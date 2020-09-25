Robert Mueller Investigative Agent Recently Testified Special Counsel Operation was “Intended to Get Trump”…

Well, this MUST READ INTERVIEW should bring all efforts against Flynn to a halt.

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, Jeff Jensen, has been conducting an ongoing review of the FBI investigation that led to charges in the case against Michael Flynn. As part of that review an interview was recently conducted (September 17, 2020) with the former Flynn supervisory case agent, William Barnett – who also was assigned to the Special Counsel’s Office investigating Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential Election.

What Special Agent Barnett says under oath about the DOJ and FBI investigations is devastating to the institutions.  Here is his 302 report:

  1. The Devilbat says:
    September 25, 2020 at 2:47 am

    Dirty rats everywhere!

    • necsumadeoinformis says:
      September 25, 2020 at 3:16 am

      Anybody who had any sense and was not totally crippled by partisan blindness saw way back in 2017 that all of this was a political vendetta by Dems and leftists embedded in the upper echelons of the federal bureaucracy who were way crazy-scared of Orange Man Bad, and would do anything they thought they could get away with to hobble him and, they hoped, remove him from the scene. Nice try, guys.

      • margarite1 says:
        September 25, 2020 at 4:17 am

        Nice that someone finally admitted it. Unfortunately most people either won’t hear about this because they follow the crowd or the people like us already knew.

        The thought of them making a game out of it – like it was some big joke to try and take out the elected President – that whole attitude is shocking and sickening. Hannity – tell me again how good they all are except for a very few at the top.

    • Locked_Down_In_Cali says:
      September 25, 2020 at 3:41 am

      I’ll admit I’m all for frog-marches!

  2. bessie2003 says:
    September 25, 2020 at 2:52 am

    Wow! Lots of information coming out. This was the filing from the Dept of Justice to the court on the Flynn case, right? This with Atty Powell’s filing, like a one-two punch!

  3. Genie says:
    September 25, 2020 at 2:57 am

    Why redact the word between “FLYNN’S xxxxxxxxxx with the Russian”?

    • necsumadeoinformis says:
      September 25, 2020 at 3:18 am

      Hey, redacters have to do *something* for a living. LOL

    • lotbusyexec says:
      September 25, 2020 at 3:40 am

      Could have read “AFFAIR”. Maybe they redacted it because that was all hearsay and the “redactor” may have felt General Flynn had had ENOUGH smearing for one life-time. Curious Treeper here, does Barnet think that any of this was OK? If I felt it was all a game I would hope I’d have the courage to step forward. Does he realize the MANY lives he and his “co-workers” have destroyed whilst playing their “Collusion Clue”? I am ill thinking about the ramifications of this game and the sickness and evil that resides in not just the FBI but the many alphabet agencies. There is not enough money in the world to ever repay the victims of these “games” or even the correct forms of justice to hand down to the many seditious and traitorous men and women who partook in these activities. Praying for PDJT, DMF, and all those ensnared in this corruption. The absolute and utter hutzpah shown and documented thus far is breathtaking. Go get ’em Sidney and thank GOD for you – Man Asked And God has Answered, MAGA 🇺🇸

    • nimrodman says:
      September 25, 2020 at 3:57 am

      yeah, what could be under there?

      ‘meeting’
      ‘discussion’

      couldn’t be ‘conversation’, the redact is not wide enough, has to be a shorter word than that

    • Genie says:
      September 25, 2020 at 4:02 am

      The same or similar word or phrase is redacted throughout the document when used in the same context as Flynn’s ‘communications’ with the Russian ambassador. Odd.

      I also note that the Invisible Man, Joe Pientka, remains invisible.

    • psmithez says:
      September 25, 2020 at 4:16 am

      How about the word ‘recording” which would give away that there were multiple sources for a full copy of what was exactly said.

  4. aawlberninf350 says:
    September 25, 2020 at 2:58 am

    I’ll withhold judgement until I hear Tater’s Xi-reviewed hot take on it.

    /s

  5. zephyrbreeze says:
    September 25, 2020 at 3:09 am

    They used to joke about playing Collusion Clue?

