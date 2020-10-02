The Heartbeat of MAGA – White House Policy Report on “Buy American/Hire American” Success…

The White House is pleased to release a new report from the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy entitled “Donald J. Trump: The Buy American, Hire American President.”
This comprehensive report demonstrates that President Trump has not only talked about “Made in the USA,” he has made it a reality across five dimensions of a comprehensive strategy [pdf available here]:
1. Buy American Government Procurement;
2. Hire American initiatives;
3. Trade negotiations and tariffs;
4. The defense budget and foreign military sales; and 5. Support for America’s maritime industry
By focusing on “Made in the USA” across these five dimensions, the result has been a long-overdue renaissance in American manufacturing and a significant strengthening of America’s defense industrial base. As President Trump has often said, “Economic security is indeed national security.”
This COVID thing has dominated our lives for nearly all this year. People have died, some unnecessarily as far as I’m concerned, people have lost their jobs, livelihoods. People are suicidal. Children have missed out on school, socialising etc., other people have missed out on necessary medical treatment. The left have been maniacal in the things they have done and said and all the time President Trump has steadfastly continued to implement his promises and try to move the country forward. We are now one month away from the most important election in my lifetime, and I’m pretty old. At the last rally I remarked to my husband that the President looked tired, didn’t have the usual spring in his step.
The President has tested positive for this thing that has ruined and taken so many lives. He will be fine, he has the best medical care available and he has the opportunity to rest, rejuvenate and take stock. The Democrats are apoplectic that the news cycle has been taken away from them. He will return refreshed in a couple of weeks, ready to be re-elected on 3rd November.
The best thing supporters in America can do is get out there, fund raise, doorknock and spread the word. If I lived there it’s what I would be doing.
