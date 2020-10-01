Next Debate Moderator: Former Joe Biden Intern and Self-Proclaimed “Never Trump” Resistance Member…

The next debate moderator has been selected. The October 15th debate will be moderated by Steve Scully, a former intern for Vice-President Joe Biden and a self proclaimed member of the “never Trump” resistance group. You can’t make this stuff up:
WASHINGTON – […] Let’s not forget that another debate looms on the calendar. This one promises to present a stark contrast to Tuesday’s bout. For one thing, experts and critics are already proposing to cancel future debates or launch format changes to quell all that chaos and cacophony.
Then there is the moderator to consider. When debate day dawns on Oct. 15 the moderator will be none other than Steve Scully, senior political editor of C-SPAN. (read more)
Trump gives short answer, then yields to Joe.
And then gives Joe some of his own medicine when Joe is speaking. Roll eyes, make surprised look on face. Sarcasm galore. Smile when Biden makes a gaff, bigger smile as he diggs his grave deeper!!
You are right because Biden is being fed his answers WHILE President Trump is talking. Trump should answer a 2 minute question in 10 seconds and then wait for Biden to spontaneously respond.
That’s a dynamite strategy, to force Punxsutawney Joe to fill time. He can’t do it. When his 20 second irrelevant soundbite runs out, he’s standing around trying to keep his Depends from falling off.
POTUS was interupting the feed into Joes ear.
Let Trump Be Trump
Wash, rinse, repeat.
Actually, embracing that at least some of the time would be a good strategy bc Joe can’t be quiet and he can’t keep his train of thought plus he has foot in the mouth disease.
Maybe they should do the next round I’m wifebeaters so Slow Joe can’t get his does of wired in answers.
,,,,,,,,,,and my post election/pre apocalypse list grow ever longer.
I’m not on Twitter, but I read them. I have noticed the last year maybe and really increasing are the pro Trump, get in your face comments from our side. Really noticeable in the top threads of John Roberts and Steve Sully today. Its like Trump is Indiana Jones and we are Short Round in their face. Throwing hay makers and flooding the zone. I dont do twitter and don’t plan to, but man, our side is finding the stride and taking the lead from Trump. If he wins, the next 4 years are going to be delicious.
Scully is a lyin dog-faced pony soldier.
In that picture of him with Biden, Scully got a chin implant.
Trump doesn’t run but will go into the belly of the beast, here and abroad, from nasty press to rogue nation.
President Trump should pull a Reagan!!!
https://twitter.com/_Discernment_/status/1311762527555067915?s=20
OMG and that is daddy Bush sitting on his hands. I guess it was a primary debate. Man, you know Bush was forced on Reagan as VP.
thank you, blind no longer, i LOVE THE REAGAN VIDEO, I think this is priceless
You’re welcome. I loved Ronnie…but I love Donald J Trump more!!!
Both what was needed for there time.
No matter how transparently biased the moderator is, nobody can make Sleepy Joe look like a competent presidential candidate. The more Joe, the less his appeal.
Scully’s Wikipedia bio makes him out to be a devote Catholic. Paired with being a Democrat, that’s always been a oxymoron to me. Perhaps there won’t be any abortion questions at the debate, best to avoid, you know.
“Devout Catholic” like Pelosi and Biden?
Dead babies. Yeah, that’s what Christ was all about. Dontcha know. Aborting the little ones is actually in the catechism we Roman Catholics studied in school.
watching biden in the debates, especially his eyes, and it would not surprise me in the least that he hsd some sort of cataract device like this
https://www.lewrockwell.com/political-theatre/did-joe-biden-use-new-technology-to-cheat-during-the-presidential-debate/
Holy censor HELL From Sundance’s twitter!!!!!!!!!!
https://twitter.com/TheLastRefuge2/status/1311809040633167872?s=20
wordpress won’t let me connect tonight
Mine is so slow sometimes it takes me 30 minutes to respond to a comment.
Hey WordPress – I want my bell back – along with my 1A freedom to read what I choose and speak for myself – without your illegitimate censoring permission.
