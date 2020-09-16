September 16th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1336

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
It was an ambush… But the President did well under the circumstances…
Yes, it was an ambush.
President Trump ambushed George Stephanopoulos.
I have never seen so many desperate attempts at commercial breaks!
Proposed descriptive term: “Trump-Jitsu”.
Too much?
Ha! Trump-Fu Fighting?! Too much!
Can we take ALL the historical founding documents and monuments and everything else and move it inland somewhere in the middle of the country so those of us who actually love this country can protect and enjoy them ?
Sleepy Joe can’t even handle a single question from a friendly reporter without using a teleprompter. Does anyone really think he could handle a town hall meeting at this point. I’m beginning to believe there will be no debates between President Trump and Hidin Biden! The Democrats can’t take the chance of having a mentally deteriorating Biden get chewed up big time by the president. There is no way Biden can stand at a podium for ninety minutes and debate a master debater in President Trump. I can’t wait to hear the excuses the Biden campaign and the media will make when the presidential debates are called off
Right??!! I keep thinking the same, no way Sleepy Joe can debate President Trump without torpedoing their entire campaign.
I suspect Sleepy Joe will come down with The Rona and be unable to debate. The 2 or 3 weeks of quarantine and several more for recovery will keep him off the debate stage and the campaign trail until election day.
Joe Hiden was in Tampa today as he was getting off the plane Joe was waving hello … to no one there the airport was empty of fans
But the good news is Joe Hiden got a very warm welcome from Trump supporters as Joe drove down the street to his destination
He wore an earpiece, removed it when he puttered away, off stage
Very frail
If he doesn’t fall & break something, I will be surprised he made it to Election Day.
This is a set-up. Georgie is debating President Trump for Dumb Biden.
Georgie is absolutely despicable and cuts President Trump off.
Georgie lied. These questions were from ABC and some of the people reading them looks like they’re members of Antifa/BLM. You can see the hate in their eyes and body language shows it, too..
At one point, George interrupted and mentioned Mattis, Kelly, and Bolton and said one or other other of them called President Trump dangerous and unfit to be President. President Trump handled it masterfully, perhaps the best of the evening, but it really showed George’s “gotcha” mentality, going at the President full throttle..
yes the questioners were hand picked …were not the most intelligent but people most likely with grievances …like the Black man who questioned whether Black people even knew an America,that was even great. I could pick that a part till the cows come home but President Trump missed an opportunity to ask him why they didn’t vote in Republicans instead of Dems for local govt.
Good! More documented evidence for future generations to watch, and learn a true patriotic President fighting to win an election. Its been bad, what they’ve done to him, but its all documented. This is how President Trump secures the future. Americas enemies have outed themselves from the shadows. Infiltration has been laid bare for all to see, which will be studied and taught to future generation’s. This could well be the end for Americas domestic enemies.
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
* * * * * A Vote for Trump is a Vote for Freedom and no tyranny.* * * * *
Count-Down Time! — 48 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
Tomorrow is Trump Peaceful Protest in Mosinee,WI, on Thurs, Sept 17th at 6pm ET
2 more day to Trump Peaceful Protest in Bemidji, MN on Fri, Sept 18th at 4pm ET
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “He has remembered his love and his faithfulness to Israel;
all the ends of the earth have seen the salvation of our God.” 🌟–-Psalm 98:3
***Praises***
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump & MAGA Team Today
✅ Pres. Trump & MAGA Team are safely back in WH after a TownHall in PA
🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟
✅ HISTORICAL MOMENT IN HISTORY: President Trump ushered in a dawn of the New Middle East ….Abraham Accords Peace Treaty has been signed among three nations….Israel, UAE, Bahrain.
✅ Praise The Lord!
✅ Wind of Change
✅ Circle of Peace
✅ Peace Unto You, Shalom
✅ Blessing of Peace
✅ Prosperity & Peace
✅ Psalm 29:11 The Lord gives strength to his people;
the Lord blesses his people with peace.
🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟
✅ The Best President Ever!!!
✅ Thank You, Lord, for Sundance.. and for his Mission
✅ USA Strong — Live your Best Life — God Bless America!
🙏 America’s Arrow Prayers:
— Continuing 24/7 protection for President Trump, MAGA Team & WH/grounds
— for safe traveling for Pres. Trump & MAGA Team as they go to Capitol Hill Club for a event (Dep WH 6:50pm—Speak 7pm ***Arr back at WH 8pm)
— for those in the path of Hurricane/Storm Sally
— for extra layer of protection for our nation’s LEOs and healing for those who got hurt.
