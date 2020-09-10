September 10th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1330

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
She should leave SanFran asap. Nancy is coming for her.
I agree, Robert.
I read a few years ago that the night before Andrew Breitbart died, he had a big verbal fight with Pelosi. I don’t know how accurate this info is, but, boy, Nasty Nanzi is capable of anything while holding her clacking teeth in place.
I pray we get a movement going calling for Nasty Nanzi to resign. She has shown in the public forum how unethical she is. She is so out of control. Criminals are like that when they see that invisible noose with their name on the, hanging in front of them–they go mindless batty.
Is it an omen that the skies of San Francisco are now Trump orange?
Gonna have to redistribute this one, BertDilbert 😉
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
* * * * * * * * * * Congratulations, President Trump!!! * * * * * * * * * *
🏆 For being selected as a nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize! 🏆
* 💞 * * ❤️ America Loves President Donald J. Trump! ❤️ * * 💞 *
Everyday President Trump is a Winner for America, the winniest President the world has ever seen, regardless the outcome of the NPP in October 2021.
🌼 Count-Down Time! — 54 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
It’s time to do the MAGA Dance tonight!
🥰Today is Trump Peaceful Protesting in Michigan, at 7pm ET–Whoo-Hoo!!
◾ 2 more days to Trump Peaceful Protest in Reno, NV Sat. at 4:30pm PT
◾ 3 more days to Trump Peaceful Protest in Las Vegas, NV Sun at 7pm PT
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Let those who love the Lord hate evil,
for he guards the lives of his faithful ones
and delivers them from the hand of the wicked.” 🌟–Psalm 97:10
***Praises***
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump & MAGA Team Today
✅ Boilermakers’ Local 154 endorsed President Trump
✅ Pres. Trump Announced plans to withdraw 2,200 troops from Iraq this month
✅ 21 witnesses stated that the story (loser/suckers) is a big LIE.
✅ Professional Liar Jeffrey Goldberg, creator of fake “losers’ & “suckers” for “The Atlantic”, is now walking back on his lies…what is his next lie gonna be about?
✅ 57% of likely U.S. voters agree with Pres. Trump on the need for Patriotic Education! (Rasmussen)
✅ Those 2 women who targeted & snatched a 7 year old Trump supporting boy’s cap as been indicted for committing a hate crime against the boy.
✅ Rep. Andy Biggs is calling for Pelosi to be removed as Speaker of the House
✅ Salon owner, Erica Kios, raised 310,000
✅ The country of Croatia is fighting back, shouting “We Are Not Covidiots.”
✅ Vernon Jones: “Joe Biden is all talk and no action.”
✅ Tucker Carlson: “Critical Race Theory is a lie.” “It makes America hate each other.”
✅ This presidential election is about Nationalism Vs Globalism
✅ Thank You, Lord, for Sundance.. for his Mission…Telling the Truth
✅ USA Strong — Live your Best Life — God Bless America!
🙏 America’s Arrow Prayers:
— Continuing 24/7 protection for President Trump, MAGA Team & WH/grounds
— for safe traveling for Pres. Trump & MAGA Team as they go to Michigan Peaceful Protesting (Dep WH 5pm–speak to Peaceful Protesters to Stand Their Ground 7pm***Arr back in WH 10:05pm
— For control of fires & safety for firefighters In CA and elsewhere in the country
— Justice be served on the violent mobs and murderers
— Biden/Harris & all Dems to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble.. then diminish…. pouf…. poof…..
— Fake Media to fumble, jumble, mumble all their words.
— Violent Mobs to fumble, tumble, stumble then crumble
— “No” to vote-by-mail/mail-in ballots & ballot harvesting-We need Voter ID
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for protection for all Fed Agents & their eyes, as they surge into cities under attack
— for protection of all buildings-landmarks-National Mall
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders,,,317 of 450-500 is completed
— for citizens of oppressed nations —Hong Kong, Iran, China….
— For Our Citizens & our Country’s safety against domestic terrorism/violent mobs
— For protection/healing for American children/youth like James Younger– Remember…Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Economic Rebirth Of America ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”And this election will decide whether we will defend the American way of life or allow a radical movement to completely dismantle and destroy it. It won’t happen. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
——————————- Looking ahead this week for President Trump
THURS (10th) – Trump Peaceful Protest in Michigan, 7pm ET
FRI (11th)– Patriot Day-9/11 anniversary in Shanksville, PA. and Medal of Honor ceremony for Sergeant Major Thomas P. Payne.
SAT (12th) — Trump Peaceful Protest in Reno, NV, 4:30pm PT
SUN (13th) — Trump Peace Protest in Las Vegas, NV 7pm PT
———————————
🙏 “The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday, September 10, 2020 — 👌
—————–
🦅 “Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
~~ Fearless & Fiercely Proud ~~
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Sundance: Walk Towards The Fire……It’s Time….Don’t wait… engage life, get optimistic however you need to do it. Then let that part of you shine right now… This is how we fight.
Praying for Sundance and his Mission…
~~Liberty & The Patriot
Thanks for your comprehensive lists, Grandma!
