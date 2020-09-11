Flynn Update – Judge Sullivan Appointed Amicus, John Gleeson, Files His Reply to Motion for Dismissal…

As anticipated Judge Sullivan’s court appointed amicus, John Gleeson, a special directive prosecutor appointed by the court, files his brief today [pdf here] arguing the DOJ is attempting to corrupt the court by filing an unopposed motion to dismiss.
The amicus filing itself is based on the severe anti-Flynn sentiment carried by the Lawfare community and their allies in the DC network. Accordingly, Gleeson having presented himself as a member of this resistance effort, pontificates shallow conspiracy theories about the DOJ bending to political pressure in their decision to drop the case.
As defense attorney Sidney Powell previously shared: …”The defense and the government have agreed we will file no further briefs at all after amicus files whatever diatribe he plans to file. The only document that matters is the government’s motion to dismiss, which stands on its own and must be granted under ALL precedent. Everything amicus files is improper and should even be stricken–were the law being followed.”
It is unknown what Judge Sullivan plans to do with this amicus brief; however, the scheduled hearing for oral argument before the court is September 29th.
Here’s the full briefing:
.
Worth noting this little aspect as noted by Techno Fog:
The appearance of prejudice is apparent
LikeLiked by 3 people
Which begs the question: If the amicus brief is full of innuendo and falsehoods, does that NOT make the DOJ case STRONGER for Dismissal instead of NOT dismissing…IF Sullivan DOES NOT DISMISS and ASKS FOR A 2ND TRIAL that puts Gen Flynn under Double Jeopardy which itself is illegal. Can’t try prosecute for the same crime if NO crime has been committed…AND who is going to present the prosecution in the trial? WOWZA…BEEN reading all ya’ll fine people here on the Treehouse!!! Rock On!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jeopardy doesn’t attach until a jury has been sworn in.
Sullivan can reject government motion to dismiss and Flynn motion to withdraw guilty plea. I’m not saying that is correct as a matter of law, just that as judge, those are the sorts of rulings he makes, and he can deliberately make them incorrectly if he wants to. The check for that is “take an appeal.”
DC Circuit is out of control too, so result on appeal is by far not certain. I can point to cases where Circuit Court was contra clear SCOTUS precedent. SCOTUS had opportunity to correct, and didn;t. (right to keep and bear arms cases)
LikeLike
“Appearance?” You are being kind.
LikeLike
Kangaroo Court!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Put your seatbelts on and tighten them up. It’s going to be a hoot of ride until the election. Watching the leftists completely loose their shit is awesome to watch.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Reminds me of….Kinda like walking into an ambush at night no less, and hearing, “we are in a mind field”…This is where this is going!!!!!!!! The BOWELS might just be a-tighten about right now!!!!!!! I’ve had 2 sprites/VERY fine rum…Mt Gay Rum 1703!!!!! Carry On!!!!
LikeLike
If Flynn and DOJ file nothing, can the corrupt Sullivan use that as an excuse to say the Amicus brief is unopposed and therefore granted?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good. Let him enforce it. Is he going to ask the DOJ to incarcerate itself or the defense team?
LikeLike
Anything seems possible with regard to Sullivan.
LikeLike
No lawyer here so I’m not sure what he can grant. It seems to me that just because you filed an amicus brief it doesn’t give you the authority to act as prosecutor. Scheisse stick sullivan lacks that authority too.
Sullivan will be remembered for this and likely nothing more.
LikeLike
“ arguing the DOJ is attempting to corrupt the court by filing an unopposed motion to dismiss.”
What the heck does this even mean? Yes the prosecution dropped the case. The defense agreed. If it’s not an opposed motion then why hasn’t it been granted? Doesn’t make any sense to me.
The prosecution dropped the case, they gave a legitimate reason. Whatever this Gleeson dude’s conspiracy theory is is irrelevant.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sullivan is a buffoon and embarrassing the judicial branch of the federal government. Banana republics couldn’t be more envious.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Poor General Flynn…I cannot even imagine what this man and his family have gone through for the past three+ years! I certainly hope that once his long national nightmare is over he unleashes the hounds of Hell against those who did this to him!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The man is a warrior. This is his finest hour to be in the battle, courageous always.
Each step show us more and more of the corruption of the judiciary.
More and more is reveled – the cancer is laid bare.
