Flynn Family Releases Statement Following Documentary Evidence of FBI, DOJ and Special Counsel Abusive Intent…

Posted on September 25, 2020 by

The time for diplomatic niceties is over… The time for complimentary judicial decorum has ended….  The time has come to dispatch delicate sensibilities….  The time has come to lock the door… from the inside.  The time has come for full frontal WOLVERINE level confrontation…. The time has come for #COLD ANGER to turn the tables!

(Statement Source)

92 Responses to Flynn Family Releases Statement Following Documentary Evidence of FBI, DOJ and Special Counsel Abusive Intent…

  1. calbear84 says:
    September 25, 2020 at 6:39 pm

    Go get ’em Gen. Flynn! American patriots are with you all the way!

  2. Zorro says:
    September 25, 2020 at 6:43 pm

    Our turn today, our turn November 3.

  3. Sentient says:
    September 25, 2020 at 6:43 pm

    Flynn should sue personally and individually the **%*! out of the FBI & CIA agents who went after him. They bought insurance, which I (no lawyer) assume might negate their “qualified immunity” claim to have been just acting as honorable civil servants. The insurance companies might pay out – and then never again sell professional liability insurance to FBI & CIA agents. That, in turn, might dissuade Deep Staters from pulling shenanigans.

    • botchedcasuality says:
      September 25, 2020 at 6:47 pm

      The insurance was purchased after the fact, i think an attempt to retroactively apply it would be insurance fraud.

      • DonnyVee says:
        September 25, 2020 at 7:00 pm

        I agree about the effective dates. And knowing what I know about E&O insurance, those companies are notoriously risk averse. They will not pay out a dime. Also, the “preexisting” actions, like preexisting conditions with medical insurance, could easily keep them from having to pay out on anything after the date of the insurance. My gut tells me it’s going to be fun to watch but it has to come to a theater first, meaning indictments.

      • hardwarejunkie says:
        September 25, 2020 at 7:06 pm

        Further, most insurance doesn’t cover damages related to criminal acts.

        • some_call_me_Tim says:
          September 25, 2020 at 7:42 pm

          I work for an insurance company – no way do they defend on this given all the public documentation. No effing way. They’ll fight the policyholder first.

      • rushtonovember says:
        September 25, 2020 at 7:28 pm

        But they could start a gofundme account and hopefully Democrats will donate. Wouldn’t that be sweet. Gen Flynn would get their money instead of some liberal org.

    • The Demon Slick says:
      September 25, 2020 at 7:23 pm

      I believe that what sentient describes above is what is motivating Judge Sullivan and or whoever is holding his leash. I’ve been saying for months that he is trying hard to goad President Trump into pardoning General Flynn to avoid any lawsuits. An acquitted General Flynn can and will file a lawsuit against the government. Perhaps several. This litigation will involve the discovery process which will include document production. This is the reason for Judge Sullivans masters to order him to do anything possible to avoid or delay it. Or one of the reasons. A big one though.

      Liked by 2 people

      • warrprin1 says:
        September 25, 2020 at 7:59 pm

        Brilliant, DS! I would not have guessed E&O insurance to figure in the picture because willful, wanton illegal activity is reason to deny coverage.

        Is it possible that these oh-so-smart FIBs and CI-A$$holes did not know about this common requirement among liability insurers?

        Is it possible that the oh-so-judicious (/s) Judge Sullivan does not know this? Can one graduate from law school without knowledge of this fundamental principle of liability insurance?

        Watta-buncha-dorks. Dangerous, but dorks nonetheless.

    • Tiredofallthis says:
      September 25, 2020 at 7:51 pm

      Are there really insurance companies which issue policies to FBI agents with coverage for their wrongful actions as FBI agents? I think that the FBI agents comments about insurance coverage were more likely figurative rather than literal.

    • WSB says:
      September 25, 2020 at 8:19 pm

      Insurance companies will never pay for the wiping of company phones.

      That is our taxpayer momey we will need to claw back.

  4. thefurnaceguy says:
    September 25, 2020 at 6:45 pm

    And nothing is going to happen to any one of them.

