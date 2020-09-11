September 11, 2001, is a date that will forever be known simply as 9-11. As we reflect on the day we think of those we lost in New York, Pennsylvania and Washington DC; and we remember the courage and bravery of the heroic first responders. We will never forget.
Prayer Requests
Contact E-Mail
Support The Treehouse
Follow the Last Refuge Blog
Choose A Topic
Recent Comments
OldParatrooper on Never Forget – Where Wer… gsonFIT on September 11th – 2020 Pr… islandpalmtrees on BIG PICTURE – Sidney Pow… MichiganMark on Never Forget – Where Wer… StanH on September 11th – 2020 Pr… gsonFIT on September 11th – 2020 Pr… Amy2 on September 11th – 2020 Pr… sunnyflower5 on Never Forget – Where Wer… Bob on September 11th – 2020 Pr… Linda K. on BIG PICTURE – Sidney Pow… madeline on BIG PICTURE – Sidney Pow… sunnyflower5 on September 11th – 2020 Pr… notyetbeguntofight on Never Forget – Where Wer… Deplorable Canuck on Never Forget – Where Wer… Kristin DeBacco on Understanding the FBI’s…
-
Recent Posts
- Never Forget – Where Were You on 9-11-01?
- September 11th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1331
- Friday September 11th – Open Thread
- Understanding the FBI’s Two-Hop FISA Surveillance of The Trump Campaign…
- Strategic Winning – Samsung and HK Hynix Stop Next-Gen Chip Sales to Huawei…
Historical Campfire Conversations
Follow us on Twitter!
- Understanding the FBI’s Two-Hop FISA Surveillance of The Trump Campaign… theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/09/11/und… 6 hours ago
- September 11th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1331 theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/09/11/sep… 9 hours ago
- Friday September 11th – Open Thread theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/09/11/fri… 9 hours ago
- Strategic Winning – Samsung and HK Hynix Stop Next-Gen Chip Sales to Huawei… theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/09/11/str… 9 hours ago
- Two great leaders. The key for President Trump's Indo-Pacific strategy. twitter.com/AbeShinzo/stat… 10 hours ago
Spygate Research
-
Support The Truthtellers
TROKA HQ, near Yongin, S. Korea, serving the the US Army — it was 10 p.m. (2200 hours). We stayed up most of the night working security. By 8 a.m. there was a ROK light Infanttry battalion protecting the American compound. Lots of confusion, uncertainty and the “fog of war.”
LikeLike
Where am I? Minding my own business while plane hit the towers. And I blame the MIC and past presidents for meddling and destabilizing other countries for their gain. Chicken has come home to roost. Antifa and BLM are our home grown terrorists.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My wife left for work that morning and I slept in since I had the day off. I got up and noticed the answering machine was blinking
I got a cup of coffee, yawned and hit play
It was my wife, speaking frantically about America being under attack, that planes were flying into buildings, how they thought there were more planes and more targets
She worked in the Merchandise Mart back then and the authorities thought it might be a target, so her company sent all employees home. She told me she’d be home soon
Hours went by. It should have taken about 45 minutes, so I was getting worried. Phone service was out by then so all I could do was pace the house and watch the horror unfolding on TV
She finally got home, telling me the subway and “EL” trains were so packed with people service was being stopped and started over and over again
After awhile I needed a break from the TV, so I went up to the roof and smoked a few cigarettes. It was eerie. We were living somewhat near O’Hare Airport at the time and you could always hear planes going over, but that day there was nothing but deadly silence
Suddenly I heard what seemed to be sonic booms overhead, but I couldn’t see anything. I figured out the noise was from military jets patrolling the sky far above
An unforgettable day to say the least
LikeLiked by 3 people
It never fails to bring tears to my eyes. It was unbelievable; I could not take it in, that this was happening and happening in America. I will never forget.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It was a gorgeous fall day in suburban NY where I was working from home that morning. No TV or radio so I had no idea what was going on.
My sister called, all excited, and said that a plane had hit the WTC. My first response was that it was probably some small plane that had buzzed by accident what else could it be. She said to turn on the TV which I did and couldn’t believe what I was seeing, just 50 miles south of where I was.
