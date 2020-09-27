Sunday Talks – President Trump Extensive Interview Discussing Supreme Court Nomination…

President Trump appears on Fox News for an interview with Pete Hegseth to discuss the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the supreme court. President Trump discusses the background of the nomination and the potential opposition to Barrett’s nomination as contrast against the severe political antagonism currently in Washington DC.
Strategically the nomination of Barrett at this moment in time is very smart. No Democrat senators are going to support any nominee regardless of disposition. Why not nominate the most conservative judge possible knowing the vote will come down to pure partisan politics.
What a master tactician you lucky lucky people have as your President.
And who is your president/prime minister?
Here in the Marxist enclave of Scotland we have a wee womman called Nicola Sturgeon who is as deranged as your Nancy Pelosi. Sadly the sheeple thinks she doing a great job of fooling all of the people all of the time.
Sorry Patrick that is awful. Unfortunately the media plays a big part in pulling the wool over people’s eyes.
Well, Patrick, you may be a distant cousin of mine as I’m genetically 34 percent Scottish. I’m just glad my ancestors saw fit to make their way over to America in the 1600’s and take up residence here.
How can anybody be about1/3rd of anything? (33.3333333%)
1/2, 1/4th, 1/8th I understand. Even 3/8ths, or 37.5% I understand. That would be three great grandparents.
Could it be that you are 11/32nds, 34.375%? Or 43/128ths, 33.59375%? Both of those round to 34%.
This far back, I don’t really want to try getting the number of greats right, you may start to find some inbreeding, complicating things.
But going back to the 1600’s is amazing. Way back further than 1 part in 128. Which should be about 2020 minus (your age plus 140 years). If you were 60, that would be about 1820.
JiT Aren’t you so clever-feel better now?
Patrick, I was born and raised in Scotland. Vancouver B.C. has been my home for forty years.
I called my best mate growing up yesterday. He and his group of acquaintances at the local golf course despise Sturgeon.
I remember the term “ The Red Clyde” it seems like nothing has changed.
Cheers
Sorry to hear, Patrick. Divine Intervention, and a lot of voter force. We pray for your side of the pond, because…
If i’taint Sco’ish…izzzz CRRRRRRRRRRAAAAAAAPPPPPPP!
I toured Hadrian’s Wall back in 1983 on a business trip to UK.
Amazing that the all-conquering Romans gave up trying to conquer Scotland and instead built … wait for it .. A MIGHTY WALL!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
And who paid for Hadrian’s Wall? 🙂
It is the Devine intervention on the faithful day Nov 8, 2016. We are looking into the abyss of permanent majority liberal government for generation to come. Then Boom, God works in a mysterious way and turning the tide, saving the Republic with President Trump elected. Now we are on the cusp of sealing the conservative USSC for many decades to come.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Who else would like to fast and pray on debate day this Tuesday?
(no need to answer, just quietly anonymously in your prayer closet is the best)
Every little bit is welcome. Even just skip eating lunch and instead use the time to pray.
I think you all know what to pray for.
Great idea Merican,
I will pray and try to remember not to eat. ( is coffee okay😉)
Dekester, it’s your call. Important part is t hat day is set aside for turning it over to God. For me, a big grazing eater, every time I think of crossing the threshold to the kitchen, I turn around and talk with God some more instead. Set the rules up in order to spend the most time with God. This is what He loves….our relationship with Him about all things in our lives!
I am in too, Mericanl
Can’t fast right now. Have wing’s marinating. Will fast for 8 hrs later tho.😊
LikeLiked by 3 people
Indeed!
No darn kidding. We thank our lucky stars every day and we don’t take him for granted.
Four more years.
Four more years.
It reminds me of Crocodile Dundee, when his girlfriend warns him, “Be careful, Mick, this isn’t a game.”
Dundee looks back at her and calmly replies, “It is to me.”
I wish Republicans would pressure MCConnell to call the vote and forget hearings. She just went through hearings for the Circuit position, was fully vetted by Senate. To allow another nominee to be humiliated and smeared is not acceptable. Not acceptable. It will all be political with no real intent as to judiciary. They are already calling her to recuse from election cases. NO! Make the appointment and give her time to settle before the. Our tie bombarded with election cases. Thwart the evil, CALL THE VOTE!
