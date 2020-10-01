Next Debate Moderator: Former Joe Biden Intern and Self-Proclaimed “Never Trump” Resistance Member…

Posted on October 1, 2020 by

The next debate moderator has been selected.  The October 15th debate will be moderated by Steve Scully, a former intern for Vice-President Joe Biden and a self proclaimed member of the “never Trump” resistance group.  You can’t make this stuff up:

WASHINGTON – […]  Let’s not forget that another debate looms on the calendar. This one promises to present a stark contrast to Tuesday’s bout. For one thing, experts and critics are already proposing to cancel future debates or launch format changes to quell all that chaos and cacophony.

Then there is the moderator to consider. When debate day dawns on Oct. 15 the moderator will be none other than Steve Scully, senior political editor of C-SPAN. (read more)

172 Responses to Next Debate Moderator: Former Joe Biden Intern and Self-Proclaimed “Never Trump” Resistance Member…

  1. jnr2d2 says:
    October 1, 2020 at 7:19 pm

    Trump gives short answer, then yields to Joe.
    And then gives Joe some of his own medicine when Joe is speaking. Roll eyes, make surprised look on face. Sarcasm galore. Smile when Biden makes a gaff, bigger smile as he diggs his grave deeper!!

    • AustinPrisoner says:
      October 1, 2020 at 7:40 pm

      You are right because Biden is being fed his answers WHILE President Trump is talking. Trump should answer a 2 minute question in 10 seconds and then wait for Biden to spontaneously respond.

      • namberak says:
        October 1, 2020 at 8:03 pm

        That’s a dynamite strategy, to force Punxsutawney Joe to fill time. He can’t do it. When his 20 second irrelevant soundbite runs out, he’s standing around trying to keep his Depends from falling off.

    • jeans2nd says:
      October 1, 2020 at 8:22 pm

      Let Trump Be Trump

    • bill johnston says:
      October 1, 2020 at 8:48 pm

      Wash, rinse, repeat.

    • Jimmy Jack says:
      October 1, 2020 at 9:35 pm

      Actually, embracing that at least some of the time would be a good strategy bc Joe can’t be quiet and he can’t keep his train of thought plus he has foot in the mouth disease.

      Maybe they should do the next round I’m wifebeaters so Slow Joe can’t get his does of wired in answers.

  2. johnnyreb says:
    October 1, 2020 at 7:25 pm

    ,,,,,,,,,,and my post election/pre apocalypse list grow ever longer.

  3. Brant says:
    October 1, 2020 at 7:28 pm

    I’m not on Twitter, but I read them. I have noticed the last year maybe and really increasing are the pro Trump, get in your face comments from our side. Really noticeable in the top threads of John Roberts and Steve Sully today. Its like Trump is Indiana Jones and we are Short Round in their face. Throwing hay makers and flooding the zone. I dont do twitter and don’t plan to, but man, our side is finding the stride and taking the lead from Trump. If he wins, the next 4 years are going to be delicious.

  4. johnnyreb says:
    October 1, 2020 at 7:28 pm

    Scully is a lyin dog-faced pony soldier.

  5. Aunt Clara says:
    October 1, 2020 at 7:28 pm

    Not surprised.

  6. Carly says:
    October 1, 2020 at 7:29 pm

    Trump doesn’t run but will go into the belly of the beast, here and abroad, from nasty press to rogue nation.

  7. Blind no Longer says:
    October 1, 2020 at 7:31 pm

    President Trump should pull a Reagan!!!

    https://twitter.com/_Discernment_/status/1311762527555067915?s=20

  8. skimo69 says:
    October 1, 2020 at 7:38 pm

    No matter how transparently biased the moderator is, nobody can make Sleepy Joe look like a competent presidential candidate. The more Joe, the less his appeal.

