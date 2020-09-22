Tuesday September 22nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
LikeLiked by 3 people
😲
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
The glorious INFORMATION age can now rightly be called the gory DEFORMATION age.
LikeLike
Men Wanted!
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
As Ezra prepared to lead God’s people back to the Promised Land after the Babylonian captivity, he had plenty of money to buy animals for sacrifice in the newly rebuilt temple (Ezra 7:11-17), but no Levites to offer them (8:15).
This reminds me of the situation in our own day. Grace churches frequently have enough money to serve the Lord, but no men willing to offer their bodies as “a living sacrifice” to God (Rom. 12:1). Will you be such a man, willing to serve Him in the ministry? I’m reminded of the Lord’s lament to men of God in Ezekiel’s day:
“Ye have not gone up into the gaps, neither made up the hedge for the house of Israel to stand in the battle in the day of the LORD” (Ezek. 13:5).
As grace pastors retire and others go to be with the Lord, there are always going to be gaps that need to be filled in the front lines of the battle for truth. If God is speaking to your heart about championing the cause of Paul’s gospel, why not say with Isaiah, “Here am I; send me” (Isa. 6:8).
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/men-wanted/
Ezra 7:11 Now this is the copy of the letter that the king Artaxerxes gave unto Ezra the priest, the scribe, even a scribe of the words of the commandments of the LORD, and of his statutes to Israel.
12 Artaxerxes, king of kings, unto Ezra the priest, a scribe of the law of the God of heaven, perfect peace, and at such a time.
13 I make a decree, that all they of the people of Israel, and of his priests and Levites, in my realm, which are minded of their own freewill to go up to Jerusalem, go with thee.
14 Forasmuch as thou art sent of the king, and of his seven counsellors, to enquire concerning Judah and Jerusalem, according to the law of thy God which is in thine hand;
15 And to carry the silver and gold, which the king and his counsellors have freely offered unto the God of Israel, whose habitation is in Jerusalem,
16 And all the silver and gold that thou canst find in all the province of Babylon, with the freewill offering of the people, and of the priests, offering willingly for the house of their God which is in Jerusalem:
17 That thou mayest buy speedily with this money bullocks, rams, lambs, with their meat offerings and their drink offerings, and offer them upon the altar of the house of your God which is in Jerusalem.
Ezra 8:15 And I gathered them together to the river that runneth to Ahava; and there abode we in tents three days: and I viewed the people, and the priests, and found there none of the sons of Levi.
Romans 12:1 I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service.
Ezekiel 13:5 Ye have not gone up into the gaps, neither made up the hedge for the house of Israel to stand in the battle in the day of the LORD.
Isaiah 6:8 Also I heard the voice of the Lord, saying, Whom shall I send, and who will go for us? Then said I, Here am I; send me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sweet!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
Tee hee, giggle, snort!
LikeLike
🤣 🤣 🤣
LikeLike
Cellist Luka Sulic playing “L’Autunno (Autumn) Op. 8 No. 3 in F major: III. Allegro” by Antonio Vivaldi. Luka is the first person to arrange THE FOUR SEASONS for the cello and to record it in its entirety.
Have a blessed first day of autumn!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Lucille………..absolutely joyous! And, a fitting way to end a perfect autumn day of washing/cleaning outside lightning fixtures, and such.
Many blessings and much shalom to you.
LikeLike
Thanks, the5thranchhand!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
😉
LikeLike
Every time I see this video it gives me a flush of deep joy…
LikeLike
Can we replace Democrats with animals?
It’d be a major step up… for everyone.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is that what’s known as a rhetorical redundant question, GB?
LikeLike
The Pachelbel Canon made it perfect!
LikeLike
That was my favorite part!
Another Canon arrangement to enjoy:
LikeLike
Fr. James Altman: You cannot be Catholic & a Democrat. Period.
Father James Altman calls out the hypocrisies of Church hierarchy and their destructive leftist politicization of the Catholic Church that has slapped faithful Catholics in the face and led many others astray. Altman also explains the basis of human nature and our purpose in life.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I couldn’t agree more, Lucille.
Certainly not a true Christian Catholic.
The Democrat Party has become a Satanic cult. Period.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love how he doesn’t pull any punches but just goes ahead and tells the truth without fear.
Psalm 56:3-4….