LikeLiked by 28 people
I firmly believe the plan is to invite the Dems to attempt to Kavenaugh her just before the election believing the attacks will result in centrists who can’t vote for DJT to vote “other” or not at all
LikeLike
I agree that it’s all part of the RINO plan to submarine the nomination. There is no other reason to delay a vote, and they know the longer it takes, the more pressure will be applied to the “squishes”.
That way McConnell and Graham can wring their hands and whine “well, we tried”.
The short answer is that McConnell ( and Graham) have agreed to the timeline in exchange for certain Rhino votes to secure ACB out of committee and a full vote on the Senate floor.. You know who they are…..
LikeLiked by 7 people
Most certainly. Priorities are PDJT reelection, keep the Senate and Take the house in that order. Confirmation of Judge Barret before election day (the sooner the better) will increase the chances of achieving those priorities. Give the dims enough time in the confirmation process to dig themselves a deeper hole. Just make sure Judge Barret is confirmed before election day (I repeat the sooner the better).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah.. Crazy Nanzi and the Dimmies are damned if they do and damned if they don’t, aren’t they? Talk about owning the downside! Our very stable genius, President Donald J Trump, strikes AGAIN!
We are NOT TIRED of winning, Mr President, not even a little bit! 😻
LikeLiked by 2 people
Would also like to hear Mitch & Lindsey explain why we have to wait 16 days before the hearings start? The democRATS do not deserve any more TV camera time to spout out their angry ramblings about “Orange man bad;” so start the hearings next Wednesday and have a vote the following Monday. Just do it!
LikeLiked by 4 people
A portion of the delay is to allow one on one meetings by ACB with Senators. Certainly, this could be done in less than 16 days but I think a part of it is out to the floor by 26 Oct. This puts the full Senate confirmation vote literally days before the physical polling on 3 Nov. The rancor and side each Senator up for reelection takes will be very fresh in voters’ minds as they “pull the lever.”
Not correct. Here is what Lindsey said today:
“More than half of the Supreme Court justices who have had hearings were done within 16 days or less, so we’ll start on Oct. 12,” the South Carolina Republican said on Fox News.
“We’ll have a day of introduction. We’ll have two days of questioning, Tuesday and Wednesday, and on [Oct. 15] we’ll begin the markup.”
“We’ll hold it over for a week, and we’ll report her nomination out of the committee on Oct. 22,” Graham continued. “Then it will be up to Sen. [Mitch] McConnell as to what to do with the nomination once it comes out of committee.”
I guess we have no choice but to wait and see how well the actual timeline fares (vs. the projected timeline presented here); what with the insertion of reality into the mix.
As others have posited elsewhere; who knows what might “muck up” that projected timeline with “unanticipated” delays.
We all await the actual with bated breath…
Very true. As another Treeper pointed out some FF could change everything. At least for now Gramercy and Turtle have laid out a proper timeline.
Reply was to Deplorable.
“literally days before the physical polling”
Yeah, and I see that as a problem
String things out to the last frikkin minute and guess what?
Senate Chamber bomb scare phoned in
Senate Chamber mysterious white powder discovered and must be remediated for several days
… you get the picture
“Oops – we couldn’t get to it before the election … imagine that …”
LikeLiked by 3 people
I feel like we are being held hostage . . . AGAIN! 😠
Trust me on this. Lindsay wants the nomination vote the week before election day. He wants to be able to run his Sunday talk show SCOTUS victory lap just before South Carolinians head to the polls.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is exactly right. SCOTUS confirmations are ALWAYS winners for the GOP in the public arena. This takes the campaign off covid-24-7 and the campaign will be ACB, nightly airport rallies and the debates.
This is almost too good to be true and we are looking at a substantial electoral college win for our President.
Work hard. Keep the faith. And share the joy! MAGA/KAG and watch history!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Possibly so. Then fine. Better him than losing the seat to a Democratic. Period.
Indeed. The Dems may not be thrilled with their ticket, but delaying this vote will keep them in a fever pitch to vote for said ticket…..As you say, just do it.
Vespucciland, waiting the 16 days is for their fund raising, I have already had several e-mails from McConnell just for that. Money talks instead of what is right for our country.
The “go along to get along” DNA in the GOP is very powerful.
Plus…Republicans are always embarrassed to wield power, while Dems are always overeager and giddy about it 😎
LikeLiked by 2 people
We love our Lion!!!
We love our Lion!!!
I LOVE me MY President Donald J Trump !!!
~>He IS the BEST
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
The OODA Loop.
