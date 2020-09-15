Incredible Hubris – Pelosi Claims “Congress Will Be Watching” to Determine Israel’s Best Interests…

If ever there was a contrast of events to highlight the preferred interventionist schemes of the DC political elite, today was that day.

At the same time that President Trump, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Bahrain Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, and United Arab Emirates Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan are united to sign the Abraham Accords, a historic peace deal, Speaker Nancy Pelosi tells the media that only congress will determine what is in Israel’s best interests.

“The U.S. Congress, on a bipartisan basis, will be watching and monitoring to ensure that Israel can maintain its qualitative military edge in the region.”  ~ Nancy Pelosi

Think about that.  According to Nancy Pelosi and her crew of DC elites, it’s not the elected leadership of Israel that determines the best interest of his nation – it’s the U.S. congress.

This comes after Nancy Pelosi previous said the Abraham peace accords were created by President Trump as a distraction from the coronavirus.

61 Responses to Incredible Hubris – Pelosi Claims “Congress Will Be Watching” to Determine Israel’s Best Interests…

  1. Stephen Parrish says:
    September 15, 2020 at 6:35 pm

    Itch.
    Witch.
    Snitch.
    Mitch.
    Stitch.
    Filch.

  2. milktrader says:
    September 15, 2020 at 6:35 pm

    She beclowns herself.

    Again and again.

  3. delighteddeplorable says:
    September 15, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    Nanzi Pelousi, desperately seeking relevance. That ship has sailed and it’s not coming back.

  4. USNpatriot says:
    September 15, 2020 at 6:40 pm

    Unbelievable the gall of these political elite.

  5. Tl Howard says:
    September 15, 2020 at 6:40 pm

    I’d love for her to get into a verbal fisticuff with Bibi. KNockout in 10 seconds.

  6. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    September 15, 2020 at 6:40 pm

    Congressional interference in foreign affairs. Another reason for these clowns to be removed.

    • Elric VIII says:
      September 15, 2020 at 6:49 pm

      They’ve been doing it for some time, and they keep getting away with it. They need to be reminded of the separation of powers and Constitutional responsibilities in a most forceful manner.

      • Art of War! PDJT style! says:
        September 15, 2020 at 6:53 pm

        Yeah for decades. Just ask John F Kerry (who served in Vietnam Nam) or No Name or…
        Agree on the separation of powers.

      • rah says:
        September 15, 2020 at 7:17 pm

        Exactly. She nor nor her party have accomplished anything in the ME and Central Asia except get more Americans killed.

        House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi condemned the measure, saying, “In the absence of a negotiated settlement between Israel and the Palestinians, moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem now may needlessly spark mass protests, fuel tensions, and make it more difficult to reach a durable peace.”

        Of course their press carried on with that line of BS: https://twitter.com/i/status/1305957062413778944

  7. fatherof3genzers says:
    September 15, 2020 at 6:40 pm

    Time to take care of one major player in the Swamp with serious Sedition and Treason charges and the “appropriate” judicial penalty. Just one and the rest will stop trying to undermine peace. I expect President Trump to excoriate her for trying to create tension to end world peace. She and the rest are truly evil.

  8. Bogeyfree says:
    September 15, 2020 at 6:42 pm

    I’m not sure who would win the most crazy award, her or Biden but it does show that the left has zero common sense and is totally unfit to rule over anything or anyone.

    Flat out nuts!

  9. Linda K. says:
    September 15, 2020 at 6:42 pm

    The man who relieved himself in Nancy’s driveway was arrested, but not the homeless who do so in the streets of San Francisco. Too close to home Nancy? I say a delegation of homeless should show up at your home and deliver fresh to you what you have done to this city.

  10. dilonsfo says:
    September 15, 2020 at 6:42 pm

    President Trump looked at the problems in the Middle East and saw that we (USA) have been doing the same thing over and over through multiple Presidencies to try and bring peace to that area. He must have asked himself why a different approach had not been tried. I imagine he concluded the answer was because each Presidency cycled through the same old advisers and saw that money was the always the prize rather than peace between nations. The talking points were always the same and war was always the results. The USA became the enemy. He solved this problem by establishing that the USA was not just going to mouth support for Israel but he actually did something to let the world know our friendship was not just pretty hollow words. By moving our embassy to Jerusalem, allowing Israel to build settlements in the West Bank and in general supporting the expansion of control of Palestinian claimed land. President Trump wanted to set up a Palestinian State, that once again, was denounced by the PLO as “not enough” and rejected the plan. President Trump forged ahead anyway. He brought in a new advisor from outside Washington D.C., Jared Kushner and gave him the authority to act on his behalf. Meanwhile, he danced with the old, rehashed advisors and while they were dancing he had Kushner doing the journeyman work. The old, DC entrenched advisors were outraged (and quietly embarrassed) their approach was rejected. Meanwhile behind the scenes, peace began breaking out among nations.

