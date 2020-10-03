President Trump Physician Sean Conley Provides an Update and Press Briefing…

Speaking from Walter Reed Hospital, President Trump’s personal physician, Sean Conley, provides an update including details on the current status of President Trump’s care and answers media questions. Everything sounds great and the President is doing very well.
I was thinking the same thing Akindole. Remember “The Trump Curse”. Megyn Kelly was flying high when she decided to suck up to the Swamp and “take out” Donald Trump. The Left rewarded her with an NBC contract but soon turned on her and now she’s nowhere–on the internet somewhere trying to claw her way back into the limelight. Remember Peter Fonda when he wanted harm to come to Barron. Next thing you know, he is dead (natural causes). Remember Kathy Griffin? Neither does anyone else. I’m sure there are other “victims” of the Trump curse, but I predict Chris Wallace will be one of the next. Note Trump has said NOTHING about Wallace since the debate that I know of and Wallace is dancing like mad trying to explain/excuse his performance.
8/6/15 is when I cut off fox news and have not been back since. Well, I have watched Tucker 3 times and Fox Biz on rare occasion. Rarely even turn tv on and if it wasn’t for the wife and her addiction to sports I’d have the damned thing disconnected altogether. Get most of the news I care about right here along with generally intelligent conversation/comments. Thank you fellow branch clingers.
Rep Matt Gaetz
“If this virus can get into the Oval [Office], into the body of the president, there is no place that it can not possibly infect one of our fellow Americans,” Gaetz told Carlson Friday evening. “And that’s why it’s so important to continue executing on President Trump’s strategy to allow our country to open up, but then to ensure we protect the vulnerable, because there is no lockdown that can be a panacea to save everyone from everything and this is proof-positive that’s the case.”
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-s-covid-19-infection-shows-no-lockdown-can-prevent-spread-matt-gaetz-says/ar-BB19FFFK
True. The lockdown was ALWAYS a commie plot to destroy us and PTrump.
I don’t think so. I think it was a commie plot to develop the virus and then to spread it around the world as widely as possible.
Then it was a commie plot to use good-sense, “modified lock-down – close borders, etc” – to frighten people and keep mask-requirement and shutting down of economy for as long as possible. As long as possible.
I can separate these things out.
President Trump could have acquired the infection in the way all of us can and might. He got mostly the treatment (except Remdisivir) that has been successful.
Thanks to all the clinicians and researchers who have worked diligently – against commie plotters in WHO, CDC, and elsewhere – to keep us safe and healthy and to end this commie plot.
Almost all of us can recover “easily” just like President Trump appears to be doing. I expect him to take great advantage of this “opportunity.”
Declassification, for starters.
a public demonstration of what this virus does is VERY EFFECTIVE.
all people are watching.
the end of this show – will be interesting =]
Yup, like I said last page, especially when NO ONE tested positive that day (assuming the magically Rose Garden “super spreader”, akin to the Warren report magic bullet, path is accurate).
And, imagine the amount of flu cases if they just tested everyone. Even with vaccines and treatments, a lot of people die of the flu every year. COVID will be the same. Gaetz is correct, you can’t stop this virus.
Of note, one can be COVID-positive for several days before the test shows a positive result.
Then what’s the point of testing to “clear” and temperature checks? Why bother? (which is the whole point).
Correct. The only thing that testing does is to see where the virus has already been.
I have to admit, after hearing that the president and first lady had the virus, and the first few moments of soberly processing that fact, and a quick prayer, I actually felt encouraged!
I broke out in a big smile and felt like he would chalk up yet another victory. Then later, I read about so many others, praying and fasting, with weeping.
I guess there is a golden balance between the two extremes. We definitely have to pray for his safety just as usual, and I always pray for the men and women of the Secret Service, also for their families, and thank God that the SS is now under Treasury. None of us should assume we are exempt from any illness at any time, that would be foolish pride.
I loved this wonderful positive news today. Let the ghouls in the press continue to reveal how shallow they are. There is something very basic missing in their humanity, and they have no awareness of how people see them.
Talk about owning the downside! Now where have I heard that before?
They are EXPOSED .
For everyone who hears the kind of things from politicians that we are hearing remember this :
It is un-American to wish harm on any President of the United States if for no other reason than respect for the office of the President.
