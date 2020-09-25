Flynn Family Releases Statement Following Documentary Evidence of FBI, DOJ and Special Counsel Abusive Intent…

The time for diplomatic niceties is over… The time for complimentary judicial decorum has ended…. The time has come to dispatch delicate sensibilities…. The time has come to lock the door… from the inside. The time has come for full frontal WOLVERINE level confrontation…. The time has come for #COLD ANGER to turn the tables!
Go get ’em Gen. Flynn! American patriots are with you all the way!
No we are not. If we were, we’d be marching on Washington armed.
Our turn today, our turn November 3.
Flynn should sue personally and individually the **%*! out of the FBI & CIA agents who went after him. They bought insurance, which I (no lawyer) assume might negate their “qualified immunity” claim to have been just acting as honorable civil servants. The insurance companies might pay out – and then never again sell professional liability insurance to FBI & CIA agents. That, in turn, might dissuade Deep Staters from pulling shenanigans.
The insurance was purchased after the fact, i think an attempt to retroactively apply it would be insurance fraud.
I agree about the effective dates. And knowing what I know about E&O insurance, those companies are notoriously risk averse. They will not pay out a dime. Also, the “preexisting” actions, like preexisting conditions with medical insurance, could easily keep them from having to pay out on anything after the date of the insurance. My gut tells me it’s going to be fun to watch but it has to come to a theater first, meaning indictments.
Further, most insurance doesn’t cover damages related to criminal acts.
I work for an insurance company – no way do they defend on this given all the public documentation. No effing way. They’ll fight the policyholder first.
But they could start a gofundme account and hopefully Democrats will donate. Wouldn’t that be sweet. Gen Flynn would get their money instead of some liberal org.
I believe that what sentient describes above is what is motivating Judge Sullivan and or whoever is holding his leash. I’ve been saying for months that he is trying hard to goad President Trump into pardoning General Flynn to avoid any lawsuits. An acquitted General Flynn can and will file a lawsuit against the government. Perhaps several. This litigation will involve the discovery process which will include document production. This is the reason for Judge Sullivans masters to order him to do anything possible to avoid or delay it. Or one of the reasons. A big one though.
Brilliant, DS! I would not have guessed E&O insurance to figure in the picture because willful, wanton illegal activity is reason to deny coverage.
Is it possible that these oh-so-smart FIBs and CI-A$$holes did not know about this common requirement among liability insurers?
Is it possible that the oh-so-judicious (/s) Judge Sullivan does not know this? Can one graduate from law school without knowledge of this fundamental principle of liability insurance?
Watta-buncha-dorks. Dangerous, but dorks nonetheless.
Are there really insurance companies which issue policies to FBI agents with coverage for their wrongful actions as FBI agents? I think that the FBI agents comments about insurance coverage were more likely figurative rather than literal.
Yes, many of them. This insurance is not just sold to federal law enforcement officers. Federal employees (mostly senior staff and executives) in many agencies purchase such insurance.
“Why Federal Employees Need Professional Liability Insurance”
https://www.fedsprotection.com/newsstory/102
If it’s anything like medical malpractice insurance, it’s probably a whopping fee.
Insurance companies will never pay for the wiping of company phones.
That is our taxpayer momey we will need to claw back.
And nothing is going to happen to any one of them.
I don’t think you’ve been paying much attention to President Trump’s words. He has the biggest and the smallest of them, and the very best of words and a way to put them together that is both cryptic and informative depending upon who hears them…
Words he leaves on Twitter, in daily and impromptu chopper pressers, peaceful protests aka MAGA Rallies, or have read any of his books, especially the Art of the Deal.
If you had you might not be leaving the smell of Eeyore here!
Just sayn.
This was a mountain or treasure trove of information/evidence that dropped this week. That wasn’t happenstance.
Book ’em, Danno !
General Flynn,
You are The People’s General now. You are our next champion. You are the one to follow this great president. I will serve you proudly!
Signed,
A red blooded commie hating American patriot
They’ll come day and they’ll come night
They’ll have our children in their sights
But if they don’t have faith their eyes are blind
They can scream and they can shout
But they can never smoke us out
Keep your rifle by your side
lock them up!
Bravo, Flynn Family.
Now will AG Barr do his part and uphold justice, the rule of law and one system of justice?
The ball is clearly in his court.
Bogey, much like the James Wolfe whitewash, this is another Y in the road for Bill Barr and his DOJ. We are watching.
Hooyah !!!
God Bless this family. We have your backs.
My thoughts exactly. Godspeed, dear Flynns…may this ridiculous ordeal soon be over. You have more supporters out here in flyover land than you know. 💕
So Will Showtime Pull The Plug On “The Comey Rule”? They Are Airing Ads For It Constantly. People Should Be Calling The Network And Demanding They Not Air This Disgusting Hit-Piece….
i read one review which said its not very good and it doesnt portray comey in much of a positive light anyway
no one will watch it
I’m starting to think that the dems entire voter support is a hoax. We all know that the polls are lies. But there’s real polling of a sort. Like real clear politics. Sure as a site it’s problematic, especially since China bought it, but it has on the bottom left, way far down, most read stories. Today and last 7 days. The list of most read stories is telling a story. I see no signs. I saw tons of Obama signs and even a fair amount of Shrillary signs. Biden? I haven’t seen one. And I’m behind enemy lines, deep blue northeast seaboard. No bumper stickers either. In fact, the only support for Biden I see is in the media and the fake polls. None in real life. I’m not saying nobody will vote for him, democrats are all dumb sheep led by wolves, they’d vote for a deflated pool toy if it had a “d” next to it. But I don’t think that anyone really supports Tapioca Joe Biden. Just like nobody liked Shrillary.
Unfortunately, I work with and am related to many never-Trumpers. I don’t understand it, but there are many of them up here in the land of the lakes. Idiots!!!
It is time for Michael Flynn and his family to see justice and recompense. There need to be prosecutions and Judge Sullivan needs to be removed in shame. Enough!
Chip doctor I’d love to see Judge Sullivan investigated but I doubt it will happen. Boy I sure would love to know who’s been talking to him.
On the topic of the abject abuses of power by the low-life Obama-Biden Administration –
Woah. Video Surfaces of Joe Biden Calling Our Troops ‘Slow, Stupid Bastards’
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nation- I just saw that video and can’t believe it! What the hell is that about?
I am so frustrated with this nonsense. Everything must be revealed and shown for all to see. Only by bringing these misdeeds into the light will we ever see any justice.
Finally, this posture is long overdue. Hopefully it continues.
Said it before and will say it again, if I am on a Jury and the FBI is involved in the case I will vote to acquit the defendant and will cause a hung jury/mis-trial if necessary.
The FBI has zero credibility anymore, at this point the organization needs to be burnt to ground.
BTW, nice Josey Wales clip! Love that movie!
Such a powerful statement! I will stand for justice! I will stand for my country! And, I will be silent no more!
New York Times headline after these explosive allegations and bombshell evidence of corruption . . .
Flynn Family Fails To Socially Distance During Unlawful Assembly
It’s legal in Florida now.
Florida is leading the nation back to sanity! Must be the wonderful effects of sunshine and salt air. Thank you Governor De Santis! Thank you Florida!
THANK YOU GENERAL FLYNN!
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE!
THANK YOU FOR SETTING THE MOST STERLING EXAMPLE OF COURAGE UNDER FIRE.
T H A N K Y O U S Y D N E Y !!!
⬆️ That last sentence was not input as oneword. Zut!
I concur.
Great Stuff!!
I am so fired up that it kinda unnerves me.
I utterly despise anyone that blindly parrots the MSMs talking points. That includes folks I previously viewed as some what decent.
What a shower of utterly immoral, criminal and sadistic scumbags that served in and around the Obama’s W.H. and his MSM enablers.
F**k em all.
God bless PDJT
⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ / applause! Love reading your posts Dekester. Yes, “…F**k em all.”
Cheers natsmom,
I am so appreciative of discovering the CTH and gleaning wisdom and optimism from its posters.
I’ll see your bid Dekester, and raise you treble.
Wow! That was strong and unambiguous.
I agree with every word. Particularly the part about ACCOUNTABILITY, as that is in very short supply, unless you’re a normal citizen (and nationalist). Bondo. Yo, Bondo. What say you?
Just minor nit picking: Mike Flynn is a LTG not a Gen. Unless he was promoted recently. Makes me wonder who wrote this and if LTG Flynn had a chop before it was released.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Regards
I know what LTG (3 star) is. I was in the army many years. It is why I wondered why the statement referred to him as a GEN (4 star).
Jederman may be referring to the fact that a four star general is referred to as General as opposed Brigidare-, Major-, or Lieutenant General. Of course, any starred general can be referred to as “General” so Jederman’s point can be considered a bit precious.
The mnemonic to keep one’s Generals in order is Be My Little Girl;
Brigadier General -One Star
Major General -Two Star
Lieutenant General -Three Star
General -Four Star
Flynn is a Three Star General, and a Hell of a Man.
Jederman,
Minor indeed. Mid ’80’s I was working at the AAFES garage @ Patrick AFB an had to test drive a ‘3 star’ General’s car off base (out on A1A) to verify a repair at closer to highway speed. Didn’t think a thing about whose car it was until I got back to the gate and the MP ‘snapped to’ like I had never seen. They salute the rank on display and there’s not a soul alive that could convince me that the young MP could have possibly been more ‘at attention’ for a ‘4 star’ General. Took me a minute to figure it out.
This is a massive RICO case waiting to be filed against everyone who acted, who knew about others’ illegitimate actions and stated silent, all the media who participated and continue the cover-up. Collusion, conspiracy, subversion, treason, RICO, obstruction, lying, perjury, slander. liable, spying, and more I just can’t come up with at the moment. The cabal must be sued individually, and as a group.
Everyone who broke the law, MUST go to jail! Or, it will continue.
The FBI may need to be dismantled. It wasn’t just the top of the organization, because nobody stood up to put a stop to it, so they are all complicit.
The government did it, so what penalty would need to be inflicted against the government, significant enough to prevent this from ever happening again? I don’t think one exists.
Therefore, the individuals need to be held accountable for their actions! There must be hundreds of FBI/CIA/NSA/DOJ (et al) bureaucrats who knew and said nothing.
Send them all to jail.
And we need the law suit, on behalf of Americans throughout the country, to be filed today! With defendants to be determined, and punitive damages to be determined.
Trump should have fired Christopher Wray yesterday (actually 6 months ago).
Fox just said it’s Amy!
Finally!
Please remember that the framing and fraud on Gen Flynn is ONLY one of 6 major crimes IMO committed.
The 6 “alleged” crimes are……
1) Russian Collusion and the Coup on a sitting President
2) The framing and fraud on Gen Flynn, the incoming National Security Advisor
3) The leaking of the Carter Page FISA to the media possibly via people within the Senate and staff.
4) NSA Contractor Spying Operation where thousands of Americans were illegally surveilled with their data extracted for possibly years.
5) The Hammer Spying Operation where WB Montgomery, the actual user of the program admits to spying on thousands of Americans, including justices for the purpose to use this data as future leverage.
6) The Wiener Laptop contents and hundreds of thousands of emails from a non secure server where an FBI agent questions the thoroughness and intent of the original investigation.
ALL 6 of these alleged crimes IMO have serious NATIONAL SECURITY issues connected to them and reek of a massive conspiracy to undermine our Republic and the rule of law.
They MUST be fully investigated by Barr.
Please understand that it was the illegal spying that came first 2009-2016.
Why?
As the Registered Hammer WB said when he turned in 47 hard drives with over 600 million pages of illegal spying evidence BACK IN 2015, it was for FUTURE LEVERAGE. Or one might use the words FUTURE BlACKMAIL.
DO NOT ALLOW BARR TO WALK AWAY FROM THESE 2 MAJOR NATIONAL SECURITY SPYING OPERATIONS where mountains of evidence and firsthand fact witnesses exist.
I have just recently learned about The Hammer and have been reading about. The information is stunning. Obama and others deserve to be in prison. I know – wishful thinking.
“Boris they have found out about the insurance policy you sold the stupid Amerkanski spies!” “Da Natasha it is true- but they will never collect.” “What now Boris?” “Simple, I also sold useless idiots policy get out of jail free! “Boris you are a genius!” “I know Natasha.”
Hold my Beer!
Diet Coke
lol – small detail
Surely the most chilling thing, is they know we know, but they don’t care.
Are they really so powerful, so evil, so untouchable? WE MUST bring them down. All of them, every last single one.