LikeLiked by 1 person
rule of law is 100% gone and dead. democrats from now on do whatever tf they want forever
LikeLike
🦘🦘🦘
LikeLike
🦘🦘🦘
LikeLike
Brief also at https://www.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.dcd.191592/gov.uscourts.dcd.191592.243.0_6.pdf
This move is for narrative support purposes. It is basically an anti-Triump, Barr is a toadie brief.
It argues that Sullivan can reject the government motion to dismiss and gives the reasons for that move.
Sullivan can follow this advice if he wants. No issue for him. It furthers the mission of raising tension, and the Circuit Court gets put on the spot.
I figure there is calculation on best move and best timing. Do not want to energize Trump support.
LikeLike
Prayers for Flynn, his family, his legal team and America. We suffer from a lack of faith in the justice system.
Why so many instances of resisting arrest? “There’s no way I’ll get a fair trial, so what do I have to lose by resisting?”
We’re also going to see a number of lawsuits due to the feeble prosecutors who are selectively choosing which assault, robbery, arson, etc., to pursue. “Why am I in trouble for beating on my wife? All these ‘protesters,’ beat on the cops every night and you let them go.'” We the people will get to pay for these losses, as usual.
There are way too many instances of separate justice.
LikeLike
This case alone totally condemns the DOJ and most lawyers.
I have a huge crush on Sydney Powell, however.
LikeLike
I keep asking myself if the public were to be polled on their knowledge of this entire saga, what percent could even claim a passing grade?
LikeLike
I ask folks wearing MAGA gear if they have heard of Sydney Powell. The answer is usually “No,” which means… people are voting MAGA w/o knowledge of this particular outrage.
THAT’s bullet proof voters…they just want what PT will give us for four years. A very big PLUS for our side.
The outrage though is REQUIRED to move Barr and the spineless GOP to keep pressure on and stop giving this aholes a pass.
LikeLike
Pressure from the president? Huh? So the official predicate was false and non-material is not a reason to drop the case? That will be interesting to defend.
I believe that this is just a stall tactic. So how is Sullivan going to sentence Flynn if the plaintiff (USG) refuses to prosecute? He would definitely be overturned on appeal. Quickly. So in the end, he will huff and puff, say scathing words and dismiss after November 3rd. The last thing the deep state wants is discovery no matter who wins.
LikeLike
Perhaps an arrest warrant for Judge Sullivan might jar him to his senses. What’s going on seems like a criminal conspiracy to deny Michael Flynn his constitutional rights. I have no idea if this is possible, but the record to support an arrest is right there in public.
LikeLike
So we know that the DOJ (Barr) has opted to drop the case against Gen Flynn because there WAS exculpatory, hard evidence being withheld by “people” that USA Jensen found.
So, I get why Barr is dropping the case against Gen Flynn but what I don’t get, if there is truly one system of justice and the DOJ KNOWS the people who withheld exculpatory evidence, then why has Barr not indicted those people or at least referred them before the bar association?
Is withholding exculpatory evidence not a crime? Or is it like jay walking and happens all the time so no harm no foul? Or is it possibly because the people involved are DOJ and the rules are different for them?
So, while Gen Flynn continues to suffer, those that knowingly withheld exculpatory evidence just walk away scott free??
This IMO is a microcosm example why Americans don’t trust the DOJ AND don’t trust AG Barr.
Why are these people not paying any price or penalty? Their actions have HARMED Gen. Flynn and his family and yet NO ACTION BY THE DOJ ON these perpetrators.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So the Durham investigation is starting to leak. Nora Dannehy resigns citing pressure from Barr.
Hmmmmmmmmm, just like the Mueller investigation when Barr looked at the case file and he shut it down maybe he asked some uncomfortable questions that they didn’t want to answer.
LikeLike
Drag it out as long as they can. Dismissal on 4 Nov.
LikeLike
Sullivan & Gleasson = Judicial arsonist.
LikeLike
And then Sullivan plays his game on Sep 29 and then drags it out … hopefully he’ll rule quickly (of course, against Flynn) so that Sidney and DOJ can jointly file with SCOTUS for an emergency Writ of Mandamus for immediate relief … and getting a 9-0 favorable ruling ripping Sullivan to shreds.
LikeLike
Hate to break it to him, but the court can’t be any more corrupt than Sullivan has made it.
LikeLike