As others here have said- that was the day that changed everything in our Republic, including the loss of so many of our most treasured freedoms. We have lost so much, all in the name of “safety and security” beginning with the ruination of air travel.
And our real enemies turned out to be the very people in the intelligence and defense agencies who were supposed to be keeping us “safe.”
Fast forward to 9/11/20 and another Great Fear is upon us. Now the same alphabet agencies have us wearing masks and locked down with no end in sight. THEIR negligence and incompetence caused 9/11 and their utter corruption has caused the current civil war and continued loss of Freedom and Liberty.
LikeLiked by 4 people
In my dormitory at Michigan Career and Technical Institute. Dad called me and told me to turn on the TV. I was numb at seeing what happened.
LikeLiked by 2 people
9-11 seems different this year.
More intense memories and people on edge. I bet a lot of it has to do with the election and all the unrest. The talk of defunding the police really rubs people the wrong way especially on a day when so many first responders died trying to save others, really brings it home.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, indeed!
LikeLike
The most disgusting thing on TV this morning is seeing Dementia Joe And the NY destroyers and little Mike Bloomberg at ground zero.
LikeLike
At my house in SoCal at the time doing morning things with a 3 year old and 7 year old. TV was on to their shows. I didn’t find out for a few hours later when my husband called to tell me. He was even late to the knowledge of it and didn’t find out until he got to work as he had listed to a CD on the way in.
LikeLike
Never forget… And never again.
May God bless all those who lost their lives on 9/11, and subsequently in our nation’s response.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is not a forum for you to post your conspiracy theories. We will moderate anyone who violates that policy. Which translates to you losing posting privileges temporarily or permanently.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you for monitoring this thread. There is maybe some cleanup needed on the previous page at about the 8:35 mark that has nothing to do with “Where were you?”
LikeLike
My husband was in NYC on business that morning. Called after the first plane hit. He was walking on the street and felt the plane go by and said to a colleague, “that plane is awfully low.” Turned the corner and saw the impact. Was holed up in an office building all day where he heard screams of panic from people in the office learning their loved ones were in the building. Turned away from watching the second tower fall. Got out through Connecticut and home by 2 am. The guy was a ghost for a week after.
When he called me After the first plane hit, he thought it was an accident. MY first instinct was “get out.” I was unable to reach him after that but there were calls from a company liaison who was keeping tabs on them. I watched on TV in horror with my 1 year old. My oldest was at school and I had forgotten we had told him that Daddy was going to be in NYC that day. He knew about the accident in school and came home in a panic. My husband told me later that they had a scheduled breakfast in the tower at the windows of the world restaurant that morning but it got cancelled.
I still cry at the drop of the hat at the footage. How dare they do this to us? How dare our Govt not tell us the whole truth, still, even now? Its horrifying. It’s a disgrace.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wedding anniversary today. Just because, Wife and I would take our car and get in line to have a yearly state safety inspection. We were listening to a talk radio show when the planes hit. Because we had lived in the KSA we knew immediately what it was and who.
LikeLike
Assigned to the Pentagon but at an off-site meeting a couple of metro stops away. Watched it on TV. Walked down to the street and the traffic was grid-locked but without horns and finger gestures, just silence.
I could hear news reports on car radios and people occasionally shouting about other attacks (rumors) in the city. I walked back to the Pentagon and across 395, normally suicidal, but traffic was redirected before it passed the building. Saw the crash site, the smoke, but was prevented from getting closer. I don’t know who the security was but they were in plain clothes and not in the mood to allow me to pass.
After a while I hitched rides to Union Station. The trains weren’t running. Continued to walk/hitch rides home. Rode up the BW Pky in the back of a pickup with other stranded commuters. Eventually got to my car then home.
Every time I see the video clips of the planes hitting the buildings I still feel anger and I curse the perps. To this day I despise the fact that they walked this earth.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I had a quiet morning without any media of any kind. So the first news I heard was while I was driving to the University where I taught. It was just before 10 am and I heard the announcer describe the collapse of the South Tower. I kept thinking it was a show or the announcer was over reacting. My first reaction was just disbelief. But then when I arrived at school and saw the replays I knew we were under attack. I still remember exactly where I was on my route when I first heard that news and the stunned looked on my students’ faces as we all watched on a big screen monitor in our classroom.
