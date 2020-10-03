Saturday October 3rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
This Evil Age
By Pastor Kevin Sadler
“Is our grace age, which Paul calls ‘this present evil world [age]’ (Gal. 1:4), worse than the time of Nimrod or what is seen in Romans 1:18-32?”
This age is evil. Every dispensation or age in man’s history has been evil. Every age has demonstrated that the heart of mankind “is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked” (Jer. 17:9), that people are sinners in need of the Lord. I don’t think our age is worse than the time of Nimrod or what is seen in Romans 1:18-32, but rather very similar. Romans 1:18-32 sounds like a commentary on our times! Mankind doesn’t change. Mankind has been evil, is evil, and will be evil.
News of mankind’s wickedness shouldn’t completely shock the believer. Rather, it should immediately remind us of people’s need for Christ and His salvation, and our need to be “Redeeming the time, because the days are evil” (Eph. 5:16). Faith in Christ brings new life and can bring transformation to people’s lives, so that they might live “in all goodness and righteousness and truth” (Eph. 5:9).
Paul calls it “this present evil world” to impress upon us the glory of our deliverance from it by Christ and His Cross. Galatians 1:4 shows us “Who gave Himself for our sins, that He might deliver us from this present evil world.” Knowledge of this hope is to cause us to react with thanksgiving and praise to our Savior, “To Whom be glory for ever and ever” (Gal. 1:5), and “that they which live should not henceforth live unto themselves, but unto Him which died for them, and rose again” (2 Cor. 5:15).
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/this-evil-age/
Galatians 1:4 Who gave himself for our sins, that he might deliver us from this present evil world, according to the will of God and our Father:
Romans 1:18 For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who hold the truth in unrighteousness;
19 Because that which may be known of God is manifest in them; for God hath shewed it unto them.
20 For the invisible things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even his eternal power and Godhead; so that they are without excuse:
21 Because that, when they knew God, they glorified him not as God, neither were thankful; but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened.
22 Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools,
23 And changed the glory of the uncorruptible God into an image made like to corruptible man, and to birds, and fourfooted beasts, and creeping things.
24 Wherefore God also gave them up to uncleanness through the lusts of their own hearts, to dishonour their own bodies between themselves:
25 Who changed the truth of God into a lie, and worshipped and served the creature more than the Creator, who is blessed for ever. Amen.
26 For this cause God gave them up unto vile affections: for even their women did change the natural use into that which is against nature:
27 And likewise also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust one toward another; men with men working that which is unseemly, and receiving in themselves that recompence of their error which was meet.
28 And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient;
29 Being filled with all unrighteousness, fornication, wickedness, covetousness, maliciousness; full of envy, murder, debate, deceit, malignity; whisperers,
30 Backbiters, haters of God, despiteful, proud, boasters, inventors of evil things, disobedient to parents,
31 Without understanding, covenantbreakers, without natural affection, implacable, unmerciful:
32 Who knowing the judgment of God, that they which commit such things are worthy of death, not only do the same, but have pleasure in them that do them.
Jeremiah 17:9 The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it?
Ephesians 5:16 Redeeming the time, because the days are evil.
Ephesians 5:9 (For the fruit of the Spirit is in all goodness and righteousness and truth;)
Galatians 1:5 To whom be glory for ever and ever. Amen.
2 Corinthians 5:15 And that he died for all, that they which live should not henceforth live unto themselves, but unto him which died for them, and rose again.
Is God Ruling the World Today?
By Justin Johnson
Supreme Court Justice Scalia died. Some said it was God’s judgment, others said it was for the better.
Islamic soldiers killed dozens and injured many more in Brussels last week. Some say it might be God’s judgment. Others say God helped them survive.
When tragedy strikes, Christians try to justify their wrong belief that Christ is ruling over the world today.
They think all that happens is decreed from Christ as the ruler of this world, but is the Lord Jesus Christ reigning in judgment and righteousness over the whole world today?
While it is true that Christ is risen above all things today (Eph 1:22; Col 2:10), and he will reign for ever over all the earth in the future (Rev 11:17), it is not true that the world is living in his kingdom now.
