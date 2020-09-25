President Trump Great American Comeback Rally and Peaceful Protest – Newport News, VA – 9:00pm Livestream…

Arriving at the third state in 12 hours President Donald Trump holds a Great American Comeback rally and peaceful protest at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport in Newport News, VA. Anticipated Start Time 9:00pm ET. [Livestream Links Below]
Donald Trump Campaign Livestream – RSBN Livestream – Fox News Livestream
President Trump has super-human energy! Only sleeps 4 hours per day and yet, day after day, keeps a schedule that most people would take a week to accomplish!
Biden sleeps the other 20 hours.
OK, here we go again
I’ll be a watchin’ !!!
Wonderful prayer! And that last candidate was great. I wish I knew his name. I should make a contribution.
IdahoDeplorable:
Nick Freitas I believe.
Here’s info on him:
https://duckduckgo.com/?t=ffab&q=%40nickfreitas&ia=web
and here’s his Donate page:
https://www.nickforva.com/
Thank you! He seems to be very MAGA. I’ll check him out. I am trying to find candidates that will really make a difference and support them even though it’s small donations.
Splendid Idea. The MAGA Party needs depth!
Yes. He is my daughter’s candidate. VA07. Spanberger beat Dave Brat. Freitas trying to unseat Spanberger
After him was Scott Taylor of VA Beach area. He was incumbent and lost to Elaine Luria. Trying to take seat back.
Dave Brat beat hisself by not getting on the Trump Train. Came right thru downtown Ashland and he missed it.
No brakes!
This Train’s goin plaid!
Sounds like Brat couldn’t read a crowd.
Good thing. Cuz I don’t want “fake trump supporter RINOs” if we can help it.
Now, VA. HAS to get that seat back. HAS to.
Even with Newport News area being very Military, pretty astounding to have folks waiting in the rain to hear the President. I salute everyone of these folks in line!
Just WOW!
Fox radio says it is Amy for Supreme Court.
I hate leaks. Hope it’s someone else just to stick it to the leaker and these MSM losers trying to preempt my President.
I hope President Trump continues to hold these rallies throughout his second term. He gets his message out, unfiltered by the biased media. He also lifts spirits, projects strength and confidence in our great nation, and keeps people’s hope alive while the left tear our country apart. He is definitely good for whatever ails ya!
Agree, and it is a method to try and herd those RINO Senators!
Well this sucks. Im in CA and was born lietrall6 walking distance to airport. Ralley isnt airing on fox or cspan. Our streaming internet sucks here so cant watch😭
LAX?
In OC. From NN
Keep checking all three C-spans (if you’ve got ’em).
They’ve been sneaking these rallies on last minute this week.
If I find it when it gets closer to start time, I’ll post it here.
Trump To Nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett To Supreme Court
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/trump-nominate-judge-amy-coney-barrett-scotus-nyt
Trump’s likely nominees to replace RBG on The US Supreme Court – 7th Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett, 11th Circuit Judge Barbara Lagoa, and 4th Circuit Judge Allison Jones Rushing – have, according to sources who have leaked their information to The New York Times, been narrowed down to Judge Amy Coney Barrett:
President Trump has selected Judge Amy Coney Barrett, the favorite candidate of conservatives, to succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and will try to force Senate confirmation before Election Day in a move that would significantly alter the ideological makeup of the Supreme Court for years.
Mr. Trump plans to announce on Saturday that she is his choice, according to people close to the process who asked not to be identified disclosing the decision in advance. The president met with Judge Barrett at the White House this week and came away impressed with a jurist that leading conservatives told him would be a female Antonin Scalia, referring to the justice who died in 2016 and for whom Judge Barrett clerked.
Additionally, as NYT noted earlier in the week, liberal groups have been sounding the alarm over Judge Barrett for two years because of concerns over how she might rule on abortion and the Affordable Care Act.
“Amy Coney Barrett meets Donald Trump’s two main litmus tests: She has made clear she would invalidate the A.C.A. and take health care away from millions of people and undermine a woman’s reproductive freedom,” said Nan Aron, the president of Alliance for Justice, a liberal group.
In a 2017 law review article written before she joined the appeals court, Judge Barrett was critical of Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.’s 2012 opinion sustaining a central provision of the Affordable Care Act, saying he had betrayed the commands of textualism. “Chief Justice Roberts pushed the Affordable Care Act beyond its plausible meaning to save the statute,” she wrote.
Video Surfaces Of Biden Calling Troops “Stupid Bastards” When They Won’t Clap
Missed the peaceful protest in the middle. 💁🏻♀️
