The Heartbeat of MAGA – White House Policy Report on “Buy American/Hire American” Success…

The White House is pleased to release a new report from the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy entitled “Donald J. Trump: The Buy American, Hire American President.”

This comprehensive report demonstrates that President Trump has not only talked about “Made in the USA,” he has made it a reality across five dimensions of a comprehensive strategy [pdf available here]:

1. Buy American Government Procurement;

2. Hire American initiatives;

3. Trade negotiations and tariffs;

4. The defense budget and foreign military sales; and 5. Support for America’s maritime industry

By focusing on “Made in the USA” across these five dimensions, the result has been a long-overdue renaissance in American manufacturing and a significant strengthening of America’s defense industrial base. As President Trump has often said, “Economic security is indeed national security.”

