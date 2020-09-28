Former ODNI Ric Grenell Says Additional Intelligence Agencies are Intentionally Withholding Evidence of Wrongdoing…

Former Acting DNI Richard “Ric” Grenell fires a warning shot across the bow of those within the intelligence community who are refusing to release documents. During an interview with Liz Mac, Grenell shared:
“I’m getting really impatient with those individual agencies that know exactly what I’m talking about, that know exactly what documents they need to release… they’re playing games.”
Then why didn’t he release them when he was the head honcho?
Who knows? I sure don’t; do you Perot?
Perhaps he couldn’t at that point in time; it’s complicated business.
I am not in a position to second-guess Ric Grenell, are you or anyone else?
Time was not ripe? His replacement btw seems to operating at warp, NO, stagecoach speed.
for a reason that is obviously beyond your knowledge … enough with the second guessing nonsense … you and I aren’t on the front lines … how about we don’t snipe at the folks that are ? maybe … just once …
“I’m getting really impatient with those individual agencies that know exactly what I’m talking about, that know exactly what documents they need to release…”
I suspect that after the election, our VSGPDJT is going to do something about that problem.
If you are CIA, you are a scumbag and an enemy of the American people.
If you are NSA, you are a scumbag and an enemy of the American people.
If you are DOS, you are a scumbag and an enemy of the American people.
If you are DOJ, you are a scumbag and an enemy of the American people.
If you are FBI, you are a scumbag and an enemy of the American people.
If you are IRS, you are a scumbag and an enemy of the American people.
If you are EPA, you are a scumbag and an enemy of the American people.
If you are a flag officer, you are probably a scumbag and an enemy of the American people.
If you are a federal bureaucrat, at best you are an overpaid, underworked leech on the productive and possibly a scumbag and an enemy of the American people.
If you are in Congress, you are most likely a bought and paid for hack with a significant chance of being a scumbag and an enemy of the American people.
Haha sounds pretty much right. So when you add all that up you get a big fat zero.
Pssst Lulu while I agree with you, Sundance does frown on bad language. I know, more then once I slipped into 4 letter words and I was called out. Just some friendly advice💁🏻♀️
“Lulu’s” post deserves a Triple Like!
Good job Dear Lady!
I’ve also been on this site for 10 years. Lurking now and then, but mostly fonting.
I like your attitude, Lulu. About time they prove otherwise, I’m going with you 100%. It’s unbelievable really, they don’t even know what dirt they are.
I saw this video earlier, which angered me because, as much as I admire and respect Mr. Grenell, he often uses the “mistakes” euphemism to describe what many coup plotters did. “Mistakes” by definition impliesUNINTENTIONAL. What transpired over the last 4+ years was ABSOLUTELY INTENTIONAL and we have proof.
Sorry Gina, invoking your rights against self incrimination won’t work in this instance.
Last time I looked Barr was in charge of declassifying anything and everything.
So what does that say about Mr. One System of Justice?
It is one system, CORRUPT!
Both of those Intelligence Agency goons pictured above look like they each have a mess in their depends….just sayin
We have all lost our patience long ago Ric. Let’s getter done!
This is all getting so tiresome.
Yes, perhaps there really is nothing else to say….
Those agencies are not playing games.
They are deadly serious.
Apparently there is no one in a position of authority who is willing and able to stop them, call them to account, and punish them.
We all need to channel our rage at these developments into redoubling our efforts to re-elect the President!
But here’s the problem Ric.
The only agency that can prosecute the perps contains the perps….the DoJ.
All together now…”the DoJ declines to prosecute”.
Insurance policy cashed.
