Project Veritas Outlines Ballot Harvesting Fraud in Ilhan Omar Minnesota District…

[Minneapolis–Sept. 27, 2020] Project Veritas investigators revealed a ballot harvesting scheme here involving clan and political allies and associates of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D.-Minn.) in the first of a series of reports.
[…] Central to the Project Veritas investigation was Omar Jamal, a political insider active in the city’s Somali community. Jamal works with the Ramsey County Sheriff Department and is the chairman of the Somali Watchdog Group. “I have been involved in the community for the last 20 years.” (read more)
Saw this earlier, James O’Keefe is awesome. Time to throw Omar out of the US and send her ugly butt back to Mogadishu 💁🏻♀️
We need a national database with voter ID to prevent people from voting in multiple states and remove dead people from the voter roles. That would be a good start.
Trump tried to do that when he was first elected.He even set up a commission but governors ,even Repubicans, told him to pound sand.
I bet that even happened in Vermont, my state? Governor Scott RINO.
Actually it’s time for our DOJ to get serious on these voter fraud/ballot stealing schemes.
FFS Omar has committed multiple felonies on immigration and other things, and nobody wants to hold her accountable.
Make America Somali
Vote Ilhan Omar
Vote Joe Biden
Vote Democrat
Well, unless you don’t hate your children.
“I screwed it” – My neighbor explaining how he attached plywood to his car to make it look like a tank and he added – “How else you going to do it?
…and apparently the MN AG has turned a blind eye to it all
The Mn AG is a Moslem, Keith Ellison. He has not “turned a blind eye”. He is an enabler. A very watchful enabler.
Do people think the Somali terrorists ALL moved to Minnesota for the winters ?
This fraud is how Keith the woman beater was elected along with Al Frankin for the reason to clear the way for Ilham.
That us demonic…subhuman…scary ghoul
It’s a good thing Bill Barr and Chris Wray shut this down. Oh wait, they were too busy making the case Ilhan Omar giving her husband a million dollars out of her campaign funds. Oh wait, they turned a blind eye to that too. James O’Keefe ask the question at the end oh, what are you going to do about this Bill Barr. Joe diGenova says you’re one of the finest lawyers this country has ever produced.
How come James is in contact with people and not saaaaayyyy…oh I dont know, AG Barr?
Related?
WHO counterfeits $1 bills? Pic on left is definetly Ones.
No kidding, Dutch. What an impressive lack of initiative.
I wonder if they were headed out of the country? Still, unless that photo was just a “file photo”, same amount of paper and ink, same difficulty for engraving,…to make a $20, at least.
Must be a file photo, I would LIKE to think know crook is THAT stupid, but I know better from personal experience.
This is like the fake money found going through El Nuevo Rodeo
I would love to see that Data Base
There was a post here back in March when Mr Floyd died.
You and I remember correctly; George Floyd passed a counterfeit $20. bill in a liquor store that fateful afternoon. The cashier called the police because of the bill. That part was buried. The relationship of the cop who knew Floyd was also buried. Everyone was refocused to the video of the cops and the death.
No
I understand a major part of the background to the George Floyd story was his involvement with counterfit bills…small bills….
The DOJ should be offering substantial rewards for anyone exposing voter fraud. If you are aware and possibly participating in a voter fraud scheme, and all of a sudden a $10,000 reward to be a “whistleblower” is available….. how many would take $10,000 and expose it? They could offer different tiers of rewards for exposing different levels of voter fraud.
I wonder if the money for this is coming from Soros, China, etc.
A scheme of unprecedented sophistication and malice to bring down the government was exposed and what became of it? Exposure without an AG of consequence is worthless.
Mr. Jamal is right. If we don’t end election corruption in this country, we are done.
LikeLiked by 5 people
How are those three investigations of Omar going??
Campaign finance fraud
Marriage fraud
Immigration fraud
It’s been, what? nine months now?? All three are virtually public records that a 1st year paralegal could conclude in 96 hours. Or less.
Now we hear Gaetz calling for “an investigation” into Bloomberg’s paying off the fines of 22,000 felons so they can vote in Florida. “Investigation” is politician “code” for “you will never hear another thing about this again – ever”. It’s a way to fool the public into thinking that politicians are actually doing something.
What Bloomberg did is either legal – or illegal. An “investigation” if it’s even taking place, should take 24 hours MAX! Not something that should take until, say, after the election. OH WAIT! Is that the point??
