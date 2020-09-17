President Trump Delivers Remarks at White House History Conference – 2:30pm ET Livestream…

Today President Trump will be traveling to the National Archives Museum to deliver remarks on American History. Anticipated start time 2:30pm ET.
Critical race theory garbage gets mention I hope
Lol I’m a couple steps behind as usual.
I’ll try to keep up.
Gets a mention? He read the riot act
Yep, he got on a roll about it and just finished, I predict we’ll all be replaying it several times once the clip is available
Our President is having that so-called “conversation about race” that we’ve been badgered that we “need to have” for the past 35 years or more … relentlessly
But the ‘other side’ is suddenly not going to like this conversation
Announced development of a “1776” educational curriculum, a pro-America curriculum
Basically, “F*** this 1619 bullsh*t !”
Thank you PDJT!
I’ve had plenty of “conversations” on race … those conversations were all done … years prior to Obama. Then … BHO started jabbering nonsense about what his criminal son might “look like”
Thanks to BHO … we’ve gone from ‘Beer Summit’ … to stealing beers off Diners tables. Thanks for the shitshow BHO!
“Announced development of a “1776” educational curriculum, a pro-America curriculum”
About the happiest news ever…brought tears.
We believe President Trump.
May God protect him.
So, why did the CDC spokesman contradict the president regarding vaccines yesterday?
“President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order that banned training sessions covering Critical Race Theory. The order went into effect right away.
However, the CDC ( Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) decided to resist and move forward with planned struggle sessions for its employees. The 13-week series is called Naming, Measuring, and Addressing the Impacts of Racism on the Health and Well-Being of the Nation and the World. I have obtained the internal emails (in white) and an APHA presentation by the series instructor that follows same structure (in blue). — Christopher F. Rufo
Apparently, the program’s end goal was to create racialist evangelists rather than highly trained public health professionals. The final session teaches CDC employees how to become activists. They will be encouraged to join an Anti-Racism Collaborative with eight Collective Action Teams, focused on communications, making scientific publications anti-racist, and influencing “policy and legislation.” — Christopher F. Rufo
Tuesday the White House officially canceled this insanity!” The White House on Tuesday said it’s canceling a training course at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that appeared to flout President Trump’s recent ban on programs that use critical race theory.
“Glad to report, per @POTUS’s directive, this training is being cancelled immediately,” White House budget director Russ Vought wrote on Twitter.
https://legalinsurrection.com/2020/09/cdc-continuing-its-critical-race-theory-training-despite-trump-banning-it/
God Bless America!
Incredibly important that the Left’s assault on the Founding and American exceptionalism be smashed. We cannot allow the Left’s racialism to continue its destructive march.
I can remember being taught American history during my public education throughout the ’50s and ’60s.
Now, our children need their president to do the same. God bless this man!!!
Gunner,
IIRC History was started in 5th grade, culminating with a 100 question US Constitution, Government test. Could not proceed to High unless you passed it.
In High School usually Junior year you had to take US history with the US Constitution/ Government 100 question test being 40% of the grade.
Have no idea what the Civics criteria is today.😐
Social Justice.
I went to a Catholic high school in a suburb south of Chicago in 1970. We had mass every morning and had religion class several times a week at least IIRC.
Now the school has gotten rid of religion, and has Social Justice curriculum.
Sickens me what these Marxists have done to schools.
I went to 15 different schools around the US and overseas. Each state has its own state history. (Pennsylvania and Louisiana are both incredibly interesting separately. Colorado, eh, less so.) Lots and lots of US history. All hodgepodge. Kind of like the Bible. Bits and pieces. But then for college CLEP, two semesters worth, American history part I & II. One textbook for two classes. Read the whole thing in a few nights and was blown away how interesting American history is from beginning to present. Just like the Bible. It all knits together. It made me proud to be part of it. Aced the two tests. Much MUCH easier than the verisimilitudes. A whole year worth of history credit right there for only $22.00 each.
The 13 original genders, and the 57 current genders.
My Senior year in high school happened in the Fall of 1975 and Winter/Spring of 1976.
