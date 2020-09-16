Fox News Harris Faulkner and Crew Have Meltdown When Newt Gingrich Accurately Points Out George Soros Funding of Radical District Attorneys…

CTH has previously mentioned the not-so-subtle agenda carried by several FOX news hosts including the generously dissonant Harris Faulkner. However, today the effort to pretend not to know was on full display as the FOX crew awkwardly shut down Newt Gingrich for calling out George Soros. WATCH:
.
It is a demonstrable fact that George Soros has been attempting to manipulate law and order by funding radical left-wing ideologues to run for district attorney offices. St Louis’ Kimberly Gardner is one such example. The selective prosecution, and lack thereof, is a decision leading to increased crime and violence within the communities.
In an era when truth-telling is filtered by politics the background agenda of all news hosts is becoming increasingly clear.
On a related note the Minneapolis city council is shocked at the stunning increases in crime since they defunded their police department and removed $1 million:
(NYPost) Minneapolis City Council members, who just two months ago moved to eliminate the police department, sounded the alarm during a Wednesday meeting about a surge in crime seen by their constituents.
Council members pressed police Chief Medaria Arradondo about the uptick in crimes that included daylight carjackings, robberies, assaults, shootings and street racing.
“Residents are asking, ‘Where are the police?’” said Council Member Jamal Osman, noting that constituents’ calls to the Minneapolis Police Department have gone unanswered. “That is the only public safety option they have at the moment. MPD. They rely on MPD. And they are saying they are nowhere to be seen.
The Minneapolis Police Department’s crime data shows a rise in assaults, robberies and homicides, as well as property crimes and arson, according to Minnesota Public Radio. More people have been killed in the city in the first nine months of 2020 than those slain in all of last year.
Arradondo said about 100 officers have left the department or have taken a leave of absence since the start of the year, which is more than double the typical number of officers who either step down from the department or are inactive that year, MPR reported.
In July, the council took several steps toward dismantling the city’s police department, including approving an amendment to remove $1 million from the police department and reallocate it toward the health department to hire “violence interrupters” who are intended to defuse potentially violent situations. (read more)
Too bad we couldn’t have a Trump/Gingrich ticket …
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s official: Fox News sucks.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Wait until they see what Chesa Boudin has in store for San Francisco. They think it’s orange now.
LikeLike
Yes…more and more Fox is becoming a channel I cannot watch..except for 3 evening shows that “tell it like it is!” Hope they don’t get cut!
LikeLiked by 2 people
That was clear many years ago. With the exception of a few hosts, Fox is every bit as leftist as the other MSM media. Never forget that the Murdochs, who owned Fox at the time, supported Hillary and Jeb for the 2016 election. Rupert supported Jeb first, and when he dropped out of the race he switched to Hillary. His sons supported Hillary from day one. If people hadn’t figured out by then that Fox was not conservative (and they should have figured it out years before), that should have been enough to make it clear what they are.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Direct from FOX NEWS:
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/da-soros-justice
LikeLiked by 7 people
Good find!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Note: the authors name is Ron Blitzer. – Jeez, and he works at Fox?
LikeLike
Next time Gingrich is on Fox News he should cite their own article when discussing Soros funding the DAs. Then have fun watching the hosts try to shut him down in the face of their own reporting. lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
And why cannot Soros be “brought into this” discussion? FNC got a new moneybags?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Good question!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Billionaire Backers of the ‘Insurrection’
https://amgreatness.com/2020/09/14/the-billionaire-backers-of-the-insurrection/
….James and Kathryn Murdoch: The son and daughter-in-law of Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch are spending lots of money to separate themselves from the family’s conservative legacy. James resigned from the company’s board in July over disputes with the cable news channel’s “editorial content.”
The Murdochs, worth a reported $2 billion, are donors to Kristol’s Republicans for the Rule of Law and another Kristol-operated group, Defending Democracy Together, which is spending tens of millions on advertisements in swing states featuring purported Republicans planning to vote for Joe Biden. (The Murdochs also support the former vice president.)
