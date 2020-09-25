President Trump Great American Comeback Rally and Peaceful Protest – Newport News, VA – 9:00pm Livestream…

Posted on September 25, 2020 by

Arriving at the third state in 12 hours President Donald Trump holds a Great American Comeback rally and peaceful protest at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport in Newport News, VA. Anticipated Start Time 9:00pm ET. [Livestream Links Below]

Donald Trump Campaign LivestreamRSBN LivestreamFox News Livestream

.

.

This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Election 2020, Live Streaming, President Trump, RSBN, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

25 Responses to President Trump Great American Comeback Rally and Peaceful Protest – Newport News, VA – 9:00pm Livestream…

  1. FL_GUY says:
    September 25, 2020 at 7:16 pm

    President Trump has super-human energy! Only sleeps 4 hours per day and yet, day after day, keeps a schedule that most people would take a week to accomplish!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. retiredseabee says:
    September 25, 2020 at 7:16 pm

    OK, here we go again

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. barnabusduke says:
    September 25, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    I’ll be a watchin’ !!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. IdahoDeplorable says:
    September 25, 2020 at 7:26 pm

    Wonderful prayer! And that last candidate was great. I wish I knew his name. I should make a contribution.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. WeThePeople2016 says:
    September 25, 2020 at 7:34 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • JustSomeInputFromAz says:
      September 25, 2020 at 7:43 pm

      Even with Newport News area being very Military, pretty astounding to have folks waiting in the rain to hear the President. I salute everyone of these folks in line!

      Just WOW!

      Like

      Reply
  6. OffCourseNation says:
    September 25, 2020 at 7:35 pm

    Fox radio says it is Amy for Supreme Court.

    Like

    Reply
  7. EnoughIsEnough says:
    September 25, 2020 at 7:38 pm

    I hope President Trump continues to hold these rallies throughout his second term. He gets his message out, unfiltered by the biased media. He also lifts spirits, projects strength and confidence in our great nation, and keeps people’s hope alive while the left tear our country apart. He is definitely good for whatever ails ya!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Redhotrugmama says:
    September 25, 2020 at 7:48 pm

    Well this sucks. Im in CA and was born lietrall6 walking distance to airport. Ralley isnt airing on fox or cspan. Our streaming internet sucks here so cant watch😭

    Like

    Reply
  9. Winston says:
    September 25, 2020 at 8:05 pm

    Trump To Nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett To Supreme Court

    https://www.zerohedge.com/political/trump-nominate-judge-amy-coney-barrett-scotus-nyt

    Trump’s likely nominees to replace RBG on The US Supreme Court – 7th Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett, 11th Circuit Judge Barbara Lagoa, and 4th Circuit Judge Allison Jones Rushing – have, according to sources who have leaked their information to The New York Times, been narrowed down to Judge Amy Coney Barrett:

    President Trump has selected Judge Amy Coney Barrett, the favorite candidate of conservatives, to succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and will try to force Senate confirmation before Election Day in a move that would significantly alter the ideological makeup of the Supreme Court for years.

    Mr. Trump plans to announce on Saturday that she is his choice, according to people close to the process who asked not to be identified disclosing the decision in advance. The president met with Judge Barrett at the White House this week and came away impressed with a jurist that leading conservatives told him would be a female Antonin Scalia, referring to the justice who died in 2016 and for whom Judge Barrett clerked.

    Additionally, as NYT noted earlier in the week, liberal groups have been sounding the alarm over Judge Barrett for two years because of concerns over how she might rule on abortion and the Affordable Care Act.

    “Amy Coney Barrett meets Donald Trump’s two main litmus tests: She has made clear she would invalidate the A.C.A. and take health care away from millions of people and undermine a woman’s reproductive freedom,” said Nan Aron, the president of Alliance for Justice, a liberal group.

    In a 2017 law review article written before she joined the appeals court, Judge Barrett was critical of Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.’s 2012 opinion sustaining a central provision of the Affordable Care Act, saying he had betrayed the commands of textualism. “Chief Justice Roberts pushed the Affordable Care Act beyond its plausible meaning to save the statute,” she wrote.

    Like

    Reply
  10. Winston says:
    September 25, 2020 at 8:07 pm

    Video Surfaces Of Biden Calling Troops “Stupid Bastards” When They Won’t Clap

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. freepetta says:
    September 25, 2020 at 8:14 pm

    Missed the peaceful protest in the middle. 💁🏻‍♀️

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s