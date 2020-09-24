White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a press briefing from the Brady room. [Video Below – Transcript Will Follow]
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a press briefing from the Brady room. [Video Below – Transcript Will Follow]
Amen\!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why bother with this painful shi7 show ? I don’t see what good it does. They play gotcha, we dodge the lies and BS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It keeps these angry biased ‘reporters’ off the streets where they might otherwise be ‘mostly peacefully protesting’ like the rioters wearing “PRESS” sweatshirts in riots burning things down, looting, etc.
So. it is a public safety measure.
Keeps these wackos with poor impulse control, safe and off the streets. Who says PDJT doesn’t have empathy?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree. At least once a week and keep on task, IOW set the topics relevant to the day and of interest to the American people. It isn’t difficult to surmise they don’t care, will not behave respectfully, they aren’t listening, and won’t report the truth. An empty chair has the same job as these numbnuts.
LikeLike
Its not for “them”. Its for us and any undecided. These briefings get the truth out to those who are willing to hear it and it animates our side against the press-titutes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
‘those who are willing to hear it’…most folks that care are out working and earning a living. Those at home are the blm and antifas waiting for tonight’s assignment. I don’t think patriots will tune in until they get home and turn on the evening news with their supper. When I worked that was what I did. Animated our side against the press? As if we can do anything about it, they own the air waves and print media. Most conservatives I know (and I live in a red county) don’t know anything coming off a daily presser. We are too angry with King Greg Abbott…lol, to be bothered about daily pressers.
LikeLike
I am not sure about that. Up here on Canada’s Westcoast I know several folks that pay attention to these briefings.
Rasmussen PDJT at 52% 95% with Republicans.
They cannot be all bad.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good for them. This is only the second briefing I have watched since this young lady took over. I already knew all the talking points she covered but I had discovered them from reading other sources. Plus, I used to be a democrat and am well aware of Baraq’s damage. I couldn’t afford ocare and had none for ten years. Whateverr gets people the knowledge they need is what is important.
LikeLike
Because it’s effective. All of the President’s and administration press briefings have been effective at putting the insanity of the mainstream media on display, as well as cutting through their garbage to get his message across to Americans. This is evidenced by his increasing numbers every time he or his talented advocates go in front of a camera. Sleepy people hide, but President Trump does not.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yahy ok troll she is awesome, she puts them in their place.
LikeLike
It’s called public relations. It’s part of being truly transparent. It shows this administration is open to any and all questions. MANY folks right here at the Treehouse look forward to these press briefings.
LikeLike
The press is still projecting their dem ideas; without any proof, the dems have been claiming that PDJT wouldn’t leave the WH if he lost the election.
And of course, leave it to PDJT to yank their strings when challenged; he’s got those boobs chasings their tails … again.
Wait’ll the PDJT landslide hits and he can refuse to leave the WH.
And you just know that as the end of 8 years approaches there will be talk of him refusing to yield power (another dem construct … holding power).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Leon Brozyna,
He needs a do over for the first term.🤗🤔🤔 Just Saying 🤗😁
If they continue this, he should have another four years for the upcoming term. That is if he so wants to. Being continuous beaten as he is, Pray to Our Heavenly Father for His Face Shine upon PDJT and Keep him under the shadow of His Wing.
LikeLike
she mentioned that ballots have been found dumped in a ditch in Wisconsin, and hinted more such news is in the pipeline.
LikeLiked by 2 people
SD has a new thread up about it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like they’ve learned their lesson with regards to allowing the hateful questions to be hurled as they walk out. Today, on the FOX feed above, they lowered the sound significantly as Kaleigh turned and left, and a reporter was asking a question – as soon as she went through the door, the sound was turned up. Perfect.
LikeLike
LikeLike