Defending Democracy Together publishes The Bulwark, an online magazine that replaced Kristol’s now-defunct Weekly Standard. The blog houses a number of NeverTrumper editors and writers including Charles Sykes and Mona Charen. The Bulwark, like other NeverTrump organs, is pushing the idea that the president, not the Democrats or Joe Biden, won’t accept the results of the election. (Omidyar also supports Defending Democracy Together.)…
LikeLike
Pennsylvania’s blue-collar voters see danger — and back Trump… Ingraham: Billionaires and Bolsheviks for Biden!
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/pennsylvanias-blue-collar-voters-see-danger-and-back-trump-ingraham-billionaires-and-bolsheviks-for-biden/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh really Marie Barf.
LikeLiked by 7 people
pays them…..and the stand down police departments and the rioters. It’s Kabuki astro turf theater at its finest.
LikeLiked by 1 person
then she was blushing
was someone talking really loud into Marie’s ear or was that her phone vibrating madly with text messages?
LikeLiked by 1 person
George Soreass should have been arrested decades ago for all the crimes he has committed and just think our IRS pukes our tax exempt status to ALL of his NGOs and foundations who continue to transform this country.
He would be completely broke if he had spent his own money over they years and he survives off of our tax dollars thanks to many President’s.
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2018/02/10/professor-claims-soros-missionaries-bragged-toppling-governments-europe-africa-middle-east-private-gathering/
LikeLiked by 9 people
It’s all a game to him. Soros wants to destroy this country just to see if he can do it. It would be his greatest achievement. He is evil incarnate.
LikeLiked by 17 people
100% agree. I’ve read interviews and this is just an exercise to him – a game – to see if he can do it. Because “If I didn’t do it someone else would.” This is a very evil man.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I liken him to a Bond villain.
LikeLike
Why is he even allowed to be here in the US??? Other countries have banned him…why can’t we? He doesn’t want to obey our laws…contribute constructively to our country…he doesn’t belong here!
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2018/02/10/professor-claims-soros-missionaries-bragged-toppling-governments-europe-africa-middle-east-private-gathering/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Soros tried his game in Hong Kong. Locals realizing what was at stake asked Mainland for assistance. Together they drove him off. Sometime later, he approached and tried it again. Together the Mainland and HK leaders again drove him off. They were smart to dump him. Many in HK suspected he was a factor in the riots there.
It is most unfortunate his fingers have reached into Congress. Otherwise, he would not be so lucky as to evade investigation and more for his seditious acts here.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Insurance company’s advertising $$$ should not go to FOX. They might have to vote with their check books!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mellisa actually said we don’t need to bring George Soreass into this ? Faux News has went full CNN and they’ll never come back from it.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I saw that live today. Imagine the humor later tonight when Tucker Carlson literally said out loud with vehemence “Fox News believes in telling the truth and we will always do so!” I thought, yeah, except when it comes to certain people… Now even more so I’m thinking he’s full of crap, too. Theatre. Ugh.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I saw that live today. Imagine the humor later tonight when Tucker Carlson literally said out loud with vehemence “Fox News believes in telling the truth and we will always do so!” I thought, yeah, except when it comes to certain people… Now even more so I’m thinking he’s full of crap, too. Theatre. Ugh.
LikeLike
Legal DEpt. obviously had warned the “talent” not to intimate anything scurrilous about Soros.
LikeLike
Would need to ask Melissa what she was thinking at the time she made the comment. Ie Why did she not want Soros brought into conversation. Could be she just didn’t want her report to be muddled up by input from Harf.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was Melissa who first challenged Newt about mentioning Soros. Barf then chimed in to echo Melissa. Presumably, Harris was being screamed at from the booth to bail on Newt for mentioning the untouchable Soros. Apparently, Soros either has a secret ownership interest in Fox or the Murdochs are so afraid of him that he has been decreed sacrosanct.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That’s exactly how I heard it. The control room was going ape s*it,
LikeLiked by 1 person
No. That was Marie Harf.
