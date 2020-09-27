Project Veritas Outlines Ballot Harvesting Fraud in Ilhan Omar Minnesota District…

[Minneapolis–Sept. 27, 2020] Project Veritas investigators revealed a ballot harvesting scheme here involving clan and political allies and associates of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D.-Minn.) in the first of a series of reports.

[…] Central to the Project Veritas investigation was Omar Jamal, a political insider active in the city’s Somali community. Jamal works with the Ramsey County Sheriff Department and is the chairman of the Somali Watchdog Group. “I have been involved in the community for the last 20 years.” (read more)

57 Responses to Project Veritas Outlines Ballot Harvesting Fraud in Ilhan Omar Minnesota District…

  1. freepetta says:
    September 27, 2020 at 11:55 pm

    Saw this earlier, James O’Keefe is awesome. Time to throw Omar out of the US and send her ugly butt back to Mogadishu 💁🏻‍♀️

  2. OffCourseNation says:
    September 27, 2020 at 11:58 pm

    Make America Somali
    Vote Ilhan Omar
    Vote Joe Biden
    Vote Democrat

    Well, unless you don’t hate your children.

  3. RedBallExpress says:
    September 27, 2020 at 11:59 pm

    “I screwed it” – My neighbor explaining how he attached plywood to his car to make it look like a tank and he added – “How else you going to do it?

  4. FPCHmom says:
    September 27, 2020 at 11:59 pm

  5. citizen817 says:
    September 28, 2020 at 12:01 am

    • starfcker says:
      September 28, 2020 at 12:34 am

      It’s a good thing Bill Barr and Chris Wray shut this down. Oh wait, they were too busy making the case Ilhan Omar giving her husband a million dollars out of her campaign funds. Oh wait, they turned a blind eye to that too. James O’Keefe ask the question at the end oh, what are you going to do about this Bill Barr. Joe diGenova says you’re one of the finest lawyers this country has ever produced.

    • mazziflol says:
      September 28, 2020 at 2:07 am

      How come James is in contact with people and not saaaaayyyy…oh I dont know, AG Barr?

  6. E says:
    September 28, 2020 at 12:02 am

    Related?

  7. Nylon Polymer says:
    September 28, 2020 at 12:02 am

    The DOJ should be offering substantial rewards for anyone exposing voter fraud. If you are aware and possibly participating in a voter fraud scheme, and all of a sudden a $10,000 reward to be a “whistleblower” is available….. how many would take $10,000 and expose it? They could offer different tiers of rewards for exposing different levels of voter fraud.

  8. Sherri Young says:
    September 28, 2020 at 12:04 am

    Mr. Jamal is right. If we don’t end election corruption in this country, we are done.

  9. Eddd888 says:
    September 28, 2020 at 12:13 am

    How are those three investigations of Omar going??
    Campaign finance fraud
    Marriage fraud
    Immigration fraud
    It’s been, what? nine months now?? All three are virtually public records that a 1st year paralegal could conclude in 96 hours. Or less.

    Now we hear Gaetz calling for “an investigation” into Bloomberg’s paying off the fines of 22,000 felons so they can vote in Florida. “Investigation” is politician “code” for “you will never hear another thing about this again – ever”. It’s a way to fool the public into thinking that politicians are actually doing something.
    What Bloomberg did is either legal – or illegal. An “investigation” if it’s even taking place, should take 24 hours MAX! Not something that should take until, say, after the election. OH WAIT! Is that the point??

  10. Beverly says:
    September 28, 2020 at 12:16 am

    AND here is Project Veritas’s expose of the New York City Commissioner of the Board of Elections {!!!} admitting that they “bus people from poll to poll” all day long, and have for years.

    https://www.projectveritas.com/video/hidden-camera-nyc-democratic-election-commissioner-i-think-there-is-a-lot-of-voter-fraud/

  11. Red Mosquito says:
    September 28, 2020 at 12:19 am

    This is the only way Democrats can win and they know it. That is why they want zero secure elections. They know deep down they are not the party desired by the public.

  12. Ben Dhyani says:
    September 28, 2020 at 12:25 am

    Shouldn’t the FBI be all over this political corruption?

  13. Nigella says:
    September 28, 2020 at 12:27 am

    Sad to say this will probably go nowhere

  14. alliwantissometruth says:
    September 28, 2020 at 12:31 am

    Election integrity is the top most important thing in any election, and near the top, if not the top, of importance to maintaining and keeping a free Republic

    Why hasn’t the Supreme Court been asked to rule on all of this non-traditional (fraud actions) voting procedures?