    • TheHumanCondition says:
      September 25, 2020 at 7:30 pm

      I don’t think you’ve been paying much attention to President Trump’s words. He has the biggest and the smallest of them, and the very best of words and a way to put them together that is both cryptic and informative depending upon who hears them…

      Words he leaves on Twitter, in daily and impromptu chopper pressers, peaceful protests aka MAGA Rallies, or have read any of his books, especially the Art of the Deal.

      If you had you might not be leaving the smell of Eeyore here!

      Just sayn.

  5. George Mason says:
    September 25, 2020 at 6:45 pm

    Book ’em, Danno !

  6. UniPartySlayer says:
    September 25, 2020 at 6:46 pm

    General Flynn,

    You are The People’s General now. You are our next champion. You are the one to follow this great president. I will serve you proudly!

    Signed,

    A red blooded commie hating American patriot

  7. The Beardsman says:
    September 25, 2020 at 6:46 pm

    They’ll come day and they’ll come night
    They’ll have our children in their sights
    But if they don’t have faith their eyes are blind
    They can scream and they can shout
    But they can never smoke us out
    Keep your rifle by your side

  9. Bogeyfree says:
    September 25, 2020 at 6:47 pm

    Bravo, Flynn Family.

    Now will AG Barr do his part and uphold justice, the rule of law and one system of justice?

    The ball is clearly in his court.

  10. UncleGrumpy says:
    September 25, 2020 at 6:47 pm

    Hooyah !!!

  11. Blue Moon says:
    September 25, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    God Bless this family. We have your backs.

    • Hoggette Winslow says:
      September 25, 2020 at 7:23 pm

      My thoughts exactly. Godspeed, dear Flynns…may this ridiculous ordeal soon be over. You have more supporters out here in flyover land than you know. 💕

  12. Dana Christianson says:
    September 25, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    So Will Showtime Pull The Plug On “The Comey Rule”? They Are Airing Ads For It Constantly. People Should Be Calling The Network And Demanding They Not Air This Disgusting Hit-Piece….

    • zimbalistjunior says:
      September 25, 2020 at 7:07 pm

      i read one review which said its not very good and it doesnt portray comey in much of a positive light anyway
      no one will watch it

      • The Demon Slick says:
        September 25, 2020 at 7:39 pm

        I’m starting to think that the dems entire voter support is a hoax. We all know that the polls are lies. But there’s real polling of a sort. Like real clear politics. Sure as a site it’s problematic, especially since China bought it, but it has on the bottom left, way far down, most read stories. Today and last 7 days. The list of most read stories is telling a story. I see no signs. I saw tons of Obama signs and even a fair amount of Shrillary signs. Biden? I haven’t seen one. And I’m behind enemy lines, deep blue northeast seaboard. No bumper stickers either. In fact, the only support for Biden I see is in the media and the fake polls. None in real life. I’m not saying nobody will vote for him, democrats are all dumb sheep led by wolves, they’d vote for a deflated pool toy if it had a “d” next to it. But I don’t think that anyone really supports Tapioca Joe Biden. Just like nobody liked Shrillary.

        • Robin Ruprecht says:
          September 25, 2020 at 7:52 pm

          Unfortunately, I work with and am related to many never-Trumpers. I don’t understand it, but there are many of them up here in the land of the lakes. Idiots!!!

  13. Chip Doctor says:
    September 25, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    It is time for Michael Flynn and his family to see justice and recompense. There need to be prosecutions and Judge Sullivan needs to be removed in shame. Enough!

    • The Demon Slick says:
      September 25, 2020 at 7:44 pm

      Chip doctor I’d love to see Judge Sullivan investigated but I doubt it will happen. Boy I sure would love to know who’s been talking to him.

  14. OffCourseNation says:
    September 25, 2020 at 6:49 pm

    On the topic of the abject abuses of power by the low-life Obama-Biden Administration –

    Woah. Video Surfaces of Joe Biden Calling Our Troops ‘Slow, Stupid Bastards’

  15. columbia says:
    September 25, 2020 at 6:49 pm

    I am so frustrated with this nonsense. Everything must be revealed and shown for all to see. Only by bringing these misdeeds into the light will we ever see any justice.

  16. Chilidog says:
    September 25, 2020 at 6:50 pm

    Finally, this posture is long overdue. Hopefully it continues.

