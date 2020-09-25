Florida Governor Reopens State – Removes Restrictions on Restaurants, Nullifies All Local Mask Ordinances, Blocks Fines and Penalties…

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has moved the entire state into phase three of the COVID-19 recovery plan. All restrictions against restaurants and businesses are removed by executive order [HERE] and all local mask ordinances are nullified by the same order.

♦ No COVID ordinance may forbid or impede any business from operating.

♦ No COVID ordinance may forbid restaurants to operate below 50% capacity. Any local ordinances against these operational thresholds are nullified.

♦ No local mask ordinances shall carry any weight of enforcement.

♦ No COVID Fines or Penalties may be applied toward any individual or business operating in the State of Florida. (executive order)