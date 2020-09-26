President Trump Announces Supreme Court Nominee – 5:00pm ET Livestream…

Tonight at 5:00pm President Trump is scheduled to announce his pick to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Many media outlets are reporting the selection will be Amy Coney Barrett.
UPDATE: WHITE HOUSE – Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Judge Barrett has served as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit since 2017. Before becoming a judge, she was the Diane and M.O. Miller, II Research Chair in Law and Professor of Law at Notre Dame Law School, where her scholarship focused on constitutional and statutory interpretation and the Federal courts. Judge Barrett has also served as a Visiting Associate Professor of Law at the University of Virginia Law School and the John M. Olin Fellow in Law at George Washington University Law School.
Earlier in her career, she practiced at the prestigious law firms Miller, Cassidy, Larroca & Lewin LLP and Baker Botts LLP. Judge Barrett clerked on the Supreme Court for Justice Antonin Scalia and for Judge Laurence H. Silberman on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. She is a magna cum laude graduate of Rhodes College in Tennessee and a summa cum laude graduate of Notre Dame Law School, where she graduated first in her class. Judge Barrett is known for her keen intellect, piercing legal analysis, and generous spirit. Judge Barrett lives in Indiana with her husband Jesse and their seven children.
Her credentials impress me not one bit. Her jurisprudence is all that matters.
Joe the ragman can be seated on the court and do a fine job as long as he seeks liberty and justice as guided by the constitution.
The Supreme Court has been making law and taking away our rights as citizens using sophisticated latin like “stare decisis” and such, applying them to support their arguments except when they don’t support their decided outcome they ignore them. They discern eminations of penumbra and redefine things declared to not be a tax to be a tax. They ruminate on the philosophies of what it means to define one’s meaning and ignore our law and traditions while mining law foreign to American jurisprudence to decide on their desired outcome. And sometimes they will. just. make. things. up.
Out of thin air.
These so called learn-ed folk have these fancy papers from schools that have what I call Prestige? The question mark is a permanent part of the word, because the so-called institutions they receive their credentials from don’t even know what the kid from Kindergarten Cop knows, so why should we believe they know right from wrong, up from down, shite from shinola holding a degree from any university that teaches that which is intuitively obvious to the entire Special Olympics soccer team to be the opposite? Sorry emporer, but you may want to cover your doodle before you go out and about the unsophisticated deplorables who can’t afford to ignore the true, right and good.
Amy doesn’t need anything but a desire to judge fairly and rightly. That’s all she needs. And if she is never unsure, she can just look over Clarence Thomas’s shoulder and copy off of his paper.
I am quite pleased with his pick. She has a lovely wholesome family. I think this puts the Dems in a corner.
Congratulations to Judge Barrett!
She is a clear and bold manifestation of the President’s willingness to aggressively confront the traitors who seek to wreck our country.
I anticipate that her confirmation hearings will be brutal, and I hope the voters are sickened and angered by the horrid treatment she is very likely to receive from the Dems and msm. Good people everywhere will be praying for her deliverance from evil.
Plan A: Kavanaugh Circus 2.0
Plan B: Sessions’ Recusal 2.0
Summer, McTurtle: Put. It. To. A. Vote. Forget hearings.
It was really nice to see that the late Justice Scalia’s wife was in the audience, along with one of his sons – as if President Trump is going out of his way to see to it that those who worked with Justice Scalia (as Amy Coney-Barrett did as a law clerk for Justice Scalia) are the very type of justices that President Trump is making sure to sit upon the bench;
another nice thing is it appears ACB will be the anti-Ginsburg, if she is true to her word of simply ruling on the laws as written and not creating laws from the bench – very anti-Ginsburg.
As long as her children and other family members aren’t damaged the way the Left went after Kavanaugh, causing hurt to his family, it will be fun to watch leftist heads explode.
Have to add more popcorn to the shopping list.
Good gravy. Remember this guy? So then why is he now saying this? I want to see real howls of execration from the left, which this is not. It would seem right out of the gate the Dems are confident a SCOTUS that includes ACB will hand them the election. Not a good sign.