Here are a few reasons explaining from the Bible:
1. Sin not Righteousness
The kingdom rule of God is described by righteousness, peace, joy, justice, mercy, and love.
Is this an apt description of the world you see around you? Certainly not. We live in a present evil world as Paul describes, filled with sin, corruption, lies, injustice, and death (Gal 1:4; Eph 5:3-6).
When Christ holds rulership over the world, the Bible says “Thy throne, O God, is for ever and ever: a sceptre of righteousness is the sceptre of thy kingdom” (Heb 1:8). Ubiquitous and unchecked sin does not describe the reign of Christ on earth.
This is fatal to the idea that Christ is ruling now over all things on the earth.
2. Wicked Rulers
If not Christ, then who? Certainly Christ is the Head over all things, especially of those who are saved.
But Paul says the rulers of this world are not Christ, but the devil and his spiritually wicked minions. The rulers are in rebellion.
“For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” – Eph 6:12
The “god of this world” works against the work of preaching the gospel of Christ (2 Cor 4:4).
The prince of the power of the air rules the course of this world with a spirit of disobedience toward God (Eph 2:2-3). The world is in active rebellion against God and any right he claims over them.
3. Grace Not Judgment
In response to this rebellion, God has withheld judgment.
If Christ sits above all principality and power in heavenly places, then why does he not exercise his right to judge over all? What kind of rule is it that never judges? (That people claim God is judging the world, but injustice continues makes a mockery of Christ’s ability to judge.)
This is because before the Lord establishes his judgment and kingdom on the earth, he has offered terms of peace and reconciliation toward him. Paul calls this the dispensation of grace, and it explains why God is not preventing every evil, imputing every sin, and judging every wrong today (Rom 5:1; 2 Cor 5:19; Eph 3:1-2).
When God offers grace to the world (not judging them by their works), he cannot judge them for their actions at the same time. That God is offering grace to all sinners means the Saviour is withholding judgment (Rom 5:8).
4. Church not Israel
Whenever someone declares that Christ’s kingdom is on the earth now, they are diminishing God’s faithfulness to keep his promise to Israel.
God promised the nation Israel would reign over all the nations in the earth, but today God is building his church not a nation.
That God is continuing to build his church, where there is no distinction between Jew or Gentile, means God has not established his reign over the earth (Col 3:1, 3:11). His earthly kingdom requires Israel’s rise from their fallen position and a change in the operation of God on the earth (Rom 11:26-27).
The kingdom of God will not be present on the earth until Israel is saved and sits in a position over the other nations of the world.
5. Not Yet All Things
The book of Hebrews is written to the believing Hebrews who were promised a kingdom, but had since been scattered out of Jerusalem where the kingdom should begin. It contains some of the clearest evidence that the Christ is not yet ruling over all today.
Hebrews 2:8 declares that the kingdom has not yet come.
“For in that he put all in subjection under him, he left nothing that is not put under him. But now we see not yet all things put under him.” – Hebrews 2:8
“For here have we no continuing city, but we seek one to come.” – Hebrews 13:14
Christ is risen from the dead to sit in power over all things, but not yet do we see all thing subject to him. The scripture could not be any plainer.
Christ still resides in heaven, Israel has fallen, sin is still the course of the world, and the only people left on the planet are not called citizens of a city, but ambassadors to an evil dominion.
A Greater Hope
When tragedy strikes many Christians try to find comfort in the wrong doctrine that Christ is ruling over all today. They think that God is communicating to them good or evil through the circumstances.
This creates confusion as to what the Lord is doing when we see conflicting circumstances and interpretations.
A greater hope is found in the knowledge that the kingdom of Christ is greater than what we now see (Rom 8:18; Col 1:27). Christ is in a position above all things in heaven, but we see not yet his kingdom on the earth. The earth is being run by the rebels, and the representation of Christ here and now are ambassadors of grace (2Cor 5:20).
When bad things happen we know they are the consequence of sin and bad rulership by evil forces. God does not intervene to stop them because he is offering the perpetrators grace and salvation.
