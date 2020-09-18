Giddy Up – President Trump Holds A News Conference – 2:00pm ET Livestream

Following a private oval office meeting with his Excellency Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah of the State of Kuwait, President Trump holds a press conference. Anticipated Start Time 2:00pm ET:
POTUS speech yesterday about the Left’s subversion of our history and civic life is exposing a lot of frauds once thought of as moderate or conservative. An example is dingbat, Soros sorority gal Melissa Francis, she said today on Outnumbered that her kids are indoctrinated in woke at school, but it’s fine because she talks to them and tells them to make up their own mind. This fraud is either brain dead or she’s on the air to pass off wokeness as benign.
snootybaronet,
Could be both🤔
You know, useful idiots 🤔
Melissa Francis says what she’s PAID to say 💰💰💰
If not then they will fire her and someone that will…
Parents need to consider the pressure on kids to fit in. Even if she talks to them and balances what they hear at school, their mates may not get that at home. Don’t leave it to chance, just my opinion.
Trump is going to have to be careful the stack of Nobel Peace Prize nominations does not get too high or they could become unstable. The Journalist will crowd around Trump’s stack and blow in unison like they are trying to put out a giant birthday candle. Not gonna work but they will nonetheless give it a best effort.
bertdilbert,
If PDJT is NOT awarded the Nobel Peace Prize , than even to the most causal of observers, it becomes obvious the meaninglessness of the award. Alfred Nobel probably spinning in his grave🤔
Probably be those trick candles that relight continuously 🤗😁
Already meaningless after Zero won it for supporting Muslim Bros, Libya, ISIS. Shall I go on?
Obama got the Nobel so fast, he had not yet learned where the Oval Office toilet was.
He did nothing but show up.
Bertdilbert, That’s quite a visual.
Blowing in unison
>while they’re wearing their masks. hahaha
Simply The Best (Tina Turner song) should be played at President Trump Peaceful Protests just before he walks on to the stage.
Oh, and by the way, The Best IS Yet To Come
>is not just a song.
Well, we’re waiting….
Judge Smails
As Roberts attempts to elevate his importance. Been standing facing the camera with mike and mask ever since RSBN went live. Now speaking to the camera like anybody is listening or cares. This guy is a real piece of work, I wonder if he is related to that other Roberts.
The prospect of Joe Biden winning the election may have clinched the rapid movement to ‘Peace’ so it could be argued that Biden is so pathetically bad that Joe is the one actually responsible.
All Trump had to do was to say, if you think Iran was vicious under Barack Obama, wait to you see Iran with demented O’biden and Kamala.
It may even be that Fox comes out for Trump (Saudis have their big foot in the Fox board).
Funny you mentioned that! Maybe it was just me, but Wallass actually wasn’t a total little birch when talking about Trump after the presser.
Good thing I was sitting down!
2nd question is on vaccine
PDJT has Scott Atlas step to the mic
Scott Atlas stepped to mic to answer 2nd question for 2 min or so
Scott Atlas
vaccine won’t be mandated
people won’t be forced to take vaccine
Tell that to the Dem. and RINO Governors.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We have become energy independent and no longer need to bother with the mideast or bother them and their affairs. This has improved our bargaining position with all nations that fear a dominant Iran.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you Linda for pointing this out,
“We have become energy independent and no longer need to bother with the mideast or bother them and their affairs. This has improved our bargaining position with all nations that fear a dominant Iran.”
Energy independence is another huge factor for us for getting out of the ME, however, Joe O’biden would kill that. On the other hand, Iran would rear its head again under O’biden and that is driving the rush to sign now and support Trump.
Yes, Wray is a douche.
“Its a scam John, and you know it”
Trump 2020
Glad to hear our VSGPDJT state that they are in front of judges in each state where they changed the voting process.
“Glad to hear our VSGPDJT state that they are in front of judges in each state where they changed the voting process.”
***Federal Judges***
There is hope in that.
I’m a little worried when Pres. Trump says he’s going to leave the mail-in voting decisions to federal judges.
According to Mark Levin it is the majority in the state legislature who decides the election process.
The President CANNOT explain the fraud and abuse that will take place with the mail-in voting any clearer than he is doing now – if people don’t want to hear and understand that’s where the problem arises.
Media will be complicit of course and involved of course.
Yes indeedy on both points!
bleep21k,
Appears that the presstitutes have an issue with long term memory. PDJT, Kayleigh, etal have explained the difference between absentee voting, where the ballot is individually requested and mass unsolicited mailed out ballots.
Just Shaking My Head, wondering if there is a major red pilling occurring. No one can be that dense?
Almost like that movie the first fifty dates. Where every morning the woman wakes up with a blank memory of what occurred the previous night. Just remembers the night before her accident three years earlier.
At the end, he talked about the mail-in ballots. I’m a permanent absentee ballot voter in California, so the other day I went to the county voting website, and they said that everyone would receive a mail-in ballot this year, not just those on the absentee List! I don’t remember hearing that Newsom issued that edict, but apparently he has. I doubt that President Trump thinks California can be flipped, but I wonder if any of the federal judges he mentioned are challenging this in California. Oh, and while I was at the website, I signed up for Ballot Trax, so you are notified when your ballot is received and counted. Not sure if it will work, but other Californians who follow this blog might want to check it out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Boomer, you might send that directly to PDJT:
whitehouse.gov/contact
or
wh.gov/contact
I keep hearing about the unsolicited ballots being sent out to voters. My question that I haven’t seen anyone ask or answer anywhere is: are they sending these ballots to all Registered Voters or all Eligible Voters? If they are sending to all “eligible voters” (for instance by using the census or Driver’s License data) then there would be a much larger opportunity for fraud. Essentially there would be no way to cross match the total number of votes cast with the total number of registered voters.
We’ve seen in the past where more votes were cast than the number of registered voters in certain cities and counties and nothing was done about it. I can only imagine the arguments that would be made about disenfranchising the eligible voters who didn’t have a chance to register….
I shall forever remain a skeptic as to the bona fides of any islamic government, group or individual being sincere about “peace” with any infidel, especial Big and Little Satans.
We continue to deceive ourselves and our countrymen with these efforts, I further believe , at our grave peril.