  17. JustSomeInputFromAz says:
    September 25, 2020 at 6:50 pm

    Said it before and will say it again, if I am on a Jury and the FBI is involved in the case I will vote to acquit the defendant and will cause a hung jury/mis-trial if necessary.

    The FBI has zero credibility anymore, at this point the organization needs to be burnt to ground.

    BTW, nice Josey Wales clip! Love that movie!

  18. shotgun28 says:
    September 25, 2020 at 6:51 pm

    Such a powerful statement! I will stand for justice! I will stand for my country! And, I will be silent no more!

  19. DefenderOfTroyDonahue says:
    September 25, 2020 at 6:52 pm

    New York Times headline after these explosive allegations and bombshell evidence of corruption . . .

    Flynn Family Fails To Socially Distance During Unlawful Assembly

  20. TwoLaine says:
    September 25, 2020 at 6:53 pm

    I concur.

  21. Dekester says:
    September 25, 2020 at 6:53 pm

    Great Stuff!!

    I am so fired up that it kinda unnerves me.

    I utterly despise anyone that blindly parrots the MSMs talking points. That includes folks I previously viewed as some what decent.

    What a shower of utterly immoral, criminal and sadistic scumbags that served in and around the Obama’s W.H. and his MSM enablers.

    F**k em all.

    God bless PDJT

  23. Jederman says:
    September 25, 2020 at 6:55 pm

    I agree with every word. Particularly the part about ACCOUNTABILITY, as that is in very short supply, unless you’re a normal citizen (and nationalist). Bondo. Yo, Bondo. What say you?

    Just minor nit picking: Mike Flynn is a LTG not a Gen. Unless he was promoted recently. Makes me wonder who wrote this and if LTG Flynn had a chop before it was released.

    • jeans2nd says:
      September 25, 2020 at 7:01 pm

      LTG is Lieutenant General, Jederman. Lt General Flynn retired as a Lt General.
      Regards

      • Jederman says:
        September 25, 2020 at 7:32 pm

        I know what LTG (3 star) is. I was in the army many years. It is why I wondered why the statement referred to him as a GEN (4 star).

      • Rhoda R says:
        September 25, 2020 at 7:44 pm

        Jederman may be referring to the fact that a four star general is referred to as General as opposed Brigidare-, Major-, or Lieutenant General. Of course, any starred general can be referred to as “General” so Jederman’s point can be considered a bit precious.

      • Maquis says:
        September 25, 2020 at 7:54 pm

        The mnemonic to keep one’s Generals in order is Be My Little Girl;
        Brigadier General -One Star
        Major General -Two Star
        Lieutenant General -Three Star
        General -Four Star

        Flynn is a Three Star General, and a Hell of a Man.

    • David M Kitting says:
      September 25, 2020 at 7:59 pm

      Jederman,
      Minor indeed. Mid ’80’s I was working at the AAFES garage @ Patrick AFB an had to test drive a ‘3 star’ General’s car off base (out on A1A) to verify a repair at closer to highway speed. Didn’t think a thing about whose car it was until I got back to the gate and the MP ‘snapped to’ like I had never seen. They salute the rank on display and there’s not a soul alive that could convince me that the young MP could have possibly been more ‘at attention’ for a ‘4 star’ General. Took me a minute to figure it out.

  24. Wes says:
    September 25, 2020 at 6:58 pm

    This is a massive RICO case waiting to be filed against everyone who acted, who knew about others’ illegitimate actions and stated silent, all the media who participated and continue the cover-up. Collusion, conspiracy, subversion, treason, RICO, obstruction, lying, perjury, slander. liable, spying, and more I just can’t come up with at the moment. The cabal must be sued individually, and as a group.

    Everyone who broke the law, MUST go to jail! Or, it will continue.

    The FBI may need to be dismantled. It wasn’t just the top of the organization, because nobody stood up to put a stop to it, so they are all complicit.

    The government did it, so what penalty would need to be inflicted against the government, significant enough to prevent this from ever happening again? I don’t think one exists.

    Therefore, the individuals need to be held accountable for their actions! There must be hundreds of FBI/CIA/NSA/DOJ (et al) bureaucrats who knew and said nothing.

    Send them all to jail.