When struck by fear,
I let go, depending securely upon You alone.
In God—whose word I praise—
in God I place my trust. I shall not let fear come in,
for what can measly men do to me?
LikeLiked by 2 people
World Over – 2020-09-17 – Jim Caviezel with Raymond Arroyo
JIM CAVIEZEL, actor and star of the new film “Infidel”, which opens this week in theaters everywhere.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I love Jim Caviezel, Lucille! He is a man’s man, as well as a fine actor!
During his recent interview with Mike Huckabee, when he posed the question about why we haven’t told these people who are trying to destroy Christianity and our nation “to go to hell,” I found myself actually cheering and whooping in front of my iPad!
He’s got huevos!
LikeLike
Jim is a dear and good man, that’s for sure. When is the last time you heard a Hollywood or Broadway actor speak the name of Christ that wasn’t by way of swearing?
I also found this video…at Dinesh D’Souza channel….
Jim Caviezel Is BACK With a Film Hollywood Elites Would Never Make
Posted September 1, 2020
My wife, Debbie, and I are executive producers on this political thriller starring Jim Caviezel. INFIDEL is a feature film that tells a story that Hollywood won’t tell and doesn’t want you to know. Watch the trailer and go see INFIDEL when it opens in theaters September 18!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Father ,bless this man for he speaks from his heart.Keep him strong and healthy for this is what hollywood needs to be.in Jesus Christ name,Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
80 YO Nancy’s Brain Crashed / Blue Screened and when she Rebooted she said “Good Morning” and reported the “Day of the Week” ;-D
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you listen closely you can hear Nancy Reboot:
LikeLiked by 1 person
This one is clearer:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nancy Lugosi NEEDS a rear-boot once in a while, Feisty.
It’s necessary with very old circuitry in the gluttonous maxi-ass.
My terminology may be off, but you get the drift…
LikeLike
Nanzi,exe crashed years ago and was seriously corrupted upon reboot. Her hard drive has too many bad sectors to count.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Father ,we thank you that your hand is upon our president mightily,we cover him with the precious shed blood of Jesus Christ,and decree and declare Zachariah 2;5 over him and his family..Let the fire of your glory surround them and that no witchcraft,no voodoo,no hex,no vex,no curse no power,no principality and no demon in hell shall prosper against them.Father we ask that you dispatch legions of your warring angelic hosts to destroy every plot and plan of the enemy.Father let your anointing rest strongly upon him at all times and our nation is brought totally back to you.Father ,we praise you,we glorify you in the name above all names ,Jesus Christ,King of Kings,Lord of Lords and soon to return Messiah,Amen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This will definitely Stop the Rioting!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL…unlike June…who busts out all over. 😀
LikeLike
SEPTEMBER 17, 2020 – JUDICIAL WATCH
It took nearly two decades after the worst terrorist attack on U.S. soil for every state to finally comply with a federal law requiring minimum security standards for driver’s licenses and identification cards. The measure, known as the REAL ID Act, was passed by Congress after 9/11 to establish a more secure national system less prone to fraud after several of the hijackers exploited loopholes to obtain dozens of driver’s licenses from various states. The cards allowed them to take flight lessons and board planes to carry out the 2001 attacks.
At the recommendation of the 9/11 Commission, Congress passed the law in 2005 and states originally had until 2011 to comply, though the Obama administration tried to drastically weaken the legislation. Obama Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano granted a 20-month extension on the deadline as she worked behind the scenes to undermine the Real ID Act, asserting that it violates civil liberties and privacy.
https://www.judicialwatch.org/corruption-chronicles/nearly-two-decades-after-9-11-states-finally-comply-with-drivers-license-security-law/
LikeLike
Joe’s at it again! This time with the Pledge of Allegiance. “One nation, indivisible, under God, for real!” Don’t do social media, but I’m sure someone has posted the video by now, somewhere.
LikeLike
Everywhere.
https://thefederalist.com/2020/09/21/joe-biden-botches-pledge-of-allegiance-in-wisconsin/
LikeLike
. . . but deliver us from the Evil One.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Prayer of Saint Ioannikios the Great (+ 846)
My hope is the Father, my refuge the Son, my protection the Holy Spirit. O Holy Trinity, glory to Thee.
LikeLiked by 1 person