LikeLike
We were loading-in a concert @ the “Ice Palace” in Tampa, Fl.
I was tying some rigging onto someone’s rope, when I heard over radio.. “A plane just hit one of the WTC Towers!!” My friend, the tour rigger replied, “Hey! That’s not something to f*+^ing JOKE about! (strong words to put out over an FCC regulated device @ the time). We both had assumed (like Jeffrey Coley did) that it was a small aircraft, no bfd.
Then we heard “ANOTHER plane had hit the SECOND tower!!”
“CB” and I called everyone out of the ceiling, to meet in catering, where the big screen tv’s were……
You couldn’t have packed another person into that room.
You could have heard a pin drop on the carpet.
Everyone stood there watching, as the first tower collapsed. I saw some of the toughest people I know, first rubbing their eyes in disbelief, then gasp as the second tower came down.
Then everyone was rubbing their eyes, to wipe the tears away.
We all knew the world had changed drastically at that moment.
The call came for us to “Begin the load-out”
We all just kind of zombie-walked our way through the process of removing the show.
My car-pool back to Orlando was the quietest I have ever witnessed of four rigger/ironworkers. We were dumbfounded.
I got home to see my Beloved Irene (a native NY’er) crying on the couch
We were glued to the television for days, waiting for news of survivors.
So much death and destruction.
God Bless all the souls who lost their lives that day. And all those who lost their lives in response to that horrible, terrible day.
skipper
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was in 5th grade. I remember distinctly an announcement coming over the PA instructing all teachers to keep their TVs off and turn off any computers for the remainder of the day. Her voice was shaky, I recall noticing, but didn’t realize why until later. I thought it was a strange instruction to give, but I was too young for the lightbulb to go off in my head.
Went over to my friend’s house across the street from school and when we turned the TV on, it was the same stupid movie playing on every channel. Again, too young and dumb to recognize what I was seeing. Called my parents to ask permission to stay over and they told me to stay put and came to scoop me up.
After that, well, I got caught up fast.
LikeLike
waiting for rep. omar’s thoughts on this day.
LikeLiked by 2 people
‘Some people did something…’
Spit.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was working in finance a block from the UN. When we first heard about the planes hitting, the fear was the UN would be a next target, so we were sent home. I lived in downtown Manhattan, so I walked home toward this enormous cloud of dust and debris where the towers used to stand, with people running past me.
I will never forget one woman running down the street toward the Twin Towers screaming someone’s name.
LikeLike
I was in the basement construction offices of Anadarko Tower in The Woodlands, TX. I remember calling my wife and telling her to get out of the highrise building she worked at in downtown Houston.
We shut down the Anadarko job for the day when we figured out it was a terror attack. I headed straight downtown to get my wife who was standing in a parking lot next to her pickup with a dead battery…she had left the headlights on (it didn’t have automatic headlights).
LikeLike
I was in a San Diego hotel lobby and saw the second plane hit on the lobby TV. My reaction was, ‘Those _____ idiots don’t know what they have done.’ I knew who’s hand it was.
Needless to say, my flight home was cancelled and I had to call work to let them know I would be delayed a bit…
LikeLike
I was a senior in HS and our teacher was talking with another in the hallway. She hurried in and turned on the TV and we all watched. There was no school that day. Every class was spent, watching the TV, no one really understanding – or grasping – what was happening. I remember a group of freshmen boys laughing and happy in the hallway because we got to go home early and my friend glared at them. “They have no idea what this means,” she said.
I was in marching band and we were also taking a trip to NYC that November to march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade. I remember standing on the practice field as our band director talked to us and there wasn’t a single plane flying overhead.
(The parade did happen that year, we marched in it and it was the most patriotic thing I had ever experienced.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was working on a project for my employer, North of Detroit. Arrived at work just as the first plane hit the towers. I was the quietest day I have ever witnessed in an engineering center room that held about 1,000 people.
