President Trump Great American Comeback Rally and Peaceful Protest – Mosinee, Wisconsin – 9:00pm ET Livestream…

Tonight President Donald Trump is holding a campaign event at Central Wisconsin Aviation in Mosinee, WI. The anticipated start time is 8:00pm Central / 9:00pm Eastern. [Livestream Links Below]
Donald Trump Campaign Livestream – RSBN Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
Trump: “I made one mistake. If I had said, “I WILL NOT BUILD A WALL,” then the Democrats would be demanding for me to build a wall, and I would have saved 2 years of litigation.”
“Kamala Harris goes down, down, down…” Apparently so, LOL!
She wore a pair of work boots getting off the airplane. Reminded me of Dukakis on Army tank. He was just a dork, while Harris is a phony.
I was telling my wife today, the absolute critical ingredient to Trump’s popularity is his ability to just let it rip and tell the God’s honest truth…every other politician in this country right now pales in comparision as souless, hypocritical, puckered up, phonies
@brutalus2 – agree completely – imo – President Trump has redefined what it means to be Presidential and by this new definition President Obama was one of the unpresidential presidents in history.
Sorry, but not “one of the”, he was/is the most unpresidential president in our country’s history, besides that he just really sucked!
“Wait till you see what Mike Pence does to her (Kamala) in the debate”. I totally forgot about Tim Kaine till now – – what a loser. He looked like a sloppy drunk.
wow..i think c-span is suppressing the crowd noise. All you can hear is a fan like sound blowing over the audio receivers.
I think you’re right. We’re watching cspan and the crowd sounds very subdued. Even the clapping sounds like it’s from only a few people.
RSBN crowd is loud.
The dishonesty is so disheartening, and absolutely infuriates me beyond reason.
And the social media companies are promising to censor news of a Trump win on Nov 3rd. They want to assist the attempt to steal it with “mailed” ballots.
No. words.
Only Almighty God can make this right.
Pray hard and GET OUT THE VOTE!!!
God helps those who help themselves.
I’m sure that we, the world’s #SilentMajority, can type faster than Big Biased Tech can delete.
Become dsylxeic, post screen shots of text messages, photograph scrabble messages.
Use your imaginations to come up with ways to over come their AI bots.
It just depends on where they are located and their mics…
I thought so too, so went to RSBN, nice loud crowd noise with them!
President explaining how OBlunder “left 142 openings for judges, that never happens, there’s usually not one, but he left them because he thought Hilary would win.” Thank you!”
I’ve always wonder if it was on purpose because Hillary was supposed to win. We all know she would have implemented pay to play ethics to filling open seats. It would have been just one more huge money grab for Hillary, Obama and crew.
The flags look so beautiful behind POTUS
Air Force One (the plane)
The US Flag (Old Glory ; being re-respected)
OUR President (Donald J Trump)
The Seal of The President of the United States of America (on the podium)
Peaceful / Friendly Protestors (American Patriots)
~>Yes, “so beautiful”
“Mitt Romney is another beauty. He couldn’t get elected dogcatcher in Utah right now.”
Nailed it!
The story of election night with a more personal spin. Could you imagine going out to dinner with someone you’ve known for years and now he’s the President?!
Coast Guard brand going up per POTUS. They’re getting new ships. Thank you President Trump!
This interview earlier today was such a pleasure to listen to …
😃President Trump Joins Clay Travis to Talk Big Ten Football and More😊
https://tinyurl.com/y6spkop8
Maybe it’s just me but PTrump is exceptionally hilarious tonight. I’m sitting here alone and laughing out loud. The dog thinks I’m crazy. Honestly, he just cracks me up when he gets on a roll like this, lol.
Everyone is right. There hasn’t ever been nor ever will be, a Pres. like this man. He is just terrific!
Hubby was going to bed 45 minutes ago…he’s still up and laughing along with you and me.
Retired Magistrate here: We need to do everything we can to get this man re elected for another four years. President Trump is truly one of a kind. He has such a wonderful vision for our country: peace, prosperity and no more wars fought to make others rich.
Pray for President Trump’s safety, strength, courage and wisdom and for his re election along with taking back the House and keeping the Senate.
retired mom here…I agree
Working schlub here agrees, too! 😉
Amen! Pray that God watches over & protects our Lion & the integrity of this election.
Yes!
>Yea, God !
🚀🚀 SPACE FORCE 🚀🚀
“When is someone gonna pull the string?”
Chant: Lock her up !
Biden Virtual debating POTUS per FISC court Advisor Ms. Laura.
Love the flags in the wind🥰
We love you😍😍😍
The crowd chants “we love you”! Yes we do!!
“We will always protect patients with preexisting conditions”. Even that disrespectful, loudmouth bitch who interrupted POTUS during her townhall question.
OMG!!!!!
“Rich guys like rockets…I don’t know…BOOM!”
LOLOLOLOLOLOL!!!!!!!
the FISC advisor – Laura – trying to overthrow the president –
recommends this aritcle to keep Googel from tracking you..
this is more pathetic than a 8th grader teaching you to not sign into google when you search
she advises FISC?
Promote fools – conquer us
https://www.wired.com/story/google-tracks-you-privacy/
