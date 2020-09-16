Fox News Harris Faulkner and Crew Have Meltdown When Newt Gingrich Accurately Points Out George Soros Funding of Radical District Attorneys…

Posted on September 16, 2020 by

CTH has previously mentioned the not-so-subtle agenda carried by several FOX news hosts including the generously dissonant Harris Faulkner. However, today the effort to pretend not to know was on full display as the FOX crew awkwardly shut down Newt Gingrich for calling out George Soros. WATCH:

.

It is a demonstrable fact that George Soros has been attempting to manipulate law and order by funding radical left-wing ideologues to run for district attorney offices. St Louis’ Kimberly Gardner is one such example.  The selective prosecution, and lack thereof, is a decision leading to increased crime and violence within the communities.

In an era when truth-telling is filtered by politics the background agenda of all news hosts is becoming increasingly clear.

On a related note the Minneapolis city council is shocked at the stunning increases in crime since they defunded their police department and removed $1 million:

(NYPost) Minneapolis City Council members, who just two months ago moved to eliminate the police department, sounded the alarm during a Wednesday meeting about a surge in crime seen by their constituents.

Council members pressed police Chief Medaria Arradondo about the uptick in crimes that included daylight carjackings, robberies, assaults, shootings and street racing.

“Residents are asking, ‘Where are the police?’” said Council Member Jamal Osman, noting that constituents’ calls to the Minneapolis Police Department have gone unanswered. “That is the only public safety option they have at the moment. MPD. They rely on MPD. And they are saying they are nowhere to be seen.

The Minneapolis Police Department’s crime data shows a rise in assaults, robberies and homicides, as well as property crimes and arson, according to Minnesota Public Radio. More people have been killed in the city in the first nine months of 2020 than those slain in all of last year.

Arradondo said about 100 officers have left the department or have taken a leave of absence since the start of the year, which is more than double the typical number of officers who either step down from the department or are inactive that year, MPR reported.

In July, the council took several steps toward dismantling the city’s police department, including approving an amendment to remove $1 million from the police department and reallocate it toward the health department to hire “violence interrupters” who are intended to defuse potentially violent situations. (read more)

262 Responses to Fox News Harris Faulkner and Crew Have Meltdown When Newt Gingrich Accurately Points Out George Soros Funding of Radical District Attorneys…

Older Comments
  1. the phoenix says:
    September 16, 2020 at 10:56 pm

    Too bad we couldn’t have a Trump/Gingrich ticket …

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Icarus (@peterwoods36) says:
      September 16, 2020 at 11:17 pm

      It’s official: Fox News sucks.

      Liked by 13 people

      Reply
      • The Demon Slick says:
        September 17, 2020 at 12:50 am

        Wait until they see what Chesa Boudin has in store for San Francisco. They think it’s orange now.

        Like

        Reply
      • paulyho39 says:
        September 17, 2020 at 12:52 am

        Yes…more and more Fox is becoming a channel I cannot watch..except for 3 evening shows that “tell it like it is!” Hope they don’t get cut!

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • Dave Radetsky says:
        September 17, 2020 at 1:07 am

        That was clear many years ago. With the exception of a few hosts, Fox is every bit as leftist as the other MSM media. Never forget that the Murdochs, who owned Fox at the time, supported Hillary and Jeb for the 2016 election. Rupert supported Jeb first, and when he dropped out of the race he switched to Hillary. His sons supported Hillary from day one. If people hadn’t figured out by then that Fox was not conservative (and they should have figured it out years before), that should have been enough to make it clear what they are.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  3. Martin says:
    September 16, 2020 at 10:58 pm

    And why cannot Soros be “brought into this” discussion? FNC got a new moneybags?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • paulyho39 says:
      September 17, 2020 at 12:53 am

      Good question!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • joejoefromsandiego says:
      September 17, 2020 at 1:15 am

      The Billionaire Backers of the ‘Insurrection’
      https://amgreatness.com/2020/09/14/the-billionaire-backers-of-the-insurrection/

      ….James and Kathryn Murdoch: The son and daughter-in-law of Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch are spending lots of money to separate themselves from the family’s conservative legacy. James resigned from the company’s board in July over disputes with the cable news channel’s “editorial content.”

      The Murdochs, worth a reported $2 billion, are donors to Kristol’s Republicans for the Rule of Law and another Kristol-operated group, Defending Democracy Together, which is spending tens of millions on advertisements in swing states featuring purported Republicans planning to vote for Joe Biden. (The Murdochs also support the former vice president.)