Yes, a huge congratulations to our great President for Nobel Peace Prize nomination! As he always says, “Peace IS the Prize.”
Lord, Please turn the plans of America’s enemies upside down. Cause their schemes to fail miserably and boomerang back onto themselves.
Pour out continuous Blessings upon President Trump. Grant him a Landslide Victory. Deliver our Republic from evil.
In Jesus’ Holy name, Amen.
Praying and Amen !
Amen…Amen…Amen!
….The Slings and the Arrows…..
The sky backdrops on the 1st and 4th photos were spectacular. Click on individual photos to enlarge.
Oh, my goodness, Stillwater! You are so right! I didn’t think to click to enlarge it.
It is spectacular!
For those who don’t know. Click on the photo. For me on my laptop, it went to Dan’s Tweet. Then click on the first photo again, It’ll show show only the first photo, then to see the other 3 photos, just keep clicking on the white arrow on the right side of (on) the photo.
***Today’s Fisher Industries / Border Wall posts***
— Fisher’s Federal and private projects, their methods of construction, and overall wall progress in general… including border wall content from other wall contractors.
— (Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/09/09/september-9th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1329/comment-page-1/#comment-8742684)
[The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.]
– – – – –
Tuesday night update – 9/8/20 – (See link above.)
– Chief Rodney Scott tweet with Border Wall System update: 317 miles completed.
– USBP Chief Roy D. Villareal tweet about wall progress in Tuscon Sector.
– CBP Mark Morgan Border Wall System video showing wall being built in various border sectors.
– – – – –
Wednesday night update – 9/9/20
— Prayer Reminder: Fisher Industries will be back in Judge Randy Crane’s court again tomorrow for a status conference, Thursday, 09/10/20.
— 10 photos of a border barrier project near El Paso, Texas. The description on photo #10 said the engineers were visiting 3 projects in the El Paso area, though the photos may be from a single project they visited.
– – – – –
***Praises***
✅ (9/7/20)… Border Wall System Update: 317 miles completed.
(Update tends to lag by a few days.)
✅ (8/18/20)… General Semonite reported that contractors are currently building over 2 miles of wall per day and that they are currently funded for 733 miles of wall.
• This years goal: 450 miles.
• Total goal for full operational control of southern border: ~1,100 miles… some of which will be secondary barrier.
– – – – –
✅ 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
✅ 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to the Fisher industries wall project (funded by WBTW) while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
✅ 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
✅ 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
✅ 🧱 (Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
✅ 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded.
• (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
✅ (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.”
✅ 🧱 (8/3/20)… Fisher Industries was awarded a $289.5M contract to build ~17 miles of contiguous new border wall in Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas.
✅ … With the above contract, Fisher probably has at least 112 miles of border wall contract(s), 90 miles of which have been reported on.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
— for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on Fisher’s Federal contracts, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
— for the safety of other wall contractors
— that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project(s), they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. As early photos taken on March 24 reveal, this process has been going on for at least 5 months. My guess is that Fisher has already scaled up to 1 mile per day, though I’m still waiting to for news to confirm this.)
— for the situation with WBTW and the SDNY indictments reported on 8/20/20 of Brian Kolfage, Steve Bannon, Timothy Shea, & Andrew Batolato; for the private wall projects that may be in the works and stalled; for guidance on what role, if any, WBTW should play in the future with regard to the wall.
— that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
✅ (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office.
— for Fisher Industries/WBTW regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, differences of opinion on potential deflection of water off the wall during flood events, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(July 8)… Hearing summary…
— for the next hearing in Judge Randy Crane’s court which was reset for an additional 30 days at the joint request of the U.S. Gov. & Fisher to Thursday, September 10.
— for Fisher crews at Project 2 as they continue to fill/fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass (hydroseed), applying rip-rap (rubble) or concrete where necessary; or applying fabric that binds the soil or rocks until the erosion control grass is established.
— for Fisher crews as they (1) regrade and repack soil, and then (2) lay down a road made of rock (between 1 & 3 inches large) 10 feet wide from edge of the concrete foundation, toward the river.
— that Fisher would be able to come up with affordable, scalable, innovative solutions to greatly shorten the landscape establishment period and strengthen the long-term stability(resistance to erosion) for all types of riverbank soil & grades/slopes which may be encountered so that the landscape can handle the stronger hurricanes/floods which may arrive in the future
— that Project 2 will eventually benefit the natural habitat; perhaps with the formation of its own riparian zone to prevent erosion at the river’s edge and benefit local flora/fauna… but without preventing operational access & visibility in CBP’s enforcement zone.
— for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army/USACE, National Guard and all involved in Fisher Industries’ (&/or WBTW) private or federal projects (& other wall contractors)
— that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward Fisher Industries/WBTW/USA’s benefit
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Prayer Reminder:
— Fisher Industries will be back in Judge Randy Crane’s court again tomorrow for a status conference, Thursday, 09/10/20.