LikeLike
I thought the same. I watched again, sure enough it was Melissa’s voice that said it and barf said she agreed. Took me a coupla times.
LikeLiked by 5 people
No it wasn’t. It was Melissa Francis and Marie then chimed in and agreed with her.
LikeLike
I think it was Marie Harf who said that. She’s pure lefty. Why she is on Faux, I have no idea but it wasn’t Melissa or Harris..
LikeLike
It was Melissa Francis who first said it then Marie agreed.
LikeLike
was that Melissa or Marie?
and was someone already barking at Harris?
did she get her new contract?
LikeLike
It was Melissa Francis who said it then Marie said I agree with Melissa…
LikeLike
Yeah, and so sad! I couldn’t actually believe what I heard Mellisa saying there…thought I had midheard!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was embarrassingly awkward and very revealing. The three Fox harpies figuratively showed their political asses on network TV. It is likely a bonus-worthy performance for them.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Mellisa actually said we don’t need to bring George Soreass into this ? Faux News has went full CNN and they’ll never come back from it.
Also remember the Murdick family is involved with many coup plotters including Alexander downer.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What damn fools.
The real contagion clearly follows Soros’ prosecutorial investments.
It’s a cancer that will destroy the modern society of western civilization.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They must be named and shamed !
George Soros
Norm Eisen
Dr Fauci
Marco Rubio
The others hiding behind the scenes .
LikeLiked by 2 people
For years, every time I say something about George Soros on Breitbart, I get a phone call from someone in India offering me free pain medicine. This happens every single time and never when I don’t mention him. If I mention him three times, I can get up to three phone calls.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Soros pays the rioters to riot, he pays the police to protect the rioters from any citizen who defends
themselves and he pays the DA to let the rioters off and arrest the citizen…and there you have the current political theater conveyor belt of perpetual riot.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Having watched this a couple times, I don’t think it was faulkner, but someone off screen that first interrupted. Harf mentions a name. Fox producer, maybe?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think it was Marie Harf herself who said that. They flipped to her screen at the very end and she is pure lefty nutso..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Marie Barf actually agreed what Ms Francis said.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah….I think you are right there…she appeared at the end …sort of smiling and nodding!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s Melissa Francis
LikeLiked by 1 person
‘I must be doing something right’: Billionaire George Soros faces renewed attacks with defiance
June 9, 2018
-snipped to pieces… as I’m not supposed to post the text from articles… just a link and a sentence telling what the article is about–
The 87-year-old Holocaust survivor, who has poured much of his fortune into promoting liberal values around the globe, is now confronting a wave of nationalist sentiment washing against issues he has championed.
His favored presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, lost to President Trump whose “America First” platform runs counter to the globalism Soros embracesTrump, he said, “is willing to destroy the world.” The European Union…
But rather than recede from public life in his twilight years, Soros has decided to push even harder for his agenda, he told The Washington Post in a rare interview.
He has been accused of being an all-powerful puppet master, a Nazi sympathizer and the person controlling the Democratic Party.
For all the billions of dollars at his disposal, Soros is also being forced to reckon with limits on his political influence in the United States. He acknowledged that he did not see Trump’s election coming.