      Defending Democracy Together publishes The Bulwark, an online magazine that replaced Kristol’s now-defunct Weekly Standard. The blog houses a number of NeverTrumper editors and writers including Charles Sykes and Mona Charen. The Bulwark, like other NeverTrump organs, is pushing the idea that the president, not the Democrats or Joe Biden, won’t accept the results of the election. (Omidyar also supports Defending Democracy Together.)…

      Like

      Reply
  4. Mark W says:
    September 16, 2020 at 10:59 pm

    Pennsylvania’s blue-collar voters see danger — and back Trump… Ingraham: Billionaires and Bolsheviks for Biden!
    https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/pennsylvanias-blue-collar-voters-see-danger-and-back-trump-ingraham-billionaires-and-bolsheviks-for-biden/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. WeThePeople2016 says:
    September 16, 2020 at 11:00 pm

    Oh really Marie Barf.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. SanJac says:
    September 16, 2020 at 11:01 pm

    George Soreass should have been arrested decades ago for all the crimes he has committed and just think our IRS pukes our tax exempt status to ALL of his NGOs and foundations who continue to transform this country.

    He would be completely broke if he had spent his own money over they years and he survives off of our tax dollars thanks to many President’s.

    https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2018/02/10/professor-claims-soros-missionaries-bragged-toppling-governments-europe-africa-middle-east-private-gathering/

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  7. rpcoastie says:
    September 16, 2020 at 11:04 pm

    Insurance company’s advertising $$$ should not go to FOX. They might have to vote with their check books!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. SanJac says:
    September 16, 2020 at 11:05 pm

    Mellisa actually said we don’t need to bring George Soreass into this ? Faux News has went full CNN and they’ll never come back from it.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  9. dallasdan says:
    September 16, 2020 at 11:05 pm

    That was embarrassingly awkward and very revealing. The three Fox harpies figuratively showed their political asses on network TV. It is likely a bonus-worthy performance for them.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  10. SanJac says:
    September 16, 2020 at 11:06 pm

    Mellisa actually said we don’t need to bring George Soreass into this ? Faux News has went full CNN and they’ll never come back from it.
    Also remember the Murdick family is involved with many coup plotters including Alexander downer.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. Luz Maria Rodriguez says:
    September 16, 2020 at 11:13 pm

    What damn fools.
    The real contagion clearly follows Soros’ prosecutorial investments.
    It’s a cancer that will destroy the modern society of western civilization.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Snellvillebob says:
    September 16, 2020 at 11:16 pm

    For years, every time I say something about George Soros on Breitbart, I get a phone call from someone in India offering me free pain medicine. This happens every single time and never when I don’t mention him. If I mention him three times, I can get up to three phone calls.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. paper doll says:
    September 16, 2020 at 11:17 pm

    Soros pays the rioters to riot, he pays the police to protect the rioters from any citizen who defends
    themselves and he pays the DA to let the rioters off and arrest the citizen…and there you have the current political theater conveyor belt of perpetual riot.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  14. f2000 says:
    September 16, 2020 at 11:19 pm

    Having watched this a couple times, I don’t think it was faulkner, but someone off screen that first interrupted. Harf mentions a name. Fox producer, maybe?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. nwtex says:
    September 16, 2020 at 11:22 pm

    ‘I must be doing something right’: Billionaire George Soros faces renewed attacks with defiance
    June 9, 2018

    -snipped to pieces… as I’m not supposed to post the text from articles… just a link and a sentence telling what the article is about–

    The 87-year-old Holocaust survivor, who has poured much of his fortune into promoting liberal values around the globe, is now confronting a wave of nationalist sentiment washing against issues he has championed.

    His favored presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, lost to President Trump whose “America First” platform runs counter to the globalism Soros embracesTrump, he said, “is willing to destroy the world.” The European Union…

    But rather than recede from public life in his twilight years, Soros has decided to push even harder for his agenda, he told The Washington Post in a rare interview.

    He has been accused of being an all-powerful puppet master, a Nazi sympathizer and the person controlling the Democratic Party.

    For all the billions of dollars at his disposal, Soros is also being forced to reckon with limits on his political influence in the United States. He acknowledged that he did not see Trump’s election coming.

    Soros, who plans to spend at least $15 million in 2018 races has already faced some setbacks this cycle. His bid to replace several district attorneys in California with challengers seeking changes to the criminal justice system was largely unsuccessful in Tuesday’s elections. “We ran into a brick wall in California,” he said

    …he does not appear settled on the strategy to defeat him. Soros said he disapproves of a campaign by fellow liberal billionaire Tom Steyer to push to impeach the president, saying he would only support such an effort if Democrats retake Congress this year and gain Republican support.

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/i-must-be-doing-something-right-billionaire-george-soros-faces-renewed-attacks-with-defiance/2018/06/09/3ba0e2b0-6825-11e8-9e38-24e693b38637_story.html

    Like

    Reply
  16. Tiago says:
    September 16, 2020 at 11:27 pm

    Holy crap! Unbelievable. When will people wake up!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. auntiefran413 says:
    September 16, 2020 at 11:32 pm

    Where have they been since the last election? They certainly weren’t awake…perhaps sound asleep!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. noswamp says:
    September 16, 2020 at 11:37 pm

    I am still trying to process what I just saw.
    I can’t comment on this just yet. Maybe we’ll hear Gingrich comment later about it.

    Pretty stunning, I must say.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. L4grasshopper says:
    September 16, 2020 at 11:42 pm

    Listened to it 3 times. My take :

    Melissa Francis was not one of the bad guys. She was righteous about the topic prior to Newt mentioning Soros. After that mention, we heard nothing from her.