Why would Ms. Lindsay put hearings off until Oct 12 and committee vote until Oct 26?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Call The Vote Tomorrow!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Barrett has scheduled meetings with the Senators on the Judiciary Committee.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They should have one Zoom meeting and be done with it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The votes are there, no need to shop for them!
Because, don’t you know, everything has to be dragged out to whip the country into a frenzy, over and over and over
LikeLiked by 5 people
Just think of how many fundraising texts they can send out if they drag it out!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I must have gotten over a dozen texts and just as many emails for that very purpose.
To skate paste the election date.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Repeat Post (sorry)
Trust me on this. Lindsay wants the nomination vote the week before election day. He wants to be able to run his Sunday talk show SCOTUS victory lap just before South Carolinians head to the polls.
Since so many political appointees have “gone their own way” after appointment/confirmation, I like to ask the questions no one else seems to ask.
If a nominee to the SC is confirmed and then announces…..
“Due to the proximity of the election to my confirmation and in the interest of fairness and equitability, I have chosen to recuse myself from any matters related to the election”, could this be a problem?
If the recusal were known by some ahead of time, it could explain the out of character support from those who would normally oppose the appointment (think Romney) and it gives a great political cover for others who can say “I voted for the appointee, what happened afterwards is not my fault”.
Of course, I only ask the question hypothetically as we know it’s unheard of for a well vetted, well credentialed appointee to recuse themselves without any “heads up” being given to the person making the nomination. /s
LikeLiked by 4 people
My thinking exactly. For trump not to ask “are you Jeff sessions Weak” is a fatal mistake – if it happens we shouldn’t be surprised.
I love trump but this pick is all luck and no skill. Who cares how much the swamp wants her – I would want to know – are you right like scalia or like Roberts /Souter? Jesus – life long and you didn’t ask basic tenants of why we choose right? I call foul. I know a lot of Catholics with adopted babies from Haiti and they are far from conservative spectrum. That said, I’ve never read one of her opinions and I adored scalia. That’s the only fact here that has me holding down my breakfast.
We don’t need FBI director Frey on the Supreme Court.
Maybe the libs nuke her and he comes back with + 2 in the senate to go back with Barbara – who has lives and breathes conservatism.
I trust trump but geez – how could you not press her on recusing herself from “Pope Francis” opinions?
Isn’t that nice, capitalize pope francis, but not President Trump.
If a nominee to the SC is confirmed and then announces…..
I heard there is chance an asteroid will strike the earth. So many worries….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Difi needs time to find all the black children she adopted from Haiti and used as slaves or traded to hunter biden…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I still maintain a fear of deception like I have never seen before on the horizon. I don’t want to sell our POTUS short, but the total opposition that is against him and the lowness of their deeds really doesn’t fit the America spirit. As I have previously stated, this will be the first time in my 70+ years that I will vote straight Republican. I had always looked down my nose a a one Party vote and always tried to get the best of both worlds elected, but this is radically different! Ever since 2010, I have had reservations of the Left, but the one that shook me was the 2012 and deleting God from their platform. Now everything seems much clearer and fits that bill of the Left pretending not to know! Amazing how the people seem to favor Biden/Harris with all his issues that has to have been shown to most everyone by now. I understand the line up against Trump is huge, but hard to fathom 10 plus points behind! I sure hope this not gonna be knockdown drag out fight cuz the people see through a lot of this charade, but the level of deception is very very concerning to me. I often wonder how these Lefties we keep hearing about, when they look in the mirror to shave, or put makeup on, what do they truly see?
LikeLiked by 5 people
You sound like a very sincere person. The fact it took the Democrats actually taking God out of the convention is what it took for joy to finally see what was happening for well over a decade is disconcerting to me about voters like yourself in general. Good people who think they’re doing the right thing. But when people show you who they are you have to believe them.
I am thankful your eyes were opened to this deception and pray for you that they are opened to all of this evil. Look at everything with extreme skepticism and through the lens of a Christian patriot.
LikeLike
Pa Hermit,
In answer to your question, “I often wonder how these Lefties we keep hearing about, when they look in the mirror to shave, or put makeup on, what do they truly see?”
It’s said that vampires do not have a reflection …
Carpe Diem
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Squish Repubs are doing this on purpose. No reason not to have the vote this week. “Decorum” and “reaching across the aisle” in the “name of bipartisanship “wont get them any points with the Left, MSM, or thire masters the CCP.They will still be hated. Theres nothing to be learned or gained by holding hearings except to give the DemCong a platform to posture and spew their vile demonic hate. F them.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sooooo, who believes that Hiden will suddenly disclose that he has been exposed to the big Chi-com Flu and must quarantine for 14 days or maybe even weeks(?); therefore no debates!!
