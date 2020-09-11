Flynn Update – Judge Sullivan Appointed Amicus, John Gleeson, Files His Reply to Motion for Dismissal…

As anticipated Judge Sullivan’s court appointed amicus, John Gleeson, a special directive prosecutor appointed by the court, files his brief today [pdf here] arguing the DOJ is attempting to corrupt the court by filing an unopposed motion to dismiss.

The amicus filing itself is based on the severe anti-Flynn sentiment carried by the Lawfare community and their allies in the DC network. Accordingly, Gleeson having presented himself as a member of this resistance effort, pontificates shallow conspiracy theories about the DOJ bending to political pressure in their decision to drop the case.

As defense attorney Sidney Powell previously shared: …”The defense and the government have agreed we will file no further briefs at all after amicus files whatever diatribe he plans to file. The only document that matters is the government’s motion to dismiss, which stands on its own and must be granted under ALL precedent. Everything amicus files is improper and should even be stricken–were the law being followed.”

It is unknown what Judge Sullivan plans to do with this amicus brief; however, the scheduled hearing for oral argument before the court is September 29th.

Here’s the full briefing:

Worth noting this little aspect as noted by Techno Fog:

Gleeson was assisted in this Brief by David O'Neil (same firm) O'Neil is the lawyer for Sally Yates. Yates is a material witness to FBI/DOJ misconduct as to Flynn (and the Carter Page FISAs). These briefs thus serve the interests of the firm's client. Good job Sullivan 🤡 pic.twitter.com/FLEqmXsaRm — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 11, 2020