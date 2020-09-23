Everything the Media Claimed About Breonna Taylor’s Death Was a Lie – Truth Surfaces – No Police Charged in Her Death…

Posted on September 23, 2020 by

The media claimed Breonna Taylor was shot during a “no knock” warrant – False.
The media claimed Breonna Taylor was shot in her bed – False.
The media claimed Breonna Taylor was murdered – False.

Everything the media and lawyer Ben Crump claimed about the death of Breonna Taylor and the circumstances around her death was based on lies. The officials in Kentucky allowed a mountain of lies to grow until the evidence was finally presented to a grand jury and the Kentucky Attorney General was forced to admit the truth.

According to evidence revealed at a press conference by AG Daniel Cameron, the police executed a search warrant by knocking on the door. Breonna Taylor and her boyfriend Kenneth Walker refused to answer the door after the police identified themselves. The police broke down the door. Kenneth Walker was armed and shot first at police. The police returned fire and that’s how Breonna Taylor was shot and killed.  WATCH:

.

No police officers were charged with the death of Breonna Taylor because they were responding to being fired upon. It appears Mr. Walker used his girlfriend as a shield. One officer, Brett Hankison, who did not shoot any person, was charged with “wonton endangerment” for haphazardly firing 10 shots that entered the adjacent apartment unit.

Breonna Taylor’s killing set off months of protests in Louisville and other cities and drew national attention.  Celebrities and civil-rights activists demanding justice and urged Kentucky AG Cameron to bring charges against the officers involved.

Last week, the city of Louisville said it would pay $12 million to Ms. Taylor’s estate as part of a legal settlement with her family. The agreement also required the city to implement policy changes, including a mandate for police commanders to approve all search warrants.  Today the shooting was ruled justified as the police were responding to being fired upon by Ms. Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker.

Officials in Kentucky allows months of false claims to be made surrounding the shooting without correcting the media reporting.

As with the Trayvon Martin case…. and as with the Michael Brown case….. and as with the Freddie Gray case…. everything pushed by the media about the Breonna Taylor case was based on lies.  The media will now refuse to admit the truth and will now spin the narrative to claim they never reported incorrectly.  Absolutely ridiculous.

This entry was posted in Abusive Cops, Agitprop, BGI - Black Grievance Industry, Cultural Marxism, Dem Hypocrisy, media bias, Mike Brown Shooting, Notorious Liars, Police action, Political correctness/cultural marxism, propaganda, Racism, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

117 Responses to Everything the Media Claimed About Breonna Taylor’s Death Was a Lie – Truth Surfaces – No Police Charged in Her Death…

Older Comments
  1. mycroftxxx000 says:
    September 23, 2020 at 5:15 pm

    Today I shall play Devil’s advocate.

    Rather than kicking in doors where the LEO’s are just one big target why not just be patient and grab them outside? There IMO is way too much militarism and CQC in today’s police work.

    IF politicians think these tactics are so great let them strap one on and go try their hands at CQC.
    I sure a hell wouldn’t want the job of throwing led in an apartment building when my rounds can penetrate the walls and kill the innocent when grabbing them off the street would be less hazardous.

    And no I’m not talking about endangering the public in crowded places but mr beeg drug dealer has to leave his flop sooner or later…

    Don’t tell me about costs. This raid alone cost lives and over 12 million $

    My https://en.numista.com/catalogue/photos/malte/93-180.jpg

    Like

    Reply
    • Sentient says:
      September 23, 2020 at 5:22 pm

      It’s been purported that pre-dawn no-knock raids are intended to scare the crap out of dealers’ girlfriends so that they’ll testify against the dealer. Waiting until daylight hours and without the “shock and awe” might not have the desired effect on the witness.

      Like

      Reply
    • Puzzled says:
      September 23, 2020 at 5:28 pm

      I get it but there’d probably still be a shoot out. What is happening now is we are making arguments that if you just let criminals do what they want everything will be ok. Like it’s only a building so let them burn it down, or it’s not your store so let them loot. It’s not your wife…..

      Like

      Reply
  2. somebodysgramma says:
    September 23, 2020 at 5:17 pm

    Heads on a swivel. Honestly, everyone should carry 24/7 regardless of your state’s “gun laws”. It’s your God given right, so don’t let the state take that away from you.

    At the very least, we’ve seen, in living color, how the Left uses every excuse they can find to riot, destroy, and kill. Mostly based on lies. Pray. Our men and women in Blue are the most at risk.

    Vote like your life depends upon it, because it does.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. WVNed says:
    September 23, 2020 at 5:18 pm

    The democrat governor will let it burn.

    Like

    Reply
  4. FreedomNinja says:
    September 23, 2020 at 5:23 pm

    I am from the Louisville area, and my office is downtown right in the main protest area. We’ve not been in the office since Monday, and we’re not going in tomorrow. Parking is severely limited and numerous barricades. This madness is seriously affecting the downtown area. Speaking from first hand KY experience, our AG Daniel Cameron is a great guy. Our governor Andy Beshear is a political hack and tyrant. This whole situation will continue to be politicized, and people like me will have to deal with the frustrations of figuring out how to get our people back in the office.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. jello333 says:
    September 23, 2020 at 5:23 pm

    Remember how people rioted when Kelly Thomas was killed by the two cops? Remember how they burned, looted, terrorized when those cops were found not guilty? Yeah me neither. The worst case of cold-blooded sadistic MURDER by cops that I’ve seen, and yet zero rampaging maniacs in the streets. Hmmm… I just can’t figure out why.

    (I’m not gonna post the before and after pics of Kelly, but you can find them if you’ve got the stomach 😦 )

    Like

    Reply
  6. Rosemary B says:
    September 23, 2020 at 5:25 pm

    listened to all of this driving home from daddy.
    OMG
    …. and that idiot “lawyer” throwing in his three stupid cents.
    jeeeez I am shocked that the media allowed this to happen in the first place. Or who?
    Yes, there will be fires but there will be mayhem for the next year at least
    Keeping my prayers for my President at the top of my list

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s