Apparently these aren’t crimes now if it’s Democrats who are doing it.
Weren’t those through the House ethics office?
AND here is Project Veritas’s expose of the New York City Commissioner of the Board of Elections {!!!} admitting that they “bus people from poll to poll” all day long, and have for years.
https://www.projectveritas.com/video/hidden-camera-nyc-democratic-election-commissioner-i-think-there-is-a-lot-of-voter-fraud/
This is the only way Democrats can win and they know it. That is why they want zero secure elections. They know deep down they are not the party desired by the public.
Shouldn’t the FBI be all over this political corruption?
Wray’s FBI? AYFKM?
Those would be state laws, wouldn’t they?
Maybe there is something federal. Don’t know.
Sad to say this will probably go nowhere
Election integrity is the top most important thing in any election, and near the top, if not the top, of importance to maintaining and keeping a free Republic
Why hasn’t the Supreme Court been asked to rule on all of this non-traditional (fraud actions) voting procedures?
Nothing is more important and this blatant fraud should be shut down
I live downtown MInneapolis. I still don’t have my absentee ballot. Supposedly they were mailed out 8 days ago. I went and voted in person. And all these people not far from me already have their ballots harvested. Amazining how it works. I wonder if the Star and Sickle will report this (Star Tribune). Keith Ellison, State Att. General –do you think he’ll do something about this? Gov. Doofus, deer in headlights during riots?
When I hear “Minnesota Somalis” I’m reminded of this story from 2018:
Millions of dollars in suitcases fly out of MSP, but why?
MINNEAPOLIS (KMSP) – For five months, Fox 9 has been investigating what appears to be rampant fraud in a massive state program.
This fraud is suspected of costing Minnesota taxpayers as much as $100 million a year.
This story begins at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, where mysterious suitcases filled with cash have become a common carry-on.
On the morning of March 15, Fox 9 chased a tip about a man who was leaving the country. Sources said he took a carry-on bag through security that was packed with $1 million in cash. Travelers can do that, as long as they fill out the proper government forms.
As Kerns dug deeper, he found that some of the individuals who were sending out tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of remittance payments happened to be on government assistance in this country.
How could they possibly come up with such big bucks to transfer back home?
“We had sources that told us, ‘It’s welfare fraud, it’s all about the daycare,’” said Kerns.
https://www.fox9.com/news/millions-of-dollars-in-suitcases-fly-out-of-msp-but-why
I wonder, if you had access to several hundred billion dollars. Could you buy the election this way? Who would have that kind of money? Soros, China, etc.
Would it be worth it for Soros and/or China?
Ilham has a grocery list of crimes committed and should be prosecuted by multiple agencies yet walks free while committing another federal crime.
Only In America
NO ONE is touching a commie Somali woman…she is triply protected…
I’m sure the SOB Barr will get right on it….
Calling Bill Barr! ………..
CALLING Bill Barr! ……..
CALLING BILL BARR!…….
CALLING BILL BARR!!!!……
WAKE UP YOU FECKLESS MORON AND DO YOUR JOB!
“First the information went to the FBI early this year”
The FBI is on the case! director Wray will get to the bottom of it! I feel better already. I am sure 15 agents were on their way to investigate the noose… I mean voter fraud the moment they received the information…
Oh wait, did you say EARLY THIS YEAR? Like, many months ago? But… but…
She is black, Muslim, refugee and immigrant so she is above the law. If it’s conservative congress seat, FBI already broke the house with live CNN shot.
I hope PTrump and RNC have some counter own mass ballot delivery at last moment. I know it’s wrong but sometime wrong way makes right way.
“We caught them, we caught them all red handed- now let’s see what happens ” – PDJT
and we thought that was only about spygate 😀
Best Genius President Ever!
How touching….
Y’all think there will be prosecutions.
Cute.
So now we know the plan. After you’re mailed a ballot you didn’t ask for an Antifa/BLM thug shows up at your door demanding you hand it over.
She’s a “good” democrat and learned her lessons well in how to be a good and powerful democrat … a powerful model for all democrats to emulate.
Pretty soon she will be a multi-millionaire like Pelosi.
36 days and counting
Where is the FBI? Where is the DOJ?
That’s all.
Anything not against Trump, they move at a snail’s pace.