Gran Nan has been signalling “Do not debate”.
Which is worse for the lyin D’s and Hiden: Debate? NO Debate?
And finally, I think it’s possible the D’s BELIEVE the polls and Hiden is going to win, therefore, no need to bring him out of the basement and take a chance.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My money’s on that something will pop up to give Hiden a pass on debating. Pelousi has said “there’s no need” several times so we shall see what they come up with. POTUS should proceed, IMO, in a town hall format or some other way.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My guess is riots near the debate venue the night before so “security” can be Hiden’s excuse.
Getting the COV would make him look foolish compared to Trump protected by HCQ and no mask.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Smart for VSGT in Appointing also the most appealing one , with American “ mom “ values that many can identify with and will not like seeing attacked by professional doctrinaire hack politicians
LikeLiked by 9 people
Methinks the suburban moms can relate to this nominee – and those voters are just now starting to pay attention to the race.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They’ll probably like Amy Coney Barrett a little more after the hearings, but they’ll DISLIKE Kamala Harris a LOT more after the hearings. Harris has a practiced smile, but she won’t be using it during the hearings, and she’s not likable.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If this gets dragged out, it only fires up Trump’s base. If she gets confirmed before the election, it fires up Trumps base. What will the Dems do? 😉😅
LikeLiked by 4 people
They fire up their base with “women dying from botched illegal abortions, children dying because their family lost Obamacare coverage, everyone dying from air pollution because SCOTUS uphled Trum’s change to EPA regulationa, and allowed all that fracking….”The Dems have been pulling in millions since Ginsberg died with this sort of appeal.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Dems have been pulling in millions…
It is not possible that it is laundered Chinese money, right?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The dims need an even court in order to tie-up, fog. drag out, and confuse the election. The RINO’s may give it to them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I guess my question is centered around this – is she the most conservative judge to nominate? Or does she just look like that on paper bc of the religion and large family? Makes me wonder if Trumpisnt putting her front and center for exposure of other things and for the obvious political strategy stated above knowing he has a preferred choice. I’d wondered that before.
LikeLike
Yes, experience tells us that such things as ‘most conservative judge to nominate’ can only be accurately seen in the rear view mirror.
I respectfully disagree with our host on both tactics and “most conservative” of the judges on the list, but I’ll keep it at that.
Carry on. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Surely there is a record of the yeas & nays of her previous confirmation? I know the dhimmicrats don’t comprehend the concept of shame, but might the previous votes provide some wee bit of leverage?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Dems launched the first salvo today, “Barrett will vote to overturn Obamacare,” with everyone form Biden on down pushing this. The Dem journolist of tlaking points must have gone out last night at 5:01 pm EDT.
LikeLike
We’re going back to what we had before Obamacare??? So my premiums and deductibles will drop by 70% ? Oh, the horror!
LikeLiked by 2 people
But wait.. Didn’t our President just sign an Executive Order preserving healthcare coverage for pre-existing conditions?
Oh.. but the ENEmedia will never report the truth.
Not to mention.. the fact that our President fought big pharma to drastically reduce the *price* of medications to American consumers.. why should Americans pay QUADRUPLE the cost for their medical care than every other country?
Obamacare ensures that our tax dollars go straight to big pharma. All Obamacare ever did was *increase* medical costs to American consumers, with taxpayers footing the bill. As always.
DemocRAT pols exploring the latest propaganda tactic against ACB….. “white woman shame”…..
Quick – Somebody slap her!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Surprising how many of these guilty white liberals will never actually resign from their jobs and ask that it be given to a black woman.
Or in Landry’s case, resign from her state legisltative seat, and urge the voters to choose a black woman in the special election.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mandie sounds like a very sick individual. So sad.
LikeLiked by 1 person
According to Leftists, we’re apparently supposed to have some imagined deep reverence for Ruthie’s “last wish”
To quote Deputy Wendell in No Country for Old Men:
“Then there’s this other …”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ginsburg’s strongest wish was apparently that no black person ever get hired to clerk at the Supreme Court. Only 1 of her 150 clerks was black. Wouldn’t surprise me if the KKK posthumously awarded her an honorary membership.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When Potus was asked about the “last wish” of ruthie being to not fill the seat until a “new” president is seated, the answer was simple… “The taxpayers shouldn’t have to wait four years for a vacancy on the court to be filled so I will fill it now”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A perfect answer! He was nicer than I would have been honestly! I probably would have said, “Well, if she wanted to have input on her successor she should have resigned years ago…but she chose to play the odds that she could outlive ME and she lost her bet!”
