September 21st – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1341

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
President Trump’s interview with Mark Levin
LikeLiked by 4 people
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
* * * * * A Vote for Trump is a Vote for Freedom.* * * *
——Vote Red——Vote Red——Vote Red——Vote Red——
Count-Down Time! — 42 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
It’s “Peaceful Protest” Week!…Whoo hoo Rock around the Country, Treepers!!
✨Today is Trump Peaceful Protest in Dayton (5pm) &Swanton (7pm), Ohio–
Tomorrow is Trump Peaceful Protest in Moon Township,PA–Tues Sept 22nd
3 more days to Trump Peaceful Protest in Jacksonville, FL–Thurs Sept 24
5 more days to Trump Peaceful Protest in Middletown, PA–Sat Sept 26
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Great is the Lord in Zion; he is exalted over all the nations.
Let them praise your great and awesome name— he is holy.” 🌟
–-Psalm 99:2-3
***Praises***
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump & MAGA Team Today
✅ Review: Pres. Trump has appointed 2 U.S. Supreme Court Justices, 53 Court of Appeals Judges and 161 District Court Judges.
✅ Suspect has been arrested for sending Ricin to Pres. Trump. It is still under investigation, but if they have the right person she is from Canada
✅ Maquette Univ. poll taken a few days before Ginsburg’s death: 67% of American Adults wants Senate to hold confirmation hearings in 2020 if there is a SC vacancy (68% of Repubs & 63% of Dems) Sundance Twitter.
✅ RNC won their election case in Iowa
✅ Penn House is suing to block Penn Supreme Court election ruling that would favor Biden
✅ NV Governor quietly (not seceret any more😁) reversed his ban on Hydroxy
✅ 💕 Neighbors helping Neighbors….Farmers in ND came to their fellow farmer who suffered a heart attack on his field and was taken to hospital. All the local farmers got their farming equipments and harvested this ailing farmer’s fields. They harvested 1,000 acres in under 71/2 hours…..This is who we are….Americans helping Americans.
✅ Thank You, Lord, for Sundance.. and for his Mission
✅ USA Strong — Live your Best Life — God Bless America!
****Boycott: Patagonia, Spirit Airlines, Nikes (making special line of shoes to honor Kaeperenick anniversary of kneeling….SMH)
🙏 America’s Arrow Prayers:
— Continuing 24/7 protection for President Trump, MAGA Team & WH/grounds
— for safe traveling for President Trump a& MAGA Team as they go to Dayton to speak to American workers and Swanton Ohio for a Ra…errr….Peaceful Protest (Dep Wh 3pm–Speak in Dayton 5pm–Speak in Swanton 7pm***Arr back in WH 10pm)
— for smooth confirmation for President Trump’s nominee Nathan Simington to replace Michael O’Rielly in FCC
— for protection for all the Repub Senators & get a backbone to “Fill That Seat”
— for a smooth nomination & confirmation of “Fill That Seat” judge.
— three of Repub Senators (Collins, Murkowski, Pierre Delecto) change their minds and join the others to fill the vacant seat…Shall we throw in a couple of Dems, too?
— that states planning to continue to illegally count past Election Day, will not be allow to do that.
— for extra layer of protection for our LEOs as they enforce the law
— Biden/Harris, all Dems & Never Trumpers to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble.. then diminish…. pouf…. poof…..
— Fake Media to fumble, jumble, mumble all their words
— “No” to vote-by-mail/mail-in ballots & ballot harvesting-We need Voter ID
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for protection for all Fed Agents & their eyes, as they surge into cities under attack
— for protection of all buildings-landmarks-National Mall
— For Our Citizens & our Country’s safety against domestic terrorism/violent mobs
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders,,,321 of 450-500 is completed
— For protection/healing for American children/youth like James Younger– Remember…Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Never Give In ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”As long as I am president, we will defend the absolute right of every American citizen to live in security, dignity and peace.
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
———————————
🙏 “The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, September 21, 2020 — 👌
—————–
🦅 “Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
LikeLiked by 5 people
~~Determined & Dependable~~
LikeLiked by 1 person
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance: Walk Towards The Fire……It’s Time….Don’t wait… engage life, get optimistic however you need to do it. Then let that part of you shine right now… This is how we fight.
Praying for Sundance and his Mission…
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump has had three great rallies (umm peaceful protests) in a row…he’s in top form, with large, enthusiastic audiences. Also love all the boat flotillas, Amish buggy parades, tractor parades, and car/truck/motorcycle parades! There was a Cuban/American parade of cars in Florida recently with 4,000 vehicles, with 2-6 people per car…meaning thousands of Cuban Americans! Also love hearing that when Biden went to a place in Minnesota recently,there were more Trump supporters in the crowd than Biden supporters🤣🤣
Lord, we pray for protection, strength and wisdom for our President, his family, all his MAGA team, and for Sundance who has a big important job.
