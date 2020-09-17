Thursday September 17th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Holy moly……………….what a sport! And talent!
Is Water Baptism A Testimony?
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
Let us suppose that you have been saved, but live a careless life and bear a poor testimony before the world. Would water baptism change this? What would it be worth?
But suppose you have been saved and live a godly, consistent life before the world. Is a water-confession necessary? How much is it worth? Don’t be afraid to answer this question honestly. How many “baptized converts” there are who cannot even give a word of testimony for their Lord among the lost!
In a sense, however, the baptism of believers by water in this age is a testimony — a bad testimony. When the Galatian believers submitted to circumcision it was a bad testimony (Gal.5:2,3). Circumcision, while a part of Peter’s “gospel of the circumcision” had no place in “the gospel of the uncircumcision” committed to Paul (Gal.2:7). And just as circumcision was connected with “the gospel of the circumcision” so water baptism was con-nected with “the gospel of the kingdom” (See Matthew 3:2,6; 10:5-7; cf. John 1:31; Matthew 28:19; Mark 16:16; Luke 24:47; Acts 2:36-38; Acts 3:19-21).
We solemnly declare that the present day practice of water baptism is a reflection on the grace of God and a confession of a lack of appreciation of the finished work of Christ, and the believer’s completeness in Him (See Ephesians 1:6; Colossians 2:10). Furthermore, it betrays a poor understanding of the heavenly character and position of the Church of this age (See Ephesians 2:6; 1:3; Colossians 3:1-3).
Be a Berean. Search the Scriptures and see whether these things are so.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/is-water-baptism-a-testimony/
Galatians 5:2 Behold, I Paul say unto you, that if ye be circumcised, Christ shall profit you nothing.
3 For I testify again to every man that is circumcised, that he is a debtor to do the whole law.
Galatians 2:7 But contrariwise, when they saw that the gospel of the uncircumcision was committed unto me, as the gospel of the circumcision was unto Peter;
Matthew 3:2 And saying, Repent ye: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.
Matt 3:6 And were baptized of him in Jordan, confessing their sins.
Matthew 10:5 These twelve Jesus sent forth, and commanded them, saying, Go not into the way of the Gentiles, and into any city of the Samaritans enter ye not:
6 But go rather to the lost sheep of the house of Israel. 7 And as ye go, preach, saying, The kingdom of heaven is at hand.
John 1:31 And I knew him not: but that he should be made manifest to Israel, therefore am I come baptizing with water.
Matthew 28:19 Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost:
Mark 16:16 He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved; but he that believeth not shall be damned.
Luke 24:47 And that repentance and remission of sins should be preached in his name among all nations, beginning at Jerusalem.
Acts 2:36 Therefore let all the house of Israel know assuredly, that God hath made that same Jesus, whom ye have crucified, both Lord and Christ.
37 Now when they heard this, they were pricked in their heart, and said unto Peter and to the rest of the apostles, Men and brethren, what shall we do?
38 Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.
Acts 3:19 Repent ye therefore, and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, when the times of refreshing shall come from the presence of the Lord;
20 And he shall send Jesus Christ, which before was preached unto you:
21 Whom the heaven must receive until the times of restitution of all things, which God hath SPOKEN by the mouth of all his holy prophets SINCE THE WORLD BEGAN (*)
(*) Please compare/contrast with Romans 16:25:
Romans 16:25 Now to him that is of power to stablish you according to my gospel, and the preaching of Jesus Christ, according to the revelation of the mystery, which was KEPT SECRET SINCE THE WORLD BEGAN.
These cannot be the same – refer back up to Galatians 2:7
1 Corinthians 1:17 For Christ sent me not to baptize, but to preach the gospel: not with wisdom of words, lest the cross of Christ should be made of none effect.
Ephesians 1:6 To the praise of the glory of his grace, wherein he hath made us accepted in the beloved.
Colossians 2:10 And ye are complete in him, which is the head of all principality and power:
Ephesians 2:6 And hath raised us up together, and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus:
Ephesians 1:3 Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who hath blessed us with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ:
Colossians 3:1 If ye then be risen with Christ, seek those things which are above, where Christ sitteth on the right hand of God.
