for 4 or 5 days, there is a 50% chance Ms. Hicks contracts the virus
Even a symptomatic carrier (i.e. someone that is obviously sick) will infect about 2.5 people typically, according to the latest CDC estimate.
It is unlikely that someone so sick that they were coughing, sneezing and running a fever was prancing around the White House, but even if this was the case, this would not explain 11 people contracting the disease on essentially the same day.
The team that does the covid testing is the most likely source of infection. They likely interact with everyone in the White House. There is possibly a “resist” marxist on the team that deliberately infected the group or test kits could have been contaminated to spread the disease, unknown to those that give the tests.
The CDC currently estimates it takes about 6 days from exposure to showing symptoms of covid-19 infection.
If Ms.Hicks showed symptoms on Wed 9/30 she probably was infected on the previous Thursday 9/24 or Friday 9/25, as was the rest of the people infected in the White House.
The Secret Service should be taking a very close look at the people that administerd covid-19 tests around 9/24 to 9/25/2020. They should also be looking at the source and chain of custody of those test kits.
Believe the science, as the marxist demoncrats say. Here are the CDC numbers (last update on 9/10/2020, next update probably around 11/10/2020) and a link so you can see them yourself.
Scenario 5: Current Best Estimate
R0 2.5
Percentage of transmission occurring prior to symptom onset 50%
Time from exposure to symptom onset ~6 days (mean)
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/planning-scenarios.html#box1
Has the White House physician always been a DO, not MD?
A DO is just as (if not more) competent as a MD.
The corrupt media only has power as long as people watch and believe them. If the people turn the corrupt jackals off, they are powerless and irrelevant
This vile media group failed to convey one shred of compassion in their questioning. If this had been Obama some would likely have had difficulty speaking due to their tears and sobbing. They were all digging for anything that they could possibly use to manipulate, twist or create another Trump controversy. A Global news story last night showed a few second clip of PT’s address but all the rest of the time was on “the oxygen controversy.”
Dexamethasone is a miracle energy booster. After trying my best to arrange a hasty CT scan for a loved one before her scheduled CT appointment weeks later, she finally got the CT scan in the ER after much prodding on my part. Unfortunately, it proved that her cancer had returned as I suspected. She was given a 3-4 month terminal diagnosis and Dexamethasone. She almost immediately felt great as if she was perfectly healthy.
On the way home, despite the terrible news, the steroid drug had her smiling because of how great she felt. It can only be used for a limited time for healthy patients but not terminal patients. It is extremely effective at reducing inflammation throughout the body so I hope and pray it and all the other meds do their job for POTUS and he is free of them and back in the WH.
https://twitter.com/TABYTCHI/status/1312823764258902016?s=20
Reporter caught on HOT MIC after Walter Reed press conference laughing and saying “That wasn’t as fun as yesterday!” Ghouls, all of them.