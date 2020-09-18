September 18th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1338

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec

123 Responses to September 18th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1338

  1. citizen817 says:
    September 18, 2020 at 1:03 am

  2. nwtex says:
    September 18, 2020 at 1:05 am

  3. nwtex says:
    September 18, 2020 at 1:10 am

    • A2 says:
      September 18, 2020 at 2:01 am

      Shhh, lots of CNN Informed haters of the AG here.

    • gabytango says:
      September 18, 2020 at 2:09 am

      This kind of D-Rat malicious lying makes me heartsick. Their projection and hideous twisting of what people say is sickening.

      Joe Biden slams Barr for saying that coronavirus lockdown orders were the “greatest intrusion on civil liberties in American history” since slavery (clearly NOT comparing at all!) – and called called President Trump’s handling of Covid “close to criminal.”

      OBiden is an evil man, controlled by even more evil people.

  4. nwtex says:
    September 18, 2020 at 1:15 am

  5. A2 says:
    September 18, 2020 at 1:22 am

    Great thread👇

  6. Tparty says:
    September 18, 2020 at 1:28 am

    Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey must clearly be proud of his ‘mostly peaceful’ city ….

  7. Grandma Covfefe says:
    September 18, 2020 at 1:28 am

    From Sundance twitter:
    👇👇👇

  8. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 18, 2020 at 1:32 am

    Go figure. Lol. 😁

    • Vince says:
      September 18, 2020 at 2:22 am

      This might have something to do with Biden’s health too. If he has to drop out, but a lot of democrats have already voted by mail, any replacement would not get those votes, because we vote for the person, not the party. Are they afraid of having to replace him before the election?

  9. PaulCohen says:
    September 18, 2020 at 1:32 am

    First ABC stuffs its “Town Hall” with fake “undecideds” who are obviously anti-Trump….. now CNN uses pro-Biden plants including an actual Biden campaign worker to lob softball questions to Joe. The Democrat Media Complex is working overtime to help Slow Joe:

    BREAKING: CNN Caught Placing Biden Campaign Volunteers in ‘Neutral’ Audience at Town Hall (Video)

    https://us24news.com/2020/09/17/breaking-cnn-caught-placing-biden-campaign-volunteers-in-neutral-audience-at-town-hall-video/

  10. A2 says:
    September 18, 2020 at 1:38 am

    The very slow awakening in Germany, but it’s happening.

  11. PaulCohen says:
    September 18, 2020 at 1:39 am

  12. nwtex says:
    September 18, 2020 at 1:46 am

    Amy Kremer
    Chair @america1stwomen; co-founder @womenfortrump
    PAC; former #TeaParty Express & #Delta Flight Attendant; #gapol #gagop #MAGA #womenfortrump #nra

  13. nwtex says:
    September 18, 2020 at 1:50 am

  14. nwtex says:
    September 18, 2020 at 1:54 am

  15. A2 says:
    September 18, 2020 at 1:55 am

    A very important read and deep dive into the PRC’s United Front work. It’s important as Xi has made a recent and detailed speech introducing new guidelines in UF work expanding their remit wit a vengeance.

    This is the Cliffs note to the report by the researcher in the thread reader👇

    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1306392760325373952.html

    Here is the article to read in full👇

    I don’t know if anyone listened to the senate briefing on China. Very interesting. (And an aside, Romney is an odd duck.) 👇

    https://www.foreign.senate.gov/hearings/advancing-us-engagement-and-countering-china-in-the-indo-pacific-and-beyond

    👍
    More on PRC United Front work in the US. Very detailed on law firms like the Podesta group and many other entities you will recognise including government and universities.

    This is another ‘follow the money’ investigation in the US. The two articles should be read together. 👇

    The China-U.S. Exchange Foundation and United Front “Lobbying Laundering” in American Politics

    https://jamestown.org/program/the-china-u-s-exchange-foundation-and-united-front-lobbying-laundering-in-american-politics/

  16. sunnydaze says:
    September 18, 2020 at 2:05 am

    How pathetic is this?

  17. A2 says:
    September 18, 2020 at 2:07 am

    Slowly, slowly catchee monkey.👇

    Exclusive: Top Huawei executives had close ties to company at center of U.S. criminal case

    Excerpt:

    LONDON/SAO PAULO (Reuters) – An obscure Hong Kong-registered company stands at the center of the U.S. criminal case against China’s Huawei Technologies and its chief financial officer.

    U.S. authorities allege the giant telecom-gear maker used the firm to skirt American economic sanctions on Iran between 2007 and 2014. Huawei has said it sold the business in 2007 and denies any wrongdoing.

    Now, Reuters has uncovered previously unreported links in Brazil between Huawei and the company, Skycom Tech Co Ltd, that could offer support to the U.S. case against the tech giant and Meng Wanzhou, its chief financial officer and daughter of its founder. Corporate records filed with the state of Sao Paulo in Brazil show that Huawei and Skycom were closely intertwined there for five years after Huawei disposed of its shares in Skycom in 2007.

    Until late 2007, two other top-level Huawei executives also had close ties with Skycom, corporate records filed in Brazil and Hong Kong show. Both men – Ken Hu and Guo Ping – currently are deputy chairmen of Huawei and serve on a rotating basis as the company’s chairman. Guo now has the chairman’s role.

    The criminal case is part of a multifaceted, global campaign by Washington to check the power of Huawei, a front in America’s broadening cold war with China. The United States has been lobbying allies to avoid using Huawei equipment in their next-generation mobile telecommunications systems, known as 5G. Washington argues China could use the technology to attack critical infrastructure and compromise intelligence sharing. Huawei and China have strenuously denied this.

    Huawei’s relationship with Skycom is central to the high-profile U.S. criminal case. A U.S. indictment alleges Huawei controlled Skycom and used it to violate American sanctions by obtaining embargoed U.S. computer gear in Iran. Huawei and Meng have maintained that while Huawei once owned Skycom, the firm later became in effect an arms-length business partner. In a recent court filing related to the case, however, Meng’s lawyers acknowledged that Huawei “exercised a level of control over Skycom.”

    Read more here👇

    https://www.reuters.com/article/us-huawei-brazil-probe-exclusive-idUSKBN2671XA

  18. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 18, 2020 at 2:11 am

    ‘An Existential Threat’: Catholic Group’s Anti-Biden Ad Campaign Targets Swing State Voters

    https://www.newsweek.com/existential-threat-catholic-groups-anti-biden-ad-campaign-targets-swing-state-voters-1532145

  19. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 18, 2020 at 2:12 am

  20. citizen817 says:
    September 18, 2020 at 2:15 am

  21. citizen817 says:
    September 18, 2020 at 2:20 am

  23. spoogels says:
    September 18, 2020 at 2:23 am

    Leaked 2016 Call Reveals Joe Biden Risked National Security To Sabotage Trump
    Joe Biden exercised incredibly poor judgement, placing a highly classified counterintelligence operation at risk, and undermined the incoming administration.

    https://thefederalist.com/2020/09/17/leaked-2016-call-reveals-joe-biden-risked-national-security-to-sabotage-trump/

  24. citizen817 says:
    September 18, 2020 at 2:28 am