A New Regime?
In 2020, demanding that people apologize for their whiteness and show other signs of submission on pain of being fired had become routine. In 2016 it would have been difficult to imagine the 2020 level of ruling class presumption, virulence, and violence. Violent bands roamed America’s cities with official complaisance, acting as the ruling class’ officious enforcers of powers without a logical end.
Freedom of religion? Filling churches and synagogues, celebrating baptisms, weddings and funerals can now land you in jail.
Freedom of speech? You may now be punished for failing to declare what is ordered, even if you don’t believe it, or even for failing to attend a political re-education session or by not showing due deference therein.
Freedom of assembly? Only for those on the side of the ruling class.
Property? If you forcibly defend it against the mob, Democratic-controlled states and cities will jail you. They will also prosecute you for defending your life.
None of this was done by laws passed by elected representatives. All was done by all manner of officials’ and bureaucrats’ edicts, and discretionary actions supported by the media and corporations.
WHY do we listen to the media? Am I living in an alternate universe? Have we all gone insane?
Seriously, I had them pegged as a little girl. I am SO over this! Can we all agree, FINALLY, to turn them off now? No more Commies in our living rooms? Pretty please?
You do realize that by using the timeline that McConnel and Graham have agreed on that any attempts to bring order to the ballot process has been denied.
RNC and President Trump have many court cases pending on mail-in ballots and voter fraud. It goes without saying that they will all eventually go to the SC. At present there is a 4/4 split which means stalemate. It will remain that way until the end of October. Meaning, no way can this be resolved before Election Day.
They have given the Dems the opportunity for mass fraud, not only for the Presidency but also their own campaigns. Surely by now the President can see what they are up to.
It is time to inundate McConnel and Graham with phone calls and mail denouncing what they are doing. They must think the American people are really stupid.
All the more reason to Stay Strong, Never Give Up and Never Give In. This really is a stand for the Constitution and Freedom.
LikeLiked by 3 people
4/4 split because Justice Roberts always sides with the Dems in critical cases. Regardless of Constitutionality. Case in point, Obamacare.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
There’s a word for women who hold those kind of traditional values: Happy
LikeLiked by 2 people
Funny , that shrew Wallace (BFF with Katie -now forgotten-Couric) should read Never Trumper Peggy Noonan’s column this weekend defending and explaining this PofP thing and warning Dems that not a good way to win votes attacking > So Never Trumper Noonan ,despite her severe TDS, swerves into VSGT’s lane to defend the beliefs of ACB . VSGT is a genius
They need to get this matter finished, the sooner the better. Totally partisan. By Election Day, they will be thinking about other things. Not a good time to be a democrat.
There is no reason that the hearings couldn’t start next week, and no reason it has to wait so long to bring it up for a vote. Disgusting Senate Republicans …
LikeLiked by 1 person
They have to work around the schedules of GOP senators up for re-election in tight races, One reason the Dems will drag this out is to keep those senators in DC and away from the campaign trail. (And of course, to drag it out past the election.)
oooooh!
the river of fear and panic runs fast and deep at the TreeHouse Today!
It’s really hard to wade thru all the negativity.
Everyone seems to have forgotten about ‘The Art of the Deal’ when discussing Lindsay and McConnell. More than that, everyone seems to have forgotten that our Lion DOES NOT LOSE
Look back for a moment. THEY did not stop Trump’s nomination, did not stop his election win, were not successful with any coup attempts, impeachment failed, economy is roaring back.
THEY think they are smarter, are trying to convince themselves that they will win – even with fake president and VP candidates.
Wish we could exhibit the same enthusiasm that ‘peaceful protest’ rally goers exhibit.
Wish folks would remember that ‘thoughts are things.’ Putting out negative thoughts may overpower positive ones. IMO Prayers are even better – especially celebratory ones
Just because you cannot see the path to victory does not mean that one does not exist
Please excuse my rant
LikeLiked by 2 people
“And I am sure that He who began a good work in you will bring it to completion at the day of Jesus Christ.” — Philippians 1:6
Like!
