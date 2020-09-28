Former ODNI Ric Grenell Says Additional Intelligence Agencies are Intentionally Withholding Evidence of Wrongdoing…

Posted on September 28, 2020 by

Former Acting DNI Richard “Ric” Grenell fires a warning shot across the bow of those within the intelligence community who are refusing to release documents.  During an interview with Liz Mac, Grenell shared:

“I’m getting really impatient with those individual agencies that know exactly what I’m talking about, that know exactly what documents they need to release… they’re playing games.”

This entry was posted in AG Bill Barr, Big Government, CIA, Cold Anger, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2020, FBI, media bias, NSA, President Trump, Spygate, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

23 Responses to Former ODNI Ric Grenell Says Additional Intelligence Agencies are Intentionally Withholding Evidence of Wrongdoing…

  1. Perot Conservative says:
    September 28, 2020 at 9:01 pm

    Then why didn’t he release them when he was the head honcho?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • abigailstraight says:
      September 28, 2020 at 9:07 pm

      Who knows? I sure don’t; do you Perot?

      Perhaps he couldn’t at that point in time; it’s complicated business.

      I am not in a position to second-guess Ric Grenell, are you or anyone else?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • noswamp says:
      September 28, 2020 at 9:11 pm

      Time was not ripe? His replacement btw seems to operating at warp, NO, stagecoach speed.

      Like

      Reply
    • lackawaxen123 says:
      September 28, 2020 at 9:16 pm

      for a reason that is obviously beyond your knowledge … enough with the second guessing nonsense … you and I aren’t on the front lines … how about we don’t snipe at the folks that are ? maybe … just once …

      Like

      Reply
  2. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    September 28, 2020 at 9:02 pm

    “I’m getting really impatient with those individual agencies that know exactly what I’m talking about, that know exactly what documents they need to release…”

    I suspect that after the election, our VSGPDJT is going to do something about that problem.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. Lulu says:
    September 28, 2020 at 9:05 pm

    If you are CIA, you are a scumbag and an enemy of the American people.
    If you are NSA, you are a scumbag and an enemy of the American people.
    If you are DOS, you are a scumbag and an enemy of the American people.
    If you are DOJ, you are a scumbag and an enemy of the American people.
    If you are FBI, you are a scumbag and an enemy of the American people.
    If you are IRS, you are a scumbag and an enemy of the American people.
    If you are EPA, you are a scumbag and an enemy of the American people.
    If you are a flag officer, you are probably a scumbag and an enemy of the American people.
    If you are a federal bureaucrat, at best you are an overpaid, underworked leech on the productive and possibly a scumbag and an enemy of the American people.
    If you are in Congress, you are most likely a bought and paid for hack with a significant chance of being a scumbag and an enemy of the American people.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. T2020 says:
    September 28, 2020 at 9:06 pm

    I saw this video earlier, which angered me because, as much as I admire and respect Mr. Grenell, he often uses the “mistakes” euphemism to describe what many coup plotters did. “Mistakes” by definition impliesUNINTENTIONAL. What transpired over the last 4+ years was ABSOLUTELY INTENTIONAL and we have proof.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. olddog35 says:
    September 28, 2020 at 9:06 pm

    Sorry Gina, invoking your rights against self incrimination won’t work in this instance.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. Bogeyfree says:
    September 28, 2020 at 9:08 pm

    Last time I looked Barr was in charge of declassifying anything and everything.

    So what does that say about Mr. One System of Justice?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. shotgun28 says:
    September 28, 2020 at 9:08 pm

    Both of those Intelligence Agency goons pictured above look like they each have a mess in their depends….just sayin

    Like

    Reply
  8. freepetta says:
    September 28, 2020 at 9:09 pm

    We have all lost our patience long ago Ric. Let’s getter done!

    Like

    Reply
  9. bulwarker says:
    September 28, 2020 at 9:10 pm

    This is all getting so tiresome.

    Like

    Reply
  11. Sharon says:
    September 28, 2020 at 9:13 pm

    Those agencies are not playing games.

    They are deadly serious.

    Apparently there is no one in a position of authority who is willing and able to stop them, call them to account, and punish them.

    Like

    Reply
  12. laeagle says:
    September 28, 2020 at 9:13 pm

    We all need to channel our rage at these developments into redoubling our efforts to re-elect the President!

    Like

    Reply
  13. Zera says:
    September 28, 2020 at 9:15 pm

    But here’s the problem Ric.
    The only agency that can prosecute the perps contains the perps….the DoJ.

    All together now…”the DoJ declines to prosecute”.
    Insurance policy cashed.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s