At least it seems to be working at this point, one step at a time.
Thanks Sundance I feel that was more you and your team than wordpress.
watching biden last night, especially his eyes, and wondered if he was using some of cataract device like this?
https://www.lewrockwell.com/political-theatre/did-joe-biden-use-new-technology-to-cheat-during-the-presidential-debate/
People Are Freaking Out Over These Contact Lenses With A Computer Built Into Them
by Douglas Charles
https://brobible.com/culture/article/contact-lenses-computers-built-into-them
Thank you for link red machine!!! I heard about this but didnt see anything till your link!! Great video!!!! I have no doubt he was wearing them!
Two good short clips from Eddie Zipperer about Biden’s debate style –
In the 2012 VP debate, Biden interrupted Paul Ryan 82 times, made faces the entire time, and dropped a steady stream of insults on Ryan. The media LOVED it.
In 2020, he came out and tried to use the same tactic on Trump.
Of course, it was all fun and games when Biden brought us this style of debate in 2012. Here’s how SNL saw it:
https://twitter.com/EddieZipperer/status/1311621844630466561
Obviously Trump’s strategy to block this from happening to him worked!
Isn’t Scully busy with Mulder chasing aliens?
Time to boycott the next debate until they agree to either replace Jello Joe’s buddy w/a less biased journalist or add a 2nd moderator. Catherine Herridge w CBS comes to mind and would be a good balance to Scully since he started his career w/a CBS affiliate. 1st debate had 18mil viewers, so sponsor / stations airing the debate can’t afford a boycott…
Catherine Herridge – excellent suggestion, lavender. And what’s up with the Debate Commission’s obsession with white guy moderators? How about Candace Owens: for perspective from a hard-working, young adult, minority representative for the press and the people?
Who or what entity gets to choose the moderators?? I suggest they use one of the collegiate debate tournament moderators as they would logically be attuned to the proper decorum and would also be less likely to be influenced by their own biases… just a thought
TRUMP should bring his own moderator. Tell them in advance, One favoritism misstep on their part and his moderator comes in and takes over the entire show. PERIOD.
And, the deabte commission should be fired now.
REMEMBER, HE/WE paid for this microphone, show, etc.
K-Mac for #3!
President Trump is a street brawler. Do you really think he is going to be afraid of this soy boy? I think President Trump should tell Chris Wallace he can sit at a table with Joe Hidin at the next debate so he can crush all 3 of them.
Yeah, PDJT took on 16 opponents, WITH moderator bias, then one biotech, again with moderator bias, and has been debating the WH prestitutes corpse, for 3 1/2 years.
He can take on Biden AND the moderator,….too bad he can’t have marine one, warming up it’s engines in the background, tho.
They are going to block any attempt, by him, to your his record of achievement. Got to find some way to counter that,..
Go figure: Democrats not playing fair ….
Well, it isn’t FAKE news but it isn’t new, either.
Trump can take care of himself and I believe he thrives when the deck is stacked against him. The religious among us can pray while the rest of us can just wish him well.
The truth is that they will steal this election. I expect Biden to be called the winner relatively early and Trump’s team will use the courts to introduce evidence of voter fraud. We’re in for a bumpy four months.
From People’s Pundit Richard Baris –
Miller, Trump Campaign: “We do not want any changes from what has been agreed to before the first debate.”
“It didn’t turn out the way they wanted. That’s why they want changes.”
Negotiator for Trump confirms Biden campaign requested a mute button for the second debate, but it did not come from the commission and was denied.
Biden campaign also seeking to reduce open discussion segment to “almost nothing” to “control” the forum.
They want no changes.
https://twitter.com/Peoples_Pundit/status/1311755791305670659
They can stack the deck, load the dice, doesn’t matter. President Trump still wins.
I am a Trump supporter and will vote for him but President Trump gave slow Joe a major gift during the debate. He should have let Joe dig his own grave.
66% of telemundo watchers say PDJT won the debate.
