Devin Nunes: Special .Counsel and Intelligence Officials Hiding Documents Were “Straight Up Crimes”…

This is the arc of the investigative inquiry that should have been started well over a year ago. This is likely the “expanded” justification now being explained by the Durham/Aldenberg probe.  As if…. they didn’t know this prior to having the evidence slapped upside their head like a cold wet fish.

The Special Counsel was the insurance policy. The Special Counsel ran Main Justice for two years. The function of the Special Counsel was to conceal gross abuses by government agencies. Now those agency leaders are coming under scrutiny for continuing to hide documents and evidence. This stall tactic is frustrating in the extreme.

  1. RedBallExpress says:
    September 28, 2020 at 10:49 pm

    “We know”
    Finally they know we know
    Thanks Sundance!

  2. Jeffrey Coley says:
    September 28, 2020 at 10:50 pm

    More caterwauling about all the abuses and criminality of the Obama holdovers … and still, we wait. And wait. And wait.

  3. Rhi316 says:
    September 28, 2020 at 10:50 pm

    Nuke the freakin swamp already!

  4. Sporty says:
    September 28, 2020 at 10:54 pm

    There seems to be a building crescendo, is it possible a surprise is coming real soon?

    • vikingmom says:
      September 28, 2020 at 11:10 pm

      I want to hope so but all of this was known months ago…longer than that depending on which info is still being withheld. And NOW, less than two months before the election anything that is released will simply be branded as “political” and then, after the election, will be ignored as being “old news”.

      The playbook NEVER changes because it is still working! The only way to change it at this point, IMHO, is for President Trump to simply declassify EVERYTHING in the middle of the debate tomorrow night and announce that Federal Marshals are executing arrest warrants across the country even as he speaks!

    • Dekester says:
      September 28, 2020 at 11:14 pm

      Dead on Sporty.

      PDJT is livid, tens of millions of folks are incensed. Sure many are ambivalent or worse, but this whole scheme is a massive zit waiting to pop.

      The world is watching this farce..America the land of justice and the rule of law.

      Goodness me what’s going on with your election integrity is nothing short of Banana Republic like.

      I am only half joking when I say you should have international observers..Minneapolis and the Project Veritas expose. ( not that we didn’t know it already) now millions more do.

      The Democrat campaign manager from Dallas being investigated for Voter fraud.

      Broward County😏

      Over a thousand convictions nation wide for voter fraud.

      How on earth did the U.S.A. allow their elections to become so corrupt.

      God bless PDJT

  5. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    September 28, 2020 at 10:55 pm

    “Now those agency leaders are coming under scrutiny for continuing to hide documents and evidence.”

    Obviously they think that they can get away with it.

    Why shouldn’t they?

    So far, it has been working for them.

    MSM refuses to publish the truth anyway, so millions of “sheeple” are so deceived that they would not know the truth if it slapped them upside the head like a cold, wet fish.

    They would just wonder why all of a sudden they smelled funny.

  6. Jim Hall says:
    September 28, 2020 at 10:56 pm

    Oh, please. For the love of all that is Good, and Honest. I am so tired of all this. How much longer will this go on, without some kind of end to this mess, a resolution?

  7. neilmdunn says:
    September 28, 2020 at 10:58 pm

    But will any of these criminals(other than the one so far) ever be convicted and do serious jail time?

  8. Koot Katmando says:
    September 28, 2020 at 11:04 pm

    I love Nunnes but lets face facts. The FBI would not have done what they did unless they knew McConnel and Ryan were in on the insurance policy. I hate to say it but Nunnes was surely bamboozled by the uni party. The FBI was thumbing its nose at Nunnes for info because they had the support of the Senate and Ryan when the Rs held the congress. Graham is a snake that did squat as the chairman of the judiciary committee. Barr will not hold anyone accountable because he will not expose the senators.

  9. T2020 says:
    September 28, 2020 at 11:04 pm

    Thank you, Devin Nunes. Saying exactly what it is these coup plotters did: COMMIT CRIMES. Though his statement that “somebody should have had some sense” to say “we don’t use counter intelligence” capabilities “to target political campaigns”….except if you’ve weaponized your intelligence agencies like OBiden has done, and continues to do. If only POTUS could fire them all tonight!!!!

  10. Right to reply says:
    September 28, 2020 at 11:05 pm

    Methinks the big build up will involve the role Joe Biden played in all of this. Possibly done because Clinton promised him he could continue to commit his financial crimes under his sons name. Hunter is way too dumb. Joe Biden is the master behind all the money making schemes.

  11. WhiteBoard says:
    September 28, 2020 at 11:06 pm

    Mueller testifies against weisman, written statement ( hopeful wish)

  12. PaulCohen says:
    September 28, 2020 at 11:07 pm

    “The Special Counsel was the insurance policy”

    Sure, once Mueller was appointed SC in May 2017 it seems appropriate to think of him and his band of vile partisan Democrats as an “insurance policy” being enacted into long-term “resistance” to the Trump admin.

    BUT, when Peter Strzok and Lisa Page were texting about an “insurance policy” in Aug. 2016 it does not seem plausible to think they were THEN anticipating a Special Counsel being appointed in 2017 if Trump should win.

    Thus, the original “insurance policy” as first mentioned Aug. 2016 between Strzok and Lisa seems much more likely to reference “Razor” — the imminent decision (at that time) to open a case on Mike Flynn. Crossfire Hurricane had already been opened Aug. 10, 2016 on three people: Carter Page, George Papadopoulos, and Paul Manafort.

    Strzok and Lisa were discussing an “insurance policy” in addition to the original CH, it seems.

    Thus, in Aug. 2016 it would seem that the original “insurance policy” was to have an open case on Michael Flynn… so that IF somehow Trump should win, the Srzok team would immediately have wide options in terms of investigation, surveillance, possible “National Security Letters” etc…. all while being able to maintain that the “case” had already been open since Aug. 2016 and was not opened as any political maneuver against a new Trump admin. (this is how Strzok thought he was being so ingenious with his “insurance policy” idea).

  13. Parker Longbaugh says:
    September 28, 2020 at 11:07 pm

    Because they had been doing it before candidate Trump.

  14. BestBets says:
    September 28, 2020 at 11:08 pm

    My tax dollars at work, paying for this circus and the salaries of all these clowns.

  15. alliwantissometruth says:
    September 28, 2020 at 11:08 pm

    Crimes are for the little people

  16. Right to reply says:
    September 28, 2020 at 11:14 pm

    I urge you to read if you don’t already.
    Oct 2014 –

    Everything you need to know about Beltway nepotism, corporate cronyism and corruption can be found in the biography of Robert Hunter Biden.

    Where are the Occupy Wall Street rabble-rousers and enemies of elitist privilege when you need them? Straining their neck muscles to look the other way.
    https://www.chicagotribune.com/opinion/commentary/ct-hunter-biden-cronyism-nepotism-perspec-1023-jm-20141022-story.html

  17. sundance says:
    September 28, 2020 at 11:18 pm

  18. fangdog says:
    September 28, 2020 at 11:21 pm

    Actually, we have two Crime Families. There are the Clintons and the Biden’s. They have both got rich while being in Government. It has nothing to do with what they have done for the benefit of people, but everything to do with benefiting themselves. What becomes of them is the 64-dollar question?

    I keep thinking “something”, but so far “nothing”.