I had to drive back to Dallas and it was surreal driving on near empty inter-states. I still have the box of kleenex and roll of toilet paper i threw into the car for drive home, on my desk.
I remember stopping at the near empty convention Center in Springfield. MO and buying breakfast and lunches for US Army and Air Force soldiers on their way back to their bases as well as for Uniformed national Guard soldiers called to duty, Bloomington, Indiana, Springfield, MO and Oklahoma City.
LikeLike
I was at the World Trade Center…..in Long Beach, California. Like the oil seeping from the U.S.S. Arizona, the memory will never die.
LikeLiked by 1 person
While the air traffic control operators were trying to figure out what was going on and get all planes on the ground and keep President Bush safe, Newfoundland welcomed almost 40 jetliners headed for the US.
It happened elsewhere, Halifax got another 40, but Gander was different because they were stuck there until the skys reopened.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Came up out of the subway around 42nd street on way to work, noticed the plume of smoke downtown, thought: “now that’s a big fire” … Everyone in the office was is in the kitchen watching the TV gossiping about the rumors of a small plane hitting the tower … saw the second plane hit live … the room got quiet … I told everyone to leave and try to head home ASAP (alot of the people lived outside the city) … went to my office to take care of some things and 50 minutes later my wife (2nd) called and told me to come home then as the tower had fallen … walked home in 30 minutes and tried futility to call my family to let them know we where fine … then sat a window and watched tens of thousands of NY’ers walking up 1st Ave. literally covered in ash from head to toe …
Lost a good friend that day whom I had spent the last few years working with as a 2 man sales team … he is missed …
LikeLiked by 2 people
This was a terrible, terrible day in my life. I am still impacted by it daily. I have survivors guilt to the maximum.
I was attending college at the University of Colorado-Boulder. I am from NJ, just 18 miles west from downtown Manhattan. On that fateful day, my mother, an inner-city school teacher from Elizabeth NJ was taking her class on a field trip to Ellis Island. They were literally on the ferry, in the middle of the Hudson, heading straight toward the towers as the first plane hit. My mother has a self-taken photograph of the event from the boat. They had to immediately turn the ship around. My best friend of then 10 years, and now 28 years, was attending school at Pace University. He took the Path from Jersey City to class each day (Pace is 3 blocks east of the WTC).
I had awoke early Mountain time for a crack of dawn Geology-lab. I was driving the short distance to the off-campus house I rented to the lab meet-up spot. I heard on the local “hiphop” radio show that was on some thugs talking about “the towers are blown up G”… I turned it off thinking…. that wasn’t funny at all, but dismissed it as some ill-attempt that ghetto humor. I arrived at the lab group…9 other kids who were aware of where I was from. The whole group staring at me with pity. I looked around and said “what’s going on.” The adjunct came up to me and whispered “you should go home quickly and try to call your friends and family… something bad has happened in NYC.” I put two and two together immediately.
In a panic, I rushed back to my house, cell service non-existent due to the event. I used land-lines. No luck. I’m literally barely holding it together PRAYING my mother and best friend were not killed or harmed. It took me 48 hours to establish connection. By the grace of God, my mother’s boat and her class turned around in time and got back to Port Elizabeth without an issues (but having to watch the horrific event first hand up-close), my best friend, a Jewish man, was saved…that day his classes didn’t start till 10AM. The day prior or after, he would have had class start at 8 and would have certainly been killed on a Path training pulling in to the old WTC path station which was one floor under both buildings.
I was blessed that they were not harmed, but 19 people from my hometown perished that day. Over 10 of them parents of my high-school classmates.
I still feel like a jerk for being tucked away in the Rockies far from harm on that day. I still seeth with anger at all radical Islamists, and our pathetic, Progressive/Globalist corrupt government for not stopping it after all the intel, and previous attacks that made this easily preventable. If I could have one wish, I’ve often thought it would be nice to be a part of one of the defender of Constantinople or one of the soldiers of Martel, or a solider defending Vienna. Anything that would allow me cathartic action.
