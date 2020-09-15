Incredible Hubris – Pelosi Claims “Congress Will Be Watching” to Determine Israel’s Best Interests…

If ever there was a contrast of events to highlight the preferred interventionist schemes of the DC political elite, today was that day.

At the same time that President Trump, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Bahrain Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, and United Arab Emirates Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan are united to sign the Abraham Accords, a historic peace deal, Speaker Nancy Pelosi tells the media that only congress will determine what is in Israel’s best interests.

“The U.S. Congress, on a bipartisan basis, will be watching and monitoring to ensure that Israel can maintain its qualitative military edge in the region.” ~ Nancy Pelosi

Think about that. According to Nancy Pelosi and her crew of DC elites, it’s not the elected leadership of Israel that determines the best interest of his nation – it’s the U.S. congress.

This comes after Nancy Pelosi previous said the Abraham peace accords were created by President Trump as a distraction from the coronavirus.