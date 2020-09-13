Sunday September 13th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Little Girl, Arise
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
I was addressing an Assyrian audience on the raising of Jairus’ twelve-year-old daughter by the Lord Jesus Christ, and using the narrative to illustrate how God, through His Word, gives resurrection life to those who are “dead in trespasses and sins.”
I had as my interpreter the incomparable Bedour Hanush Afraim Kassab, but there was one point in the narrative where my audience needed no interpreter. I will explain.
It so happens that Aramaic, spoken by our Lord on earth, is almost identical to Assyrian and there is one small phrase in the story where our English Version presents the very words our Lord spoke to Jairus’ daughter: “Talitha cumi,” or “Little girl, arise.”
Now it also happened that in our audience there was a little Assyrian girl who, like Jairus’ daughter, was twelve years old. As I told of Jairus’ anxiety for his dying daughter and his anguish at the news of her death, the little Assyrian girl could understand nothing; she had to wait until my words were interpreted into Assyrian. But when I got to the words “Talitha cumi” she needed no interpreter. Leaping from her chair she stood looking at me with eager, sparkling eyes, as if to say: “What do you want of me? What can I do now?”
Like Jairus’ daughter, our little girl had heard and understood just those three words and had applied them to herself. So it is with those who have received “life in Christ.” “Dead in trespasses and sins” (Eph. 2:1), they paid little heed to the Word of God (I Cor. 2:14), but one day, by the enabling power of the Holy Spirit, they did take heed and believe some simple gospel passage, like “Christ died for our sins” (I Cor. 15:3) and, applying it to themselves, were “raised to walk in newness of life” (Rom. 6:4).
Nothing would please us more than if some reader should thus apply the gospel of God’s grace to himself and receive eternal life.
“Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ and THOU shalt be saved” (Acts 16:31).
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/little-girl-arise/
Ephesians 2:1 And you hath he quickened, who were dead in trespasses and sins;
1 Corinthians 2:14 But the natural man receiveth not the things of the Spirit of God: for they are foolishness unto him: neither can he know them, because they are spiritually discerned.
1 Corinthians 15:3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Romans 6:4 Therefore we are buried with him by baptism into death: that like as Christ was raised up from the dead by the glory of the Father, even so we also should walk in newness of life.
Acts 16:31 And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.
Father ,we thank you that your hand is upon our president mightily,we cover him with the precious shed blood of Jesus Christ,and decree and declare Zachariah 2;5 over him and his family..Let the fire of your glory surround them and that no witchcraft,no voodoo,no hex,no vex,no curse no power,no principality and no demon in hell shall prosper against them.Father we ask that you dispatch legions of your warring angelic hosts to destroy every plot and plan of the enemy.Father let your anointing rest strongly upon him at all times and our nation is brought totally back to you.Father ,we praise you,we glorify you in the name above all names ,Jesus Christ,King of Kings,Lord of Lords and soon to return Messiah,Amen.
Have a blessed Sunday, Treepers. Our Lord is always with us, especially when times are difficult.
Hello American friends, I am Israeli and a Trump supporter. This post is inspirational.
The story of a felon who became a combat officer in the IDF (Israeli Defense Forces).
Can people change? Yes! And this video shows what it takes to do so. Enjoy,
Excellent…..as is everything you bring us. Shalom David!
Thank you David. America stands with Israel!
Blessings and Shalom to this brave young man; and to you also David. Thank you for sharing such a great success story!
Islamic State hails 9/11 as ‘pivotal moment for Islam’
September 11, 2020 5:00 PM By Robert Spencer
Indeed it was, for nineteen years after 9/11, anyone who dares note that there was any Islamic aspect to the 9/11 attacks is smeared, defamed, demonized, and marginalized. Never mind that the 9/11 hijackers and plotters repeatedly referred to Islam in explaining and justifying the attacks. Khalid Shaikh Mohammed and the other 9/11 plotters several years ago penned a lengthy Islamic defense for their actions, which included a closely reasoned explanation of why the 9/11 attacks were justified from the standpoint of Islamic doctrine and belief.
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2020/09/204649
