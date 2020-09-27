Sunday Talks – President Trump Extensive Interview Discussing Supreme Court Nomination…

Posted on September 27, 2020 by

President Trump appears on Fox News for an interview with Pete Hegseth to discuss the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the supreme court.  President Trump discusses the background of the nomination and the potential opposition to Barrett’s nomination as contrast against the severe political antagonism currently in Washington DC.

Strategically the nomination of Barrett at this moment in time is very smart. No Democrat senators are going to support any nominee regardless of disposition. Why not nominate the most conservative judge possible knowing the vote will come down to pure partisan politics.

This entry was posted in Activist Judges, Big Government, Donald Trump, Election 2020, President Trump, Supreme Court, Uncategorized, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

105 Responses to Sunday Talks – President Trump Extensive Interview Discussing Supreme Court Nomination…

  1. Patrick healy says:
    September 27, 2020 at 1:58 pm

    What a master tactician you lucky lucky people have as your President.

    Liked by 25 people

    Reply
    • freepetta says:
      September 27, 2020 at 2:04 pm

      And who is your president/prime minister?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Patrick healy says:
        September 27, 2020 at 2:18 pm

        Here in the Marxist enclave of Scotland we have a wee womman called Nicola Sturgeon who is as deranged as your Nancy Pelosi. Sadly the sheeple thinks she doing a great job of fooling all of the people all of the time.

        Liked by 20 people

        Reply
        • freepetta says:
          September 27, 2020 at 2:21 pm

          Sorry Patrick that is awful. Unfortunately the media plays a big part in pulling the wool over people’s eyes.

          Liked by 11 people

          Reply
        • mspsgt says:
          September 27, 2020 at 2:41 pm

          Well, Patrick, you may be a distant cousin of mine as I’m genetically 34 percent Scottish. I’m just glad my ancestors saw fit to make their way over to America in the 1600’s and take up residence here.

          Liked by 4 people

          Reply
          • Jim in TN says:
            September 27, 2020 at 3:20 pm

            How can anybody be about1/3rd of anything? (33.3333333%)

            1/2, 1/4th, 1/8th I understand. Even 3/8ths, or 37.5% I understand. That would be three great grandparents.

            Could it be that you are 11/32nds, 34.375%? Or 43/128ths, 33.59375%? Both of those round to 34%.

            This far back, I don’t really want to try getting the number of greats right, you may start to find some inbreeding, complicating things.

            But going back to the 1600’s is amazing. Way back further than 1 part in 128. Which should be about 2020 minus (your age plus 140 years). If you were 60, that would be about 1820.

            Like

            Reply
        • Dekester says:
          September 27, 2020 at 2:46 pm

          Patrick, I was born and raised in Scotland. Vancouver B.C. has been my home for forty years.

          I called my best mate growing up yesterday. He and his group of acquaintances at the local golf course despise Sturgeon.

          I remember the term “ The Red Clyde” it seems like nothing has changed.

          Cheers

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
        • WSB says:
          September 27, 2020 at 2:49 pm

          Sorry to hear, Patrick. Divine Intervention, and a lot of voter force. We pray for your side of the pond, because…

          If i’taint Sco’ish…izzzz CRRRRRRRRRRAAAAAAAPPPPPPP!

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • fred5678 says:
          September 27, 2020 at 3:10 pm

          I toured Hadrian’s Wall back in 1983 on a business trip to UK.

          Amazing that the all-conquering Romans gave up trying to conquer Scotland and instead built … wait for it .. A MIGHTY WALL!!

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
    • USTerminator says:
      September 27, 2020 at 2:18 pm

      It is the Devine intervention on the faithful day Nov 8, 2016. We are looking into the abyss of permanent majority liberal government for generation to come. Then Boom, God works in a mysterious way and turning the tide, saving the Republic with President Trump elected. Now we are on the cusp of sealing the conservative USSC for many decades to come.

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
      • ReglarMerican says:
        September 27, 2020 at 3:00 pm

        Who else would like to fast and pray on debate day this Tuesday?
        (no need to answer, just quietly anonymously in your prayer closet is the best)
        Every little bit is welcome. Even just skip eating lunch and instead use the time to pray.
        I think you all know what to pray for.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Dekester says:
          September 27, 2020 at 3:15 pm

          Great idea Merican,

          I will pray and try to remember not to eat. ( is coffee okay😉)

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • KT Prayer Warrior says:
            September 27, 2020 at 4:01 pm

            Dekester, it’s your call. Important part is t hat day is set aside for turning it over to God. For me, a big grazing eater, every time I think of crossing the threshold to the kitchen, I turn around and talk with God some more instead. Set the rules up in order to spend the most time with God. This is what He loves….our relationship with Him about all things in our lives!