My guess is they would disagree with, a reasonable media, a less than corrupt deep state and secure election protocols PDJT may win 50 States.
God bless PDJT
Stacked deck, much?
He won’t need his special contact lenses, ear implant listening devices or need a wire…Scully will deliver the questions to uncle Joe in advance.
Regardless…PDJT will destroy him.
Really? this is getting stupid…Trump better study up on everything…and be prepared to ask the questions Joe should be asked…because this guy wont..he probably cant wait to attack Trump…this gets more ridiculous every day…
This is like having Frank Nitti moderate a debate between Al Capone and Eliot Ness.
Will it really matter? I don’t think so:
Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) Tweeted:
Our data from the Duluth Rally shows @realDonaldTrump is still bringing in tons of new voters:
60% of attendees were NOT Republican
20.9% were Democrat
17.2% did not vote in 2016
8.4% have not voted in last 4 elections
Thank you, Minnesota!
https://twitter.com/Puglady02/status/1311699515418738688
I am not worried about the debates or President trump winning the election, I am however extremely worried by the massive fraud with the mail in ballots. The democrats stole the midterms using mail in ballot fraud. They must be stopped.
By who ?
Trump loves a good cage match with Biden, Biden’s group of experts on the earpiece, plus a bent referee. Good thing O’Biden is dumber than a rock on a good day.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1311793693763014656
Next debate will be another two against one…
POTUS replies: “I’m used to it!”
If you force a man to scratch, claw and fight for every single gain he has made, if you force him to defend himself against constant attacks and hoaxes, after four years they can’t then be mad a trained fighter shows up to a debate.
Maybe Trump should let Joe ramble on and then…
Good idea. As a sign of goodwill, Trump should ask moderator to give Joe one extra minute to reply. A sure Win-Win strategy.
This is from 2016 when that asswipe Wallis was pressing Trump about the Klu Klux Klan with the same questions he recently asked him again. Wallis is a disgusting far left communist POS.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1311469297613504512
Looks like Fox is going an official blame Trump campaign for Chris Wallace’s debate debacle.
Chris Wallace: Trump ‘bears the primary responsibility for what happened’ at the debate
https://www.foxnews.com/media/chris-wallace-debate-reaction-trump-biden
Maybe they need to hear from some viewers (or former viewers) –
https://www.foxnews.com/contact
Done. Thank you FPCHmom.
The debate is just a debate.
What matters is who takes control of government – we should know next month.
You win the “best comment” of the night. Congrats.
what are his pronouns?
Dem/Dumb
Biden is poling way ahead in mail in balloting. We need to have every PDJT supporter encourage fellow supporters to vote. Encourage all folks that support Trump to make sure the are registered and they go vote
Glass Half-Full…
Just a few weeks ago The President was subjected to a “Town Hall” spectacle hosted by none other than Little Georgie Stephancrapoulos. I thought he did pretty well there, at least the bits that I saw.
Could Scully possibly be worse than Stephancrapoulos? I’m not feelin’ it.
its brilliant POTUS letting this be a race issue.
he will bring up KKK Byrd very sooon.
He should bring up Corn Pop too. Such ridiculous paternalistic lying nonsense. It’s a verbal pocketbook of hot sauce.
They should let Gavin McGinnes moderate the debate
My vote is for Adam Carolla.
Good (hilarious) column from Kurt Schlichter about the debate –
“Let’s imagine if Trump had decided to play the conformity game. Let’s imagine he patiently waited his turn to answer Oldfinger’s well-rehearsed lies. Let’s contemplate what would have happened if he obediently answered the loaded questions, and only the loaded questions, that Chris Wallace hit him with. What then?
He would have looked weak. Imagine waking up today to the headline, “Pathetic Trump Dominated by a Powerful, Potent Joe ‘Conan’ Biden!” If Trump was the well-behaved lad some on our side preferred, he’d be squeezing into the gimp box with president Mitt right about now. If you have to err, err on the side of not being a sissy.”
https://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2020/10/01/the-debate-postmortem-n2577239