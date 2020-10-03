Our President Sends a Video Message From Walter Reed Hospital…

President Trump released a video message from Walter Reed medical facility telling the nation he feels “much better.”

“I came here, wasn’t feeling so well. I feel much better now. We’re working hard to get me all the way back. I have to be back, because we still have to make America great again. We’ve done an awfully good job of that, but we still have steps to go and we have to have to finish that job.”

.

How can we not love this man.

When President Donald Trump took office he said: “You Have Always Been Loyal to This Nation, Now You Finally Have a President Who is Loyal To You,” and every day our president has delivered on that statement. No president has stood in front of as much opposition, hate and animosity as our president. He has taken “all the slings and arrows” for us. Now it is our turn…

Now it is our responsibility to stand, defiantly if needed, and support a President who has waged a battle against multiple adversaries on our behalf. “Stand” means be visible. “Stand” means let your voice be heard. Make our voices be heard.

Now, more than ever, it is our job to stand.

The intelligence apparatus of our nation was weaponized against our candidate by those who controlled the levers of government. Now, with sanctimonious declarations they dismiss accountability.

Deliberate intent and prudence ensures we avoid failure. The course is thoughtful vigilance; it is a strategy devoid of emotion. The media can call us anything they want, it really doesn’t matter…. we’re far beyond the place where labels matter.

Foolishness and betrayal of our nation have served to reveal dangers within our present condition. Misplaced corrective action, regardless of intent, is neither safe nor wise. We know exactly who Donald Trump is, and we also know what he is not.

He is exactly what we need at this moment.

He is a necessary, defiant and glorious fighter.

He is our weapon.

Cold Anger is not driven to act in spite of itself; it drives a reckoning. A shield, or cry of micro-aggression will provide no benefit, nor quarter. Delicate sensibilities are dispatched like a feather in a hurricane.

Our MAGA group is a patient bunch, but we are also purposeful. Pushed far enough, decisions are reached. This is our moment.

This man has faced opposition that would overwhelm any other President. Our chosen President is constantly attacked by those holding a corrupt, conniving and Godless leftist ideology. It is our job now to stand with him, firm on his behalf.

To respond we must engage as a purposeful insurgency. We must modify our general disposition to think like an insurgent. Insurgencies have nothing to lose. If insurgents are not victorious the system, which controls the dynamic, wins. However, if insurgents do nothing, the same corrupt system, which controls the dynamic, also wins.

Do nothing and we lose. Go to the mattresses, and we win.

The choice is ours.

The silent majority must be silent no more. Get visible. Be visible. Put out those signs, wear those hats and push-back against all of the years of manipulative lies that have weighted down our proud and patriotic movement.

Gay, straight, black, white, rich poor, it matters not. Our MAGA movement is filled with red-white-and-blue, nothing more.

Throw aside any sense of discomfort and bear witness to the evil we oppose. Do not turn your eyes from the hatred focused in our direction. Stand firm amid the solace of our number and resolve to the task at hand. Rally to the standard our leader has provided, and stand firm in the face of all opposition.

MAGA

As you know, we follow @realDonaldTrump wherever he goes. It's what we do. Starting tonight, we'll be🔴LIVE from outside Walter Reed- and that's where we'll stay until he leaves. We'll be talking to all the great patriots that come by to support our President. 🇺🇸 See you soon! — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) October 3, 2020