Soros, who plans to spend at least $15 million in 2018 races has already faced some setbacks this cycle. His bid to replace several district attorneys in California with challengers seeking changes to the criminal justice system was largely unsuccessful in Tuesday’s elections. “We ran into a brick wall in California,” he said
…he does not appear settled on the strategy to defeat him. Soros said he disapproves of a campaign by fellow liberal billionaire Tom Steyer to push to impeach the president, saying he would only support such an effort if Democrats retake Congress this year and gain Republican support.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/i-must-be-doing-something-right-billionaire-george-soros-faces-renewed-attacks-with-defiance/2018/06/09/3ba0e2b0-6825-11e8-9e38-24e693b38637_story.html
LikeLike
I think George is lying about the Brick Wall in California.. He has already captured most of the State. and his funding of Ballot Harvesting in CA turned Orange County blue.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’re calling Soros a holocaust survivor??? He turned in his fellow Jews to get by and declared it was the best part of his life. He was worse than a Nazi – he was a traitor who betrayed his own kind to the Nazis.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Exactly right, margarite. He has been evil his entire life.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“The main obstacle to a stable and just world order is the United States.”—George Soros
http://tapnewswire.com/2012/02/george-soros-real-name-gyorgy-schwartz
LikeLiked by 3 people
‘just” according to who???? “Just according” to Jew who betrayed Jews to the Nazis?
Amazing how many “social justice warriors” will take this man’s money. SPIT
LikeLiked by 3 people
Holy crap! Unbelievable. When will people wake up!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Where have they been since the last election? They certainly weren’t awake…perhaps sound asleep!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am still trying to process what I just saw.
I can’t comment on this just yet. Maybe we’ll hear Gingrich comment later about it.
Pretty stunning, I must say.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Listened to it 3 times. My take :
Melissa Francis was not one of the bad guys. She was righteous about the topic prior to Newt mentioning Soros. After that mention, we heard nothing from her.
The mouthy one was the ever despicable Marie Harf. That was her who kept saying Soros didn’t need to be discussed.
Harris Faulkner is a NeverTrumper. She knew Newt was over target, so let Harf bloviate. Eventually, the producers told her to cut. She was happy to.
Newt was so over target that he should have a new nickname: “Norden” — after the famous WW2 bombsight 🥳
LikeLiked by 5 people
L4 – you are exactly right…I was Harf who said we can’t talk about Soros….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did you hear Marie Barf say she agrees with Ms Francis that George Soreass doesn’t need to be talked about ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
If true…and you might have it right….then Melissa Francis just dropped several levels in my respect.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was Francis first.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No..Melissa is not a “good guy” any more than the rest of them. She has pushed the Charlottesville hoax, gun control, racism hoax etc. if you look at her twitter she is all in on the gender card.
She praises Pelosi for being the most powerful woman in DC and goes after Jim Cramer for calling Pelosi crazy Nancy. She complains he won’t be fired bc he is a while male.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Never looked at her twitter. I only know what I’ve seen of her on TV. And based on that, I’ve liked her.
Would really appreciate it if you could display a couple twitter posts that illustrate your conclusions. I don’t “twitter” 😎
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good grief . . . bye, Melissa
LikeLiked by 1 person
“liking” the fact that you posted this – because I wasn’t looking at Melissa’s Twitter or paying much attention there – always learning here on the Treehouse
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
so, Jim Cramer is on CNBC – what are you, Megyn Kelly’s new agent?
on that unforgettable night of August 6, 2015, in our household, before our very eyes as we watched events unfold on that night of the first Republican debate,
Megyn Kelly’s loveliness vanished – poof – she did it all herself, by her very own little self, Melissa –
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not on Twitter either but you can go read tweets without being on it. Melissa pushed the Charlottesville hoax, gun control, faux racism repeatedly on the air on Fox News.
She is not our friend…none of them are!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“wow . . . just, I don’t know . . . wow”
(that’s a famous quote but I just can’t remember right now who said it)
LikeLike
Barf seconded Melissa’s call to lay off Soros. It’s Melissa’s voice off camera deeming Soros unmentionable first.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Fox News is the Soros whitewash network. It was pathetic before the NFL opening weekend to see Kilmeade and Jesse Waters begging viewers to ignore NFL underwritten, anti American players and just tune in Fox Sports.
LikeLike
Speaking of which,
But what has Steyer been up to lately?
A quiet zealot is a dangerous zealot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the people cannot rely on the police, they have to take matters into their own hands and create their own neighborhood police forces, sometimes called vigilantes or militias.
