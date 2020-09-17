President Trump Great American Comeback Rally and Peaceful Protest – Mosinee, Wisconsin – 9:00pm ET Livestream…

Posted on September 17, 2020 by

Tonight President Donald Trump is holding a campaign event at Central Wisconsin Aviation in Mosinee, WI. The anticipated start time is 8:00pm Central / 9:00pm Eastern. [Livestream Links Below]

Donald Trump Campaign LivestreamRSBN Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

.

.

This entry was posted in Big Government, Donald Trump, Election 2020, Live Streaming, media bias, President Trump, RSBN, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

144 Responses to President Trump Great American Comeback Rally and Peaceful Protest – Mosinee, Wisconsin – 9:00pm ET Livestream…

Older Comments
  1. gabytango says:
    September 17, 2020 at 9:52 pm

    Trump: “I made one mistake. If I had said, “I WILL NOT BUILD A WALL,” then the Democrats would be demanding for me to build a wall, and I would have saved 2 years of litigation.”

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  2. Peoria Jones says:
    September 17, 2020 at 9:53 pm

    “Kamala Harris goes down, down, down…” Apparently so, LOL!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • G. Alistar says:
      September 17, 2020 at 10:47 pm

      She wore a pair of work boots getting off the airplane. Reminded me of Dukakis on Army tank. He was just a dork, while Harris is a phony.

      Like

      Reply
  3. brutalus2 says:
    September 17, 2020 at 9:54 pm

    I was telling my wife today, the absolute critical ingredient to Trump’s popularity is his ability to just let it rip and tell the God’s honest truth…every other politician in this country right now pales in comparision as souless, hypocritical, puckered up, phonies

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
    • peace says:
      September 17, 2020 at 10:32 pm

      @brutalus2 – agree completely – imo – President Trump has redefined what it means to be Presidential and by this new definition President Obama was one of the unpresidential presidents in history.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Badseed says:
        September 17, 2020 at 10:56 pm

        Sorry, but not “one of the”, he was/is the most unpresidential president in our country’s history, besides that he just really sucked!

        Like

        Reply
  4. tuskyou says:
    September 17, 2020 at 9:54 pm

    “Wait till you see what Mike Pence does to her (Kamala) in the debate”. I totally forgot about Tim Kaine till now – – what a loser. He looked like a sloppy drunk.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. upstate909 says:
    September 17, 2020 at 10:00 pm

    wow..i think c-span is suppressing the crowd noise. All you can hear is a fan like sound blowing over the audio receivers.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. gabytango says:
    September 17, 2020 at 10:06 pm

    President explaining how OBlunder “left 142 openings for judges, that never happens, there’s usually not one, but he left them because he thought Hilary would win.” Thank you!”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • sunnyflower5 says:
      September 17, 2020 at 10:47 pm

      I’ve always wonder if it was on purpose because Hillary was supposed to win. We all know she would have implemented pay to play ethics to filling open seats. It would have been just one more huge money grab for Hillary, Obama and crew.

      Like

      Reply
  7. bcsurvivor2 says:
    September 17, 2020 at 10:08 pm

    The flags look so beautiful behind POTUS

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Patience says:
      September 17, 2020 at 10:27 pm

      Air Force One (the plane)
      The US Flag (Old Glory ; being re-respected)
      OUR President (Donald J Trump)
      The Seal of The President of the United States of America (on the podium)
      Peaceful / Friendly Protestors (American Patriots)

      ~>Yes, “so beautiful”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  8. gabytango says:
    September 17, 2020 at 10:10 pm

    “Mitt Romney is another beauty. He couldn’t get elected dogcatcher in Utah right now.”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. tuskyou says:
    September 17, 2020 at 10:10 pm

    The story of election night with a more personal spin. Could you imagine going out to dinner with someone you’ve known for years and now he’s the President?!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. tuskyou says:
    September 17, 2020 at 10:16 pm

    Coast Guard brand going up per POTUS. They’re getting new ships. Thank you President Trump!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. I Hear You Now says:
    September 17, 2020 at 10:17 pm

    This interview earlier today was such a pleasure to listen to …

    😃President Trump Joins Clay Travis to Talk Big Ten Football and More😊

    https://tinyurl.com/y6spkop8

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. cjzak says:
    September 17, 2020 at 10:19 pm

    Maybe it’s just me but PTrump is exceptionally hilarious tonight. I’m sitting here alone and laughing out loud. The dog thinks I’m crazy. Honestly, he just cracks me up when he gets on a roll like this, lol.

    Everyone is right. There hasn’t ever been nor ever will be, a Pres. like this man. He is just terrific!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  13. Marcia says:
    September 17, 2020 at 10:20 pm

    Retired Magistrate here: We need to do everything we can to get this man re elected for another four years. President Trump is truly one of a kind. He has such a wonderful vision for our country: peace, prosperity and no more wars fought to make others rich.

    Pray for President Trump’s safety, strength, courage and wisdom and for his re election along with taking back the House and keeping the Senate.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  14. tuskyou says:
    September 17, 2020 at 10:23 pm

    🚀🚀 SPACE FORCE 🚀🚀

    Like

    Reply
  15. Patience says:
    September 17, 2020 at 10:28 pm

    “When is someone gonna pull the string?”

    Chant: Lock her up !

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. WhiteBoard says:
    September 17, 2020 at 10:32 pm

    Biden Virtual debating POTUS per FISC court Advisor Ms. Laura.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. fanbeav says:
    September 17, 2020 at 10:34 pm

    Love the flags in the wind🥰

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. fanbeav says:
    September 17, 2020 at 10:37 pm

    We love you😍😍😍

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. Lion2017 says:
    September 17, 2020 at 10:38 pm

    The crowd chants “we love you”! Yes we do!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. tuskyou says:
    September 17, 2020 at 10:43 pm

    “We will always protect patients with preexisting conditions”. Even that disrespectful, loudmouth bitch who interrupted POTUS during her townhall question.

    Like

    Reply
  21. WSB says:
    September 17, 2020 at 10:43 pm

    OMG!!!!!

    “Rich guys like rockets…I don’t know…BOOM!”

    LOLOLOLOLOLOL!!!!!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. WhiteBoard says:
    September 17, 2020 at 10:50 pm

    the FISC advisor – Laura – trying to overthrow the president –

    recommends this aritcle to keep Googel from tracking you..

    this is more pathetic than a 8th grader teaching you to not sign into google when you search

    she advises FISC?

    Promote fools – conquer us

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s