  9. jkcinsalem says:
    October 1, 2020 at 7:38 pm

    Scully’s Wikipedia bio makes him out to be a devote Catholic. Paired with being a Democrat, that’s always been a oxymoron to me. Perhaps there won’t be any abortion questions at the debate, best to avoid, you know.

    • flova says:
      October 1, 2020 at 7:45 pm

      “Devout Catholic” like Pelosi and Biden?
      Dead babies. Yeah, that’s what Christ was all about. Dontcha know. Aborting the little ones is actually in the catechism we Roman Catholics studied in school.

  10. littleredmachine says:
    October 1, 2020 at 7:44 pm

    watching biden in the debates, especially his eyes, and it would not surprise me in the least that he hsd some sort of cataract device like this

    https://www.lewrockwell.com/political-theatre/did-joe-biden-use-new-technology-to-cheat-during-the-presidential-debate/

  11. Blind no Longer says:
    October 1, 2020 at 7:44 pm

    Holy censor HELL From Sundance’s twitter!!!!!!!!!!

    https://twitter.com/TheLastRefuge2/status/1311809040633167872?s=20

  12. littleredmachine says:
    October 1, 2020 at 7:46 pm

    watching biden last night, especially his eyes, and wondered if he was using some of cataract device like this?

    https://www.lewrockwell.com/political-theatre/did-joe-biden-use-new-technology-to-cheat-during-the-presidential-debate/

  13. FPCHmom says:
    October 1, 2020 at 7:47 pm

    Two good short clips from Eddie Zipperer about Biden’s debate style –

    In the 2012 VP debate, Biden interrupted Paul Ryan 82 times, made faces the entire time, and dropped a steady stream of insults on Ryan. The media LOVED it.

    In 2020, he came out and tried to use the same tactic on Trump.

    Of course, it was all fun and games when Biden brought us this style of debate in 2012. Here’s how SNL saw it:

    https://twitter.com/EddieZipperer/status/1311621844630466561

    Obviously Trump’s strategy to block this from happening to him worked!

  14. Rowdyone says:
    October 1, 2020 at 7:51 pm

    Isn’t Scully busy with Mulder chasing aliens?

  15. lavender blue says:
    October 1, 2020 at 7:53 pm

    Time to boycott the next debate until they agree to either replace Jello Joe’s buddy w/a less biased journalist or add a 2nd moderator. Catherine Herridge w CBS comes to mind and would be a good balance to Scully since he started his career w/a CBS affiliate. 1st debate had 18mil viewers, so sponsor / stations airing the debate can’t afford a boycott…

    • warrprin1 says:
      October 1, 2020 at 9:17 pm

      Catherine Herridge – excellent suggestion, lavender. And what’s up with the Debate Commission’s obsession with white guy moderators? How about Candace Owens: for perspective from a hard-working, young adult, minority representative for the press and the people?

    • WSB says:
      October 1, 2020 at 10:17 pm

      Great idea!

  16. tucker10 says:
    October 1, 2020 at 7:55 pm

    Who or what entity gets to choose the moderators?? I suggest they use one of the collegiate debate tournament moderators as they would logically be attuned to the proper decorum and would also be less likely to be influenced by their own biases… just a thought

  17. TwoLaine says:
    October 1, 2020 at 7:55 pm

    TRUMP should bring his own moderator. Tell them in advance, One favoritism misstep on their part and his moderator comes in and takes over the entire show. PERIOD.

    And, the deabte commission should be fired now.

    REMEMBER, HE/WE paid for this microphone, show, etc.

  18. nimrodman says:
    October 1, 2020 at 7:57 pm

    Testing whether an image will display after yesterday’s WordPress code changes

    If all you see is a link, then it appears we’ve lost image display functionalilty

    Trying it here because I want to test it on one of today’s Sundance posts, making it also a test of whether it’s only yesterday’s posts that were corrupted and things are fine now

    Again, if all you see is a text link, then things aren’t fine now

    Thanks in advance for tolerating me interrupting this thread

    Here we go: image or text link?

    https://i.imgur.com/DUg3DmM.jpg

  19. All Hype says:
    October 1, 2020 at 8:03 pm

    President Trump is a street brawler. Do you really think he is going to be afraid of this soy boy? I think President Trump should tell Chris Wallace he can sit at a table with Joe Hidin at the next debate so he can crush all 3 of them.