— for Calif, Oregon, and Wash. fires.-.
— all arsonists, in CA, OR, WA get caught and get harsh sentences for ruining lives, attempted murders and murders–
— Biden/Harris & all Dems to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble.. then diminish…. pouf…. poof…..
— Fake Media to fumble, jumble, mumble all their words
— “No” to vote-by-mail/mail-in ballots & ballot harvesting-We need Voter ID
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Violent Mobs to fumble, tumble, stumble then crumble
— for protection for all Fed Agents & their eyes, as they surge into cities under attack
— for protection of all buildings-landmarks-National Mall
— For Our Citizens & our Country’s safety against domestic terrorism/violent mobs
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders,,,321 of 450-500 is completed
— For protection/healing for American children/youth like James Younger– Remember…Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Dawn of a New Middle East ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”Today the world sees that they are choosing cooperation over conflict, friendship over enmity, prosperity over poverty, and hope over despair. They are choosing a future in which Arabs and Israelis…Muslims, Jews and Christians can live together, pray together and dream together, side by side, in harmony, community and peace..”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
———————————
🙏 “The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday, September 16, 2020 — 👌
—————–
🦅 “Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
(I will only post this tonight, Love you all!)
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Beautiful peace deal today! What a perfect moment in history! “Peace is the prize,” says President Trump! He has been known so far as the President who made our economy soar. Now he’ll also be remembered for his skills as a deal maker ushering in a new era of peace and prosperity.
In memory of Charlie Daniels, from one of his prayers on twitter.
Lord, it seems most of the media is bent on scaring us, our politicians on dominating us.and our experts on confusing us.
Lord help us to keep our eyes on the Author and Finisher of our faith, the Way, the Truth and the Life.. Amen.
Praying and Amen to all the above !
Amen! And thank you for relaying Charlie’s prayer!
Amen
***Today’s Fisher Industries / Border Wall posts***
— Fisher’s Federal and private projects, their methods of construction, and overall wall progress in general… including border wall content from other wall contractors.
— (Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/09/15/september-15th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1335/comment-page-1/#comment-8775587)
[The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.]
– – – – –
Monday night update – 9/14/20 – (See link above.)
— Chief Rodney Scott tweet w/ Border Wall System update: 321 miles completed.
— USBP Chief Roy D. Villareal tweet about wall progress in Tuscon Sector.
— 2 border wall photo
– – – – –
Tuesday night update – 9/15/20
— Tweets w/ 2 videos showing border wall progress.
— 3 photos from above videos.
— 1 photo of border wall 5 miles east of Douglas, Arizona.
– – – – –
***Praises***
✅ (9/7/20)… Border Wall System Update: 321 miles completed.
(Update tends to lag by a few days.)
✅ (8/18/20)… General Semonite reported that contractors are currently building over 2 miles of wall per day and that they are currently funded for 733 miles of wall.
• This years goal: 450 miles.
• Total goal for full operational control of southern border: ~1,100 miles… some of which will be secondary barrier.
– – – – –
✅ 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
✅ 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to the Fisher industries wall project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
✅ 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
✅ 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
✅ 🧱 (Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
✅ 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded.
• (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
✅ (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.”
✅ 🧱 (8/3/20)… Fisher Industries was awarded a $289.5M contract to build ~17 miles of contiguous new border wall in Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas.
✅ … With the above contract, Fisher probably has at least 112 miles of border wall contract(s), 90 miles of which have been reported on.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
— for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on Fisher’s Federal contracts, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
— for the safety of other wall contractors and those involved in building the wall.
— that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project(s), they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. As early photos taken on March 24 reveal, this process has been going on for at least 5 months. My guess is that Fisher has already scaled up to 1 mile per day, assuming they had enough projects to justify the increase in equipment/manpower required for that output. I’m still waiting to for news to confirm this though.)
— that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
✅ (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office.
— for Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, differences of opinion on potential deflection of water off the wall during flood events, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(September 10)… Hearing summary…
• At the request of both sides, the lawsuit could go to trial September 2021.
• “Judge Crane said he would hold one final status conference on the case prior to Christmas to determine whether the case will be scheduled for trial.”
