Giddy Up – President Trump Holds A News Conference – 2:00pm ET Livestream

Posted on September 18, 2020 by

Following a private oval office meeting with his Excellency Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah of the State of Kuwait, President Trump holds a press conference.  Anticipated Start Time 2:00pm ET:

White House LivestreamFox News LivestreamAlternate Livestream

33 Responses to Giddy Up – President Trump Holds A News Conference – 2:00pm ET Livestream

  1. snootybaronet says:
    September 18, 2020 at 2:24 pm

    POTUS speech yesterday about the Left’s subversion of our history and civic life is exposing a lot of frauds once thought of as moderate or conservative. An example is dingbat, Soros sorority gal Melissa Francis, she said today on Outnumbered that her kids are indoctrinated in woke at school, but it’s fine because she talks to them and tells them to make up their own mind. This fraud is either brain dead or she’s on the air to pass off wokeness as benign.

  2. bertdilbert says:
    September 18, 2020 at 2:36 pm

    Trump is going to have to be careful the stack of Nobel Peace Prize nominations does not get too high or they could become unstable. The Journalist will crowd around Trump’s stack and blow in unison like they are trying to put out a giant birthday candle. Not gonna work but they will nonetheless give it a best effort.

  3. Patience says:
    September 18, 2020 at 2:44 pm

    Simply The Best (Tina Turner song) should be played at President Trump Peaceful Protests just before he walks on to the stage.

    Oh, and by the way, The Best IS Yet To Come
    >is not just a song.

  4. NightFlight says:
    September 18, 2020 at 3:05 pm

    Well, we’re waiting….
    Judge Smails

  5. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    September 18, 2020 at 3:05 pm

    As Roberts attempts to elevate his importance. Been standing facing the camera with mike and mask ever since RSBN went live. Now speaking to the camera like anybody is listening or cares. This guy is a real piece of work, I wonder if he is related to that other Roberts.

  6. MVW says:
    September 18, 2020 at 3:17 pm

    The prospect of Joe Biden winning the election may have clinched the rapid movement to ‘Peace’ so it could be argued that Biden is so pathetically bad that Joe is the one actually responsible.

    All Trump had to do was to say, if you think Iran was vicious under Barack Obama, wait to you see Iran with demented O’biden and Kamala.

    It may even be that Fox comes out for Trump (Saudis have their big foot in the Fox board).

    • kcmarcymc says:
      September 18, 2020 at 4:06 pm

      Funny you mentioned that! Maybe it was just me, but Wallass actually wasn’t a total little birch when talking about Trump after the presser.
      Good thing I was sitting down!

  7. I Hear You Now says:
    September 18, 2020 at 3:29 pm

    2nd question is on vaccine

    PDJT has Scott Atlas step to the mic

    Scott Atlas stepped to mic to answer 2nd question for 2 min or so

    Scott Atlas

    vaccine won’t be mandated

    people won’t be forced to take vaccine

  8. Linda K. says:
    September 18, 2020 at 3:33 pm

    We have become energy independent and no longer need to bother with the mideast or bother them and their affairs. This has improved our bargaining position with all nations that fear a dominant Iran.

    • MVW says:
      September 18, 2020 at 3:59 pm

      Thank you Linda for pointing this out,
      “We have become energy independent and no longer need to bother with the mideast or bother them and their affairs. This has improved our bargaining position with all nations that fear a dominant Iran.”

      Energy independence is another huge factor for us for getting out of the ME, however, Joe O’biden would kill that. On the other hand, Iran would rear its head again under O’biden and that is driving the rush to sign now and support Trump.

  9. Henry says:
    September 18, 2020 at 3:33 pm

    Yes, Wray is a douche.

  10. old sneakers says:
    September 18, 2020 at 3:37 pm

    “Its a scam John, and you know it”

    Trump 2020

  11. elgato2020 says:
    September 18, 2020 at 3:41 pm

    Glad to hear our VSGPDJT state that they are in front of judges in each state where they changed the voting process.

    • MVW says:
      September 18, 2020 at 4:01 pm

      “Glad to hear our VSGPDJT state that they are in front of judges in each state where they changed the voting process.”

      ***Federal Judges***
      There is hope in that.

  12. waterthelibertytree01 says:
    September 18, 2020 at 3:41 pm

  13. sloobiesloobiedoo says:
    September 18, 2020 at 3:43 pm

    I’m a little worried when Pres. Trump says he’s going to leave the mail-in voting decisions to federal judges.

  14. bleep21k says:
    September 18, 2020 at 3:43 pm

    The President CANNOT explain the fraud and abuse that will take place with the mail-in voting any clearer than he is doing now – if people don’t want to hear and understand that’s where the problem arises.

    Media will be complicit of course and involved of course.

    • Paprika says:
      September 18, 2020 at 3:58 pm

      Yes indeedy on both points!

    • Ninja7 says:
      September 18, 2020 at 3:59 pm

      bleep21k,
      Appears that the presstitutes have an issue with long term memory. PDJT, Kayleigh, etal have explained the difference between absentee voting, where the ballot is individually requested and mass unsolicited mailed out ballots.

      Just Shaking My Head, wondering if there is a major red pilling occurring. No one can be that dense?

      Almost like that movie the first fifty dates. Where every morning the woman wakes up with a blank memory of what occurred the previous night. Just remembers the night before her accident three years earlier.

  15. BoomerCat says:
    September 18, 2020 at 3:51 pm

    At the end, he talked about the mail-in ballots. I’m a permanent absentee ballot voter in California, so the other day I went to the county voting website, and they said that everyone would receive a mail-in ballot this year, not just those on the absentee List! I don’t remember hearing that Newsom issued that edict, but apparently he has. I doubt that President Trump thinks California can be flipped, but I wonder if any of the federal judges he mentioned are challenging this in California. Oh, and while I was at the website, I signed up for Ballot Trax, so you are notified when your ballot is received and counted. Not sure if it will work, but other Californians who follow this blog might want to check it out.

    • I Hear You Now says:
      September 18, 2020 at 3:55 pm

      Boomer, you might send that directly to PDJT:

      whitehouse.gov/contact

      or

      wh.gov/contact

    • Singer says:
      September 18, 2020 at 4:08 pm

      I keep hearing about the unsolicited ballots being sent out to voters. My question that I haven’t seen anyone ask or answer anywhere is: are they sending these ballots to all Registered Voters or all Eligible Voters? If they are sending to all “eligible voters” (for instance by using the census or Driver’s License data) then there would be a much larger opportunity for fraud. Essentially there would be no way to cross match the total number of votes cast with the total number of registered voters.

      We’ve seen in the past where more votes were cast than the number of registered voters in certain cities and counties and nothing was done about it. I can only imagine the arguments that would be made about disenfranchising the eligible voters who didn’t have a chance to register….

  16. jumpinjarhead says:
    September 18, 2020 at 4:14 pm

    I shall forever remain a skeptic as to the bona fides of any islamic government, group or individual being sincere about “peace” with any infidel, especial Big and Little Satans.

    We continue to deceive ourselves and our countrymen with these efforts, I further believe , at our grave peril.