    How about Obama in the Oval Office (with his pen) colluding against Trump with Brennan.

    Someone should make this a real game with the real FBI criminals and their crimes. Works much better when the criminals and crimes are real.

  6. bearlodgeblog says:
    September 25, 2020 at 3:12 am

    Maybe just a little bias is showing now. Dang that’s a big reveal politically but won’t put anyone at DOJ in jail. Mighty colorful chaff you got there Mr. Barr.

    • nimrodman says:
      September 25, 2020 at 3:24 am

      “an interview was recently conducted … with the former Flynn supervisory case agent, William Barnett …”

      I wonder what Mr Barnett had to say in that interview about Pientka and Pientka’s 301 of Flynn’s interview and the Strzok-Page re-write of same?

      I wonder if Barnett was asked?

  7. zephyrbreeze says:
    September 25, 2020 at 3:14 am

    Due to early voting, this stuff has to come out now.

    Infamous quote attributed to Andrew McCabe … “First we f*** Flynn. Then we f*** Trump”.

    Now THAT should be in every textbook covering the Trump era forevermore.

    Liked by 6 people

      September 25, 2020 at 3:26 am

      This and recent revelations are why harridan Pelosi is in check mate. They’re swarming to protect the queen bee but who is that queen bee? Pelosi is a mere soldier. Who do you think they are protecting tooth & nail? Who? HRC & Pelosi make TWO defeated. There is someone higher up who is pulling the strings and paying billions towards the old democrat/alinski playbook that we are all too familiar with. Yet they persist. Trump knows who.

  8. Martin says:
    September 25, 2020 at 3:26 am

    And as SD as reminded us many times, this was SCO main Justice playing this little game.

    Imagine how they giggle when it’s you or I they set their sights on. Truly, PDJT is all who stands between us and them.

  9. Jase says:
    September 25, 2020 at 3:35 am

    The MainSwampMedia is holding the line thus far, refusing to report on this and hoping it will somehow go away, but they are going to be forced to make a decision soon, I would think.
    We are approaching- to use a favourite SwampMedia phrase – a tipping point for them: do they stay all in and be revealed as co-conspirators, or abandon the Dems, for now, and try to salvage a few shreds of respectability?

  10. hazelnut22 says:
    September 25, 2020 at 4:00 am

  11. In the Land of Poz says:
    September 25, 2020 at 4:01 am

    Line after line, the whole thing reads like a typical conspiracy film script of the “police corruption” genre. Honest agent progressively learns horrible institutional truth, which gets worse and worse, and more perilous for himself and his career, the more questions he asks.

    Favorite line: Barrett was asked to classify Logan Act information as a FARA violation “as there is no specific Logan Act classification in the FBI”. Techno Fog vindicated, Joe Biden implicated.

    We live in a bad TV-movie as our national reality. Flynn unfortunately is living out not just a conspiracy but a horror movie. With the possibility of a superhero against-all-odds victory at the end for him personally and an ambiguous resolution that leaves open the possibility of a sequel…

    • j'accuse says:
      September 25, 2020 at 4:13 am

      His first attorneys strike me as swamp rats who threw the general to the wolves or at minimum did a terrible job in representing him.But he lucked out on their replacement. She is a wrecking ball is the best way I can describe her and has made the lives of quite a few people very uncomfortable.

  13. hazelnut22 says:
    September 25, 2020 at 4:06 am

    How abusive was the Flynn investigation? It was so bad that Agent Barnett told his boss he wanted off the cases. Why?

    Agent Barnett: the Flynn case “was ‘top down,’ meaning direction concerning the investigation was coming from senior officials. The intensity of the FBI leadership Flynn investigation was spurred by the leak of the Flynn/Kislyak call.

    “Barnett believed the [Flynn] investigation was problematic and could result in an IG investigation”

  14. j'accuse says:
    September 25, 2020 at 4:07 am

    It seems like the ship is finally turning around. I hope so because what happened to Trump and Gen Flynn cannot stand. If anything this entire affair proves that truth is a corrosive that eventually eats through all the lies,