    • Dutchman says:
      October 1, 2020 at 8:58 pm

      Yeah, PDJT took on 16 opponents, WITH moderator bias, then one biotech, again with moderator bias, and has been debating the WH prestitutes corpse, for 3 1/2 years.

      He can take on Biden AND the moderator,….too bad he can’t have marine one, warming up it’s engines in the background, tho.

      They are going to block any attempt, by him, to your his record of achievement. Got to find some way to counter that,..

  20. adam says:
    October 1, 2020 at 8:07 pm

    Go figure: Democrats not playing fair ….

    Well, it isn’t FAKE news but it isn’t new, either.

    Trump can take care of himself and I believe he thrives when the deck is stacked against him. The religious among us can pray while the rest of us can just wish him well.

    The truth is that they will steal this election. I expect Biden to be called the winner relatively early and Trump’s team will use the courts to introduce evidence of voter fraud. We’re in for a bumpy four months.

  21. FPCHmom says:
    October 1, 2020 at 8:09 pm

    From People’s Pundit Richard Baris –

    Miller, Trump Campaign: “We do not want any changes from what has been agreed to before the first debate.”

    “It didn’t turn out the way they wanted. That’s why they want changes.”

    Negotiator for Trump confirms Biden campaign requested a mute button for the second debate, but it did not come from the commission and was denied.

    Biden campaign also seeking to reduce open discussion segment to “almost nothing” to “control” the forum.

    They want no changes.

    https://twitter.com/Peoples_Pundit/status/1311755791305670659

  22. Lanna says:
    October 1, 2020 at 8:14 pm

    They can stack the deck, load the dice, doesn’t matter. President Trump still wins.

  23. SCRO says:
    October 1, 2020 at 8:15 pm

    I am a Trump supporter and will vote for him but President Trump gave slow Joe a major gift during the debate. He should have let Joe dig his own grave.

    Reply
    • Dekester says:
      October 1, 2020 at 9:00 pm

      66% of telemundo watchers say PDJT won the debate.

      My guess is they would disagree with, a reasonable media, a less than corrupt deep state and secure election protocols PDJT may win 50 States.

      God bless PDJT

  24. dlb1952 says:
    October 1, 2020 at 8:15 pm

    Stacked deck, much?

  25. numbersixdance says:
    October 1, 2020 at 8:21 pm

    He won’t need his special contact lenses, ear implant listening devices or need a wire…Scully will deliver the questions to uncle Joe in advance.

    Regardless…PDJT will destroy him.

  26. Deborah Fehr says:
    October 1, 2020 at 8:24 pm

    Really? this is getting stupid…Trump better study up on everything…and be prepared to ask the questions Joe should be asked…because this guy wont..he probably cant wait to attack Trump…this gets more ridiculous every day…

  27. OffCourseNation says:
    October 1, 2020 at 8:25 pm

    This is like having Frank Nitti moderate a debate between Al Capone and Eliot Ness.

  28. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    October 1, 2020 at 8:26 pm

    Will it really matter? I don’t think so:

    Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) Tweeted:
    Our data from the Duluth Rally shows @realDonaldTrump is still bringing in tons of new voters:

    60% of attendees were NOT Republican

    20.9% were Democrat

    17.2% did not vote in 2016

    8.4% have not voted in last 4 elections

    Thank you, Minnesota!

  29. The Devilbat says:
    October 1, 2020 at 8:31 pm

    I am not worried about the debates or President trump winning the election, I am however extremely worried by the massive fraud with the mail in ballots. The democrats stole the midterms using mail in ballot fraud. They must be stopped.