— for Fisher crews at Project 2 as they continue to fill/fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass (hydroseed), applying rip-rap (rubble) or concrete where necessary; or applying fabric that binds the soil or rocks until the erosion control grass is established.
— for Fisher crews as they (1) regrade and repack soil, and then (2) lay down a road made of rock (between 1 & 3 inches large) 10 feet wide from edge of the concrete foundation, toward the river.
— that Fisher would be able to come up with affordable, scalable, innovative solutions to greatly shorten the landscape establishment period, provide some initial protection against erosion during the establishment period, and strengthen the long-term stability(resistance to erosion) for all types of riverbank soil & grades/slopes which may be encountered so that the landscape can handle the stronger hurricanes/floods which may arrive in the future
— that Project 2 will eventually benefit the natural habitat; perhaps with the formation of its own riparian zone to prevent erosion at the river’s edge and benefit local flora/fauna… but without preventing operational access & visibility in CBP’s enforcement zone.
— for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army/USACE, National Guard and all involved in Fisher Industries’ private or federal projects (& other wall contractors)
— that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Edit to “open-borders” tweet below:
“The Trump administration has provided border security for the American people, preventing drugs, human trafficking, and disease from crossing the border.”
There, I fixed it for you “FollowTheJohn.” … and thanks for the progress update video.
***I love the smell of diesel in the morning… smells like… victory.***
LikeLiked by 4 people
Edit to “open-borders” tweet below:
“And the rapid progress in wall construction is PHENOMENAL too! I am documenting it right now in Arizona, Texas, New Mexico, and California. MAGA!”
There, I fixed it for you “FollowTheJohn.” … and thanks for the progress update video.
This guy FollowTheJohn should have seen the destruction caused by the millions of illegal aliens as they trampled the country side on their way north Stillwater.
They left millions of pounds of trash in our beautiful southern desert that had to be removed by taxpayer paid workers.
The trash included items like dirty diapers and other filthy things that caused more damage to the environment that our beautiful wall ever will.
My guess is “FollowTheJohn” has seen them but his ideology doesn’t allow him to admit it. But he has a lot of good wall videos I plan on posting in the future. Too bad I don’t have a way of only posting his videos w/o the tweets.
If elected Joe Biden is guaranteed not to take down the border wall. He needs it to keep us here!
Photo 1 through 3 are from above video…
Photos of locations highlighted in above videos.
1:
2:
3:
4: Border wall 5 miles east of Douglas, Arizona.
Praying and Praising !
Thanks for the amazing photos Stillwater !
Glad you like them BetsyRossRocked ~ 🙂
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
My Apologies, Mr. President
https://amgreatness.com/2020/09/15/my-apologies-mr-president/
A suburban mom reflects on her 2016 vote and vows to do better in 2020
President Trump has made me very aware of my inner wuss—the coward made strong by her own judgments of moral superiority.
My apologies, Mr. President. I misjudged you and grossly underestimated you. It is my judgy mouth that needs to be corrected this time—for criticisms I have made superficially and at no personal cost to me, from the comfy spectator chair on the sidelines of the war raging on this great American battlefield.
This gives me chills to read. There are many, many people who – very foolishly- made the same choice as this woman back in ’16.
I spoke personally to another one today who has “seen the light”.
Pray there are MANY out there like this woman and my friend.
According to the Canadian Fire Service there are a total of five uncontrolled fires in Canada at present of which two are in British Columbia. The fires are described as follows:
Priority fires:
British Columbia: 2020-N21257 currently listed as out of control at an estimated 7,937 hectares. Approximately 25 kilometres southwest of canal flats
2020-N51250 currently listed as out of control at an estimated 539 hectares. Approximately 3.5 km northwest of Hwy 6 and about 30 km north of Castlegar.
So, the entire Western United States is on fire but the fires virtually stop at the 49th Parallel. Why? Does climate change have a problem with Canadian Customs?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
When?
Hey, let’s make it happen!
If Barr/Durham doesn’t deliver, I say we all descend on Housley’s vineyard and stomp on his grapes. If you know what I mean.
Ahh so tick tock but not just yet.
I have heard that bull crap to many times.
Just stop, Adam.
Democrats are now *openly* pro-War and pro- child trafficking, among other disgusting things.
It is what it is. Dem Party must be destroyed.
#DemExit used to be all full of people who are leaving the Dems to vote Repub. Now it is chock a block full of people leaving the Dems to vote Green. I’m sure a LOT of them live in Blue States. Just one more reason Trump could win the solid blue states.
