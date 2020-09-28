Devin Nunes: Special .Counsel and Intelligence Officials Hiding Documents Were “Straight Up Crimes”…

This is the arc of the investigative inquiry that should have been started well over a year ago. This is likely the “expanded” justification now being explained by the Durham/Aldenberg probe. As if…. they didn’t know this prior to having the evidence slapped upside their head like a cold wet fish.

The Special Counsel was the insurance policy. The Special Counsel ran Main Justice for two years. The function of the Special Counsel was to conceal gross abuses by government agencies. Now those agency leaders are coming under scrutiny for continuing to hide documents and evidence. This stall tactic is frustrating in the extreme.