            I am in too, Mericanl

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
        • Mike Van says:
          September 27, 2020 at 3:27 pm

          Can’t fast right now. Have wing’s marinating. Will fast for 8 hrs later tho.😊

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
      • paper doll says:
        September 27, 2020 at 3:01 pm

        Indeed!

        Like

        Reply
    • doyouseemyvision says:
      September 27, 2020 at 2:19 pm

      No darn kidding. We thank our lucky stars every day and we don’t take him for granted.
      Four more years.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • Jeff says:
      September 27, 2020 at 4:04 pm

      It reminds me of Crocodile Dundee, when his girlfriend warns him, “Be careful, Mick, this isn’t a game.”
      Dundee looks back at her and calmly replies, “It is to me.”

      Like

      Reply
  2. TrumpPatriot says:
    September 27, 2020 at 2:04 pm

    I wish Republicans would pressure MCConnell to call the vote and forget hearings. She just went through hearings for the Circuit position, was fully vetted by Senate. To allow another nominee to be humiliated and smeared is not acceptable. Not acceptable. It will all be political with no real intent as to judiciary. They are already calling her to recuse from election cases. NO! Make the appointment and give her time to settle before the. Our tie bombarded with election cases. Thwart the evil, CALL THE VOTE!

    Liked by 28 people

    Reply
    • bayoukiki says:
      September 27, 2020 at 2:16 pm

      I firmly believe the plan is to invite the Dems to attempt to Kavenaugh her just before the election believing the attacks will result in centrists who can’t vote for DJT to vote “other” or not at all

      Like

      Reply
      • Irisheyes says:
        September 27, 2020 at 5:05 pm

        I agree that it’s all part of the RINO plan to submarine the nomination. There is no other reason to delay a vote, and they know the longer it takes, the more pressure will be applied to the “squishes”.

        That way McConnell and Graham can wring their hands and whine “well, we tried”.

        Like

        Reply
    • logboom says:
      September 27, 2020 at 2:46 pm

      The short answer is that McConnell ( and Graham) have agreed to the timeline in exchange for certain Rhino votes to secure ACB out of committee and a full vote on the Senate floor.. You know who they are…..

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • Art of War! PDJT style! says:
        September 27, 2020 at 3:00 pm

        Most certainly. Priorities are PDJT reelection, keep the Senate and Take the house in that order. Confirmation of Judge Barret before election day (the sooner the better) will increase the chances of achieving those priorities. Give the dims enough time in the confirmation process to dig themselves a deeper hole. Just make sure Judge Barret is confirmed before election day (I repeat the sooner the better).

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Judith says:
          September 27, 2020 at 3:55 pm

          Yeah.. Crazy Nanzi and the Dimmies are damned if they do and damned if they don’t, aren’t they? Talk about owning the downside! Our very stable genius, President Donald J Trump, strikes AGAIN!

          We are NOT TIRED of winning, Mr President, not even a little bit! 😻

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      September 27, 2020 at 2:50 pm

      Would also like to hear Mitch & Lindsey explain why we have to wait 16 days before the hearings start? The democRATS do not deserve any more TV camera time to spout out their angry ramblings about “Orange man bad;” so start the hearings next Wednesday and have a vote the following Monday. Just do it!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Kroesus says:
        September 27, 2020 at 2:56 pm

        A portion of the delay is to allow one on one meetings by ACB with Senators. Certainly, this could be done in less than 16 days but I think a part of it is out to the floor by 26 Oct. This puts the full Senate confirmation vote literally days before the physical polling on 3 Nov. The rancor and side each Senator up for reelection takes will be very fresh in voters’ minds as they “pull the lever.”

        Like

        Reply
        • Art of War! PDJT style! says:
          September 27, 2020 at 3:05 pm

          Not correct. Here is what Lindsey said today:
          “More than half of the Supreme Court justices who have had hearings were done within 16 days or less, so we’ll start on Oct. 12,” the South Carolina Republican said on Fox News.
          “We’ll have a day of introduction. We’ll have two days of questioning, Tuesday and Wednesday, and on [Oct. 15] we’ll begin the markup.”