    Nothing is more important and this blatant fraud should be shut down

  15. hpushkin says:
    September 28, 2020 at 12:38 am

    I live downtown MInneapolis. I still don’t have my absentee ballot. Supposedly they were mailed out 8 days ago. I went and voted in person. And all these people not far from me already have their ballots harvested. Amazining how it works. I wonder if the Star and Sickle will report this (Star Tribune). Keith Ellison, State Att. General –do you think he’ll do something about this? Gov. Doofus, deer in headlights during riots?

  16. James Street says:
    September 28, 2020 at 12:45 am

    When I hear “Minnesota Somalis” I’m reminded of this story from 2018:

    Millions of dollars in suitcases fly out of MSP, but why?

    MINNEAPOLIS (KMSP) – For five months, Fox 9 has been investigating what appears to be rampant fraud in a massive state program.

    This fraud is suspected of costing Minnesota taxpayers as much as $100 million a year.

    This story begins at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, where mysterious suitcases filled with cash have become a common carry-on.

    On the morning of March 15, Fox 9 chased a tip about a man who was leaving the country. Sources said he took a carry-on bag through security that was packed with $1 million in cash. Travelers can do that, as long as they fill out the proper government forms.

    As Kerns dug deeper, he found that some of the individuals who were sending out tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of remittance payments happened to be on government assistance in this country.

    How could they possibly come up with such big bucks to transfer back home?

    “We had sources that told us, ‘It’s welfare fraud, it’s all about the daycare,’” said Kerns.
    https://www.fox9.com/news/millions-of-dollars-in-suitcases-fly-out-of-msp-but-why

  17. islandpalmtrees says:
    September 28, 2020 at 12:46 am

    I wonder, if you had access to several hundred billion dollars. Could you buy the election this way? Who would have that kind of money? Soros, China, etc.

    Would it be worth it for Soros and/or China?

  18. SanJac says:
    September 28, 2020 at 12:47 am

    Ilham has a grocery list of crimes committed and should be prosecuted by multiple agencies yet walks free while committing another federal crime.
    Only In America

  19. jx says:
    September 28, 2020 at 1:01 am

    I’m sure the SOB Barr will get right on it….

  20. USA First! says:
    September 28, 2020 at 1:01 am

    Calling Bill Barr! ………..
    CALLING Bill Barr! ……..
    CALLING BILL BARR!…….
    CALLING BILL BARR!!!!……

    WAKE UP YOU FECKLESS MORON AND DO YOUR JOB!

  21. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 28, 2020 at 1:01 am

    • Troublemaker10 says:
      September 28, 2020 at 1:08 am

      • Summer says:
        September 28, 2020 at 1:51 am

        “First the information went to the FBI early this year”

        The FBI is on the case! director Wray will get to the bottom of it! I feel better already. I am sure 15 agents were on their way to investigate the noose… I mean voter fraud the moment they received the information…

        Oh wait, did you say EARLY THIS YEAR? Like, many months ago? But… but…

  22. SR says:
    September 28, 2020 at 1:06 am

    She is black, Muslim, refugee and immigrant so she is above the law. If it’s conservative congress seat, FBI already broke the house with live CNN shot.
    I hope PTrump and RNC have some counter own mass ballot delivery at last moment. I know it’s wrong but sometime wrong way makes right way.

  23. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    September 28, 2020 at 1:32 am

    “We caught them, we caught them all red handed- now let’s see what happens ” – PDJT
    and we thought that was only about spygate 😀

    Best Genius President Ever!

  24. Zera says:
    September 28, 2020 at 1:36 am

    How touching….
    Y’all think there will be prosecutions.
    Cute.

  25. Summer says:
    September 28, 2020 at 1:40 am

  26. schizoid says:
    September 28, 2020 at 1:41 am

    So now we know the plan. After you’re mailed a ballot you didn’t ask for an Antifa/BLM thug shows up at your door demanding you hand it over.

  27. Leon Brozyna says:
    September 28, 2020 at 1:43 am

    She’s a “good” democrat and learned her lessons well in how to be a good and powerful democrat … a powerful model for all democrats to emulate.

    Pretty soon she will be a multi-millionaire like Pelosi.

  28. islandpalmtrees says:
    September 28, 2020 at 1:52 am

    36 days and counting

  29. noswamp says:
    September 28, 2020 at 2:10 am

    Where is the FBI? Where is the DOJ?

    That’s all.

    Anything not against Trump, they move at a snail’s pace.

