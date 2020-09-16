Fox News Harris Faulkner and Crew Have Meltdown When Newt Gingrich Accurately Points Out George Soros Funding of Radical District Attorneys…

CTH has previously mentioned the not-so-subtle agenda carried by several FOX news hosts including the generously dissonant Harris Faulkner. However, today the effort to pretend not to know was on full display as the FOX crew awkwardly shut down Newt Gingrich for calling out George Soros. WATCH:

.

It is a demonstrable fact that George Soros has been attempting to manipulate law and order by funding radical left-wing ideologues to run for district attorney offices. St Louis’ Kimberly Gardner is one such example. The selective prosecution, and lack thereof, is a decision leading to increased crime and violence within the communities.

In an era when truth-telling is filtered by politics the background agenda of all news hosts is becoming increasingly clear.

On a related note the Minneapolis city council is shocked at the stunning increases in crime since they defunded their police department and removed $1 million:

(NYPost) Minneapolis City Council members, who just two months ago moved to eliminate the police department, sounded the alarm during a Wednesday meeting about a surge in crime seen by their constituents. Council members pressed police Chief Medaria Arradondo about the uptick in crimes that included daylight carjackings, robberies, assaults, shootings and street racing. “Residents are asking, ‘Where are the police?’” said Council Member Jamal Osman, noting that constituents’ calls to the Minneapolis Police Department have gone unanswered. “That is the only public safety option they have at the moment. MPD. They rely on MPD. And they are saying they are nowhere to be seen. The Minneapolis Police Department’s crime data shows a rise in assaults, robberies and homicides, as well as property crimes and arson, according to Minnesota Public Radio. More people have been killed in the city in the first nine months of 2020 than those slain in all of last year. Arradondo said about 100 officers have left the department or have taken a leave of absence since the start of the year, which is more than double the typical number of officers who either step down from the department or are inactive that year, MPR reported. In July, the council took several steps toward dismantling the city’s police department, including approving an amendment to remove $1 million from the police department and reallocate it toward the health department to hire “violence interrupters” who are intended to defuse potentially violent situations. (read more)