Lord help us to always remember that we are saved by Your blood, provisioned by Your bounty, sustained by Your grace and protected by Your power. In our Savior’s name, Amen.
LikeLike
Pray for President Trump’s safety……Evil is becoming more daring and threatening
LikeLike
🙏 #Free Hong Kong
Prayer for Hong Kong and our HK Treepers in the claws of CCP:
Stand Your Ground, Hong Kongers!
****God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble~~~Psalm 46:1
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
***Today’s Fisher Industries / Border Wall posts***
— Fisher’s Federal and private projects, their methods of construction, and overall wall progress in general… including border wall content from other wall contractors.
— (Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/09/20/september-20th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1340/comment-page-1/#comment-8797574)
[The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.]
– – – – –
Saturday night update – 9/19/20 – (See link above.)
— More drone footage of border wall access roads being built in the Coronado National Memorial (Huachuca Mountains) in Arizona.
— 8 photos from video above.
– – – – –
Sunday night update – 9/20/20
— CBP Mark Morgan tweet w/ video. Mentions the success of operations against smuggling organizations.
— Photo of border wall in El Centro Sector
– – – – –
***Praises***
✅ (9/14/20)… Border Wall System Update: 321 miles completed.
(Update tends to lag by a few days.)
• This years goal: 450 miles.
• Total goal for full operational control of southern border: ~1,100 miles… some of which will be secondary barrier.
– – – – –
✅ 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
✅ 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to the Fisher industries wall project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
✅ 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
✅ 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
✅ 🧱 (Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
✅ 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded.
• (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
✅ (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.”
✅ 🧱 (8/3/20)… Fisher Industries was awarded a $289.5M contract to build ~17 miles of contiguous new border wall in Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas.
✅ … With the above contract, Fisher probably has at least 112 miles of border wall contract(s), 90 miles of which have been reported on.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
— for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on Fisher’s Federal contracts, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
— for the safety of other wall contractors and those involved in building the wall.
— that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project(s), they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. As early photos taken on March 24 reveal, this process has been going on for at least 5 months. My guess is that Fisher has already scaled up to 1 mile per day, assuming they had enough projects to justify the increase in equipment/manpower required for that output. I’m still waiting to for news to confirm this though.)
— that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
✅ (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office.
— for Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, differences of opinion on potential deflection of water off the wall during flood events, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(September 10)… Hearing summary…
• At the request of both sides, the lawsuit could go to trial September 2021.
• “Judge Crane said he would hold one final status conference on the case prior to Christmas to determine whether the case will be scheduled for trial.”
— for Fisher crews working at the private border wall along the Rio Grande as they continue to fill/fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass, and applying various erosion control solutions on the site.
— that Fisher would be able to come up with affordable, scalable, innovative solutions to greatly shorten the landscape establishment period, provide some initial protection against erosion during the establishment period, and strengthen the long-term stability(resistance to erosion) for all types of riverbank soil & grades/slopes which may be encountered so that the landscape can handle the stronger hurricanes/floods which may arrive in the future
— that Project 2 will eventually benefit the natural habitat; perhaps with the formation of its own riparian zone to prevent erosion at the river’s edge and benefit local flora/fauna… but without preventing operational access & visibility in CBP’s enforcement zone.
— for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army/USACE, National Guard and all involved in Fisher Industries’ private or federal projects (& other wall contractors)
— that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
LikeLike
Tweet with video.
LikeLike
Photo from earlier in the year…
Date Taken: 3/3/20
Location: El Centro 1 project site.
Photo: “The terrain varies throughout the 15 miles of border barrier at the El Centro 1 location, El Centro, California, March 3, 2020.”
LikeLike
LikeLike
Catturd is one of the biggest and loyalist Trump Supporters. Like us he is fiercely protective of President Trump.
His twitter is too funny.
(And I, Grandma Covfefe, will celebrate my two year anniversary tomorrow (Monday) of following Catturd. He cheers me up even tho some of his words can get a little colorful.)
Congratulations, Catturd, for cheering America up.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Watched a little (usually very happy/well adjusted) 6th grader come home from school thoroughly depressed/dejected when they rolled out this crap in her school district back in 2013 in Western WA. It was sickening, and I’m glad I was there to talk w/ her, tho who knows if it really helped ultimately.
Anyway, I can see why this would flip votes. And it *should*.
LikeLike