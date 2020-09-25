Robert Mueller Investigative Agent Recently Testified Special Counsel Operation was “Intended to Get Trump”…

Well, this MUST READ INTERVIEW should bring all efforts against Flynn to a halt.

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, Jeff Jensen, has been conducting an ongoing review of the FBI investigation that led to charges in the case against Michael Flynn. As part of that review an interview was recently conducted (September 17, 2020) with the former Flynn supervisory case agent, William Barnett – who also was assigned to the Special Counsel’s Office investigating Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential Election.

What Special Agent Barnett says under oath about the DOJ and FBI investigations is devastating to the institutions. Here is his 302 report: