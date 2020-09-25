Florida Governor Reopens State – Removes Restrictions on Restaurants, Nullifies All Local Mask Ordinances, Blocks Fines and Penalties…

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has moved the entire state into phase three of the COVID-19 recovery plan. All restrictions against restaurants and businesses are removed by executive order [HERE] and all local mask ordinances are nullified by the same order.
♦ No COVID ordinance may forbid or impede any business from operating.
♦ No COVID ordinance may forbid restaurants to operate below 50% capacity. Any local ordinances against these operational thresholds are nullified.
♦ No local mask ordinances shall carry any weight of enforcement.
♦ No COVID Fines or Penalties may be applied toward any individual or business operating in the State of Florida. (executive order)
Red states rise up. Get back to work and play.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good on you, Guv. And congrats to all Floridians. I ‘exist’ in the people’s republic of virginia. No such luck here in what once was a great state.
Just read where ralph northam, our alleged governor, has tested positive for the virus. Sorry, but I’m gonna need proof. Announcement just a few hours before POTUS’ rally in Newport News. Yeah, good timing ralphie.
Keep on keepin’ us down…or at least try. What a piece of … well, you know!
LikeLike
Sounds like when Chris Cuomo and all the Hollywood stars got it.
Hopefully this will encourage more Virginians to get out and vote RED.
LikeLike
Last month, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered health care professionals across the state to provide the “full residential address and phone number, occupation and employer name, full work address and employer phone number as well as race and ethnicity” of all patients tested for Covid-19.
On Monday, he upped the ante. The new order, obtained by Judicial Watch, mandates that doctors “collect and report whether a patient attends or works in a school and if so, the name and location of the school. This includes elementary, secondary, and post-secondary/higher education. It is also critical to list the patient’s local address if different from their permanent address.”
Health care providers must report “within three hours.” Three hours! The price of non-compliance? “Civil penalties of up to $2,000 per day.”
https://www.judicialwatch.org/investigative-bulletin/new-york-to-doctors-hand-over-private-patient-information/?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=investigative_bulletin&s=09
LikeLike
Ok well now looks like I must move to Florida…. I hat these @&$#%+#& masks
LikeLike
Retired Magistrate here: I am so jealous of those living in Florida with DeSantis as Governor. Here in Ohio we have RINO DeWine with a statewide mask mandate and an order to examine feces at various sewage treatment plants in Ohio. No, I am not kidding. This was not voted on by the Ohio Legislature; DeWine just did it.
They examine the poop and look for markers (don’t know how they do this) and supposedly trace it back to a certain area so they can quarantine the entire area. DeWine is doing this in five large counties in Ohio and it is costing millions of dollars. DeWine really is a tyrant. He keeps threatening to close the State down again if the numbers go up.
Well, of course the numbers are going up because there are testing sites everywhere. What he doesn’t talk about is hospitalizations are down and so are deaths. Plus, when President Trump came to Ohio about a month ago, DeWine was going to meet him but tested positive; took another test and it was negative. Doesn’t give a whole lot of confidence in the testing.
If I took a test and it was positive I would be quarantined for two weeks, but not our governor; he got a do over.
LikeLike
Remember to stay away from HS football games
https://breaking911.com/raw-video-woman-tased-arrested-for-not-wearing-mask-at-football-game/
LikeLike
I’m a TBC…Texan By Choice.
Grease your wheels and open this state Governor Abbott.
I’m proud of Governor DeSantis! Now you better follow.
We? The people are churning with restraint! YOU! Should be waaaay ahead of beautiful Florida.
MAN UP ABBOTT.
Being second isn’t all that bad
LikeLike