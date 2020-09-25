Mark Meadows Discusses The SCOTUS Nominee and Process…

Posted on September 25, 2020 by

President Trump has said he will announce his nominee for the supreme court tomorrow at 5:00pm.  Chief of Staff Mark Meadows appears on Fox News this morning to discuss the anticipated announcement and the predicable political response from the leftists.

30 Responses to Mark Meadows Discusses The SCOTUS Nominee and Process…

  1. mallardcove says:
    September 25, 2020 at 12:45 pm

    Does anyone here predict the democrats will launch a character assasination campaign against the nominee like they did Kavanaugh?

  2. The Akh says:
    September 25, 2020 at 12:45 pm

    The move to confirm must come quickly. Let the left go into hysterics and embarrass themselves again. They are losing their minds already.

  3. L4grasshopper says:
    September 25, 2020 at 12:45 pm

    The “process” had better have a hard goal of taking the Senate vote by about Oct 27th…..

  4. Nigella says:
    September 25, 2020 at 12:48 pm

    I really like Mark … Great choice

  5. UniPartySlayer says:
    September 25, 2020 at 12:54 pm

    The Angelic ACB!!

    • bocephusrex says:
      September 25, 2020 at 1:11 pm

      Yeah listening to the non-stop ‘mansplaining’ from the Dem senators is gonna be great-they should simply say what RBG did at her hearings–“I don’t wish to answer that’–I believe it was HUNDREDS of times-

  6. realeyecandy1 says:
    September 25, 2020 at 12:54 pm

    Mark is coming into his own in this role. I think he was overwhelmed at first but he is really getting good.

  7. Mike in a Truck says:
    September 25, 2020 at 12:55 pm

    Attention Mitch, Lindsey and all the rest of you Repub Senate squishes: your party owes the DemCongs nothing! Remember Kavanaugh! Should be your battle cry. No friggen hearings. No friggen last minute “witnesses” with beach friends dredged out of some smelly hole. Come out from hiding under your desks for once.VOTE…thats all you need to do.

  8. bruzedorange says:
    September 25, 2020 at 1:02 pm

    5:00pm Saturday. Considerate.
    ESPN will be able to offer commentary during multiple halftime reports.

  9. bocephusrex says:
    September 25, 2020 at 1:05 pm

    Like Rush said: After what they pulled at Kav’s hearings and then with the faux-impeachment, Mitch should simply throw his weight around and simply VOTE to confirm-no games, no soundbites, no BS lawfare cartoon characters–JUST DO IT AND GET ON WITH IT!

  10. SomeDemsDidSomething says:
    September 25, 2020 at 1:09 pm

    I wish a Christian nominee would say something like this:

    ” Each of us has a belief system, a system of right and wrong, of acceptable behavior and unacceptable behavior. My belief system is based on thousands of years of Judeo-Christian philosophy, including the Ten Commandments. What is your belief system, and what is it based on?”

    By the way, what is Progressivism based on, 100 years of New York Times editorial pages?

  11. AussieJo says:
    September 25, 2020 at 1:09 pm

    Our former Ambassador to the U.S, Joe Hockey is a regular on a programme here. He was talking to the host of the programme last week and he said even if Donald Trumps pick isn’t installed before the election, the President has the authority to install an interim Justice and it doesn’t even have to be a lawyer. So if that were to happen, wonder who he would pick.

  12. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    September 25, 2020 at 1:10 pm

    I’m sure they’ve got a number of degenerates willing to testify to the nominee’s morals……..
    The no good rat bastards.

  13. Magabear says:
    September 25, 2020 at 1:13 pm

    We’ll see how much weight Meadows has with PDJT on this selection. We know who he’s pushing for (good choice). 🙂

    https://www.idahostatesman.com/news/business/article245947040.html

  14. elgato2020 says:
    September 25, 2020 at 1:13 pm

    Create a commercial using the clips of what they did to Bork, Thomas, and Kavanaugh and then juxtapose that with how Repubs have treated the Dems nominees. Then explain this is why you won’t hold hearings. Most of the American people have no idea of how nasty the Dems are.

  15. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    September 25, 2020 at 1:15 pm

  16. freepetta says:
    September 25, 2020 at 1:17 pm

    Not a word about these newly released documents!!
    Sickening!!

