Philadelphia Firefighters Endorse President Trump – Philadelphia Precincts Block Trump Poll Watchers…

Earlier today the Philadelphia chapter of the International Association of Fire Fighters broke with the International Association of Firefighters and backed President Trump for reelection over Joseph Biden.

However, in a repeat of 2008 -where Philly members of the Black Panther Party blocked voters against Barack Obama- there are now reports of President Trump poll observers being blocked from satellite precincts in Philadelphia.

Does it shock anyone that poll watchers are being blocked and kicked out of voting locations in Philly? We are in court right now! This corruption must end! https://t.co/94d90P7KTW — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 29, 2020