CTH Friends, I NEED A FAVOR.
As you might guess I am praying for the Big Guy and his entire family (even the former wives), but what I asked for yesterday and what I am again asking you all for today is:
COULD WE ALL SAY A SPECIAL PRAYER FOR MR. BARON TRUMP?
It is tough being a teenager on a good day, but I cannot fathom what this young man could be going through right now, and I would hope we could all send him every ounce of our best thoughts / prayers through the LORD.
Although I know his school well (as many of you know I live in the area) and I am sure they are dong the best job they can for the students (there are some very nice folks there), any teenager at this point is facing a dystopian society that is manifested even in the best schools our nation has to offer.
So again, I say that I would be extremely appreciative if we could say some special prayers for this young man and provide him with the support of the loving community here.
As always, many thanks and God Bless every one of you. All of you are in my prayers whether I am in the thread or somewhere else.
Best,
Simple Citizen
First person I thought of and included in prayer when the news broke. Thanks for posting this reminder to everyone!
I always pray for him. I hope he has all the support he needs.
Thank you for your thoughtfulness, Simple Citizen.
I find it odd that no Secret Service agents have been reported as testing positive. They come into close and extended contact with POTUS.
I’m sure everything about the status of Secret Service is bigly classified. Moreover, I’d bet they’re getting the Zelenko prophylactic protocol or have already had and recovered from ‘rona.
I have a bad feeling not all the usual secret service detail has been around the President lately. Recall, there was a China Flu outbreak at the secrete service training facility.
Awesome! He’s not out of the woods yet, but as the lion, he is the king of the jungle/woods we’ll soon hear him roar again, he’ll be fine.
Thank You Lord!
Pelosi prays for him every day, so what could go wrong?
Every Republican that is interviewed by the media, first thing should thank Nancy for taking the time daily, to pray for President Donald J. Trump!
The left would go nuts!
A few potential positives to come out of this… one of them being that it helps expose, YET AGAIN, what scum most Dems/”progressives” are. And I just love watching them break out their rule books and try to figure out who takes over for who if X, Y, Z happens. “So, Pence? Is he better than Trump? Yeah, maybe not but I’ll take it, then we can hope Pence goes down too.” “Ooh, ooh! Could it be?! Oh dear Lord, could we really have Nancy take over?! Yay!!!”
These people are sick AND hilarious. And they’re currently in the process of building themselves up for an even bigger let-down. Let the demoralization begin… 😀
While President Trump plays chess these morons called Dems/progressives are trying to figure out which hoe to put the ball!!!!
And these same people want to run OUR GOVERNMENT…Don’t think so!!!!
NOTE: Some of them are too far gone in the brain dept…I believe that some of these people should take a cognitive test…BUT…..
There needs to be a White House wide background check of every person in the all of the agencies stationed there.
1/ Who has received funds of any kind from Iran, China and Russian affiliates. Also Soros affiliations.
2/ Who has been in contact with any of the press during this President’s Administration. Especially those who are holdovers from the previous Administration.
3/. Who is in contact with Dems and their operatives on a regular basis.
The people feeding contrary information to the Medical Staff at the hospital to the press are trying to tank the economy and undermine national security.
Last, but not least. they are trying to stop the installation of Judge Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
Mark Meadows has to get this under control. FAST. These are criminal offenses.
Just read at CFP that the person giving the contrary information was Mark Meadows.
My comments about tanking the economy and national security still stands as far as I am concerned. Why would he put the country in jeopardy?
I am at loss for words.
This is a GREAT country with a FABULOUS President and it will prevail and overcome all obstacles in its way.
Stay Strong, Never Give Up and Never Give In. Blessings to all.
The media wants Trump at death’s door so:
1) it can say the election is over;
2) the remaining debates will be cancelled (so no risk that the Biden will flail and ramble at one);
3) it can blame Trump as the superspreader who made all these people sick;
4) it can blame Barrett for making all these people sick. This last one won’t work, since she had COVID this summer and recovered.
If you have that many doctors involved in your care in Canada, you’re at death’s door.
In Canada, we are lucky to have a family doctor. God bless President Trump and I pray for his recovery and that of the First Lady and all those affected.