    https://www.reuters.com/article/us-israel-palestinians-annexation-usa/trump-aides-begin-discussions-on-israels-west-bank-annexation-plan-sources-idUSKBN23V035

    When Arab nations saw that the USA was just not “talking” but physically doing something in the area while by pulling troops out of Arab nations, severely punishing those (ISIS) who attacked the USA and moving solidly against Iran, whose armies and money were helping destabilize the area. Once they determined that the USA was serious about letting the Middle East Arab nations control their own future, Arab nations began moving toward the side of the USA plans rather the Palestinians, Hezbollah and Iran.

    It is obvious that the Middle East nations saw that President Trump backed up his words with actions. No longer was the USA drawing red lines in the sand only to move them when they were crossed. President Trump began treating nations as individual countries that had the right to forge ahead, creating their own destinies and looking to create wealth, stability, growth and peace in their areas of influence without the USA interfering with threats of war and actual armed conflict.

    These actions and new ways of thinking is why President Trump is the greatest Presidential leader since Abraham Lincoln, and perhaps considering the complexities of the world he has to deal with, the greatest Presidential leader of all times. Also, one has to consider the President Trump has to deal with the crookedest and mont entrenched group of liars in congress the United States has ever experienced. In my opinion, there is no contest: President Trump is the greatest Presidential leader this country has ever had.

    • Ninja7 says:
      September 15, 2020 at 6:50 pm

      dilonsfo,
      Nice succinct synopsis of the UniParty, Globalist DC Swamp.
      Great points.

    • msidaho says:
      September 15, 2020 at 6:54 pm

      “President Trump looked at the problems in the Middle East and saw that we (USA) have been doing the same thing over and over through multiple Presidencies to try and bring peace to that area. ”
      I would argue that multiple Presidencies were NOT trying to bring peace to that area
      Just my observation of history …

    • littlequilterkitty says:
      September 15, 2020 at 6:54 pm

      Excellent insight. Thank you for sharing!

    • Chuck says:
      September 15, 2020 at 7:06 pm

      “…have been doing the same thing over and over through multiple Presidencies to try and bring peace to that area.”
      Nobody in the US was trying to bring peace to that area. It was a cash cow.

  11. Leon Brozyna says:
    September 15, 2020 at 6:43 pm

    The crazy creature has been reading too many stories about a President Pelosi … chill girl … step out of your echo chamber and discover the true nature of the country.

  12. Gunner says:
    September 15, 2020 at 6:43 pm

    Not hubris at all…she is a special kind of demon…and one not long for those halls she has denigrated.

  13. linderella says:
    September 15, 2020 at 6:43 pm

    Sort of like the saying, “When a man points to the moon, the fool looks at the finger…”

  14. old sneakers says:
    September 15, 2020 at 6:43 pm

    I think she’s on the same dementia med’s as Joe……….really

  15. bosscook says:
    September 15, 2020 at 6:45 pm

    When she got that blow out at the salon the other day, did her brains get blown out?

  16. Rix Six says:
    September 15, 2020 at 6:45 pm

    Can’t Understand Nanzi Tact

  17. patriciaweir says:
    September 15, 2020 at 6:45 pm

    If cows could speak, they would say things this insipid.

  18. jimincalif says:
    September 15, 2020 at 6:52 pm

    Trump actually wants to solve a problem and them move on to the next one, not keep rehashing the same old things year in and year out without progress. The ruling class can’t handle this concept. If peace breaks out in the Mideast, how many fewer analysts would the state dept and CIA need? How much less money would we send to various UN agencies supposedly “helping”? Keeping all the world’s problems going is good business for the ruling class.

  19. Joe Blow says:
    September 15, 2020 at 6:53 pm

    The amount of wrath this woman is storing up for herself on the Day of the Lord is astonishing.

  20. revarmegeddontthunderbird says:
    September 15, 2020 at 6:56 pm

    I wish some Republicans would grow a lair like she has. They’ve been letting that old hag walk all over them for decades.

  21. Publius2016 says:
    September 15, 2020 at 6:57 pm

    lol

    Sad Clown is beyond insane!

    Her hometown Baltimore is a disaster and we await KIM WINNING!!

    Hey, Nancy go get a tub of $25 ice cream and hair color…45 ReElection Inaugural will be EPIC!!!

