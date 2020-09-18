President Trump Holds Great American Comeback Rally and Peaceful Protest – Bemidji, Minnesota – 7:00pm Livestream…

Tonight President Donald J. Trump heads to Minnesota for a campaign event at Bemidji Aviation Services in Bemidji, MN. The anticipated start time is 7:00pm ET – Livestream Links Below.
Trump Campaign Livestream – RSBN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream
Peace talks in the morning. Presser during the day. Rally in the evening….oops, I mean Peaceful Protest Campaign Event.
“Be home late for dinner dear. Keep the steaks warm.”
Steak and potatoes for the energy to get through another normal day.
The Iron Range is filled with hard-working, self-supporting men and women who take pride in their work and don’t look for handouts. They appreciate that President Trump has brought jobs back to the region. It is absolutely beautiful this time of year, with cool sunshine fading into crisp nights. I would love to be there tonight, among like-minded patriots.
30 years ago I visited the Bemidji area to check on a former student of mine (I had taught him German I- IV and other things in a Catholic Ohio high school) who was in a college German immersion program.
“The Iron Range is filled with hard-working, self-supporting men and women who take pride in their work and don’t look for handouts.”
That is precisely what I saw and admired 30 years ago in the Bemidji area: I was there a week before Thanks giving and it was marvelously, invigoratingly cold and beautiful!
Minnesota should not be wagged by anti-American, Islamic immigrants! Old lock-step “Vote Democrat” voting must die, because the old Democrats who were patriots are gone. Our modern DEMS are anti-American traitors.
That last sentence may sound harsh, but after this year there is no way I look at a DEM and believe that he or she has any real patriotism. Globalism, Atheism, Infanticide, Racism, and Government Oppression to enforce those isms have become their religion.
If President Trump flips Minnesota, I’m calling the election on November 3, no matter how much twitter squeals.
The advantage of the Trump campaign is that biden needs to flip no less than three states. Biden, low energy sleepy Biden. That is a huge task for any politician challenging a successful incumbent. Biden isn’t going to be able to pull it off.
Meanwhile, our President has room to win additional states, further expanding the map. But he only needs to hold his gains from 2016, and he wins easily. The strong starting position of the Trump campaign cannot be overstated.
Staying the course, and marching us into freedom!
Like I said before—-270 electoral votes…GAME OVER…there is NO way “hidden biden” can come to that many electoral votes BEFORE Nov 5!!!!!!!
How Americana !!!
>Thanks for posting……. smiling
Thank you, BLM/Antifa !!!
The Patriots have awakened.
>God, Bless America !
Isn’t that where one of the Fargo seasons took place .
Joe Biden comes to MN.: Trump supporters line one side of road, BLM/Biden supporters on other.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/huge-crowd-trump-supporters-line-greet-joe-biden-outside-union-training-center-minnesota-video/
Here’s the Trump side. BLM/Biden side at link.
Cspan 1 on TV will carry it.
AF1 is wheels down. RSBN playing music from the rally (Peaceful Protest). As long as the host is talking YouTube will not censor.
I often wonder how our wonderful President is able to take time with First lady Melania and Barron. I know he does but it must be difficult.
I think it’s hilarious that the Village People is the music now.
Very high energy.
Good evening peaceful protesters!
here also:
https://www.c-span.org/video/?475726-1/president-trump-campaign-remarks-bemidji-minnesota
Ready to rock and roll!
MAGA
STAND UP!
Looks like a huge crowd for this one! Momentum is building!
Such a big crowd, couldn’t even see the prez. Well not until 2nd verse.
Any word on crowd size! It looks huge!!
So glad the Trump Team figured out how to keep doing these rallies during the run-up to Election, despite Dems efforts to shut them down.
Peaceful protest!
If they weren’t actively trying to limit Trump rallies he’d be filling up football stadiums right now.
He’s the Energizer (BEAST) Bunny !! Biden can’t keep his eyes open for 4 hours at a time. This will be ugly one way or the other in November, YIKES!
“Please remember it’s a friendly protest, it’s not a rally….. It’s a protest against stupidity” 😂😂
A peaceful protest…
A protest against stupidity!
Is it me or are the crowds getting larger every rally!?!
I don’t know why but I absolutely LOVE when he refers to himself in the 3rd person ~ “Thank you President Trump”. He cracks me up