          “We’ll hold it over for a week, and we’ll report her nomination out of the committee on Oct. 22,” Graham continued. “Then it will be up to Sen. [Mitch] McConnell as to what to do with the nomination once it comes out of committee.”

          Like

          Reply
          • iswhatitis says:
            September 27, 2020 at 3:45 pm

            I guess we have no choice but to wait and see how well the actual timeline fares (vs. the projected timeline presented here); what with the insertion of reality into the mix.

            As others have posited elsewhere; who knows what might “muck up” that projected timeline with “unanticipated” delays.

            We all await the actual with bated breath…

            Like

            Reply
        • nimrodman says:
          September 27, 2020 at 3:19 pm

          “literally days before the physical polling”

          Yeah, and I see that as a problem

          String things out to the last frikkin minute and guess what?

          Senate Chamber bomb scare phoned in

          Senate Chamber mysterious white powder discovered and must be remediated for several days

          … you get the picture

          “Oops – we couldn’t get to it before the election … imagine that …”

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
      • Joshua2415 says:
        September 27, 2020 at 3:06 pm

        Trust me on this. Lindsay wants the nomination vote the week before election day. He wants to be able to run his Sunday talk show SCOTUS victory lap just before South Carolinians head to the polls.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • albertus magnus says:
          September 27, 2020 at 3:27 pm

          This is exactly right. SCOTUS confirmations are ALWAYS winners for the GOP in the public arena. This takes the campaign off covid-24-7 and the campaign will be ACB, nightly airport rallies and the debates.

          This is almost too good to be true and we are looking at a substantial electoral college win for our President.

          Work hard. Keep the faith. And share the joy! MAGA/KAG and watch history!

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • john says:
          September 27, 2020 at 3:33 pm

          Possibly so. Then fine. Better him than losing the seat to a Democratic. Period.

          Like

          Reply
      • paper doll says:
        September 27, 2020 at 3:07 pm

        Indeed. The Dems may not be thrilled with their ticket, but delaying this vote will keep them in a fever pitch to vote for said ticket…..As you say, just do it.

        Like

        Reply
      • Kate says:
        September 27, 2020 at 4:57 pm

        Vespucciland, waiting the 16 days is for their fund raising, I have already had several e-mails from McConnell just for that. Money talks instead of what is right for our country.

        Like

        Reply
    • L4grasshopper says:
      September 27, 2020 at 3:03 pm

      The “go along to get along” DNA in the GOP is very powerful.

      Plus…Republicans are always embarrassed to wield power, while Dems are always overeager and giddy about it 😎

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  3. Bree says:
    September 27, 2020 at 2:05 pm

    We love our Lion!!!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. Patience says:
    September 27, 2020 at 2:11 pm

    I LOVE me MY President Donald J Trump !!!
    ~>He IS the BEST

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. Big Jake says:
    September 27, 2020 at 2:13 pm

    Read “Boyd: The Fighter Pilot Who Changed the Art of War” by Coram and you’ll understand Trump–maneuver warfare.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Big Jake says:
    September 27, 2020 at 2:14 pm

    Read “Boyd: The Fighter Pilot Who Changed the Art of War” by Coram and you’ll understand Trump–maneuver warfare.

    Like

    Reply
  7. prtomr says:
    September 27, 2020 at 2:17 pm

    Why would Ms. Lindsay put hearings off until Oct 12 and committee vote until Oct 26?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Walt says:
    September 27, 2020 at 2:22 pm

    Since so many political appointees have “gone their own way” after appointment/confirmation, I like to ask the questions no one else seems to ask.

    If a nominee to the SC is confirmed and then announces…..
    “Due to the proximity of the election to my confirmation and in the interest of fairness and equitability, I have chosen to recuse myself from any matters related to the election”, could this be a problem?

    If the recusal were known by some ahead of time, it could explain the out of character support from those who would normally oppose the appointment (think Romney) and it gives a great political cover for others who can say “I voted for the appointee, what happened afterwards is not my fault”.

    Of course, I only ask the question hypothetically as we know it’s unheard of for a well vetted, well credentialed appointee to recuse themselves without any “heads up” being given to the person making the nomination. /s

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Bigly says:
      September 27, 2020 at 3:04 pm

      My thinking exactly. For trump not to ask “are you Jeff sessions Weak” is a fatal mistake – if it happens we shouldn’t be surprised.