    The mouthy one was the ever despicable Marie Harf. That was her who kept saying Soros didn’t need to be discussed.

    Harris Faulkner is a NeverTrumper. She knew Newt was over target, so let Harf bloviate. Eventually, the producers told her to cut. She was happy to.

    Newt was so over target that he should have a new nickname: “Norden” — after the famous WW2 bombsight 🥳

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  20. snootybaronet says:
    September 16, 2020 at 11:44 pm

    Fox News is the Soros whitewash network. It was pathetic before the NFL opening weekend to see Kilmeade and Jesse Waters begging viewers to ignore NFL underwritten, anti American players and just tune in Fox Sports.

    Like

    Reply
  21. Your Tour Guide says:
    September 16, 2020 at 11:44 pm

    Speaking of which,

    But what has Steyer been up to lately?
    A quiet zealot is a dangerous zealot.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Joemama says:
    September 16, 2020 at 11:46 pm

    If the people cannot rely on the police, they have to take matters into their own hands and create their own neighborhood police forces, sometimes called vigilantes or militias.

    The vigilantes can attend city counsel meetings and state government meetings as well and let their views be know.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. nwtex says:
    September 16, 2020 at 11:48 pm

    You may want to read the comments on that t witter thread.

    Newt’s World Episode 123: The Truth about Soros DA’s
    September 12, 2020
    ttps://www.gingrich360.com/2020/09/newts-world-episode-123-the-truth-about-soros-das/

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  24. paper doll says:
    September 16, 2020 at 11:48 pm

    I believe the stunned silence was, at least in part, because Newt mentioning Soros is significant. He knows the score. If he mentions Soros, perhaps something is up. Or perhaps the talking heads couldn’t fathom someone doing so?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. leavemygunsalone says:
    September 16, 2020 at 11:49 pm

    I would love to hear what was said in their ear pieces. And I would love to know how much cash these people are getting directly from George and his associates. What kinds of trips, homes, offshore accounts? When will the MSM pay for their treason and crimes against America?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  26. Fromseatoshinningsea says:
    September 16, 2020 at 11:53 pm

    The French put him where he belongs, in prison; he bribed his way out, settled in the US, protected by swampy agencies. RICO was created then implemented precisely for this set of conditions, then his assets applied to our debt. Soros is as great an enemy as any Axis leader.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  27. Bubby says:
    September 17, 2020 at 12:02 am

    Makes me wonder if Paul Ryan isn’t friendly with Soros? Perhaps Soros made a deal with Pierre Delecto and Paul Ryan couldn’t refuse to throw the 2012 election to lay down like a rug? Sure seems like something happen? The deep state is deep especially after recently finding out about Mitt’s Ukraine deals! Wouldn’t surprise me at all!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  28. Dee Paul Deje says:
    September 17, 2020 at 12:02 am

    Rudy talks Soros, BLM, Rico:

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. Ackman419 says:
    September 17, 2020 at 12:07 am

    Marie Harf = aggressive payback Consensual intimate encounter

    Like

    Reply
  30. Julian says:
    September 17, 2020 at 12:25 am

    I like Harris – and I’ll give her credit – she didn’t close down Newt. There might have been someone in her ear telling her not to take it anywhere.

    Disappointed to see Melissa Harris jump in like that, of course Marie Harf is going to try and shoot that down.

    The thing is, if there is a direction to these anchors not to talk about the elephant in the room they should pull rank and find out exactly where that direction is coming from.

    It’s just as likely to be middle management – by way of Paul Ryan for instance – than actually one of the Murdochs.

    I have never seen any evidence the Murdochs are particularly enamored with George Soros.

    I think you’ll find middle management is more likely to be driving this than anyone else.

    Like

    Reply
    • Joemama says:
      September 17, 2020 at 12:49 am

      I doubt that the problem is middle management. This is coming from the top and beyond. From the CCP, from Soros, who is the visible front for the Rothschilds, the Payseurs, the Rockefellers, etc.

      This is propaganda intended to overthrow the USA in the short term and implement a one world communist government in the long term.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  31. owtolunch says:
    September 17, 2020 at 12:36 am

    When Raul Torrez became DA in Albuquerque he dismissed over 30,000 pending cases…. Now his dismissal rate is 67%… So pending cases for burglary, breaking and entering, car theft, on and on were thrown out….People who were wronged had no justice and have none now. It is the wild west….

    https://www.petedinelli.com/2019/05/28/district-court-exposes-da-torrez-65-dismissal-mistrial-and-acquittal-rates-mayor-keller-tries-to-bail-out-da-torrez-from-preliminary-hearings/

    Like

    Reply
  32. ACMeCorporations says:
    September 17, 2020 at 12:50 am

    “On a related note the Minneapolis city council is shocked at the stunning increases in crime since they defunded their police department and removed $1 million”

    In my mind I can hear Claude Rains saying, “I’m shocked, shocked…”

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

