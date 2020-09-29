Michael Flynn Hearing Today 11:00am – Open Discussion Thread

The DOJ, Sidney Powell and the Sullivan appointed amicus John Gleeson will hold a hearing today in the courtroom of Judge Emmet Sullivan to argue the unopposed motion to dismiss the case against Michael Flynn. The hearing begins at 11:00am ET and you can call-in to hear the audio of the live courtroom events. (details below)
- 877-336-1839 – (access code 5524636)
- 888-363-4734 – (access code 6114909)
- 877-336-1839 – (access code 1429888)
- 877-402-9753 – (access code 2090166)
- 888-557-8511 – (access code 4140864)
- 888-273-3658 – (access code 1773796)
If the true administration of justice was to prevail in this case, the judge should simply accept the unopposed motion and this would be the end of the malicious prosecution. However, this case has so many precedents anything is possible.
If you are listening-in to the hearing, feel free to drop your thoughts and opinions into the comment section to share.
Is it on zoom?
I would think that since cameras are not allowed in the l courtroom, the Zoom hearing would be the same. JMHO
A litigant there on behalf of the judge. Bizarre.
/this case has so many precedents anything is possible/
Is there a betting pool about how this will go sideways?
1] Sidney gets locked up for contempt of Judge.
2] Sullivan decides to impose treason charges.
3] Flynn goes free, but only after Putin agrees to exchange US agents in Russian custody.
I need to go read up on my Lawfare jurisprudence now.
Sullivan will do whatever Obama tells him to do…flat out!
Only way to settle this…
Thanks Jello needed that chuckle today.
Not “bizarre”. Corrupt, unlawful definitely but bizarre is way too mild a term. Since when, ever, in the history of the judiciary, has a judge had any legal standing in whether or not the prosecution can withdraw their own case? The judge is not a prosecutor. What he has proven himself to be is a twisted, anti-Trump hack who is ignoring the ever growing mountain range of evidence, overwhelmingly proving that a weaponized government was out to get General Flynn and President Trump by fabricating “evidence”.
To borrow a line from this piece, “ If the true administration of justice was to prevail in this case, the judge should simply..”.be removed from the bench and be arrested.
This suggestion Is very restrained.
Judge Sullivan himself is bizarre!!!
Say what you want, I’m grateful Sullivan dragged this out and gave billy Barr a conduit to dump more classified documents into the public eye via the great Ms Sidney Powell
Battered conservative syndrom at work. 🙄
Barr did not need the Sullivan drag-out to dump more classified documents…Barr and Worthless Wray could have (should have) made that happen on their own and for the people that they serve.
Has there ever been a more worthy candidate for impeachment than this judge Sullivan for his blatant persecution of LTG Flynn? Where are the rebubliCONs shouting from the rooftops about this miscarriage of justice? In a just world Sullivan would be in solitary awaiting HIS trial. However, God will have the final say in this abomination of justice.
Prayers for the whole Flynn family and for Sydney and team today. 🙏
The repugs are where they always are. Hiding under the bed, holding down the other side of the uniparty coin. They are disgusting individuals. We’ve put up with them for so long.
True . . . I’ve posted the same thing a thousand times . . . but . . . we can’t say that about Fightin’ Roy Blunt. No one fights for freedom and justice the way Fightin’ Roy does. He’s out there day and night putting up the good fight. That’s why he’s called Fightin’ Roy.
Where would we be without him?
You again with this b.s.?
Tell Roy boi we know. He’ll send you a form letter response. Weaksauce. Everyone knows roy boi is core swamp structure. He’s up for primary elimination in 2022. Tell Hawley’s team to find a primary candidate and replacement for swamp-weasel roy boi blunt, like what MO did with wench claire, poster example of the uniparty duo.
They all play for the same team, that’s why they are disgusting. Lying scum, hang a few the sphincters on the rest will snap tight and they will get some work done for us for a change, or leave.
I think if anyone of us knew just how bad it was we would be crazy furious.
Feast of the Archangels today! St Michael the Archangel pray for General Flynn and President Trump and assist them in this time of battle against these forces of evil . May the Victory belong to Jesus Christ our King ! Who is like unto God ?
Amen
I’m sure something else will come up to further delay…they cant let Flynn go this week! there is too much winning going on…They need to keep up the confusion.
This has all the trappings of a kangaroo court, the charges are being brought by Emmett Sullivan, the judge is Emmett Sullivan, Emmett Sullivan will hear the facts of the case(jury), Emmett Sullivan will determine the innocence/guilt of the accused and finally judge the accused.
KANGAROO COURT ANYONE?
That’s an insult to kangaroos. Sullivan is below pond scum.