  22. Steele81 says:
    September 15, 2020 at 6:57 pm

    Crazy Nancy why don’t you go get your hair done and leave the real work to our President Trump

  23. MVW says:
    September 15, 2020 at 6:58 pm

    “Speaker Nancy Pelosi tells the media that only congress will determine what is in Israel’s best interests.”

    As long as she focuses on Israel she is not focusing on my life determining what is in my best interest. However, I am sure she will get back to telling me how to live my life, what choices I should make. That is what masters do for their slaves and Lords do for their serfs.

    At some point the Devil will do that for her. I wonder if she realizes that?

  24. Lou Zimmer says:
    September 15, 2020 at 7:03 pm

    How is this surprising? They have been telling minorities in this country what is best for them for decades.

  25. T2020 says:
    September 15, 2020 at 7:03 pm

    No wonder I can never understand Pelosi. She only speaks B****.

  26. Blind no Longer says:
    September 15, 2020 at 7:05 pm

    Nancy must have been heavy in the vodka when she made that statement, or she missed her daily dose of anti-psychotic meds.

    These elitist bastards and bitches are really starting to piss me off royally now.

    Netanyahu should take the idiot by the arm and tell her she’s not Prime Minister of Israel.

  27. fanbeav says:
    September 15, 2020 at 7:05 pm

    When asked about this deal and whether President Trump deserves credit, Chucky Schumer had to read his notes🤣

  28. Linda K. says:
    September 15, 2020 at 7:06 pm

    Jim Cramer calls Nancy “Crazy Nancy” to her face…oops.

    https://dailycaller.com/2020/09/15/jim-cramer-calls-pelosi-crazy-nancy-interview/

  29. ohnoyoudonot says:
    September 15, 2020 at 7:06 pm

    The Democrat caucus supports Boycott, Divestment & Sanctions (BDS) of Israel.

    Trump supports peace.
    _____

    Signature page from Abraham Accords signed at the WH today by Pres Trump, PM Netanyahu and the Foreign Ministers of Bahrain and the UAE.

  30. Bethany Beach says:
    September 15, 2020 at 7:08 pm

    Pelosi Galore, more and more. What for? Ignore.

  31. cantcforest says:
    September 15, 2020 at 7:09 pm

    She has outgrown her depends.

  32. alliwantissometruth says:
    September 15, 2020 at 7:09 pm

    Congress / Senate, the gatekeepers for the Globalist / Corporate cabal that’s been running things for many decades, are absolutely fuming that there’s now separation of power in which the President rightfully uses his executive authority to broker agreements and accords

    These politicians see themselves as the lords of every domain of government and feel their corrupt total control is being usurped by a commoner

    These corrupt and criminal scumbags are totally out of control as they see their aristocratic fiefdom challenged and disrupted

    We vanquished the British only to see us almost come full circle

    These miscreants must be voted out and our government must be returned to it’s rightful owners

  33. joseywalesandtenbearsbarandgrill says:
    September 15, 2020 at 7:11 pm

    You have to be a F idiot to vote for a democrat

  34. Bogeyfree says:
    September 15, 2020 at 7:11 pm

    PT or the GOP put up a quick ad…….

    Here is what the candidates did today

    Biden – Show his latest video of him mumbling and totally incoherent speech vs

    PT signing a historic ME peace agreement.

    Then end it with something like

    Now who do you think has all their marbles?

  35. Dana Christianson says:
    September 15, 2020 at 7:12 pm

    The Shrew Also Thinks That Congress Will Determine What Is In Our Best Interest In The U.S. Election By Making Her President… No Wonder That Guy “Propped-Up A Brown Rag-Doll” In Her Driveway….

  36. retiredseabee says:
    September 15, 2020 at 7:16 pm

    Make this viral

  37. trapper says:
    September 15, 2020 at 7:17 pm

    DESPERATE to appear relevant. Do not put it past her to screw something up just to have something she can appear to fix or at the very least appear to have had a say in.

    Her comments appear to be telegraphing her intention to torpedo the sale of US aircraft to Bahrain. She will then exact some “concessions” and declare the deal a good one now that she has “fixed” it, just like she did with the USMCA. Politics. People.

  38. WhiteBoard says:
    September 15, 2020 at 7:17 pm

    https://4thamendmentrestored.com/

    We are getting people to CTH. We are getting people caught up on the FACTS. We are getting people to know what “We Know” means.

  39. chuckyschmucky says:
    September 15, 2020 at 7:18 pm

    Jim Cramer was right.