    And we need the law suit, on behalf of Americans throughout the country, to be filed today! With defendants to be determined, and punitive damages to be determined.

  25. OffCourseNation says:
    September 25, 2020 at 7:02 pm

    Fox just said it’s Amy!

  27. Bogeyfree says:
    September 25, 2020 at 7:12 pm

    Please remember that the framing and fraud on Gen Flynn is ONLY one of 6 major crimes IMO committed.

    The 6 “alleged” crimes are……

    1) Russian Collusion and the Coup on a sitting President

    2) The framing and fraud on Gen Flynn, the incoming National Security Advisor

    3) The leaking of the Carter Page FISA to the media possibly via people within the Senate and staff.

    4) NSA Contractor Spying Operation where thousands of Americans were illegally surveilled with their data extracted for possibly years.

    5) The Hammer Spying Operation where WB Montgomery, the actual user of the program admits to spying on thousands of Americans, including justices for the purpose to use this data as future leverage.

    6) The Wiener Laptop contents and hundreds of thousands of emails from a non secure server where an FBI agent questions the thoroughness and intent of the original investigation.

    ALL 6 of these alleged crimes IMO have serious NATIONAL SECURITY issues connected to them and reek of a massive conspiracy to undermine our Republic and the rule of law.

    They MUST be fully investigated by Barr.

    Please understand that it was the illegal spying that came first 2009-2016.

    Why?

    As the Registered Hammer WB said when he turned in 47 hard drives with over 600 million pages of illegal spying evidence BACK IN 2015, it was for FUTURE LEVERAGE. Or one might use the words FUTURE BlACKMAIL.

    DO NOT ALLOW BARR TO WALK AWAY FROM THESE 2 MAJOR NATIONAL SECURITY SPYING OPERATIONS where mountains of evidence and firsthand fact witnesses exist.

    • Jeepers Treepers says:
      September 25, 2020 at 7:47 pm

      I have just recently learned about The Hammer and have been reading about. The information is stunning. Obama and others deserve to be in prison. I know – wishful thinking.

  28. Mike in a Truck says:
    September 25, 2020 at 7:15 pm

    “Boris they have found out about the insurance policy you sold the stupid Amerkanski spies!” “Da Natasha it is true- but they will never collect.” “What now Boris?” “Simple, I also sold useless idiots policy get out of jail free! “Boris you are a genius!” “I know Natasha.”

  30. Right to reply says:
    September 25, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    Surely the most chilling thing, is they know we know, but they don’t care.
    Are they really so powerful, so evil, so untouchable? WE MUST bring them down. All of them, every last single one.

    • WhiteBoard says:
      September 25, 2020 at 7:37 pm

      THEY HAVE NO CHOICE

      beautiful right.

      POTUS played it out, and FORCED them into TREASON.

      you can’t get any better poetry or drama than this magnificent trap and pull.

      (mom might hit us with a switch; maybe we can get her arrested by starting a fire and blaming it on her; 2 boys arrested for arson, could of had a switch)

  31. patriciaweir says:
    September 25, 2020 at 7:23 pm

    My fantasy is to see DJT dismiss Christopher Wray and replace him with General Flynn. It will never happen of course. But it’s fun to conjure a vision of the cockroaches scurrying away from sunlight and racing back into their fetid scummy holes.

    • WhiteBoard says:
      September 25, 2020 at 7:32 pm

      it’s better to hold Wray by the balls, and tell him to NOT INDICATE ANYTHING and continue the coup.

      monitor , monitor , add ropes.

      treason

      POTUS has a history of his enemies miraculously benefiting him… and him showing mercy
      – take Cohen for example.

    • Pokipua says:
      September 25, 2020 at 7:44 pm

      why wont this happen? Why can’t It happen?

  32. Leon Brozyna says:
    September 25, 2020 at 7:23 pm

    An excellent statement that only the well informed will see as it will never pass muster by such main street media weasels as NBC, CBS, ABC, CNN, NY Times, Wash Post, etc.

    What I’d like to do I can’t because I’m moral and follow all the legal niceties, unlike the crime families at DOJ & FBI & etc. (the whole damn swamp).

