Mark Meadows Discusses The SCOTUS Nominee and Process…

President Trump has said he will announce his nominee for the supreme court tomorrow at 5:00pm. Chief of Staff Mark Meadows appears on Fox News this morning to discuss the anticipated announcement and the predicable political response from the leftists.
Does anyone here predict the democrats will launch a character assasination campaign against the nominee like they did Kavanaugh?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pretty sure EVERYONE HERE KNOWS they will-
LikeLiked by 1 person
Go ahead punks, embarrass yourselves and make my day.
LikeLike
The move to confirm must come quickly. Let the left go into hysterics and embarrass themselves again. They are losing their minds already.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The “process” had better have a hard goal of taking the Senate vote by about Oct 27th…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wish I trusted McConnell to actually hold a vote before the election.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No kidding.
LikeLike
Coonman Northrup and wife have the covid ( right)and is going to try to stop. PDJT s rally tonight.
Expect fireworks.
LikeLike
Likewise I don’t trust Willard and Lisa’s sudden ‘conversion’ to ‘hold hearings and vote’–I totally expect them to go through the motions and then ‘deeply regret they cannot vote to confirm’. GOOD GOD these THINGS are slimy-
LikeLike
Romney was never in question..he, like McConnell, has been 100$ with PDJT on judges, even while being critical at other times.
Lisa’s “conversion” is interesting. Wondering if it is because Sarah Palin has publicly been after her since her initial announcement.
LikeLike
I don’t think he has a choice.. self preservation..
All these crooks think of themselves first.. that’s why they are corrupt..
LikeLike
I’ll place a Benji (also known as a $100.00 bill) on the Turtle getting the pick thru. Judges are his thing. 😎
LikeLike
I really like Mark … Great choice
LikeLiked by 2 people
What?
LikeLike
The Angelic ACB!!
LikeLike
Yeah listening to the non-stop ‘mansplaining’ from the Dem senators is gonna be great-they should simply say what RBG did at her hearings–“I don’t wish to answer that’–I believe it was HUNDREDS of times-
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mark is coming into his own in this role. I think he was overwhelmed at first but he is really getting good.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Attention Mitch, Lindsey and all the rest of you Repub Senate squishes: your party owes the DemCongs nothing! Remember Kavanaugh! Should be your battle cry. No friggen hearings. No friggen last minute “witnesses” with beach friends dredged out of some smelly hole. Come out from hiding under your desks for once.VOTE…thats all you need to do.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hear Hear!
LikeLiked by 1 person
5:00pm Saturday. Considerate.
ESPN will be able to offer commentary during multiple halftime reports.
LikeLike
Like Rush said: After what they pulled at Kav’s hearings and then with the faux-impeachment, Mitch should simply throw his weight around and simply VOTE to confirm-no games, no soundbites, no BS lawfare cartoon characters–JUST DO IT AND GET ON WITH IT!
LikeLiked by 2 people
That would take balls and we all know Nancy has his.
LikeLike
I wish a Christian nominee would say something like this:
” Each of us has a belief system, a system of right and wrong, of acceptable behavior and unacceptable behavior. My belief system is based on thousands of years of Judeo-Christian philosophy, including the Ten Commandments. What is your belief system, and what is it based on?”
By the way, what is Progressivism based on, 100 years of New York Times editorial pages?
LikeLike
Our former Ambassador to the U.S, Joe Hockey is a regular on a programme here. He was talking to the host of the programme last week and he said even if Donald Trumps pick isn’t installed before the election, the President has the authority to install an interim Justice and it doesn’t even have to be a lawyer. So if that were to happen, wonder who he would pick.
LikeLike
I’m sure they’ve got a number of degenerates willing to testify to the nominee’s morals……..
The no good rat bastards.
LikeLike
We’ll see how much weight Meadows has with PDJT on this selection. We know who he’s pushing for (good choice). 🙂
https://www.idahostatesman.com/news/business/article245947040.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Create a commercial using the clips of what they did to Bork, Thomas, and Kavanaugh and then juxtapose that with how Repubs have treated the Dems nominees. Then explain this is why you won’t hold hearings. Most of the American people have no idea of how nasty the Dems are.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would hire you as my campaign advisor elgato.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not a word about these newly released documents!!
Sickening!!
LikeLike