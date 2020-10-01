Site Notes, Updates and Apologies…

As many are aware our website has been challenged by recent updates to the WordPress hosting platform. If you are experiencing any site issues related to recent software updates by the host platform please accept my apologies.

Sometime recently WordPress modified the backside code used for this website, presumably to update to an enhanced platform. This was not done by CTH, was out of our control, and has created a considerable challenge as many site functions have been impacted; not the least of which is my ability to write and post about current topics in a quick and responsive manner.

The WP toolbar used by many, including site admins, has disappeared. No solution currently available. The site “SEARCH” function tool (right margin) has also been disrupted and is not returning accurate results. Additionally, the WP reader function is having a compatibility issue and many other ordinary site functions are disrupted. My sincere apologies for any reader/user frustration this is causing.

Be advised this set of challenges is nothing CTH admins or myself have initiated. These disruption issues are all driven by WordPress modifications without any advanced notice to us. Some of them appear to be driven by WP adding “plugins” as part of a new upgrade, and we are working diligently through a process to evaluate the compatibility problems if we uninstall the changes (or even if we can).

As with all software updates, these changes can have cascading effects depending on each users individual browser. If you are experiencing site issues this is likely one of the causes. Browser compatibility issues are usually corrected over time, but that does not mitigate the frustration you may experience.

Obviously, given the nature of our political climate, all of this seems conspicuously timed; and of course the WP “happiness engineers” who have initiated this challenge -at this specific time- deny any suspicious intent; which is obviously disrupting the substance of our presented information and your important crowdsource discussions.

Thankfully most of the more damaging and consequential changes have been mitigated, but there will likely be some issues ongoing as we work diligently through the process of attempting to put our website back to a very user-friendly format. I have spent the better part of the past 24 hours trying to get things back to normal.

Again, my apologies for the issues and we will persevere. We appreciate your support and understanding as we work through this. If you have any specific issue that you cannot resolve feel free to shoot us an email, and bear with us as you can only imagine the inbound volume in that regard.

Hopefully, I can soon get back to providing the CTH research and analysis that sets this little corner of the internet apart from the rest of the political noise.

Warmest possible regards,

Sundance