TL;DR Peace Shmeace
Beverly Hills Trump March! uuuuge!!!
If you need a lift, this vid. will definitely do it!
I.Love.Americans.!!!!!
Peaceful Patriotism.
Couldn’t help but notice a distinct lack of buildings engulfed in flames.
New meaning to peaceful protest.
Thank You, Sundance! for all you do! You do an outstanding job! keeping this site going. Don’t know what we would do without it! God bless~
John Bolton’s mustache just exploded all over his Risk board game.
OMG! RIsk played non-stop by Bolton = the ultimate doctorate in international relations. How many ways does this speak to our diplomatic policy over decades …little Hollywood-designed men contemplating the world disasters in smoke-filled rooms, drinking brandy out of crystal snifters and speaking in the accented tongues of Ivy Towers while never seeing a speck of sand on their three-piece suits?
Empire-building at its extreme.
Speaking of “cuties”… I made one for my own enjoyment…
Probably inadvertently copied the idea from somebody out there on the World Wide Web… ‘cuz that’s what I do. But I give myself a “9/10 would meme again” anyway.
Father ,we thank you that your hand is upon our president mightily,we cover him with the precious shed blood of Jesus Christ,and decree and declare Zachariah 2;5 over him and his family..Let the fire of your glory surround them and that no witchcraft,no voodoo,no hex,no vex,no curse no power,no principality and no demon in hell shall prosper against them.Father we ask that you dispatch legions of your warring angelic hosts to destroy every plot and plan of the enemy.Father let your anointing rest strongly upon him at all times and our nation is brought totally back to you.Father ,we praise you,we glorify you in the name above all names ,Jesus Christ,King of Kings,Lord of Lords and soon to return Messiah,Amen.
Revolver article on the coup:
https://www.revolver.news/2020/09/democrats-military-coup/
Coup leader named:
https://www.revolver.news/2020/09/meet-norm-eisen-legal-hatchet-man-and-central-operative-in-the-color-revolution-against-president-trump/
Anyone thinking Biden-Harris ticket will flip to Harris-Biden ticket right before the first debate? And take Harris would do the debate?
Definitely what they are trying to do on the sly –
“They can’t exactly officially switch them out, but they can rhetorically.”
This is probably right. Sort of a wink-wink-know-what-I-mean kinda thing. The other way is too complicated. Question is: will wink-wink cause the Harris haters to really jump ship? Assuming they’re paying attention, of course.
No comment.
Looks like his last Tweet was September 16th @12:17AM ET.
Hawley questions Google on Anti-Trust
Concerns pt 1
Hawley/Google pt 2
Tom Cotton bill proposal to revoke China’s ‘most favored nation’s status
EXCLUSIVE: ‘Look at this body man.’ Listen to Michael Cohen laugh while his friend drools over his teen daughter Samantha and tries to guess size of her breasts, prompting Trump’s ex lawyer to whip out her Victoria’s Secret modeling photos
Wednesday, Sep 16th 2020 1AM
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8735155/Michael-Cohen-heard-laughing-friend-tries-guess-daughter-Samanthas-breast-size.html
Trump call-in to Fox & Friends
(Full 43 minutes)
Jessica (Fletcher) O’Donnell@heckyessica
9h
Because twitter limits videos to 2:20, many people are missing the 7ish minutes of the officers talking to the man, asking him to get out of his car while he ignores orders and calls his friend.
The officers were incredibly patient.
(the longer video is on her twitter thread -nwtex)
Jessica (Fletcher) O’Donnell@heckyessica
7h
i don’t typically but this makes me want a public execution —
September 14th 2020
Tulsa Police held a news conference on Monday to release information about the video showing the shootings of two Tulsa Police officers from a few months ago.
…highlighted key points of interest including the moment the weapon appears to have been produced.
The chairman of the Fraternal Order of Police said I have to watch a lot of body camera footage as part of my job. I can only think of two times in my life – upon the death of family members – when I wept like I did watching the conclusion of this video. It is terrible.
News report – also further down the page is a 24 minute presser with Chief Franklin. You can see his heart is heavy. Sad.
Officers asked the killer to step out of vehicle 40 times!
https://www.news9.com/story/5f5f468ca6b57d2d4d62a8b7/body-cam-video-to-be-released-in-case-of-suspect-accused-of-shooting-tulsa-officers
