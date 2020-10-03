Our President Sends a Video Message From Walter Reed Hospital…

President Trump released a video message from Walter Reed medical facility telling the nation he feels “much better.”
“I came here, wasn’t feeling so well. I feel much better now. We’re working hard to get me all the way back. I have to be back, because we still have to make America great again. We’ve done an awfully good job of that, but we still have steps to go and we have to have to finish that job.”
How can we not love this man.
When President Donald Trump took office he said: “You Have Always Been Loyal to This Nation, Now You Finally Have a President Who is Loyal To You,” and every day our president has delivered on that statement. No president has stood in front of as much opposition, hate and animosity as our president. He has taken “all the slings and arrows” for us. Now it is our turn…
Now it is our responsibility to stand, defiantly if needed, and support a President who has waged a battle against multiple adversaries on our behalf. “Stand” means be visible. “Stand” means let your voice be heard. Make our voices be heard.
Now, more than ever, it is our job to stand.
The intelligence apparatus of our nation was weaponized against our candidate by those who controlled the levers of government. Now, with sanctimonious declarations they dismiss accountability.
Deliberate intent and prudence ensures we avoid failure. The course is thoughtful vigilance; it is a strategy devoid of emotion. The media can call us anything they want, it really doesn’t matter…. we’re far beyond the place where labels matter.
Foolishness and betrayal of our nation have served to reveal dangers within our present condition. Misplaced corrective action, regardless of intent, is neither safe nor wise. We know exactly who Donald Trump is, and we also know what he is not.
He is exactly what we need at this moment.
He is a necessary, defiant and glorious fighter.
He is our weapon.
Cold Anger is not driven to act in spite of itself; it drives a reckoning. A shield, or cry of micro-aggression will provide no benefit, nor quarter. Delicate sensibilities are dispatched like a feather in a hurricane.
Our MAGA group is a patient bunch, but we are also purposeful. Pushed far enough, decisions are reached. This is our moment.
This man has faced opposition that would overwhelm any other President. Our chosen President is constantly attacked by those holding a corrupt, conniving and Godless leftist ideology. It is our job now to stand with him, firm on his behalf.
To respond we must engage as a purposeful insurgency. We must modify our general disposition to think like an insurgent. Insurgencies have nothing to lose. If insurgents are not victorious the system, which controls the dynamic, wins. However, if insurgents do nothing, the same corrupt system, which controls the dynamic, also wins.
Do nothing and we lose. Go to the mattresses, and we win.
The choice is ours.
The silent majority must be silent no more. Get visible. Be visible. Put out those signs, wear those hats and push-back against all of the years of manipulative lies that have weighted down our proud and patriotic movement.
Gay, straight, black, white, rich poor, it matters not. Our MAGA movement is filled with red-white-and-blue, nothing more.
Throw aside any sense of discomfort and bear witness to the evil we oppose. Do not turn your eyes from the hatred focused in our direction. Stand firm amid the solace of our number and resolve to the task at hand. Rally to the standard our leader has provided, and stand firm in the face of all opposition.
MAGA
As you know, we follow @realDonaldTrump wherever he goes. It's what we do.
Starting tonight, we'll be🔴LIVE from outside Walter Reed- and that's where we'll stay until he leaves.
We'll be talking to all the great patriots that come by to support our President. 🇺🇸
See you soon!
— RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) October 3, 2020
He sounds good and not short of breath. Im so relieved. Cant wait until hes back in the white house. There’s danger everywhere he goes.
VSGPOTUS is *sooooo* Rope-a-doping them.
POTUS could have played safe and hid in the White House basement away from China virus, but he did not. Why?
Because he is a warrior and we are at war against our Nation’s enemies, the crooked media, the crooked DNC, the crooked Deep State, and Socialists/Communists.
This election is THE Battle for our Republic. That is why POTUS has been out campaigning, putting himself and family at risk.
In God We Trust.
Exactly! Thank you MVW.
may be of interest to some treepers.
https://www.rt.com/usa/502483-trump-walter-reed-supporters-suspicious-bag/
This song now available on Amazon ITunes Spotify typifies @realDonaldTrump ‘s AMERICA & how his supporters feel- make it go viral for @POTUS @FLOTUS @IvankaTrump @EricTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr @TiffanyATrump youtu.be/0OTmo7gE6x4
https://twitter.com/robertjohndavi/status/1312572778160091136?s=21
Dems are saying this was recorded before going to the hospital in White House…Any rebuff?
Rebuff?
Tell them they are morons.
I’ve never seen a president who is so loved by his supporters, and they verbalize it, and act on it. It is something to behold, men and women both. My son today said he loved him, and the only man he ever said that about was his dad.
