Thursday September 10th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
THE DOG BENCHES OF CURSDAY….
Bernese Mountain Dog…
Great Dane…
Pugs…
Golden Retrievers…
Chihuahua(?) and Shih Tzu…
Have a happy and blessed day!
PENCE+COATS+MATTIS+VINDEMAN=???
I was blessed to serve in the military while President Reagan was in office.
I’m twice blessed to still be here to witness President Trump’s love of his country.
Amen
Happy @ RealCursdayThisTime 🙂
Missing Sweetie tonight . . .
I put my fly-rod up and found a comfortable spot to watch the stars come out. Nellie came to sit beside me. I scooted around and put my head on her back, using her for a headrest, but she didn’t seem to mind. Cold air swept above us, yet near the ground it did not feel too bad. We watched the planets appear, then the stars. The sky grew darker until each star stood out, white against black against the gray of the mountaintops. Nellie remained stationary, only her nose sniffing into the wind. She did not budge for an hour, and by that time the stars had eaten into the blackness, shuddering white in a cold sky.
—From Home Waters by Joseph Monninger
No words for the betrayal I feel. The spawn of Satan returns. The truly scary part is the number of FB supporters that Freitas has that believe this is a wonderful thing.
The man that did insider trading, was 8 hours away from signing amnesty had he not lost to his new found friend Brat, had zero interest in uncovering the truth about Benghazi, the ultimate Uniparty Traitor to VA and our country is back. It makes me physically ill, Freitas is owned by the PAC’s and is sleeping w/the enemy, at this point I don’t care if Spanberger wins. VA is toast anyway.
https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/515454-eric-cantor-teams-up-with-former-rival-dave-brat-in-supporting-gop
Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters”
Luka Šulić (Slovenia) with pianist Evgeny Genchev (Bulgaria)
Recorded at Fusine Lakes in Tarvisio, Italy
Father ,we thank you that your hand is upon our president mightily,we cover him with the precious shed blood of Jesus Christ,and decree and declare Zachariah 2;5 over him and his family..Let the fire of your glory surround them and that no witchcraft,no voodoo,no hex,no vex,no curse no power,no principality and no demon in hell shall prosper against them.Father we ask that you dispatch legions of your warring angelic hosts to destroy every plot and plan of the enemy.Father let your anointing rest strongly upon him at all times and our nation is brought totally back to you.Father ,we praise you,we glorify you in the name above all names ,Jesus Christ,King of Kings,Lord of Lords and soon to return Messiah,Amen.
If you haven’t read this article from the Gateway Pundit, you must. It argues, quite convincingly, that there very well may be some serious demonic possession involved among the Antifa/BLM thugs.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/demonic-possession-portland-riots/
Asleep In A Storm
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
What a disappointing scene! A terrifying storm, souls in danger of death, but Jonah, the man of God, fast asleep.
Sailors are not soon frightened in a storm, but this time the fury of the gale was so great that “the ship was like to be broken” and even the sailors were driven to their knees “and cried every man unto his god” (Jonah 1:4,5).
Can it be that Jonah, the only man aboard who knew the true God, was sleeping? Sleeping while souls were perishing? This was the shameful truth, and not one of us would blame the terrified captain for rudely awakening him and crying: “What meanest thou, O sleeper? Arise, call upon thy God!” (Verse 6).
But let us not be too ready to condemn Jonah, for we may be more guilty than he. Surely the world today is passing through a fearful storm and souls all about us are in peril of their lives. If they do not accept God’s way of salvation; if they do not trust in Christ, they will perish. And what are we doing about it? Are we pleading for them in prayer? Are we doing what we can to reach them for Christ? Or are we fast asleep?
“What meanest thou O sleeper? Arise, call upon thy God!” And when you have cried to God in behalf of your unsaved relatives, friends, and business associates, He will send you to witness to them of Christ and His love. Not until you have talked to God about them will you be ready to talk to them about God.
Politically, morally, spiritually, the night is dark, the storm is raging and souls are perishing, but “God, who commanded the light to shine out of darkness, hath shined in our hearts” (IICor.4:6). “…We are not of the night, nor of darkness. Therefore let us not sleep as do others” (IThess.5:5,6).
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/asleep-in-a-storm/
Jonah 1:4 But the LORD sent out a great wind into the sea, and there was a mighty tempest in the sea, so that the ship was like to be broken. 5 Then the mariners were afraid, and cried every man unto his god, and cast forth the wares that were in the ship into the sea, to lighten it of them. But Jonah was gone down into the sides of the ship; and he lay, and was fast asleep.
6 So the shipmaster came to him, and said unto him, What meanest thou, O sleeper? arise, call upon thy God, if so be that God will think upon us, that we perish not.
2Corinthians 4:6 For God, who commanded the light to shine out of darkness, hath shined in our hearts, to give the light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Jesus Christ.
1Thessalonians 5:5 Ye are all the children of light, and the children of the day: we are not of the night, nor of darkness. 6 Therefore let us not sleep, as do others; but let us watch and be sober.
Just say’n… 😉
Funny That – not…
Just say’n… 😉
Who ya gonna call…..
