President Trump Holds Great American Comeback Rally and Peaceful Protest – Bemidji, Minnesota – 7:00pm Livestream…

Posted on September 18, 2020 by

Tonight President Donald J. Trump heads to Minnesota for a campaign event at Bemidji Aviation Services in Bemidji, MN. The anticipated start time is 7:00pm ET – Livestream Links Below.

Trump Campaign LivestreamRSBN Livestream LinkFox News Livestream

31 Responses to President Trump Holds Great American Comeback Rally and Peaceful Protest – Bemidji, Minnesota – 7:00pm Livestream…

  1. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    September 18, 2020 at 6:17 pm

    Peace talks in the morning. Presser during the day. Rally in the evening….oops, I mean Peaceful Protest Campaign Event.

    “Be home late for dinner dear. Keep the steaks warm.”

    Steak and potatoes for the energy to get through another normal day.

    Reply
  2. EnoughIsEnough says:
    September 18, 2020 at 6:23 pm

    The Iron Range is filled with hard-working, self-supporting men and women who take pride in their work and don’t look for handouts. They appreciate that President Trump has brought jobs back to the region. It is absolutely beautiful this time of year, with cool sunshine fading into crisp nights. I would love to be there tonight, among like-minded patriots.

    Reply
    • Ausonius says:
      September 18, 2020 at 7:21 pm

      30 years ago I visited the Bemidji area to check on a former student of mine (I had taught him German I- IV and other things in a Catholic Ohio high school) who was in a college German immersion program.

      The Iron Range is filled with hard-working, self-supporting men and women who take pride in their work and don’t look for handouts.

      That is precisely what I saw and admired 30 years ago in the Bemidji area: I was there a week before Thanks giving and it was marvelously, invigoratingly cold and beautiful!

      Minnesota should not be wagged by anti-American, Islamic immigrants! Old lock-step “Vote Democrat” voting must die, because the old Democrats who were patriots are gone. Our modern DEMS are anti-American traitors.

      That last sentence may sound harsh, but after this year there is no way I look at a DEM and believe that he or she has any real patriotism. Globalism, Atheism, Infanticide, Racism, and Government Oppression to enforce those isms have become their religion.

      Reply
  3. helmhood says:
    September 18, 2020 at 6:28 pm

    If President Trump flips Minnesota, I’m calling the election on November 3, no matter how much twitter squeals.

    The advantage of the Trump campaign is that biden needs to flip no less than three states. Biden, low energy sleepy Biden. That is a huge task for any politician challenging a successful incumbent. Biden isn’t going to be able to pull it off.

    Meanwhile, our President has room to win additional states, further expanding the map. But he only needs to hold his gains from 2016, and he wins easily. The strong starting position of the Trump campaign cannot be overstated.

    Staying the course, and marching us into freedom!

    Reply
    • Eagle Driver says:
      September 18, 2020 at 7:14 pm

      Like I said before—-270 electoral votes…GAME OVER…there is NO way “hidden biden” can come to that many electoral votes BEFORE Nov 5!!!!!!!

      Reply
  4. sunnydaze says:
    September 18, 2020 at 6:35 pm

    Reply
  5. sunnydaze says:
    September 18, 2020 at 6:38 pm

    Reply
  6. wvvet says:
    September 18, 2020 at 6:52 pm

    Isn’t that where one of the Fargo seasons took place .

    Reply
  7. sunnydaze says:
    September 18, 2020 at 6:54 pm

    Joe Biden comes to MN.: Trump supporters line one side of road, BLM/Biden supporters on other.

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/huge-crowd-trump-supporters-line-greet-joe-biden-outside-union-training-center-minnesota-video/

    Here’s the Trump side. BLM/Biden side at link.

    Reply
  8. sunnydaze says:
    September 18, 2020 at 7:02 pm

    Cspan 1 on TV will carry it.

    Reply
  9. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    September 18, 2020 at 7:08 pm

    AF1 is wheels down. RSBN playing music from the rally (Peaceful Protest). As long as the host is talking YouTube will not censor.

    Reply
  10. bcsurvivor2 says:
    September 18, 2020 at 7:10 pm

    I often wonder how our wonderful President is able to take time with First lady Melania and Barron. I know he does but it must be difficult.

    Reply
  11. Robert Smith says:
    September 18, 2020 at 7:12 pm

    I think it’s hilarious that the Village People is the music now.

    Very high energy.

    Reply
  12. tuskyou says:
    September 18, 2020 at 7:14 pm

    Good evening peaceful protesters!

    Reply
  14. sunnydaze says:
    September 18, 2020 at 7:15 pm

    Reply
  15. bcsurvivor2 says:
    September 18, 2020 at 7:15 pm

    Ready to rock and roll!
    MAGA

    Reply
  16. bcsurvivor2 says:
    September 18, 2020 at 7:17 pm

    STAND UP!

    Reply
  17. Deplorable Canuck says:
    September 18, 2020 at 7:18 pm

    Looks like a huge crowd for this one! Momentum is building!

    Reply
  18. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    September 18, 2020 at 7:18 pm

    Such a big crowd, couldn’t even see the prez. Well not until 2nd verse.

    Reply
  19. susandyer1962 says:
    September 18, 2020 at 7:18 pm

    Any word on crowd size! It looks huge!!

    Reply
  20. sunnydaze says:
    September 18, 2020 at 7:19 pm

    So glad the Trump Team figured out how to keep doing these rallies during the run-up to Election, despite Dems efforts to shut them down.

    Reply
  21. Robert Smith says:
    September 18, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    If they weren’t actively trying to limit Trump rallies he’d be filling up football stadiums right now.

    Reply
  22. KAG says:
    September 18, 2020 at 7:24 pm

    He’s the Energizer (BEAST) Bunny !! Biden can’t keep his eyes open for 4 hours at a time. This will be ugly one way or the other in November, YIKES!

    Reply
  23. tuskyou says:
    September 18, 2020 at 7:25 pm

    “Please remember it’s a friendly protest, it’s not a rally….. It’s a protest against stupidity” 😂😂

    Reply
  24. Robert Smith says:
    September 18, 2020 at 7:26 pm

    A peaceful protest…

    A protest against stupidity!

    Reply
  25. KAG says:
    September 18, 2020 at 7:27 pm

    Is it me or are the crowds getting larger every rally!?!

    Reply
  26. tuskyou says:
    September 18, 2020 at 7:28 pm

    I don’t know why but I absolutely LOVE when he refers to himself in the 3rd person ~ “Thank you President Trump”. He cracks me up

    Reply

