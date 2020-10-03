Comrades, and Now, Following the Narrative Strategy, U.S. Media Will Again Start Hyping COVID-19 Fears…

Weaponizing COVID-19 for the ultimate political benefit, the usefulness of COVID-19 fear cannot solely rely upon the infection of President Trump. For maximum election usefulness the infection fear must be nationalized; and at the very least emphasized in those states most important for electoral gains.
Cue the next predictable phase in the 2020 political weaponization…
YAHOO – As the summer slowed down in August and early September, it seemed the U.S. had reached a turning point in the pandemic—finally COVID case numbers were going down. But in recent weeks, the country’s fate has changed. As of Oct. 3, the U.S. is seeing an eight percent rise in COVID cases from the average two weeks earlier, The New York Times reports. Of course, as has been the case throughout the pandemic, some states are being hit worse than others. It’s clear the virus has been ravaging the Midwest and now, is inching its way into western states as well. Based on the latest data, those two regions have the worst COVID outbreaks nationwide.
There are many ways to measure a state’s COVID outbreak, but these are the three key metrics: the number of new daily cases per 100,000 residents; the positive test rate, which is the percent of COVID tests done in each state that yield a positive result (a metric Anthony Fauci, MD, has called a “good predictor of a surge“); and the infection rate, which indicates the number of people each positive patient will infect. (read more)
These monsters have become so predictable that I’m confident the President’s team has prepared for this, and has already war-gamed the appropriate response.
Republicans running across the board… especially those running for senate had better get their asses in gear because there are more than a few republicans who are considering voting for Trump… period.
China did this on purpose.
Notice China is doing well, no virus come back…
We all know about the overly sensitive PCR tests and how they lead to a false positive 80-90% of the time. That’s exactly why the number of genuine positive cases surrounding PDJT, FLOTUS and other key Republicans is particularly suspect- because actual cases are still quite rare. At least for me, that’s a huge red flag. None of them are asymptomatic, not even someone young and presumably healthy like Hope Hicks.
I await the Ministers of Health demanding masks for everyone- even outside- cue Pelosi “I love my Hair Salon” and Feinstein “Look how good I look at my Airport” to be issuing the edicts.
On a side note, if I have to see that pompous dunderhead FauXi preaching from his podium one more time…
They will all crap themselves if President Trump says he took Hydrochloroquine as the cure.
it would be more effective to generate a MEME of covid being EVERYWHERE, and then infect the president with the real bioweapon aerosolyzed in October .. on the anniversary of the saudi arabia massacre of las vegas country singers.
Not mentioned in this article, but local news in Oklahoma says we are the #3 state in the country with new virus cases.
I keep telling my husband that when a so called “expert” gets political, they are NOT an expert at all. An expert cares more about his profession/expertise than politics. ESPECIALLY an expert in Infectious Diseases!! FU Dr fraud!
Dear God, avenge our enemies!
The rona ends when the election is over…
Somewhere, Satan is saying to himself “geez, the fake news media lies more than I do!”.
The problem for the fake news media is that more and more people every day are finding out how badly they were lied to. Team Reality is slowly but steadily turning the tide against Team Apocalypse.
The Presidential Contact Tracer’s Should Be Wearing Hand Cuffs.
On Their Belts and At THE READY.
Democrats need to remember this line:
“I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve”
VSGPDJT IS our giant! Gonna suck to be them…
The Presidential Contact Tracer’s Should Have Handcuffs Ready.
Funny, I was just thinking that the little Dr Fasci has been noticeably scarce lately.
It’s time for the Trump administration to start hitting back hard. We’re not going down like this.
>>”As of Oct. 3, the U.S. is seeing an eight percent rise in COVID cases from the average two weeks earlier”
We’re testing more than we were two weeks earlier. The more you test, the more “cases” you find. Hospitalizations and deaths are on a downward trend nationally.
Eventually you’d expect all the states in the country to have roughly the same number of deaths per 100,000 population. Some of these mid-Western states locked down early and hard and kept their numbers low until now … but there is no hiding from this.
I’ve been following th Johns Hopkins Dashboard. And, based upon their data, here’s what I’ve determined:
07/29-08/04 Cases 365633 Deaths 6213
08/05-08/11 Cases 323046 Deaths 6635
08/12-08/18 Cases 302907 Deaths 6011
08/19-08/25 Cases 258307 Deaths 5456
08/26-09/01 Cases 251642 Deaths 5074
09/02-09/08 Cases 206759 Deaths 4301
09/09-09/15 Cases 226770 Deaths 4856
09/16-09/22 Cases 251405 Deaths 3942
09/23-09/29 Cases 251641 Deaths 4271
Thus far, for the current 7-day period (09/30-10/06), there does seem to be an uptick in the number of cases but not the number of deaths. As I recall, the objective of all the mandates, regulations, etc. was to prevent people from dying. Yet, and I’ve asked the question ad nauseam, why hasn’t there been more done about bolstering our immune system than these passive measures of face masks, social distancing, and lockdown our society.
https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/fauci-daily-covid-19-cases-need-drop-least-30k-safe-n1239096
“The United States must cut the daily number of new COVID-19 cases by at least 30,000 to avoid a disastrous flu season, the nation’s top infectious disease expert said Wednesday. “We’re right around 40,000 new cases” a day, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on “Andrea Mitchell Reports.” “That’s an unacceptably high baseline. We have got to get it down. I would like to see it 10,000 or less,” he added.“
Since when was virus control in our power to this degree? I mean, how come we have flu seasons with huge amounts of deaths (especially amongst those with comorbidities) and vaccines with 25% effectiveness without unacceptablly high baselines that we have to somehow exercise power over nature in the cold and flu season to stop? This is supposed to be science?