That’s my story.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was in Manhattan, at an office next to the United Nations. I got a phone call from my wife in Pennsylvania after the first plane struck and I walked outside and saw panicked people getting out of the city. I walked from there (2nd avenue) to a hotel I had been staying at on 8th avenue, and crossed Fifth avenue in the process, where I saw a cloud of smoke as I looked down the street, but didn’t understand what I was looking at or why all the New Yorkers on the street were standing and staring (those not in cars in bumper-to-bumper traffic trying to get out). Only later did I realize the towers had just collapsed.
I don’t think it hit me until I missed the last bus out of the city (it pulled out as I was walking to it) and got stuck in the city for the next three days as they closed the tunnels and bridges. The hotel had a TV in the lobby that I then watched for three days and was really impressed with Rudy Guiliani and how he handled it. He was reassuring, caring, and just inspiring leadership.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dropping my daughter off at kindergarten, then on to work. Short trip, a little before 7 my time. Turned on the news, hey, a plane hit the world trade center, isn’t that strange. Then, hey a second plane hit the other tower.
LikeLike
I was laying on the couch convalescing from the painful aftermath of a surgical procedure from the previous day. One of my sisters called and told me to turn on the TV.
I forgot all about my own pain as I watched that horrible event unfold.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was at home in south Mississippi it was a beautiful fall day. I was getting ready for work. Our youngest child was not in school yet. He went to work with me. My mother called and told me to turn on the TV. We couldn’t believe what was happening.
The horror of the realization of what it meant that so few were being taken to the hospitals.
Knowing that so very many families did not know where their loved ones were or if they were alive.
We had lived in a large city and I always worried about terrorist attacks there. I had never imagined anything like the muslim terrorist attack of
September 11, 2001.
God Bless America
LikeLike
I was at work on the B&O RR in the freight yards at Baltimore. James and I had started our first shift job just before 8:00. We were running light (locomotive only, no cars) down through the yard to start the day’s work, when James’ cell phone rang. (There were big cell phones in 2001; some railroaders carried them.) His girlfriend called to tell him a plane had crashed into the WTC.
I wondered why an aircraft was flying anywhere near the WTC, and was recalling the B-24 that flew into the Empire State building in heavy fog during the War, when James’ lady called again to tell him of the second plane.
I knew then it was no accident. And suddenly, the world is a very different place.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We never watch TV in daytime. Hubby (Pilot) was in LA , still sleeping I guess. Was cleaning up in kitchen and doing chores…
Listening to Curtis Sliwa on 770 in NJ. Something about the tunnels closing… my sister who lives in Germany called to ask:”What is going on there????”.
I put TV on and I see …9/11. 😢💔
Never forget.
LikeLike
I was at work, and had just left my desk to walk downstairs to our technical support lab.
When I reached the door to the lab I saw a tech watching the TV and he said a plane hit one of the twin towers in New York. I non nonchalantly asked if it was a small prop plane and he said yeah I think so – I picked up the equipment I came for and went back to my desk.
About half an hour later I heard a commotion coming from downstairs and the lobby and went to find out what was going on – I did. A second plane hit the other tower.
We all at work watched the TVs in the conference room collecting it all, and then we dismissed from work around 10:30-11:00 am, and I went home and watched the rest of the news of the attacks unfold all day – talking to neighbors an family all the while.
LikeLike
Where was I? Ground floor, Building 2A, at my desk, National Security Agency.
We actually in our office heard first from a couple spouses calling in. Shortly thereafter, got word from inside. When the Pentagon was hit, all of us not explicitly working in jobs related to active surveillance and analysis were sent home. Got home and all of our neighbors gather in the basement “theatre” one family had to watch on big screen TV (which was rare in 2001). One neighbor’s husband was on business trip in Denver. Smart guy that he is, he immediately rented a car to get home.