  30. MVW says:
    October 1, 2020 at 8:34 pm

    Trump loves a good cage match with Biden, Biden’s group of experts on the earpiece, plus a bent referee. Good thing O’Biden is dumber than a rock on a good day.

  31. sundance says:
    October 1, 2020 at 8:44 pm

    https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1311793693763014656

    Next debate will be another two against one…

    POTUS replies: “I’m used to it!”

    • nosheepallowed says:
      October 1, 2020 at 9:10 pm

      If you force a man to scratch, claw and fight for every single gain he has made, if you force him to defend himself against constant attacks and hoaxes, after four years they can’t then be mad a trained fighter shows up to a debate.

  32. Cathie says:
    October 1, 2020 at 8:48 pm

    Maybe Trump should let Joe ramble on and then…

    • Sunshine says:
      October 1, 2020 at 9:31 pm

      Good idea. As a sign of goodwill, Trump should ask moderator to give Joe one extra minute to reply. A sure Win-Win strategy.

  33. The Devilbat says:
    October 1, 2020 at 8:48 pm

    This is from 2016 when that asswipe Wallis was pressing Trump about the Klu Klux Klan with the same questions he recently asked him again. Wallis is a disgusting far left communist POS.

    https://twitter.com/i/status/1311469297613504512

  34. FPCHmom says:
    October 1, 2020 at 8:52 pm

    Looks like Fox is going an official blame Trump campaign for Chris Wallace’s debate debacle.

    Chris Wallace: Trump ‘bears the primary responsibility for what happened’ at the debate

    https://www.foxnews.com/media/chris-wallace-debate-reaction-trump-biden

    Maybe they need to hear from some viewers (or former viewers) –

    https://www.foxnews.com/contact

  35. gsonFIT says:
    October 1, 2020 at 9:03 pm

    what are his pronouns?

  36. gsonFIT says:
    October 1, 2020 at 9:11 pm

    Biden is poling way ahead in mail in balloting. We need to have every PDJT supporter encourage fellow supporters to vote. Encourage all folks that support Trump to make sure the are registered and they go vote

  38. mr.piddles says:
    October 1, 2020 at 9:17 pm

    Glass Half-Full…

    Just a few weeks ago The President was subjected to a “Town Hall” spectacle hosted by none other than Little Georgie Stephancrapoulos. I thought he did pretty well there, at least the bits that I saw.

    Could Scully possibly be worse than Stephancrapoulos? I’m not feelin’ it.

  39. WhiteBoard says:
    October 1, 2020 at 9:30 pm

    its brilliant POTUS letting this be a race issue.

    he will bring up KKK Byrd very sooon.

    • Jimmy Jack says:
      October 1, 2020 at 9:38 pm

      He should bring up Corn Pop too. Such ridiculous paternalistic lying nonsense. It’s a verbal pocketbook of hot sauce.

  40. Tazio Nuvolari says:
    October 1, 2020 at 9:35 pm

    They should let Gavin McGinnes moderate the debate

  41. FPCHmom says:
    October 1, 2020 at 10:01 pm

    Good (hilarious) column from Kurt Schlichter about the debate –

    “Let’s imagine if Trump had decided to play the conformity game. Let’s imagine he patiently waited his turn to answer Oldfinger’s well-rehearsed lies. Let’s contemplate what would have happened if he obediently answered the loaded questions, and only the loaded questions, that Chris Wallace hit him with. What then?

    He would have looked weak. Imagine waking up today to the headline, “Pathetic Trump Dominated by a Powerful, Potent Joe ‘Conan’ Biden!” If Trump was the well-behaved lad some on our side preferred, he’d be squeezing into the gimp box with president Mitt right about now. If you have to err, err on the side of not being a sissy.”

    https://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2020/10/01/the-debate-postmortem-n2577239

