President Trump Transported to Walter Reed Hospital “Out of an abundance of caution”…

Following a diagnosis of COVID-19 infection, President Trump has been relocated to Walter Reed hospital in Washington DC where he will work from the presidential office within the medical facility. White House report:
“President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day. Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days. President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady.”
President Trump is physically and mentally very strong. Prior to the onset of COVID symptoms there is nothing in the background of his physical health that would be a concern for overcoming the virus. All will be well.
Now Conway. Looks like it could have stemmed from the ACB Rose Garden event.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EjXucMoWsAAtvHY.jpg
JW…was she at the event? Thought she left at the end of August?
The level of vitriol by the left is off the charts re: Trump’s covid infection “justice”. The accusation, from Biden on down, that over 200,000 Americans have died because of Trump, insinuates that they could have been saved. Yet America was stricken just like the rest of the world and no other country was smarter since all suffered uncontrollably. As usual, the Dims make charges based on a WAG (wild assed guess) with nothing to back it up, the media runs with it and our side scatters.
Let them keep it up…the debate antics by Biden and now this crap by the extreme left is angering people of all parties. The Dems are too dumb to understand this and continue to do it.
Some guys in suits handing stuff out to T supporters outside at Walter Reed. No idea what it was but the attendees appeared thrilled.
UPDATE: It was Mark Meadows at request of POTUS, grateful for the support, sending them WH chocolates.
UPDATE: It was Mark Meadows at request of POTUS, grateful for the support, handing WH chocolates out to the supporters outside WR
Presidential Chocolate, per Ingraham Angle. As instructed by the POTUS.
Hah PDJT saw them on TV and sent an aide out with White House chocolates. What an awesome man.
POTUS looks tired here which is understandable. Prayers for a speedy recovery.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1312158400352972800
Warn out from putting up with their shit.
?
They better have some leronlimab or a cytosorb filter on hand in case Trump
encounters the virus’ cytokine storm. There ain’t nothing else for that.
The latter has FDA’s EUA specifically for COVID.
The former has FDA “fast track” & is finishing last trial for COVID.
************
Ever notice that Chuck Schumer has eyes like the Emperor in Star Wars? Take a look.
Maybe he just has a disease? I’m no doctor.
Watching him leave the White House and get on that helicopter, was very emotional for me today.
I love that man so much.
He’ll fight Covid like he fights the commie Left….He’ll kick it’s ass.
WE LOVE YOU Mr. President.
Where are all the Dems with Covid?? Didn’t think the virus was political, but sure seems suspicious! Where is “suspicious cat” when you need him?!!
Linda..I say the same thing everyday! No way it’s just a Republican virus.
We need to fervently continue praying for Mike and Karen Pence
These Democrats certainly have a whole lot of faults, but I think we have to give them one thing anyway. They sure do have a lot of class. Yes, more and more, I am hearing people say, ‘These Democrats sure have a lot of class’.
You know I’m not used to this but I think I almost choked up seeing him walk silently toward the Helicopter and salute the marine.
SD great comment. Trump will be fine.
Ignore the noise, folks to the extent you can. (Hint, if your bp starts to rise when listening to FOX, turn it off).
If reading Twitter drives you crazy, stop.
Same with FB.
This is one of the few sites where I can find peace. This thread proves my point.
Caveat: Let’s keep doing what we do. And help get Trump elected.
So my husband (who is THE most rational, reasonable person on the planet) is wondering this evening if someone left some Covid virus in the WH for all these people to be infected at the same time ? He said there are so many crazy lunatics out there and then there’s the Dems and then there’s the Chinese. I thought this was far-fetched but look at what they did with Russia Russia Russia. And they are out of their minds over ACB.
I heard a well-known conservative journalist say that conspiracy theories erupt when journalism fails.