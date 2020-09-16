Hurricane Sally Moves Inland – 80mph Winds w/ Massive Rainfall Over FL Panhandle and Alabama

Hurricane Sally moved over the coast near Mobile Alabama as a category two storm and continues to slowly move inland today. According to the National Hurricane Center the storm still holds strong hurricane force winds around 80mph as it brings massive rainfall into the region. Severe flooding is the primary concern as Sally moves inland.

Sally remains a very dangerous storm as she travels NE through Florida, Alabama and into Georgia. Widespread power outages are a predictable concern across the region.

At 1000 AM CDT (1500 UTC), the center of Hurricane Sally was located by NWS Doppler radar and surface observations near latitude 30.6 North, longitude 87.4 West. Sally is moving toward the north-northeast near 5 mph (7 km/h), and a north-northeastward to northeastward motion at a slightly faster forward speed is expected later today and tonight. A faster northeastward motion is forecast Thursday and Thursday night.

On the forecast track, the center of Sally will move across the extreme western Florida panhandle and southeastern Alabama through early Thursday, move over central Georgia on Thursday, and move over South Carolina Thursday night. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 80 mph (130 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional weakening is expected as the center moves farther inland this afternoon and tonight, and Sally is forecast to become a tropical depression by Thursday morning. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km). A wind gust of 82 mph (135 km/h) was recently observed at the Pensacola Naval Air Station, in Pensacola, Florida. A wind gust of 68 mph (110 km/h) was recently reported at the Mobile Downtown Airport, in Mobile, Alabama. (more)