      I love trump but this pick is all luck and no skill. Who cares how much the swamp wants her – I would want to know – are you right like scalia or like Roberts /Souter? Jesus – life long and you didn’t ask basic tenants of why we choose right? I call foul. I know a lot of Catholics with adopted babies from Haiti and they are far from conservative spectrum. That said, I’ve never read one of her opinions and I adored scalia. That’s the only fact here that has me holding down my breakfast.

      We don’t need FBI director Frey on the Supreme Court.

      Maybe the libs nuke her and he comes back with + 2 in the senate to go back with Barbara – who has lives and breathes conservatism.

      I trust trump but geez – how could you not press her on recusing herself from “Pope Francis” opinions?

      Like

      Reply
    • WRB says:
      September 27, 2020 at 3:43 pm

      If a nominee to the SC is confirmed and then announces…..

      I heard there is chance an asteroid will strike the earth. So many worries….

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  9. CountryClassVulgarian says:
    September 27, 2020 at 2:27 pm

    Difi needs time to find all the black children she adopted from Haiti and used as slaves or traded to hunter biden…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Pa Hermit says:
    September 27, 2020 at 2:35 pm

    I still maintain a fear of deception like I have never seen before on the horizon. I don’t want to sell our POTUS short, but the total opposition that is against him and the lowness of their deeds really doesn’t fit the America spirit. As I have previously stated, this will be the first time in my 70+ years that I will vote straight Republican. I had always looked down my nose a a one Party vote and always tried to get the best of both worlds elected, but this is radically different! Ever since 2010, I have had reservations of the Left, but the one that shook me was the 2012 and deleting God from their platform. Now everything seems much clearer and fits that bill of the Left pretending not to know! Amazing how the people seem to favor Biden/Harris with all his issues that has to have been shown to most everyone by now. I understand the line up against Trump is huge, but hard to fathom 10 plus points behind! I sure hope this not gonna be knockdown drag out fight cuz the people see through a lot of this charade, but the level of deception is very very concerning to me. I often wonder how these Lefties we keep hearing about, when they look in the mirror to shave, or put makeup on, what do they truly see?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Jimmy Jack says:
      September 27, 2020 at 2:56 pm

      You sound like a very sincere person. The fact it took the Democrats actually taking God out of the convention is what it took for joy to finally see what was happening for well over a decade is disconcerting to me about voters like yourself in general. Good people who think they’re doing the right thing. But when people show you who they are you have to believe them.

      I am thankful your eyes were opened to this deception and pray for you that they are opened to all of this evil. Look at everything with extreme skepticism and through the lens of a Christian patriot.

      Like

      Reply
    • the phoenix says:
      September 27, 2020 at 4:39 pm

      Pa Hermit,

      In answer to your question, “I often wonder how these Lefties we keep hearing about, when they look in the mirror to shave, or put makeup on, what do they truly see?”

      It’s said that vampires do not have a reflection …

      Like

      Reply
  11. Road Runner says:
    September 27, 2020 at 2:41 pm

    Carpe Diem

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. Mike in a Truck says:
    September 27, 2020 at 2:42 pm

    The Squish Repubs are doing this on purpose. No reason not to have the vote this week. “Decorum” and “reaching across the aisle” in the “name of bipartisanship “wont get them any points with the Left, MSM, or thire masters the CCP.They will still be hated. Theres nothing to be learned or gained by holding hearings except to give the DemCong a platform to posture and spew their vile demonic hate. F them.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  13. abigailstraight says:
    September 27, 2020 at 2:44 pm

    Sooooo, who believes that Hiden will suddenly disclose that he has been exposed to the big Chi-com Flu and must quarantine for 14 days or maybe even weeks(?); therefore no debates!!

    Gran Nan has been signalling “Do not debate”.

    Which is worse for the lyin D’s and Hiden: Debate? NO Debate?

    And finally, I think it’s possible the D’s BELIEVE the polls and Hiden is going to win, therefore, no need to bring him out of the basement and take a chance.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • delighteddeplorable says:
      September 27, 2020 at 2:57 pm

      My money’s on that something will pop up to give Hiden a pass on debating. Pelousi has said “there’s no need” several times so we shall see what they come up with. POTUS should proceed, IMO, in a town hall format or some other way.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • konradwp1 says:
      September 27, 2020 at 4:13 pm

      My guess is riots near the debate venue the night before so “security” can be Hiden’s excuse.