2 Set your affection on things above, not on things on the earth. 3 For ye are dead, and your life is hid with Christ in God.
“In a sense, however, the baptism of believers by water in this age is a testimony — a bad testimony. When the Galatian believers submitted to circumcision it was a bad testimony (Gal.5:2,3). Circumcision, while a part of Peter’s “gospel of the circumcision” had no place in “the gospel of the uncircumcision” committed to Paul (Gal.2:7). And just as circumcision was connected with “the gospel of the circumcision” so water baptism was con-nected with “the gospel of the kingdom” (See Matthew 3:2,6; 10:5-7; cf. John 1:31; Matthew 28:19; Mark 16:16; Luke 24:47; Acts 2:36-38; Acts 3:19-21).”
Paul had Timothy circumcised (cf. Acts 16:3). This was even after the Jerusalem Council from which Paul and Barnabas carried letters to “the brothers amongst the Gentiles” in certain cities (cf. Acts 15:23) assuring them to be free from that physical requirement as it related to salvation (cf. Acts 15 1, 5-11, 19-29).
As far as Galatians 5, the concept that spiritual efficacy unto justification and sanctification was being wrought via circumcision and law-keeping seems to have been at issue in Galatia (cf. Galatians 3:1-5, 5;1-4). Paul’s comment in Galatians 5:6 provides additional context: “For in Christ Jesus neither circumcision nor uncircumcision has any power, but only faith working through love.”
Paul specified to them that he did not have Gentile Greek Titus circumcised (cf. Galatians 2:3), despite what had been done with Timothy (half-Jewish and half-Greek by blood per Acts 16:1) after the Jerusalem Council. In the case of Titus, it appears that circumcision could have been used to bolster the contentions of those insisting that physical circumcision was needed for salvation (cf. Galatians 2:2:5, Acts 15:1-5).
In the case of Timothy, it does not appear that in doing so, Christ would profit him nothing and he became a debtor to keep the whole Law and had fallen from grace (cf. Galatians 5:2-4). In that case, as Paul would not want any unnecessary barriers to fellowship and gospel sharing, he chose a route in line with his approach of becoming “like a Jew, so that I might win the Jews” (cf. 1 Cor. 9:20).
Thus, Paul’s words to the Galatians appear specific to how they were trusting the physical act of circumcision as it related to salvation, justification, and sanctification.
“We solemnly declare that the present day practice of water baptism is a reflection on the grace of God and a confession of a lack of appreciation of the finished work of Christ, and the believer’s completeness in Him (See Ephesians 1:6; Colossians 2:10). Furthermore, it betrays a poor understanding of the heavenly character and position of the Church of this age (See Ephesians 2:6; 1:3; Colossians 3:1-3).”
Again, in one case of circumcision as a New Testament focus, it related to a group (the Galatians) evidently misunderstanding its purpose (and apparently being misled by some), while in another, the matter of salvation was not at issue. Both cases appear to be well after the Jerusalem Council and after Paul separated from Barnabas.
All of this raises some questions. For instance, why would Paul be bringing a physical custom to Gentiles in Europe — specifically his jailer in Philippi and tellingly after the Jerusalem Council? Having shared what the evidently Gentile jailer must do to be saved, why would “water baptism” have occurred and been recorded in Scripture, especially well after Paul and his former ministry partner Barnabas has brought Gentile believers letters that confirmed alleviation of requirements that might trouble them (cf. Acts 15:1-31)?
The notion that this could be chalked up to the time of transition appears problematic given how clearly Paul drew the line when it came to imposing requirements related to the law and the old covenant on Gentiles, using as a prime example his refusing to require that of Gentile Greek Titus (Galatians 2:3), time of transition or not. At the same time, those Gentiles heeding what were deemed “necessary things” (Gr. epanagkes) in the Jerusalem Council letter — including abstinence from food sacrificed to idols (further addressed in Romans) — were not showing contempt for grace by doing so, nor were they relying on physical acts for justification and sanctification or exhibiting a “poor understanding of the heavenly character and position of the Church of this age” with their physical, present-world actions.