And then there’s the issue of consistency:
https://www.politifact.com/article/2020/jul/14/context-trump-criticizes-look-back-faucis-early-co/
“Asymptomatic transmission
“There’s a difference between someone who has the virus and is about to show symptoms and someone who gets it and never has any noticeable sign. The second type is purely asymptomatic and there was a lot of uncertainty on this point at a Jan. 28 White House briefing. The CDC said there were reports of it, but they hadn’t seen the data.
“Fauci put the question into the context of past coronaviruses. “We would really like to see the data because, if there is asymptomatic transmission, it impacts certain policies that you do regarding screening, etc. But the one thing historically people need to realize is that, even if there is some asymptomatic transmission, in all the history of respiratory-born viruses of any type, asymptomatic transmission has never been the driver of outbreaks. The driver of outbreaks is always a symptomatic person. Even if there’s a rare asymptomatic person that might transmit, an epidemic is not driven by asymptomatic carriers.”
“On Jan. 21, Fauci was uncertain during a Fox Business interview about the extent to which a person infected but not yet showing symptoms could spread the disease. “We know with general viruses like this, it is often that you can actually shed virus and spread it for a day or so before you actually feel sick,” he told Dobbs. “Whether that’s the case here with this coronavirus, we haven’t determined that yet completely.”
“On June 10, with 2 million confirmed cases in the U.S., Fauci told ABC News in no uncertain terms that a large fraction of people infected remain asymptomatic and “we know from epidemiological studies that they can transmit to someone who is uninfected even when they are without symptoms.””
Why anti-body experimental treatment?
There are some news stories/conspirators theories on why only Republican senators on the Judiciary committee are getting infected. The Dems hope is to somehow prevent or protest a vote on ACB and create a controversy. Mitch will foil them. But it seems COVD is being used as a weapon.
Of more interest is the possibility (my personal conspiracy theory sorry for the paranoia) of trying to infect/do harm/make an attempt on DJTs life with COVD. Many political advantages for doing so, but it begs the question on why he was treated with the experimental Regeneron- antibodies vice treating it hydrochoriquin or other drugs that address the symptoms but don’t protect against future infection as would the anti-bodies. I know it sounds far fetched but we’re dealing with a rogue CIA, they are capable of anything. This entire ploy by the Dems doesn’t last the smell test.
Housemate had just said, The YUGE Wear Your Masks sign at the grocery store is gone, along with the Front Door Mask Nazi, but everyone is still wearing their masks, except for a few today.
I had just responded, Maybe people are freaking out because so many in President TRUMPs circle got rapid fire China Virus, while the red light was blinking in my head Danger, Danger, Danger.
I foresaw this as well.
There are TRILLION$ at $take.
Something to consider:
https://jordanschachtel.substack.com/p/200-days-the-worlds-longest-lockdown
Fox already started hyping this afternoon–pointing out the spread in WI, which, surprise, just happens to be a contested state!
Another good chronicle of the Fauci timeline:
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2020/04/03/virus_experts_early_statements_belie_prescient_portrayal_142845.html
Don’t have a working link to this quote regarding asymptomatic transmission from January 2020, but it’s referenced in the above article:
‘Just to add one thing that seems to get lost in that question is that Vox and I really agree and I would like to see the data because if there is asymptomatic transmission it impacts certain policies regarding screening etc.
‘But the one thing historically, that people need to realize – that even if there is some
asymptomatic transmission – In all the history of respiratory-borne viruses of any type,
asymptomatic transmission has NEVER been the driver of outbreaks.
‘The driver of outbreaks is always a symptomatic person. Even if there is a rare asymptomatic person that might transmit, AN EPIDEMIC IS NOT DRIVEN BY ASYMPTOMATIC CARRIERS.’
I’m wondering if the people who were at the ACB introduction and who turned up Covid positive were also earlier in the Oval or the WH in general.
A sneeze(s) or coughing likely spread it to those who got it and if one was close to such a person, the mask would likely have done no good.
You know, when President Trump wins re-election, and he will, and he starts exercising his second phase of Government reform, that of moving some Departments out of Washington altogether, and eliminating others, the NIAID, CDC, FEC, should be the first he considers for termination.
The only reason to even have these bodies around is to prevent a virus from taking hold, and to ensure election integrity. The virus has now spread all the way to the White House, and the CDC and NIAID have not only not helped in mitigating it, but have actively resisted PDJT’s efforts to contain and eliminate it. What is the point of them?
Same with the FEC. Why are they not shouting from the rooftops about the threat that universal mail-in ballots are to the integrity of the election? Why am I not hearing about all the efforts they are doing to make sure that they are fair and free? By the time the crapfest that is going to be the American elections are over, it is going to make the US the laughing stock of the world.
Why is it, the first time the President met with the enemy, he was wounded.
As were 11 Republicans infected in Cleveland, they were the pre planners of the debate.
Just Republicans..