Mark Meadows told the media “off the record” that the President was sicker than the Doctors are saying? Seriously? No way
Your comment mirrors half the concern trolls over on Gateway Pundit.
If you believe WH pool reporters, a CNN analyst. the AP and choose to ignore the tweet that says the information came via an email to the press pool, no one here can help you.
In addition:
Max Burns:
“Mark Meadows says, in “off the record” comments to a bunch of journalists who didn’t agree to that, that the White House is planning on “some kind” of daily medical briefing on POTUS.”
I agree. Acosta went off on Meadows yesterday for briefing the press outdoors without a mask after seeing the President. The press took a lot of heat in the last 24 hrs for their comments, unsourced stories and horrible questions. I think POTUS just ate their lunch again via his doctor who didn’t give an especially clear answer. He’s still playing the media.
Meadows isn’t stupid about the press. I can’t see him doing that about POTUS’ health.
Agree, all the mass media offers is disinformation. Resist’s media toadies capitalises on their audience’s short attention span, limited recall.
Their content and coverage is geared to impatient and impulsive viewers & is pitched to appeal to the shall sentimentality characteristic of “ crowd thought”
A gaggle of More Russia Pushers.
I Pay them no mind.
If there is a scintilla of truth in the Meadows story as reported by GP, this is extremely disappointing and adds to my on going song about the president’s inner circle not to be trusted. This is a night mare.
Fecal-oral transmission folks. Fecal-oral.
http://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=240361
In spite of knowing how overblown the world has let this pandemic become, and what a phenomenally strong and healthy person President Donald J. Trump is, it was very emotional watching him enter Walter Reed on Fox yesterday. My family and I have been faithful Trump supporters since 2015, but until yesterday, none of us fully realized how much this amazing man means to us.
What other president would continue working even after being admitted to the hospital, and then send chocolates to the flash mob of well-wishers outside? I sincerely wish him and our lovely First Lady a swift recovery.
Both my parents are medical professionals, and they agree that the fact that President Trump has never smoked, drank, or taken drugs makes a big difference in his ability to fight off this or any illness. He may be 74 and slightly overweight, but his respiratory and circulatory systems are likely closer to that of a much younger person. I also think it helps that he hasn’t been wearing those useless non-virus-protecting face masks everywhere. Aside from being a great breeding-ground for bacterial infections, they also contribute to a reduced blood oxygen level, which makes everything from breathing to thinking harder. He’s probably the only person left on this planet who isn’t oxygen-deprived.
The word is 11 Republicans who were involved with the pre-planning in Cleveland are positive. No Democrats. No fox news people.
Ironic!
Kelly Ann Conways wasn’t in Ohio. How did she come down with it at the same time as PT?
She along with Bill Sapien were involved in the pre-debate prep at the White House. Everyone involved in the debate prep at the White House is now positive (except Rudy, Jason Miller and Steve Miller, who I believe had the virus earlier this year).
I have to say, I’ am a little tired of Hope Hicks being accused of being a “super spreader”. She is not “typhoid Hope”!
This is Mike Lee at the ACB event…
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/scotus-nomination-coronavirus-superspreader-white-house-senator-mike-lee-b749466.html
I am not trying to vilify the guy, but for him to conduct himself like this in the Rose Garden is idiotic at best!
TIME TO LAY OFF OF HOPE!!
Senator Tillis apparently wore a mask the WHOLE time and yet became infected. Masks are WORTHLESS in viral transmission prevention. This event was OUTDOORS with excellent air circulation. The physics of dilution would render the chances of airborne transmission nearly ZERO. As I pointed out in the above video, fecal-oral transmission is the most likely scenario. Surface contamination or food/beverage contamination.
Yes , possible . Yet it seems more targeted than that . Possible contamination of the nasal swabs used for testing . They need to grill who from the CDC was doing the testing , or where the swabs and test materials for the Rose Garden event came from . I bet they used the strongest strain as well . Usually when transmission is from person to person , the virus is attenuated by the person’s immune system. This seems more like multiple people infected by same source . Unless one person who was super spreader had clear symptoms , the viral load would not have been that strong if he was asymptomatic . This is all very fishy .