The vigilantes can attend city counsel meetings and state government meetings as well and let their views be know.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You may want to read the comments on that t witter thread.
Newt’s World Episode 123: The Truth about Soros DA’s
September 12, 2020
ttps://www.gingrich360.com/2020/09/newts-world-episode-123-the-truth-about-soros-das/
LikeLiked by 6 people
⬆️
OOPS. Knocked of the “h” on the link.
https://www.gingrich360.com/2020/09/newts-world-episode-123-the-truth-about-soros-das/
LikeLike
I believe the stunned silence was, at least in part, because Newt mentioning Soros is significant. He knows the score. If he mentions Soros, perhaps something is up. Or perhaps the talking heads couldn’t fathom someone doing so?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would love to hear what was said in their ear pieces. And I would love to know how much cash these people are getting directly from George and his associates. What kinds of trips, homes, offshore accounts? When will the MSM pay for their treason and crimes against America?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly! What was said in their ear pieces!
LikeLike
The French put him where he belongs, in prison; he bribed his way out, settled in the US, protected by swampy agencies. RICO was created then implemented precisely for this set of conditions, then his assets applied to our debt. Soros is as great an enemy as any Axis leader.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Makes me wonder if Paul Ryan isn’t friendly with Soros? Perhaps Soros made a deal with Pierre Delecto and Paul Ryan couldn’t refuse to throw the 2012 election to lay down like a rug? Sure seems like something happen? The deep state is deep especially after recently finding out about Mitt’s Ukraine deals! Wouldn’t surprise me at all!
LikeLiked by 3 people
No. Joe Biden is just a lot smarter than Paul Ryan. Joe ran rings around him, which wasn’t surprising. It was a mismatch.
LikeLike
And I would bet the 2020 version of Joe Biden it’s still smarter than Paul Ryan.
LikeLike
😂😂😂
LikeLike
Rudy talks Soros, BLM, Rico:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Marie Harf = aggressive payback Consensual intimate encounter
LikeLike
We can’t say Marie’s full name around the
house. Our cat hears it, automatically coughs
up a hairball. Godawful mess.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I like Harris – and I’ll give her credit – she didn’t close down Newt. There might have been someone in her ear telling her not to take it anywhere.
Disappointed to see Melissa Harris jump in like that, of course Marie Harf is going to try and shoot that down.
The thing is, if there is a direction to these anchors not to talk about the elephant in the room they should pull rank and find out exactly where that direction is coming from.
It’s just as likely to be middle management – by way of Paul Ryan for instance – than actually one of the Murdochs.
I have never seen any evidence the Murdochs are particularly enamored with George Soros.
I think you’ll find middle management is more likely to be driving this than anyone else.
LikeLike
I doubt that the problem is middle management. This is coming from the top and beyond. From the CCP, from Soros, who is the visible front for the Rothschilds, the Payseurs, the Rockefellers, etc.
This is propaganda intended to overthrow the USA in the short term and implement a one world communist government in the long term.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When Raul Torrez became DA in Albuquerque he dismissed over 30,000 pending cases…. Now his dismissal rate is 67%… So pending cases for burglary, breaking and entering, car theft, on and on were thrown out….People who were wronged had no justice and have none now. It is the wild west….
https://www.petedinelli.com/2019/05/28/district-court-exposes-da-torrez-65-dismissal-mistrial-and-acquittal-rates-mayor-keller-tries-to-bail-out-da-torrez-from-preliminary-hearings/
LikeLike
“On a related note the Minneapolis city council is shocked at the stunning increases in crime since they defunded their police department and removed $1 million”
In my mind I can hear Claude Rains saying, “I’m shocked, shocked…”
LikeLike
Paul Ryan…
LikeLike
We mustn’t forget to mention “The Secretary of State Project” Soros funded in 2010.
https://www.redstate.com/diary/republican_michigander/2010/04/21/dont-let-soros-and-the-secretary-of-state-project-take-over-your-state/
LikeLike