      Getting the COV would make him look foolish compared to Trump protected by HCQ and no mask.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  14. nycjoe (@billthevoter) says:
    September 27, 2020 at 2:46 pm

    Smart for VSGT in Appointing also the most appealing one , with American “ mom “ values that many can identify with and will not like seeing attacked by professional doctrinaire hack politicians

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • ReglarMerican says:
      September 27, 2020 at 3:06 pm

      Methinks the suburban moms can relate to this nominee – and those voters are just now starting to pay attention to the race.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Sentient says:
        September 27, 2020 at 3:13 pm

        They’ll probably like Amy Coney Barrett a little more after the hearings, but they’ll DISLIKE Kamala Harris a LOT more after the hearings. Harris has a practiced smile, but she won’t be using it during the hearings, and she’s not likable.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  15. Tiffthis says:
    September 27, 2020 at 2:46 pm

    If this gets dragged out, it only fires up Trump’s base. If she gets confirmed before the election, it fires up Trumps base. What will the Dems do? 😉😅

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Wethal says:
      September 27, 2020 at 2:52 pm

      They fire up their base with “women dying from botched illegal abortions, children dying because their family lost Obamacare coverage, everyone dying from air pollution because SCOTUS uphled Trum’s change to EPA regulationa, and allowed all that fracking….”The Dems have been pulling in millions since Ginsberg died with this sort of appeal.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Toenail says:
      September 27, 2020 at 2:53 pm

      The dims need an even court in order to tie-up, fog. drag out, and confuse the election. The RINO’s may give it to them.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  16. Jimmy Jack says:
    September 27, 2020 at 2:48 pm

    I guess my question is centered around this – is she the most conservative judge to nominate? Or does she just look like that on paper bc of the religion and large family? Makes me wonder if Trumpisnt putting her front and center for exposure of other things and for the obvious political strategy stated above knowing he has a preferred choice. I’d wondered that before.

    Like

    Reply
    • OffCourseNation says:
      September 27, 2020 at 3:20 pm

      Yes, experience tells us that such things as ‘most conservative judge to nominate’ can only be accurately seen in the rear view mirror.

      Like

      Reply
  17. Magabear says:
    September 27, 2020 at 2:49 pm

    I respectfully disagree with our host on both tactics and “most conservative” of the judges on the list, but I’ll keep it at that.

    Carry on. 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. old deplorable owl says:
    September 27, 2020 at 2:57 pm

    Surely there is a record of the yeas & nays of her previous confirmation? I know the dhimmicrats don’t comprehend the concept of shame, but might the previous votes provide some wee bit of leverage?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. Wethal says:
    September 27, 2020 at 3:01 pm

    The Dems launched the first salvo today, “Barrett will vote to overturn Obamacare,” with everyone form Biden on down pushing this. The Dem journolist of tlaking points must have gone out last night at 5:01 pm EDT.

    Like

    Reply
    • Sentient says:
      September 27, 2020 at 3:17 pm

      We’re going back to what we had before Obamacare??? So my premiums and deductibles will drop by 70% ? Oh, the horror!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Judith says:
      September 27, 2020 at 4:28 pm

      But wait.. Didn’t our President just sign an Executive Order preserving healthcare coverage for pre-existing conditions?

      Oh.. but the ENEmedia will never report the truth.

      Not to mention.. the fact that our President fought big pharma to drastically reduce the *price* of medications to American consumers.. why should Americans pay QUADRUPLE the cost for their medical care than every other country?

      Like

      Reply
      • Judith says:
        September 27, 2020 at 4:31 pm

        Obamacare ensures that our tax dollars go straight to big pharma. All Obamacare ever did was *increase* medical costs to American consumers, with taxpayers footing the bill. As always.

        Like

        Reply
  20. PaulCohen says:
    September 27, 2020 at 3:04 pm

    DemocRAT pols exploring the latest propaganda tactic against ACB….. “white woman shame”…..