As a healthcare provider, I initially compute such events from an epidemiology, hygiene/infection control breakdown issue. Are the circumstances regarding such an outbreak, at this particular moment in time, involving these particular individuals suspicious? Very much so. Could this transmission have been purposeful? Absolutely. But until proof is displayed indicating such an action, I must approach the event via a medically/epidemiology viable way of transmission.
Tillis oppo-Democrat North Carolina Senate Candidate Admits To Sexting With Strategist, Refuses To Drop Out
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/democrat-north-carolina-senate-candidate-admits-sexting-strategist-refuses-drop/
Not true.
You assertion must be correct. Your presented evidence is overwhelming………….
They hate Hope Hicks.
She was there in the beginning and is a woman. She will be forever hated. I still give her kudos for her testimony.
AS THE LORD LEADS, PRAY WITH US…
For a swift, complete, and miraculous recovery for the president and first lady.
For comfort and encouragement for the president and first family during this time.
For God to give wisdom and understanding to the physicians and medical experts caring for the president.
Developing: Candlelight Prayer Vigil Tonight for President Trump and First Lady Melania — 8:45 PM ET
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/developing-candlelight-prayer-vigil-tonight-president-trump-first-lady-melania-845-pm-et/
https://dailycaller.com/2020/10/03/conley-trump-health-walter-reed-coronavirus/
Any word from George W Bush? Any word from Laura Bush? Any word from Hillary or Bill? I heard Obama send his and Michele’s best wishes. He knows.
I hope everyone allowed in that room has to have a Secret Service agent with them. We know these Dems are not adverse to taking someone out that they consider a threat ie Breightbart, Scalia and many more. I do not trust them Wish we could hire our guards for him.
For anyone who hasn’t checked out Newsmax, I would highly recommend you do. I saw something on Greg Kelly’s show yesterday I have never seen a tv host do and I was deeply moved by it. At the end of his show, he prayed aloud for President Trump and family, and had a moment of silence. I only watch Tucker on Fox, but my evening viewing is Chris Salcedo, Spicer & Co., Greg Kelly, and Stinchfield on Newsmax. They are all pro Pres. Trump.
Apologies if this is on the wrong thread. Wasn’t sure.
Yes, I recently became a NewsxMax convert as well. Very refreshing and timely.
My wife and I witnessed this as well and were similarly moved. Mr. Kelly’s sincerity and humility in such a solemn moment was such a rarity in today’s media that it has earned him two more viewers going forward.
I would want to know the chain of custody and who had access the President’s podium at the debate in Cleveland. Think about it: this was a single, precise spot known by all where the most powerful person in the world would be held captive for 90 minutes.
The President’s movements are always plotted out with meticulous detail and covered by the best security available. But this particular location was known well ahead of time.
Would Secret Service stand guard at the podium and disinfect it moments prior to PDJT’s arrival? I’m not sure but watching the lead up to the debate I saw nothing of the sort happen to either podium.
This could be considered “out there” but it just seems to me that if somebody was going to try something nefarious, the debate and the President’s podium certainly seems like the perfect opportunity to do so. Especially considering the fact that PDJT and everyone around him is tested every day. Trying to blame it on the Rose Garden event seems like a ruse to me. He’s been doing briefing’s from there all along. It’s a protected and controlled area. The debate stage in Cleveland likely didn’t have that same oversight.
Entirely plausible!
Second the notion that this originated at the Cleveland Clinic in general and the president’s debate stage podium in particular. Someone might scour through video footage of the stage in the hours leading up to the evening debacle.
Trump turnaround: Biden lead cut to 49%-47%, COVID, debate don’t hurt @realDonaldTrump
John @ZogbyStrategies
“Contrary to my own observations, it looks like the president has not been hurt by his debate performance nor his hospitalization.”
https://twitter.com/SecretsBedard/status/1312442384601374721
Wash examiner article link in the link
More –
In the first post poll since President Trump announced that he had COVID-19, his chances of reelection surged, a sign that his infection and raucous debate performance didn’t hurt his chances for reelection.