All are accountable to the Lord, and there will be a day in which he will return to the world in judgment and conquest.
In that day the Lord will reign and rule in righteousness, and all will bow to him. This is called in the Bible the “world to come” not the world which now is (Heb 2:5).
https://graceambassadors.com/life/politics/is-god-ruling-the-world-today
Will we see Kitties or not?
Oh, yes, indeedy!
Happy Cat Bench Caturday….
https://www.catster.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/06/autumn-cat-shutterstock_149162771.jpg
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/45/b6/e4/45b6e481d219d48872fcfbeab4fb2ca2.jpg
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/f2/e9/f6/f2e9f65787d61c959704ce9b50dfd674.jpg
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/b6/c7/92/b6c7929a1416af90d61c992465b72380.jpg
https://wallpaperaccess.com/full/1434077.jpg
Befriend a Bench Cat today!
😁 Thank you, Lucille
YW, LafnH20! Having to clickoon each link sorta ruins the flow.
Yes, “clickoon” is a newly coined word meaning “having to exert extra effort for annoying reasons.”
Goodin! 😁
I’ll give you credit each time I use it…
Lol
Just write “attributed to MAGA2020!”
Hoping to, boogystew…
Paws crossed.. 🤓
So is anyone seeing kitties?
I’m not, I’m seeing text links. is it just me?
Same, text links
It seems particular to CTH. Somehow WP bolloxed it up for Treepers.
Prayers for the President, his family and all those afflicted and whom have succumbed to the virus. Stay strong, keep up your hygiene AtoZed, an vote.
🙏
Happy Caturday Treepers!
Well, for me on the desktop, today the site is working better that it was before the recent snafu.
“Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment” is actually working for me with this Firefox browser.
However, with Brave on the 4 yr. old LG G4 phone, I still have to manually type in email address and screen name. When I hit the “D”, I have to backspace because I am getting “netD”.
“net” being the end of my email address.
Yes, signing in each time is now, hopefully, a thing of the past. The new thing is that I can’t post photos except in link form, though I can on other WordPress sites.
I have not tried posting photos yet, mine would usually be from http://www.postimages.org
The bottle is almost empty, the clock has just struck ten . . .
There was a time when this song was on the juke box of ever slightly and not-so-slightly seedy barroom across America. Dim light, cold beer, and sad, sad music . . .
………………………but, it is a great, slow two-step dance tune! Cheers, many blessings and thanks for sharing an ‘oldie but goody’!
CT was one of the best song pickers in the business ! His pairing with Loretta Lynn put both careers in orbit ! My memories of his songs date back to my teens and span rock and country genres.
🙂 Me, too.
CALICO CATS….
https://3.bp.blogspot.com/-pIlrlKH_FVg/VitksosqdmI/AAAAAAAACEk/6rT0nL6ER7s/s640/Autumn%2BMade%2Bfor%2BCalicos%2Btitle.jpg
https://cat-world.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/calico-cat-1-1.jpg
https://www.nature.com/scitable/content/43688/Curlycat02_LARGE_2.jpg
This cat is a rare male…
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/9e/32/74/9e3274d09e3e794c4e1c333cea2033da.jpg
Male calicos are a genetic anomaly. Cats, like humans, have two sex chromosomes. Chromosomes carry genes and determine an animal’s traits. The required red color for a calico cat is passed only on a female (X) chromosome.
Two chromosomes determine gender. Each parent contributes one chromosome to the offspring. The mother, who has only X chromosomes, always contributes an X chromosome. The father who has both X and Y chromosomes, can contribute either an X or a Y chromosome to his offspring. Thus, it is the father who determines the sexes of his kittens. The red color gene cannot be passed to a male offspring due to unusual characteristics of the gene in question. Under certain conditions, when the red genes are passed to a female offspring, she displays not the expected red or orange coat, but the tricolor coat of a true calico cat.
