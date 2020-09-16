Hurricane Sally Moves Inland – 80mph Winds w/ Massive Rainfall Over FL Panhandle and Alabama

Hurricane Sally moved over the coast near Mobile Alabama as a category two storm and continues to slowly move inland today. According to the National Hurricane Center the storm still holds strong hurricane force winds around 80mph as it brings massive rainfall into the region. Severe flooding is the primary concern as Sally moves inland.
Sally remains a very dangerous storm as she travels NE through Florida, Alabama and into Georgia. Widespread power outages are a predictable concern across the region.
At 1000 AM CDT (1500 UTC), the center of Hurricane Sally was located by NWS Doppler radar and surface observations near latitude 30.6 North, longitude 87.4 West. Sally is moving toward the north-northeast near 5 mph (7 km/h), and a north-northeastward to northeastward motion at a slightly faster forward speed is expected later today and tonight. A faster northeastward motion is forecast Thursday and Thursday night.
On the forecast track, the center of Sally will move across the extreme western Florida panhandle and southeastern Alabama through early Thursday, move over central Georgia on Thursday, and move over South Carolina Thursday night.
Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 80 mph (130 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional weakening is expected as the center moves farther inland this afternoon and tonight, and Sally is forecast to become a tropical depression by Thursday morning.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km). A wind gust of 82 mph (135 km/h) was recently observed at the Pensacola Naval Air Station, in Pensacola, Florida. A wind gust of 68 mph (110 km/h) was recently reported at the Mobile Downtown Airport, in Mobile, Alabama. (more)
.
I’m sure hurricanes are President Trump’s fault. /sarc.
Just like I’m a racist because I’m white and an “Enemy of the State.”
/sarc
LikeLike
🙏 Praying for All affected by this Disaster 🙏
Please Follow Your Local Instructions .
We Need You All Here 😊 GodSpeed
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am told Orange beach got it bad. Tons of rain. FloraBama under water.
LikeLike
Another hit on the conservative voting block of the panhandle just in time for the Presidential election.
LikeLike
Praying for everyone there as well.
Is it not enough that with our nation in a struggle, that our friends and neighbors in the south have to experience such an event? Certainly, I know the Lord will keep and protect them.
Makes me think that it would be mighty mature if the “peaceful protestors”, the Democratic party and all who really are so upset, could just pause for a moment and lend a good thought / prayer, a hand and / or even just stop with the nonsense and feel a little concern for our brethren, perhaps they would find a little common ground, as well as a little more peace in their hearts.
Storms do not care about politics and people perspectives.
LikeLike
I was born in Ft. Walton Beach. Mom just sold my childhood home in Shalimar back in November. I have family in Baldwin County, AL (Just north of Mobile) and many friends in the Ft. Walton area. This is so sad.
My prayers are with all of those in the warned area….may God hold you in the palm of his hand.
Remember the famous Christian painting of the bird with her wings over her biddies while the hurricane rages around her? It reminds me of Psalm 91….
He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty.
I will say of the LORD, He is my refuge and my fortress: my God; in him will I trust.
Surely he shall deliver thee from the snare of the fowler, and from the noisome pestilence.
He shall cover thee with his feathers, and under his wings shalt thou trust: his truth shall be they shield and buckler. . . .
Because thou hast made the LORD, which is my refuge, even the most High, thy habitation. . . .
There shall no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy dwelling.
God be with you all. May he keep you and bless you.
LikeLike
Praying with you all…Amen.
Let us know how your family fare after Savage Sally moves on.
LikeLike
Thank you, Grandma. It means a lot.
LikeLike
Praying for those in the path of Hurricane/Storm Sally….Americans’ hearts are with you all.
Heavenly Father, We lift up those who are in the path of the storm. Be with them so they would not be afraid, whether they are at home or away from home. We ask that you protect them, keep them safe and provide for their every needs before, during and after the storm.
We pray the recovery and cleaning up from the aftermath will be swift.
May the Presence of the Lord watch over you, wherever you are.
In Jesus’ Precious Name, We Pray….Amen.
LikeLike