For some unfathomable ( 🙂 ) reason, the study of our Nation’s founding was given special emphasis during our civics/American History class.
Wow! This Is What Laying Down The Gauntlet And Taking Back America Is Supposed To Look Like. FANTASTIC…….
God Bless President Trump. Caesar Rodney will be given a place of honor. Coon’s Goons had it removed, now Our History returns to it’s rightful place. Lauren Witzke for U.S. Senator from Delaware. Turn DE RED!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
1776 baby!
Fist pumping and cheering in my living room. Good thing my neighbors are all patriots and on the Trump train or they’d be calling for a well check on me..
We’re listening in the car. When POTUS called out the anti American crap they push on our kids as CHILD ABUSE we shouted yes in unison. My husband pounded the steering wheel for emphasis (something he wouldn’t do normally). We’re celebrating America and our VSGPOTUS!
It really is child abuse telling children they are “bad” because of the color of their skin, something they realize they cannot control.
Sick.
yeah, imagine all the little 7-year-old white girls going home from school in tears after being badgered about their so-called ‘white privilege’
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think having all these kids wear masks in school.constitutes child abuse as well.
Pisses.me.off
Man o Man it feels good, doesn’t it?
Yes it does!
1776 Commission and Patriotic education so children will grow up loving this country. How absolutely wonderful but also what a shame that this had to be done.
LikeLiked by 4 people
President Trump is dismantling leftist influence everywhere. This was a direct shot at the widespread academic fraud that exists beyond the 1619 Project and Critical Race “Theory” practitioners. Guaranteed we’ll see much more of the content of this speech between now and Nov 3rd.
LikeLiked by 5 people
hadn’t even thought about that
I was just excitedly anticipating a clip being posted to we can replay it many times
didn’t even stop to think that this same content will now become a part of his live rallies speeches
… meaning the entire Left will get many and repeated chances to blow their stacks about it from here on, even if they didn’t catch this speech
ho boy! this is gonna be great! (in best excited Flounder voice)
guess what’ll be the topic on the Sunday talking-head news shows?
I can hear Chrissy Wallace fulminating about it now!
… well, I could if I actually ever watched Wallace
… I’ve got a policy about him, you understand – something to do with a channel changer
yay Mr President !!!
Can’t wait till he mentions this at the rally tonight. The crowd is gonna ROAR!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Long overdue. Thank you President Trump. “Brick by brick…”
I would love to here The Donald say Chris Wray you’re Fired. What purpose does the guy serve at this time in the administration? One month to go is a great time to give him his xerox box and take his security pass. The only people that would be mad is Mitch and his band of spineless republicans.
LikeLiked by 2 people
joseywalesandtenbearsbarandgrill,
Card carrying UniParty members?🤔🤔
Josey, a bit off topic, but I totally agree. NoWray’s message to the committee yesterday and today has finished him. He maybe fired 4 Nov if he lasts that long.
Best President EVER!!
We are very blessed as a country!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
yep
Now THERE’S a warrior for ya
WOW so Impressive – He is fearless in his righteous beliefs , we are so fortunate to have him as the leader of the Country
LikeLiked by 4 people
He framed it perfectly.
Almost as perfect as the Ukrainian call.
Aristotle warned 2500 years ago that if you didn’t “educate citizens in the spirit/virtue of your constitution” that it’d fall.
It’s such a big “duh” thing in my mind.
If you raise kids to hate their county/constitution, you’re gonna lose your country.
It’s why terrorists like Bill Ayers turned their attention away from bombs and toward education curriculum.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bingo.
Love it, liberal heads exploding in 5, 4, 3, 2, 1!!!
President Trump has taken on a gargantuan task in fighting for our history and culture. The cesspool of Marxism dominating the universities will take at least one generation to tilt back to truth and reason. The postwar Conservative Intellectual Movement was founded in the early 50s with giants like Russell Kirk and Richard Weaver to combat the Left within the universities. Unfortunately by 1968 that movement had begun to sputter out. For the past 40 years the conservative movement has failed to confront the Left and has retreated almost completely from academia. Our public life has been degraded and polluted without opposition.
This is THE fight for our survival if you think about it..