The other question, never answered. Why did the original Judge accept the Guilty Plea and then recuse himself?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Almost sounds like Hollywood where the movie is written, directed, starred in, and produced by one of the many washed up hacks with huge egos, trying to maintain relevance.
The movie would be panned as being so far from reality it was not believable.
Not sure if the litigant is the organ grinder or the monkey….
Today, Judge Sullivan will try to pick up and continue the insurance policy against Pres Trump. Sullivan is a one-man show that has assumed the role of the protagonist and antagonist in this still unfolding court drama. Will the protagonist judge rule to end the case or let the antagonist prosecutor continue with the case? This is like watching a court proceeding in Venezuela
Sullivan will keep it going.
Make bet on it.
Agreed.
Sydney will have to put this in front of the Supreme Court. No question about it. It will NOT be over today.
Someone has something AWEFUL on Judge Sullivan and is pressuring him full court press.
Totally agree with these two comments… Sullivan and his puppet masters can’t let this be settled with a Flynn victory before the election. They have to stop it at ALL COSTS!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pete it’s far worse than Venezuela,
The U.S.A. makes out it’s the beacon of freedom and liberty.
You have a decorated General being railroaded here, and your media and politicians shrug.
P44 was arguably the most destructive President in the history of the U.S.A.
That said, If he had not come along, most of us would know how corrupt and criminal the judiciary and investigative branches of the U.S.government is.
God bless PDJT
Third world corruption. Here’s partly why:
https://amgreatness.com/2020/09/27/the-third-worlding-of-america/
Sunlight continues to shine brightly on the COUP!
Federal Judiciary is complicit and even controlling!!
Why is this WHOLE CIRCUIT trying to run out the clock on 45???
Obvious, they want 45 to pardon Gen. Flynn so Gen. Flynn is forever labelled and 45 is in their SIGHTS! These Demons want to destroy 45 and his Team of Patriots!!!
Should they steal the election, President TRUMP would still have until his last day in January day to issue pardons. They cannot string this along that long.
If he loses they will hang him, his kids and wife. Then the eye will turn on us.
Two words – MOLON LABE.
I do not expect Sullivan to dismiss Flynn’s case today, tomorrow or any time soon. This judge is a celebrity now and is emboldened by a leftist DC Circuit Court who has Sullivan’s back. It’s show time!
Yesterday, the Left ran interference for Biden and Sullivan with The NY Times Trump income taxes hit piece. It was designed to provide Wallace with attack questions and make Biden appear better by taking the spotlight off him.
In a directed way, the Times story helps Sullivan along with Gleeson delay and drag the Flynn hearings out. The ‘Trump Tax Scandal’ is new news; Flynn hearing not so much, a tired story for now…until Sullivan based on Gleeson’s arguments, convicts and sentences Flynn.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is there not some way to determine any and all searches done on Judge Sullivan by the O’Criminal administration? At least then, Sullivan could be given the opportunity to reveal his true feelings. Wonder how his son feels, or if he has any regrets for the damage to his father’s reputation he has done? Probably not.
Here is a question for the board as we wait. Do you think Judge Emmet Sullivan’s actions to this point justify NSA surveillance of the Judge’s communications? If so from what point?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s a better idea: just inform Sullivan that we have his phone records, text messages and emails. All of them. Ready to release them to the public unless he does “the right thing.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was kinda part of my question. Does the fear of surveillance prevent misdeeds? Is that inline with 4A. Also until Obama we never knew what IC surveillance protocol was. I am not sure that I should know the difference between code 702. 704 and 705 warrants
Simple for me we surveil the bad guys, but how does it fit our constitution? Most important can we ever trust the feds with this again? Our kids dont care if someone encroaches all aspects of their lives.
See if Judge Sullivan has a HAM radio.
LikeLiked by 1 person
good one
One is left to wonder – what did the #FBI Contractors with raw access to the #NSA Database find on “Judge?” Emmet Sullivan?
His #1 son (namesake) seems to have a checkered past – including rape of a minor + paedophile sting arrest. But no court hearing…
Dropped through the cracks … by a friend (aka Rod Rosenstein)?
LikeLiked by 2 people
why now pete?n nTrying to bait Sullivan?
Casting doubt over a court proceeding is an old leftist trick. It buys more time because the new reveal must be believed and has to be taken seriously don’t you know.
There is no way Sidney Powell changed notes. They will use this against Barr
Altered by inserting dates….
Well go ask Mueller…..these are HIS COPIES.