The entire experience was surreal.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Was in the car listening to my local radio station with DJ’s who used to
Prank alot prank calls type thing etc , so when I first heard them talking
of it that is what I thought it was another prank.. Then that sound came on
for the news at the top of the hour and they very seriously talked of it
then I knew it was real.. Went right home turned on the TV, then called
my mom and sister ..My kids were in school that day .. a lot of parents
were going to the school to pull thier kids out…
LikeLike
I was visiting my sister, in the suburbs just outside Phila. I had just come in from watering her veggie garden. As I turned the corner into her bedroom, she told me a plane just hit the WTC in NYC. It was such a beautiful, crystal clear, blue sky day; it was difficult to understand that happening. As I sat down in the chair to watch the TV with her, I saw the 2nd plane approaching, then watched, helplessly, as it hit its target. I just turned to her & said, “bin Laden”. We spent the rest of the day glued to TV, waiting for God only knew what. Made calls to all the local relatives to ensure everyone was OK. Later that evening, we learned that our oldest sister’s neighbor’s daughter was one of the missing. She worked at Cantor Fitzgerald; she had just gotten engaged; she was beginning her life. They never recovered anything of her; she was incinerated. 9/11 destroyed that family. The next several days were surreal. We learned of so many locals, friends, colleagues, customers…it seemed almost everyone had some kind of personal connection to a victim. No planes above, only the distant sounds from the fighter jets patrolling the coast. Cold anger always comes back today, then gives way to tears & profound sadness. God bless Dani & the K family. God Bless America.
LikeLike
We saw the towers burning on TV when we got to work. Went by and personally picked up our 4th grader after school. For what – for 2-3 weeks there were NO commercial planes flying in the sky…..
In March 2001 we were in NYC raising money for our company. Stayed at the Marriott WTC, wedged between the Twin Towers. In the breakfast restaurant you could look up between the two towers – you actually had to crane your neck up to see the tops of the Towers. I think one firefighter was found okay in the stairwell of the hotel, or right next to it. The plaza on the front was where the people that jumped would hit the ground. All of that was buried by – 4-5 stories of debris when the Towers collapsed.
In June 2001 we were coming back from our offices in Berlin, flying American through Zurich. For some reason I had just a 1 way ticket – I think was doing open jaws travel back & forth. The booking agent in Zurich was asking all sorts of questions – what was I doing in Berlin? who did I visit there? The address? Why was I going back to Dallas? did I have a business card? etc….
In hindsight, this was after the intelligence community detected ‘noise’ that something was up, they just didn’t have a clue of what it was going to be….
In December 2001, was coming back from Berlin, connected through Heathrow on American/British Air. No one was sleeping on the plane…. When pilot announced we were in American airspace, everyone clapped…..
Our old insurance agent was in the South Tower a few years before 2001. This was after 1993, so you had to have an appointment to get a visitors badge from Security in the lobby, remember going to the sky lobby to get to his floor. Looking out his window, the Statue of Liberty was about the size of an inch between your fingers. The terror/courage/fear to have a decision – stay inside and burn up, or jump. Jesus comfort those and their families. We’ll all be together before too long.
LikeLike
Driving to a monthly women’s gathering at church. Instead of the lunch and study, there was a 2 hr. prayer time. I sat in the pew and cried the entire 2 hours.
Friend was a first responder (firefighter) to the Pentagon. To this day, he will not discuss it.
To all of the posters (or readers) who were witnesses or survivors, I pray that God will comfort you today and assure you of His strength to provide for all of your needs; spirit, soul, & body. 🙏🏼
LikeLike
I was at work in the corporate office of an oil marketing company in AR on the phone with one of our convenience store managers.
He suddenly began yelling out, “Oh my God! Oh my God!….” over and over again. I thought I was listening in as he was being robbed or something worse. My mind was racing ninety to nothing trying to determine if I should stay on the line with him or hang up and call the police while at the same time trying to get him to tell me what was going on.
I was finally able to get him to tell me and with major panic in his voice he informed me there were planes flying into buildings in New York. Once I knew he and his crew were ok I quickly got off the phone and ran to our conference room to turn on the TV. I passed the company president’s office on the way there. He already had his TV on in his office and several were gathered with him watching it all happen.