LikeLiked by 2 people
repsort – you are absolutely correct! We have allowed an influx of millions of people over the last 50 years who despise everything this country has always stood for and who have NO desire to learn our history or become part of the fabric that once made our nation great! They, and the globalists who brought them here, are determined to destroy our freedom so that they can then profit off of our “captivity”!
Speaking of learning from the past. This is on the same subjects. I posted it on the Presidential thread this AM. I run across gems like this all the time. I tho’t this one was exceptionally good.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/09/17/september-17th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1337/comment-page-2/#comment-8784903
And when the left tries to counter this, they’ll end up looking more unAmerican than usual. How is “No, no it’s wrong to teach your child that America is GOOD!” gonna look to the normal Americans. Even normal Democrats. Because that’s what it’s down to…good vs. evil….abnormal vs. normal.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I would like a complete report from Betsy DeVos on all of the manipulative, abusive things that are being taught in our schools and what she has done to put an end to them.
Whoever is in charge of funding for colleges had better start preparing their reports too. Companies supporting these Marxists should get no funding either If they can blow it on anti-American propaganda they don’t need zilch from us.
LikeLiked by 2 people
University professors want to “teach” via remote Zoom classes and still get their overpaid wages for sitting in their little ivory covered mansions in the suburbs around the various colleges. Defund higher education and let them pay their own way. May the smaller indoctrination centers and community colleges rise or fall on their own.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And to think these idiots had the nerve to call out TRUMP University. Most of their overpriced degrees and diplomas aren’t worth the paper they are printed on.
Was passing through to praise the President and speak to how much I used to like visiting the National Archive (it has been a while), but you and TwoLaine (tip of the hat) caught me with your dialogue.
Our university system has become a pathetic disgrace. Logic and reason are no longer tutored in a manner that permits a person to grow their own knowledge and make their way into adulthood with a balanced understanding or the world as it pertains to them. The whole discovery and contemplated process has been crushed through intimidation and indoctrination.
For a good portion of our collegiate history, we followed an Anglican model of reason and even the total term to complete the Baccalaureate degree (which is 3 years in the U.K.). As changes occurred to our education system, beginning as far back as the early 20th century, a “catch-up” year (basically a repeat of high school designed to homogenize everyone in their base knowledge) was added to many of the schools that independently had no such thing, and a new business model was discovered.
Fast forward to post World War II and colleges / universities begin a complete radicalization of curriculum. It is not longer about your own growth (the student), but rather what I (the professor) tell you to think and whether you can go out into the world and restate my position. This process was bad enough in the end of the 20th century, but seems to have gone on steroids since the year 2000.
Also, we once had a series of, private, Junior Colleges in our nation that were quite good at delivering a classic education and open possibilities to a student who may have just wanted a little further education, before beginning a business or career in some form of industry. The four year colleges and universities, as well as the corporate world at large (especially the banks), were complicit in mostly killing this system. It is a real shame.
As for Secretary DeVos, I would not expect that she will be able to assist any of us right now. She has had a rough time in a department that should have died during the Reagan administration. My guess is that she will move out during the second term and return to private life.
As for one institution that I do think is still special in our nation, I would point this one out:
https://www.williamson.edu/
Never been there personally, but have heard very good things.
My son’s school sent me a solicitation to give to their “Parents Of” fund. Just consider last spring, this summer and this fall with the virtual instruction my donation. No. Hell no.
American history?
I thought the Democrats canceled all
that. Except for the part about slavery and the part about how Trump collided with the Russians … or maybe it was the Romulans … to steal Queen Hillary’s landslide victory away from her.
PDJT understands, it is ideas that will either save or destroy our republic.
Could someone lease send me an address to send a complaint to, should I send it to the President?
Oh yeah!
It was a wonderful speech, given in a very special location (have been there quite a bit in the past).
This was great! My sons 1st grade teacher even mentioned that it’s constitution day to the kids, I’m in Los Angeles, pleasantly shocked.
Leticia James didn’t learn a think from Mike Nifong.
She will be disbarred.
What a moron.
https://apnews.com/96368985d8b700acf33aabac8c16ee69
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mike_Nifong