THEY HAVE NO CHOICE
beautiful right.
POTUS played it out, and FORCED them into TREASON.
you can’t get any better poetry or drama than this magnificent trap and pull.
(mom might hit us with a switch; maybe we can get her arrested by starting a fire and blaming it on her; 2 boys arrested for arson, could of had a switch)
My fantasy is to see DJT dismiss Christopher Wray and replace him with General Flynn. It will never happen of course. But it’s fun to conjure a vision of the cockroaches scurrying away from sunlight and racing back into their fetid scummy holes.
it’s better to hold Wray by the balls, and tell him to NOT INDICATE ANYTHING and continue the coup.
monitor , monitor , add ropes.
treason
POTUS has a history of his enemies miraculously benefiting him… and him showing mercy
– take Cohen for example.
why wont this happen? Why can’t It happen?
An excellent statement that only the well informed will see as it will never pass muster by such main street media weasels as NBC, CBS, ABC, CNN, NY Times, Wash Post, etc.
What I’d like to do I can’t because I’m moral and follow all the legal niceties, unlike the crime families at DOJ & FBI & etc. (the whole damn swamp).
Trying not to get my hopes up too much, but we might be looking at an almost daily release of information incriminating many in the Obama administration, Mueller and his merry men, the FBI, and Joe Biden and Where’s Hunter. Hopefully followed by indictments and the release of the Durham report, and of course dropping all charges against Gen. Flynn.
The bigger picture. This puts Sundance’s comments in perspective. A must read article.
https://americanmind.org/essays/revolution-2020/
Rod Rosentein passed the blame for the FISA on FBI Field Agents, when he KNEW the lawyers were writing the warrants and making the agents SIGN.
https://4thamendmentrestored.com/
Judge Sullivan has been exposed as a fraud. He should discharge the case. And he should be impeached.
He should, but it won’t happen.
Yes. Go, Flynn family!! Go, Sidney!
God bless them all and give them the wisdom that will destroy those who tried to destroy the General.
Machiavelli said it best: If an injury has to be done to a man, it must be so severe that his vengeance need not be feared.
If Come testifies before the Senate judiciary committee, there should be 2 seats left open right behind Comey. One for Gen. Flynn & the other for Carter Page. Can you imagine Comeys reaction if they walked & sat down during his testimony ????
start with a Fusion GPS indictment, then a Nellie Ohr indictment, then go from there. Can you indict a lawfirm? How about Perkins Coie and Mark Elias. That would be a great beginning to address the Treason and Sedition.
then indict Fiona Hill – the handler for Igor Danchenko (exposes Impeachment and Brookings)
Totally righteous statement by the Flynn family.
***
Not long now.
Makes me wish I was 40 years younger and a trained sniper.
It. Is. Time.
Yes!! Yes!!! Yes!!!!
Send out the US Marshals and revoke all passports, from Obama right down to the love birds. Start issuing arrest and orange jump suit’s .
“On August 19, 2015, Montgomery turned over the 47 hard drives to Director Comey’s FBI and to FBI General Counsel James Baker at the FBI Miami Field Office in Miramar, Florida.
The FBI provided Montgomery with a detailed itemized receipt for the hard drives.
In August 2015, Assistant U.S. Attorney Deborah Curtis, one of the DOJ’s top national security lawyers, granted Montgomery two limited immunity agreements, one for production and another for testimony.
The FBI examined those hard drives and verified the information stored on them.
In late November and early December of 2015, senior FBI officials, including Director Comey’s “right hand men” Special Agents Walter Giardina and William Barnett, debriefed Montgomery while under oath for over three hours inside a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) at the FBI’s Washington, D.C. Field Office.
U.S. Assistant Attorney Curtis then accorded Montgomery “greater immunity.”
Curtis, Giardina, and Barnett subsequently joined Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Trump Russia collusion investigation team.”
Barnett is an evil scumbag!
Crossfire Cocaine must be the investigation into Hunter and Joe Biden.
Platoon!
Fix Bayonets!!
I won’t use the BLM slogan of “burn it down” because the FBI/DOJ institution is an important feature of this republic but I do say, “purge the bastards that have muddied its reputation and that of its innocent victims”. Great letter by the Flynn family. I’m proud of them.