  33. rushtonovember says:
    September 25, 2020 at 7:23 pm

    Trying not to get my hopes up too much, but we might be looking at an almost daily release of information incriminating many in the Obama administration, Mueller and his merry men, the FBI, and Joe Biden and Where’s Hunter. Hopefully followed by indictments and the release of the Durham report, and of course dropping all charges against Gen. Flynn.

  34. Gerry says:
    September 25, 2020 at 7:25 pm

    The bigger picture. This puts Sundance’s comments in perspective. A must read article.
    https://americanmind.org/essays/revolution-2020/

  35. WhiteBoard says:
    September 25, 2020 at 7:25 pm

    Rod Rosentein passed the blame for the FISA on FBI Field Agents, when he KNEW the lawyers were writing the warrants and making the agents SIGN.

    https://4thamendmentrestored.com/

  36. Jeepers Treepers says:
    September 25, 2020 at 7:30 pm

    Judge Sullivan has been exposed as a fraud. He should discharge the case. And he should be impeached.

  37. Sharon says:
    September 25, 2020 at 7:31 pm

    Yes. Go, Flynn family!! Go, Sidney!

    God bless them all and give them the wisdom that will destroy those who tried to destroy the General.

  38. Seneca the Elder says:
    September 25, 2020 at 7:35 pm

    Machiavelli said it best: If an injury has to be done to a man, it must be so severe that his vengeance need not be feared.

  39. Dal7910 says:
    September 25, 2020 at 7:36 pm

    If Come testifies before the Senate judiciary committee, there should be 2 seats left open right behind Comey. One for Gen. Flynn & the other for Carter Page. Can you imagine Comeys reaction if they walked & sat down during his testimony ????

  40. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 25, 2020 at 7:37 pm

  41. susanphd says:
    September 25, 2020 at 7:40 pm

    start with a Fusion GPS indictment, then a Nellie Ohr indictment, then go from there. Can you indict a lawfirm? How about Perkins Coie and Mark Elias. That would be a great beginning to address the Treason and Sedition.

  42. CharterOakie says:
    September 25, 2020 at 7:42 pm

    Totally righteous statement by the Flynn family.

    ***
    Not long now.

  43. Raised on Reagan says:
    September 25, 2020 at 7:44 pm

  44. TradeBait says:
    September 25, 2020 at 7:55 pm

    It. Is. Time.

  45. freepetta says:
    September 25, 2020 at 7:56 pm

    Yes!! Yes!!! Yes!!!!

  46. Bob says:
    September 25, 2020 at 7:59 pm

    Send out the US Marshals and revoke all passports, from Obama right down to the love birds. Start issuing arrest and orange jump suit’s .

  47. Right to reply says:
    September 25, 2020 at 8:09 pm

    “On August 19, 2015, Montgomery turned over the 47 hard drives to Director Comey’s FBI and to FBI General Counsel James Baker at the FBI Miami Field Office in Miramar, Florida.

    The FBI provided Montgomery with a detailed itemized receipt for the hard drives.

    In August 2015, Assistant U.S. Attorney Deborah Curtis, one of the DOJ’s top national security lawyers, granted Montgomery two limited immunity agreements, one for production and another for testimony.

    The FBI examined those hard drives and verified the information stored on them.

    In late November and early December of 2015, senior FBI officials, including Director Comey’s “right hand men” Special Agents Walter Giardina and William Barnett, debriefed Montgomery while under oath for over three hours inside a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) at the FBI’s Washington, D.C. Field Office.

    U.S. Assistant Attorney Curtis then accorded Montgomery “greater immunity.”

    Curtis, Giardina, and Barnett subsequently joined Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Trump Russia collusion investigation team.”

    Barnett is an evil scumbag!

  48. Zorro says:
    September 25, 2020 at 8:10 pm

    Crossfire Cocaine must be the investigation into Hunter and Joe Biden.

  49. Beigun says:
    September 25, 2020 at 8:10 pm

    Platoon!
    Fix Bayonets!!

  50. starspangledred says:
    September 25, 2020 at 8:18 pm

    I won’t use the BLM slogan of “burn it down” because the FBI/DOJ institution is an important feature of this republic but I do say, “purge the bastards that have muddied its reputation and that of its innocent victims”. Great letter by the Flynn family. I’m proud of them.