Then I remembered my daughter may be traveling by plane that day and MAJOR panic set in for me. I frantically called her phone and thank God she answered right away. BUT, once I informed her of what was happening SHE panicked because her boyfriend and his parents WERE on a flight from KCMO to Miami. My daughter hadn’t left KCMO with them because she needed to stay in KCMO to wrap up some loose ends before she left.
It was several hours before she was able to reach him and, fortunately, they were ok. They were grounded in Memphis, TN for the next several days.
Needless to say, NO work was done the rest of the day. Our entire office crew stayed glued to the TV all day.
LikeLike
I was at work, marveling how clear, cool and crisp the air was, the temperature in the shop was perfect. My friend calls and says, turn on your tv. That’s when I saw the first tower burning, and when I realized it was a commercial airliner(s) I started worrying, because my wife was overseas and due to fly in that morning. She ended up being sequestered at London’s Heathrow for 3 more days. Then, as I watched the rest of the carnage unfold, I remembered thinking that our country, our world, would be changed, for the worse, forever.
For the next two weeks or so, everybody was kind and civil and polite, even in traffic, which is rare around here. There were short-lived feelings of unity, and stars and stripes flags appeared everywhere.
Did not last much longer than a couple of weeks as everyone began to revert back to their primordial selfish me-first selves.
I also recall the live broadcasts that morning showed a LOT of WTC employees or whoever, leaping out of the tower’s windows.
Not sure if my mind exaggerated the numbers i saw, but there was just this REAL BAD feeling in my gut. I think remnants of that bad feeling still remain in me.
LikeLike
I remember the day, transfixed on the corner of my couch for hours as it unfolded, muttering to myself, America and the World will be changed forever, and it was. I will never forget the people who lost their lived that day, and the people who went into harms way to save them. God Bless America!
LikeLike
http://acecomments.mu.nu/?post=390153
“Friday and 19 years ago today nothing would ever be the same again. Many things became crystal clear that day and among them the fact that the Democrat Party was no longer the loyal opposition but the opposition. Today, it is starkly evident that they’ve gone even beyond being the opposition. In point of fact, they are the enemy. The smoking wreckage of the Twin Towers juxtaposed side by side with that of Minneapolis, Kenosha, Portland, Seattle and a dozen or so other urban areas are physically quite similar. In terms of how the wreckage was created, they are virtually identical. Two parallel totalitarian political ideologies, one dreamed up 1,500 years ago by a pedophile with delusions of deity who promised paradise in heaven if his followers created hell on earth, and the other some 1,300 years later by a filthy, self-loathing layabout and his wealthy mark that sought to create paradise on earth even if it killed everybody. Look at the flags, look at the symbols, listen to the rhetoric; if you squint your eyes and ears, they’re practically identical. And make no mistake; they are for the time being joined at the hip and working together to lay us low, forever.
“What we are facing is as old as humanity itself; good versus evil. Admittedly, it’s an imperfect good. But make no mistake that the evil is 100% perfect. Always has been, always will be. As the saying goes, what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. I wasn’t there and I mean no disrespect for the dead or even those who survived. But in a visceral sense, a part of me died that day. And over the years, especially the last four, things have come into much sharper focus. People you thought were friends and allies have revealed themselves as enemies, and the people you knew were enemies have devolved into mortal nemeses. This is not something I desired. And considering the legal, ethical and moral boundaries that the latter have completely disregarded in their lust for power, it is they who are solely accountable for the insanity of this past year and should, G-d forbid, we cross a point of no return come November, whatever follows after that.”
____________________________________________________
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I was out in Colorado Springs supporting US Space Command’s computer security mission. We had a couple teams deployed around the country testing security at customer sites, and realized they wouldn’t be able to fly home when their jobs were done. Communications were hit and miss for a couple days, but we eventually got them all home by rental cars.
That first morning, the senior staff hung together in the main conference room where we had a wide screen TV. Many of us had friends working at the Pentagon, and were worried about them. Turns out I knew a couple guys from the DIA who died in the Pentagon.
I later found out that one of my teams was on the roof of the Navy Annex just uphill from the Pentagon, adjusting a radio antenna, when the plane went over. They said it was so low they thought it was going to hit their antenna.
LikeLike