Were the physical act of baptism by members of the body of Christ tantamount to a “confession of a lack of appreciation of the finished work of Christ” as the writer contends, where are the corresponding words of warning or rebuke for that action by the body of Christ in Paul’s writings, perhaps even a single rebuke or correction akin to what Paul used regarding circumcision? Contrariwise, it is noteworthy that amongst so many of those Paul called the body of Christ (1 Cor. 10:16, 12:27, Eph. 4:12), physical baptism in fact had a place and even Paul’s participation (cf. 1 Cor. 1:13-16).
Father ,we thank you that your hand is upon our president mightily,we cover him with the precious shed blood of Jesus Christ,and decree and declare Zachariah 2;5 over him and his family..Let the fire of your glory surround them and that no witchcraft,no voodoo,no hex,no vex,no curse no power,no principality and no demon in hell shall prosper against them.Father we ask that you dispatch legions of your warring angelic hosts to destroy every plot and plan of the enemy.Father let your anointing rest strongly upon him at all times and our nation is brought totally back to you.Father ,we praise you,we glorify you in the name above all names ,Jesus Christ,King of Kings,Lord of Lords and soon to return Messiah,Amen.
HAPPY BENCH CURSDAY…
Have a blessed day thinking of or being with the humans and canines you love!
For a long time now I’ve been interested in knowing more about virtuosity. One thing I’ve found that’s pretty interesting is that virtuosos don’t have a lot of self-doubt. They learn at an early age that they’re a bit different, usually showing talent well beyond their years. Perhaps the most significant thing that sets them apart is their confidence: they simply know how good they are.
I thought about this tonight as I was listening to Andrea Motis performe with her teacher, Joan (pronounced Juan) Chammoro and their jazz band. Andrea was Joan’s student at the Sant Andreu music school in Barcelona. Amazingly this wonderful school is a part of the regular Barcelona school system. We have nothing like this here in the States. Oh, yeah. She was all of 19 when she made this video. She even scat-sings in English!
Dr Li-Ming Yan, the Chinese virologist who defected to the US and has what she claims to be proof that the COVID virus originated in the Chinese military lab in Wuhan has recently run into a firestorm of attacks on her claims and ‘proofs’ by US media figures and scientists following the US government’s party line. Just today she had her Twitter account cancelled.
She’s a valid virologist, you can Google her and see her CV at various symposia. Since her defection and claims of working in positions that gave her access to proof it was a lab virus many of those who hailed her revelations are now attacking them and her.
I’m wondering if Biden wins in November the DoJ will find some pretense to, if bot send her back to China, send her to a place where China can snatch her up? Neither the Chinese or their US shills can afford to have her offering up proof that we have an act of war on top of acts of treason?
The process of neutralizing her is well under way, the media talking heads are already calling her proof ‘unsubstantiated’ without even seeing it – you know, the same folks who said that Russiagate ‘proof’ was real. What a mess we’ve got going on, government as a Fox reality program.
H;ummm. Looks like my Cursday video may have gone walkabout.
Story out of Nashville…
“Leaked emails between the senior adviser to Nashville’s Mayor and a health department official reveal a disturbing effort to conceal extremely low coronavirus cases emanating from bars and restaurants, while the lion’s share of infections occurred in nursing homes and construction workers, according to WZTV Nashville.
On June 30th, contact tracing was giving a small view of coronavirus clusters. Construction and nursing homes causing problems more than a thousand cases traced to each category, but bars and restaurants reported just 22 cases.
Leslie Waller from the health department asks “This isn’t going to be publicly released, right? Just info for Mayor’s Office?”
“Correct, not for public consumption.” Writes senior advisor Benjamin Eagles. -WZTV”
more at link:
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/nashville-authorities-concealed-evidence-hardly-any-covid-19-cases-contracted-bars-and
