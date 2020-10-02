President Trump Transported to Walter Reed Hospital “Out of an abundance of caution”…

Following a diagnosis of COVID-19 infection, President Trump has been relocated to Walter Reed hospital in Washington DC where he will work from the presidential office within the medical facility. White House report:

“President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day. Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days. President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady.” – Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany

President Trump is physically and mentally very strong. Prior to the onset of COVID symptoms there is nothing in the background of his physical health that would be a concern for overcoming the virus. All will be well.