How then can a male be a true calico? Sometimes there is an incomplete division of the chromosome pair when the chromosomes are separating at the time of fertilization. When that happens, the incomplete chromosome ends up attached to another of the two required chromosomes, giving the offspring one of the following combinations:
XX + Y = XXY
XY + X = XXY
In both cases, the result is a male cat that can inherit the trait for a true calico coat. Among humans, this genetic arrangement is called Klinefelter syndrome. A male calico usually cannot sire offspring because the genetics described above almost always guarantees that he will be sterile. (https://cats.lovetoknow.com/Male_Calico_Cat)
That must apply to humans too. My father was blonde and my mother had curly, raven hair. When I was a baby I was blonde. As I became older my hair turned darker and by middle age my hair became calico. Blonde patches here, ermine there, reddish copper shades in layers, a silver patch on my brow, dark hair at the nape of my neck. I had one woman say to me she doesn’t know what I’m doing to my hair but that it is very attractive. I didn’t do anything to it. My hair has even gotten more curly. Your post is the first explanation I have seen on how hair changes.
Glad to be of service, Super Elite Calico. LOL!
Happy CATERDAY TREEPERS!!!
4:17 of kitty bliss . . .
the utter wonder of a kitten
all God’s creatures, great and small
An Appropriate Prayer video:
https://share.par.pw/post/42ab81e9b6834a55b6ecadf4dbbad631
I truly wonder just how many honest loyal people Trump has around him at any given time. I don’t think it’s a far stretch to say that what we’re witnessing right now….is an attempt to take down our President and his campaign…..permanently. I’d bet my bank account…that Trump’s positive virus result was done on/with purpose. How easy would it be for a contaminated swab shoved up your nose to “test for covid”…….to purposely “Give” you covid? I declare….very simple. If you remember several months back…it was reported that covid tests were contaminated with the virus. ( https://arstechnica.com/science/2020/04/cdcs-failed-coronavirus-tests-were-tainted-with-coronavirus-feds-confirm/ ) There were many articles written about it. I don’t know the backgrounds of those giving these tests to our President….or if they would even be aware the test swabs were intentionally contaminated. But I do find it highly unlikely that they wouldn’t be aware of where these test came from and where they’ve been…before being administered to our President and his campaign staff. These cases over the last 24 hours are not a coincidence in my view. They are pre-planned and done so for catastrophic impact & outcome. I’ll continue to pray for our President and the First Lady…and everyone else recently “infected”. It’s in God’s hands now. I do hope that we find out the truth soon….but like so many other truth’s still waiting to be revealed….it’s getting harder and harder every passing day…..
{#12}
yeah, and now the too-convenient clamoring that Coney-Barrett has to isolate for 14 days “so we can’t possibly have hearings”
bullshirt
have them by teleconferencing, like all the school kids are being forced to do
better yet: skip the hearings and lets go straight to the vote
… I reckon
actually, I just read she had it earlier in the year
they’re still clamoring anyway, not sure the reason … or whether they need one
“Recuedos De La Alhambra” by Montenegrin guitarist Milos Karadaglic
Posted November 30, 2011
Bikers for Trump praying:
https://share.par.pw/post/fa586f160ca14f3eb7faf191b26651fd
Useful idiot stupidity has consequences…
Left Wing Governor Of Washington State Freaks Out As Boeing Moves Production To South Carolina
By Mike LaChance – Published October 3, 2020 at 1:34am
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/left-wing-governor-washington-state-freaks-boeing-moves-production-south-carolina/
FTA..
Let me be clear – when the market for airplanes comes back, Boeing must bring these jobs back to Washington state.
— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) October 1, 2020
Let me be clear. You don’t get to order Boeing to do anything.
— Shashi Galore (@shashigette) October 2, 2020
…..
https://247wallst.com/aerospace-defense/2020/09/30/why-boeing-will-shut-down-787-production-in-washington/
FTA…
Late in August, Boeing’s main touch labor union, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) Local 751, alerted its members to press reports that such a move was being discussed. The union represents roughly 17,000 members in Washington and none in South Carolina. Union attempts to organize North Carolina workers have failed.
How’s that ‘Rona workin out for ya, jay?