The new John Zogby Strategies/EMI Research Solutions survey shared with Secrets showed Biden up 49% to 47%, his smallest lead yet in their polls. In a four-way race, Biden leads 47%-45%, with 2% each for Dr. Jo Jorgensen of the Libertarian Party and Green Party nominee Howie Hawkins.
I think on that flight back on AF1 with Hope Hicks sick they maybe had POTUS on an oxygen mask hoping to avoid exposure or maybe he and FLOTUS were on it during transport after their diagnosis.
Was there one truly sincere, honest and worthwhile question asked by the despicable group of vultures who claim to be press asked of the President’s medical team? I don’t know why anyone bothers taking their questions. What a miserable group of slime bags they are! Disgusting.
I was pleased with the Medical team and their responses.
Fox just reported that while Tillis has tested positive for COVID, he did wear a mask at the Rose Garden ceremony. I wonder if it was a cloth mask?
Great video of large number of supporters –
NOW: If @realdonaldtrump looks out his window at Walter Reed
@CBSNews
https://twitter.com/CBS_Herridge/status/1312473979026776065
Where is the media concern over the health of Joe Biden? The President has the flu and Biden has dementia. Pass it on.
Praise God for the good news!
This crowd is in NY and is really big. Great video wishes!
A MASSIVE crowd sending “get well soon!” wishes to President @realDonaldTrump!
https://twitter.com/jacobkschneider/status/1312472258321936384
The coup did not work, so now the Democrats are using bio-warfare to eliminate Trump. I predict more shenanigans from the Democrats as election day nears. Republicans better get their heads around this and take the necessary precautions.
Greetings. I don’t live in the USA but I’m following the news about the coming elections. I hope that your president will fully recover soon but, since I don’t know your political system very well, I’d like to ask a question about the upcoming debates. Normally, there should be 2 debates left between him and Joe Biden. I understand that you can hope that Donald Trump will be healed on time but let’s imagine that, even if he feels well, he’s not fully healed for the next debate. In that case, can’t he just send Mike Pence to face Joe Biden or isn’t it allowed ?
Thanks and my best wishes for him and his family. 🙂
Biden’s running for the #1 spot so he wouldn’t debate #2 Pence, would diminish his stature. Same for President Trump, he wouldn’t debate Biden’s #2, Harris. Candidates for president debate each other and vice president candidates debate each other.
Jack Posobiec
@JackPosobiec
Walter Reed source tells @OANN, “A big concern right now is he isn’t getting enough rest. The man doesn’t know how to sit still. Lays down for 20min at best until he’s back up and pacing around. Eager to get back to the WH”
4:37 PM · Oct 3, 2020
That sounds like a GOOD SIGN 😇
What makes no sense to me is this story developing about Mark Meadows. He supposedly provided contradictory information about President Trump’s health. He had been asking to go “off the record.” If that is actually true, then he is a moron. Why would you even provide more information off the record, considering that you know these lying communists will immediately leak it? Let the doctors do the talking and keep your mouth shut. Is it that hard not to screw this up?
Look at the way they have us turning against each other? First Hope Hicks. Now Mark Meadows. Who is next Melania? After all she only got a mild headache…
The demonrats really just need to sit back. We are quite capable of destroying ourselves and our candidates. Just plant a lie here and a lie there and off we go.
Remdesivir, Remdesivir, Remdesivir, Remedesivir.
Fauci’s been pushing that BY NAME since February – way before the first clinical trial was done. When trials finally were done, it had no – zero – effect on mortality rates. The best that could be said was that it shortened hospital stays. Nobody has ever asked Fauci whether he has any financial interest in Gilead. Hearing that the president is being treated with Remdesivir is not reassuring. Ivermectin, Tocilizumab have shown greater effectiveness. Losartan still has impressive anecdotal evidence of suppressing a cytokine storm, despite the trial at U of MN being under-subscribed and dismissed by Big Pharma. They hate anything and everything that’s off patent.
Anyone know if Dr. Atlas is involved at all, with the treatment and/or discussion with the President on his options?
If DS purposedly infected POTUS last Saturday, then Joe would have felt secure he wouldn’t have to debate POTUS b/c POTUS would fail covid testing. BUT since POTUS team arrived late for testing, Joe had to go ahead with debate and their fall back plan of being wired.
Could Mark Meadows have been told to “leak” that information?