    Like

    Reply
  21. nimrodman says:
    September 27, 2020 at 3:12 pm

    According to Leftists, we’re apparently supposed to have some imagined deep reverence for Ruthie’s “last wish”

    To quote Deputy Wendell in No Country for Old Men:
    “Then there’s this other …”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Sentient says:
      September 27, 2020 at 3:23 pm

      Ginsburg’s strongest wish was apparently that no black person ever get hired to clerk at the Supreme Court. Only 1 of her 150 clerks was black. Wouldn’t surprise me if the KKK posthumously awarded her an honorary membership.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Walt says:
      September 27, 2020 at 3:39 pm

      When Potus was asked about the “last wish” of ruthie being to not fill the seat until a “new” president is seated, the answer was simple… “The taxpayers shouldn’t have to wait four years for a vacancy on the court to be filled so I will fill it now”.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • vikingmom says:
        September 27, 2020 at 4:06 pm

        A perfect answer! He was nicer than I would have been honestly! I probably would have said, “Well, if she wanted to have input on her successor she should have resigned years ago…but she chose to play the odds that she could outlive ME and she lost her bet!”

        Like

        Reply
    • Judith says:
      September 27, 2020 at 4:40 pm

      WHY do we listen to the media? Am I living in an alternate universe? Have we all gone insane?

      Seriously, I had them pegged as a little girl. I am SO over this! Can we all agree, FINALLY, to turn them off now? No more Commies in our living rooms? Pretty please?

      Like

      Reply
  23. CTH Fan says:
    September 27, 2020 at 3:13 pm

    You do realize that by using the timeline that McConnel and Graham have agreed on that any attempts to bring order to the ballot process has been denied.

    RNC and President Trump have many court cases pending on mail-in ballots and voter fraud. It goes without saying that they will all eventually go to the SC. At present there is a 4/4 split which means stalemate. It will remain that way until the end of October. Meaning, no way can this be resolved before Election Day.

    They have given the Dems the opportunity for mass fraud, not only for the Presidency but also their own campaigns. Surely by now the President can see what they are up to.

    It is time to inundate McConnel and Graham with phone calls and mail denouncing what they are doing. They must think the American people are really stupid.

    All the more reason to Stay Strong, Never Give Up and Never Give In. This really is a stand for the Constitution and Freedom.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  24. PaulCohen says:
    September 27, 2020 at 3:19 pm

    That the loathsome Nicolle Wallace was ever part of a “GOP” admin. is yet another strike against the vile RINO party…..

    Like

    Reply
    • Sentient says:
      September 27, 2020 at 3:51 pm

      There’s a word for women who hold those kind of traditional values: Happy

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • nycjoe (@billthevoter) says:
      September 27, 2020 at 4:17 pm

      Funny , that shrew Wallace (BFF with Katie -now forgotten-Couric) should read Never Trumper Peggy Noonan’s column this weekend defending and explaining this PofP thing and warning Dems that not a good way to win votes attacking > So Never Trumper Noonan ,despite her severe TDS, swerves into VSGT’s lane to defend the beliefs of ACB . VSGT is a genius

      Like

      Reply
  25. jkcinsalem says:
    September 27, 2020 at 3:50 pm

    They need to get this matter finished, the sooner the better. Totally partisan. By Election Day, they will be thinking about other things. Not a good time to be a democrat.

    Like

    Reply
  26. littleflower481 says:
    September 27, 2020 at 3:52 pm

    There is no reason that the hearings couldn’t start next week, and no reason it has to wait so long to bring it up for a vote. Disgusting Senate Republicans …

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Wethal says:
      September 27, 2020 at 3:57 pm

      They have to work around the schedules of GOP senators up for re-election in tight races, One reason the Dems will drag this out is to keep those senators in DC and away from the campaign trail. (And of course, to drag it out past the election.)

      Like

      Reply
  27. msidaho says:
    September 27, 2020 at 4:08 pm

    oooooh!
    the river of fear and panic runs fast and deep at the TreeHouse Today!
    It’s really hard to wade thru all the negativity.

    Everyone seems to have forgotten about ‘The Art of the Deal’ when discussing Lindsay and McConnell. More than that, everyone seems to have forgotten that our Lion DOES NOT LOSE
    Look back for a moment. THEY did not stop Trump’s nomination, did not stop his election win, were not successful with any coup attempts, impeachment failed, economy is roaring back.

    THEY think they are smarter, are trying to convince themselves that they will win – even with fake president and VP candidates.

    Wish we could exhibit the same enthusiasm that ‘peaceful protest’ rally goers exhibit.
    Wish folks would remember that ‘thoughts are things.’ Putting out negative thoughts may overpower positive ones. IMO Prayers are even better – especially celebratory ones

    Just because you cannot see the path to victory does not mean that one does not exist
    Please excuse my rant

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s