LikeLiked by 1 person
i believe the DOJ already said there were no dates on the copies,and added them.. tempest in a teapot.
there’s that word ‘appears’, again. ‘it ‘appears’ russia hacked the DNC server.’ bob mueller.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
“Finally, Mr. Flynn’s filing appears to violate the Court’s Order not to file any additional supplements to pending motions until the government’s ‘Brady’ production is complete.”
Gee, how many times did Van Grack say he had produced all the Brady material? Barf.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s just Peter crapping himself through his lawyer and trying to cover his butt!
Something out of nothing. OMG, they added a date to clarify when this occurred, and possibly made a mistake. What a lack of candor. Oh my.
I am sure no one has ever done anything like this before. Like me. I do it all the time until I catch myself and realize these are the originals. Stop it.
Only in Congress, the gubt, and the industry of law are massive paper copies revered. And these are the same people that want to stick us with their New Green Deal.
Even though Mr. Goelman appears to be trying to imply Ms. Powell is submitting irrelevant text messaging, it’s actually Mr. Jensen and Mr. Strzok who have a difference of opinion on what is relevant.
Yawn…
In the long run Sullivan is irrelevant, he’s merely capable of causing punishment by process.
So are his political friends in the Appeal Court.
If necessary this goes to SCOTUS where it gets laughed out during the coffee break.
Some nice damage $s for Flynn in the end though.
Judiciary and activist judges sure seem to be making lots of laws/news. They are telling the states how to proceed with federal elections. I see now way that flies.
Today, in Open Court, DOJ will RELEASE MORE DOCS! they are giving “Judge” Sullivan another opportunity to drop the charges…IF HE DOES NOT, NEW DOCS WILL BE RELEASED IN OPEN COURT!
As SD says, AG Barr wants to protect the “institution”…Well, THE PRESIDENCY must be protected! chips must fall where they may and whatever justified prosecutions have occurred over the past must be imperiled because THE PRESIDENCY MUST BE PROTECTED! this is about our constitutional republic…the judiciary is a runaway train!
Little Dutch Boy puts finger in a crack at the dam, the dam holds, the leak stops, the boy is now a hero! Is Judge Sullivan the boy, the water, or the dam?
Better yet, what role do you think the Judge believes he plays? Hint: Look at that mustache and lower lip under mustache.
Could it be Hegel was right? Will Judge Sullivan ring the bell for the ending of the swing to the left and herald the new swing to the right?
Can Joe Biden ride this Progressive Trojan Horse across the finish line or will he fall off?
Will we see in a couple of weeks a new form of the Salem Witch trails via Catholic Judge Barrett?
Recall that column in the Ladies Home Journal: “Can this Marriage be Saved?” Hysteria runs wild in our politics and society…just how far will it travel…doing what to our USA?
If Sullivan drops these charges, it’s going to be a punch to the gut for the Swamp. Don’t underestimate the demoralizing effect here. Their entire construct will have imploded, and by the hand of their handpicked judge. I guess that’s why I expect Sullivan to continue delay until after the election.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
could be we get inference from a certain chief justice. unless he really is compromised.
It has already imploded. They just refuse to acknowledge it.
At least one of the numbers comes up as AT&T conference service…wasnt finding any linked to Zoom directly. Lots of search results for these numbers from other US court systems as well, not just for this hearing
Was supposed to be a reply to Dim Osmab’s post at top of this thread 😦
The Judge will continue to drag this out with only a month to go. Sullivan has his orders to follow and he will beside nothing will be done to him for his actions.
He is above the law, the DC Appeals judges have his back, their media friends and deep state as well. The case against Flynn is so egregiously wrong it couldn’t persist in a lawful country.
I have a question. They released Pete and Lisa texts last week.
Case 1:17-cr-00232-EGS Document 248-5 Filed 09/24/20 Page 9 of 25
On this page, noted happening around Jan 24/17. The two were discussing prepping for a meeting.
Lisa writes – ‘Should I call (REDACTED) re HER concerns? I do this all the time’
Peter responds – ‘She’s in the meeting with me. I will pull her out with me at 11:30 and we’ll cal’
Lisa responds – ‘No worries. (REDACTED) called, I’m sure it’s the same thing’
Peter responds – ‘I don’t think the concern is you being there. The concern is you serving as a witness.’
Lisa responds – ‘I get it. We’re just making this more complicated than it needs to be. I don’t really care if it’s you or me or whomever. I just happen to sit up here a lot.’
Peter responds – “You should def sit in! Just if the desire is to have a witness, then we should consider an additional person. At least that’s what understood from (REDACTED) ly. Agree we’re over thinking this. More importantly, I’m starving. Where are we going?”
Lisa responds – “His main interest was to take notes so I could help him remember everything he needed to write down afterwards. I think it’s fine as it is.
