Sunday Talks – President Trump Extensive Interview Discussing Supreme Court Nomination…

President Trump appears on Fox News for an interview with Pete Hegseth to discuss the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the supreme court. President Trump discusses the background of the nomination and the potential opposition to Barrett’s nomination as contrast against the severe political antagonism currently in Washington DC.

Strategically the nomination of Barrett at this moment in time is very smart. No Democrat senators are going to support any nominee regardless of disposition. Why not nominate the most conservative judge possible knowing the vote will come down to pure partisan politics.