That is my president.
1. Our president can turn this whole situation to his advantage. Now that he has personally experienced the chinavirus he can authoritatively identify with those who fear getting it, those who have it, with those who are surrounded with medical professionals wearing PPE, with those who are living with uncertainty not knowing what symptoms to expect or long term effects, and with those who are mortified knowing they may have infected their friends and family.
Now, Trump can relate to seniors constantly being told they are higher risk bc they are over 70. Trump can credibly empathize with seniors who are trapped in institutions with chinavirus, and denied access to their families. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8777661/Elderly-prefer-death-spending-Christmas-without-family-ageing-expert-warns.html.
2. Because of steps Trump admin. has taken, Trump himself can look forward to his own shortened recovery time! Obama /Biden left us with an antiquated testing system and no supplies! Trump got testing results in days not weeks! As a patient, Trump now benefits today because he fixed the supply chains in PPE, ventilators, and food distribution. So glad we have a federalist system of states who have variety of approaches. So glad we are not an authoritarian system, we do not lock people in their houses like china and totalitarian countries do, — Joe Biden says we haven’t done all we could have done, and Biden says we have chaos! So instead Biden recommends central planning ala socialism, universal lockdowns and universal masks, taking away our freedoms! I am so glad Trump doesn’t believe in that!
3. I am hoping Trump mentions that he has seen the supporters outside his hospital window! Thank you RSBN
Brietbart video from earlier at link. It’s a combo rally, prayer vigil, and car parade for PDJT all rolled into one. Remarkable, really. Watch the first 5 minutes or so to get a sense of how much love is out there for our president.
https://twitter.com/Cernovich/status/1312540727461593088
What a President! Thank you God!
Absolutely standing for God and with our amazing President, praying for the health and wellbeing of President Trump and First lady this Nation and all of our pro American leaders and their families
There are so-called ‘leaks’ saying the president is very sick and not doing well, totally contradicting the doctors. Check out the Daily Mail UK for examples, or Gateway Pundit which has WH reporters implying the Mark Meadows is one leaker.
Is there anyone the President can trust?
This is veery disturbing.
More lies from the Media. The Daily Mail? Seriously?
Did the “sources” also “leak” to the DM that the video was recorded Wednesday morning at 3AM? ’cause you know, he has been “very sick” all week?
You Rock POTUS Trump….you too Melania !
I feel bad about getting a spring in my step when the POTUS is sick, but he does it to me!
President Trump is an inspiration. God bless him, our nation, and all of us who wish to keep her safe. Thank you, PDJT!
There are millions praying for him. They know how much we need him.
RSBN just signed off from Walter Reed.
Signed out?
Watching the feed earlier, they had said they wanted to be back at four a.m. to get a good spot. Apparently it’s first come, first served with regard to the press. They didn’t want to be three blocks away, tomorrow.
Oh, thanks. I appreciate their efforts here.
That was a very uplifting message.
I also see it as combative.
For our purposes, here and now, a quote from Excalibur comes to mind:
“You and the land are one.”
I hope I post this correctly – an interview of a young PT supporter by BB – this is a night for tears, but not of sadness.
http://www.breitbart.com/2020-election/2020/10/03/its-personal-trump-supporter-chokes-up-talking-about-president-outside
Thank you for posting fionnagh.
Brilliant.
Would that interview with the young ladies permission of course, not make a wonderful and inspiring commercial.
Tears.
Such a cool moment! President Trump supporters sing “God Bless The USA” outside of Walter Reed! 🇺🇸
We’re praying for you @realDonaldTrump! 🙏
https://twitter.com/rsbnetwork/status/1312582182259564544?s=21
Aw sweet!!!! A mini rally!!! Our people are so darn cool…
God speed to a great President. A man has taken everything the evil can fling at him and his family.
We must show our support ❤️ Make calls and ask friends if they need help going to polls or voting, talk to everyone who you might vote for our leader.
Also down vote because they might end deciding, if the Democrats cheating makes this tight and it has be decided by congress
Here is another great short clip from a young black male supporter today. It is a must watch –
https://twitter.com/sicarioscott/status/1312546462325190656?s=21
“He’s been fighting for us, I’m going to fight for him!”
Here is a man who painted a beautiful greeting for the president and Melania in India
We the people around the world, thank you for fighting the dark forces of this world.
Get well soon, Mr President.
Posted by
@MAGAMAN02
from India.
https://twitter.com/blaklamb/status/1312531228407414786
And here is the really big Walkaway group marching for PDJT earlier today.
https://twitter.com/henryrodgersdc/status/1312457414029971456