Peter responds – “Fine with me”
Can anyone surmise who the three redactions are? The first is a female. The second, don’t know. The third, is someone that suggested to have a witness present.
Any thoughts?
Ber
Mandarin justice
Only the judge knows the language used in the court!
Is it being live streamed in anyway but phone or zoom?
Maybe CSPAN?
per poster above, in answer to the Zoom question, no cameras allowed.
Don’t expect this will be wound up today. Scroll down this threadread to where Goelman (Strzok’s lawyer) sends his letter to Sullivan regarding someone ‘inserting dates’ … Sullivan has now granted Leave to File. Granting leave to file to Goelman buys time to reschedule a hearing.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1310658529288691714.html
P.S. Roscoe B Davis is getting p****ed off. Colourful language warning towards the end.
We Treepers have said this before….Flynn is the fulcrum. Deep state desperately wants him silenced, which is why the sham of a court case goes on. The question is, Why? As well, I believe that Barr / Durham will not proceed with indictments until Flynn is free. Why?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sydney said if there is no dismissal today, straight to the Supreme Court. It’s a race to the finish line.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Praying for Flynn today. Praying for justice!
I don’t understand all this but what if Judge Sullivan finds Gen Flynn guilty, sentences him and orders the bailiff to arrest Gen Flynn? Is that too far fetched? It’s what obama would want I’m certain of that!
This is actually what I expect to happen.
Whether it does or doesn’t, I hope that the DOJ releases information that has not been released yet that is SO BAD towards the government that it makes it impossible for Sullivan to do anything against Flynn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think even Sullivan would be that stupid… if he thinks the heat is on him now, it would be nothing compared to him finding Flynn guilty and arresting him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree and hope so but sometimes I think leftist ideology overcomes stupidity! Being an obama sycophant and taking orders from Lawfare can result in Unconstitutional verdicts.
I stumbled across this Suspicious Sullivan opinion while doing my own personal research on his prior decisions.
Judge Sullivan’s affinity for Judge Gleeson has a history. As does his appointment of amicus, here in the DPA (deferred prosecution agreement) context. 140 F. Supp. 3d 11 (D.D.C. 2015). But the cases Sullivan cited in his 2015 decision were both later reversed (HBSC – a Gleeson reversal; Fokker – reversing Judge Leon).
The Saena case led me to another link. I think this author pegged what Sullivan will do correctly back in May, i.e., write a long opinion chiding Barr/Flynn but granting the motion (reluctantly). The article is a quick read.
https://www.freerepublic.com/focus/f-news/3846231/posts
Unredacted we see that the FBI was trying to remove General Flynn’s security clearance. They were doing anything they could to prevent President Trump from transitioning into power peacefully. By taking away Flynn’s security clearance, for no reason, they could hinder the incoming President. These political hacks (agents) were trying to make a case to firewall Gen. Flynn even as they knew that there was no credible reason to think he was a Russian agent, they were just trying to cripple the Trump Transition team by destroying Gen Flynn
The Department of Justice announced that top DOJ attorney Deputy Assistant Attorney General Hashim Mooppan will appear at the hearing today. As Roscoe Davis tweeted – this is pulling out all the stops short of AG Barr appearing himself.
so what’s the odds on Flynn getting Justice and the case dismissed today?
Would like some of that action beacause my money is on no.
AG Barr has Presidential Authority to release ALL DOCUMENTS!
45 gave it to AG Barr! who does “Judge” Sullivan think he is exactly???
AG Barr needs to send out Press Release with the Documents if the “judge” dithers!!!
looks like Supreme Court Emergency Appeal is next!
ok Globalist Judge Roberts, these are rights since the Magna Carta!!! how will you rule?
LikeLiked by 1 person
No; no emergency appeal will be granted by Roberts because Sullivan is only delaying his ruling. If he does not rule or dismiss, instead delays, SCOTUS will let Sullivan more leash. He is one of them and Flynn and Powell are not.
LikeLiked by 1 person
this is now “justice delayed (4 years) is justice denied!”
All fruit from poisonous tree
LikeLiked by 1 person
When this is over, General Flynn movie will have all the elements of a blockbuster plot. Produce and directed by Clint Eastwood, Tom Cruise as General Flynn,
Kevin Costner…he was Russian Spy in No Way Out and FBI in The Untouchables…so full circle: American Patriot!
You do know that Kevin Costner is extremely Anti-Trump don’t you?
didn’t know…man made Waterworld and doesn’t recognize Globalists are the transhumanists…
That little garden gnome Tom Cruise, no way.
Would go with Jim Caviezel.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jim Caviezel is amazing. Or Kevin Sorbo, or Antonio Sabato jr.
Demi Moore as Sidney Powell
Yeah, no.
What new unconstitutional ploy will be introduced today in their pursuit to deny justice?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is Judge Sullivan’s name on Biden’s short list for SCOTUS if he can “ tie up“
The Flynn case till after the election and the left can “install” a new President?
Pay to play at work before our very eyes.
Sullivan’s too old. Biden would go for young lefties, just like Trump has gone for young conservative. Both sides want someone on the court for decades. Sullivan is also too old to go up to the DC Circuit for the same reason.
believe it or not…possible!
Dimms plan to pack the court with 13! Sullivan could retire in 3 years…
Sulivan will deny the motions and sentence Flynn just to give the Dems a campaign talking point.
Sullivan knows he’ll be reversed on appeal, possibly by the DC Circuit, if not SCOTUS. (If it goes to a three-judge panel first, it likely would be the same panel). He doesn’t care. He’s been giving his marching orders from Lawfare, and is carrying them out.
Once he rules, Flynn has an appeal as of right, so there would be no speedy resolution, but just the normal timeline for a federal appeal. Sullivan knows this, too.
Sidney used her one mandamus card already, so has to go the regular appellate route. This would drag it out into a possible Biden adminsitration, which would reverse the DOJ position and oppose Sidney on appeal. This might lead Trump to pardon Flynn just before leaving office.
If Trump wins, Sullivan knows he’ll be reversed eventually, but will be smugly satisfied that he ruined Flynn’s life, finances and career, and that will get Sullivan invited to all the right DC cocktail parties.
It’s all been gamed out. Fight on, Sidney, but you know what you’re up against.
sentence him to what?
“judge” can hear case today and then issue delayed ruling to November 4…
problem is “Supreme Court has already decided” on multiple constitutional points including illegal search and seizure, torture, etc…
Sentence Flynn for the lying to investigators offense to which Flynn pled guilty.
Although I think Sullivan might also “take the motions under advisement,” (that’s saying he has to think over everything said at the hearing) until after the election, just to prolong the uncertainty for Flynn.
Lying under oath to the FBI and when asked, admitting he lied in Sullivan’s court room. That’s Sullivan’s sticking point. Crazy, but it’s his reality
LikeLike
And yet the lies of the prosecution told in court go unpunished.
Go figure.
The stresses placed upon this man and his family is beyond comprehension and many people need to be held accountable for it.
Since Osama took office he was not kidding when he said the word “Transformation” because this country has become unrecognizable and has transformed into a nightmare at every corner of the government.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Holy Michael, Archangel, defend us in the day of battle;
Be our safeguard against the wickedness and snares of the devil;
May God rebuke him, we humbly pray;
And do thou, O Price of the Heavenly Host,
By the power of God,
Cast down into Hell,
Satan, and all wicked spirits,
Who wander through the world,
For the ruin of souls. Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hopefully, this reference is a sign to exonerate Flynn and grant him his freedom.
But, the Left is secular and anti-Christian. They are evil and full of hate. Flynn is a gladiator, like Spartacus, and today he enters the Roman coliseum.
In a strange sort of way it seems that the more Sullivan drags this out, the more it forces Barr to shine sunlight on the corrupt process. Had Sullivan dropped the case when the DOJ wanted to, they would not have released some of the info that they have released in the interim.
appears barr is sending the deputy assistant attorney general to the hearing.
God speed alt. Gen. Flynn & Sidney!!
Thank you, Jesus, for giving us the clarity and sensibility of Jonathon Turley.
I wish Powell could ask Sullivan how he became compromised without getting a contempt citation and delaying this further.
I expect Sullivan to attempt this ploy to delay finality. It is the only legitimate tool he could possibly use.
I really suspect that Sullivan is so annoyed by and is enraged by Sidney Powell comments and her appearances on Lou Dobbs that he is doing what he done to attack her. I swear he is a biased, vindictive, petty, little man.
I wish Powell could ask Sullivan how he became compromised without getting a contempt citation and delaying this further.
I expect Sullivan to attempt this ploy to delay finality. It is the only legitimate tool he could possibly use.
I assume Sullivan will do something like this:
Schedule preliminary hearing for pre-sentencing hearing on December 4th.
Schedule pre-sentencing hearing for January 11.
Schedule sentencing hearing for February 26th.
Or similar. Drag this out another six months. What would the appeals court do? What would it do if Sullivan simply said, “Okay, I’m scheduling the next hearing for August 19th, 2021. This will be a pre-sentencing hearing, with sentencing on March 3rd, 2022”?