The Honorable Randy Crane 1st Week Thu. HEARINGS CALENDAR – 09/10/20
https://www.txs.uscourts.gov/content/honorable-randy-crane-1st-week-thu-hearings-calendar
Praying for them.
Date Taken: 8/19/20
Location: Border Barrier project(s) near El Paso, Texas.
Note:
— 10 photos of a border barrier project near El Paso, Texas. The description on photo #10 said the engineers were visiting 3 projects in the El Paso area, though the photos may be from a single project they visited.
— I’ve allowed some photos to embed, others are links. Viewers may see tile previews of the 10 photo gallery from any of the photo links provided. Click on tile to go to selected photo.
1 “Getting it done”
“U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Border District contractors move concrete from the trucks to the foundation of the border barrier near El Paso, Texas, Aug. 19.”
2: “Cementing the iron”
“U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Border District contractors place concrete for the foundation of the border barrier…”
3: “Iron in the ground”
“U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Border District contractors place concrete in the foundation for the border barrier…”
4: “Understanding the project”
“Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Patrickson Toussaint, USACE, speak with a South Pacific Border District engineer…”
https://www.dvidshub.net/image/6331694/understanding-project
5: “Talking construction”
“Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Milhorn, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deputy commanding general for military and international operations, and Dr. Christine Altendorf, USACE chief of engineering and construction, observe the border barrier project site…”
https://www.dvidshub.net/image/6331695/talking-construction
6: “USACE CSM learning the project”
“Command Sgt. Maj. Patrickson Toussaint, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, observes the border barrier project site…”
7: “USACE leaders gather at barrier”
“Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers commanding general and several other USACE leaders learn from a South Pacific Border District member about the border barrier project…”
https://www.dvidshub.net/image/6331697/usace-leaders-gather-barrier
8: “Command Sgt. Maj. inspects the barrier project”
“Command Sgt. Maj. Patrickson Toussaint, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, observes the border barrier project site…”
https://www.dvidshub.net/image/6331698/command-sgt-maj-inspects-barrier-project
9: “Hanging iron”
“U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors on a high-lift bucket use temporary clamps to secure the barrier during construction… ”
https://www.dvidshub.net/image/6331699/hanging-iron
10: “54th Chief of Engineers, 55th and Command Sgt. Maj. visit El Paso border barrier project”
“Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers commanding general, along with Maj. Gen. Scott Spellmon, selected as the 55th Chief of Engineers, and Command Sgt. Maj. Patrickson Toussaint, USACE, speak with U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, South Pacific Border District members and USACE contractors at three projects near El Paso, Texas, Aug. 19.”
https://www.dvidshub.net/image/6331722/54th-chief-engineers-55th-and-command-sgt-maj-visit-el-paso-border-barrier-project
Praying and Praising !
PENCE+COATS+MATTIS+VINDEMAN=???
What a story. Is it true? Can’t find it anywhere but Breitbart and I’m never sure of them
Satan’s favorite children?
Maybe it’s late, but I could have sworn I was reading an article re: Mattis, et al here at the Tree house. ‘Seems to have disappeared. Am I missing something here tonight?
Remington- I was asking too. I never got to read it, but received an email about the post. It’s gone now 🤷🏼♀️
The associated tweet is still up…
I did not see it until I clicked on a twitter link. Weird. Then it loaded fine in the regular refresh of the main page.
I’m guessing something substantial for the citizens of this country everyday.
As we see from Critical Race Theory being torpedoed and the DeVos move on federal monies and the 1st Amendment, Trump is making it clear where he stands on the corrosive effects these polices have on America.
I heard more troops withdrawals. And you know what, Trump torched the never-ending war general and the DeepState that supports them. A perfect time to withdraw troops isn’t it? After all Trump loves the troops as he has done for them in terms of the VA AND he’s managed not to get the USA embroiled in a new military action.
So what was the US navy going to do with the money saved? Hire more imans to preach “Death to Christians and Jews!”?
Perhaps an entire coven of witches ?
Ref “disappearing article” – SD just came to the logical conclusion from what Woodward said. Woodward said 1 plus 1 and SD said that’s 2.
What happened to the Woodrow Wilson post? I can’t find it and never got to read it.
That is a very informative tweet. I bet many voters do not know that the Obama administration was withholding funds to control rezoning in the their neighborhoods & towns.
Thank you citizen817 for your nightly posting all of President Trump’s tweets.
This is why we voted for and will stick by this president no matter what. He takes the fight to the Democrats, and doesn’t let any lies said about him to go unchallenged. Taking the fight to them wasn’t going to be pretty, but he is the right man at the right time in our nation’s history! He’s not afraid to mix it up with the enemies of America, and sadly those enemies are mostly of the homegrown variety.
Instead, 70-ish, with dark grey / sometimes orangeish skies. Mad Max Dystopian.
From what I have seen, and there is always a reason or interest group – not to thin, log, or have controlled burns. The Sierra Group is a key player.
Tahoe is too pristine to thin or log. Environmentalists wouldn’t even allow 5% harvesting of 129 Million (??) DEAD trees killed by a beetle infestation! So instead of harvesting dead trees, making a little money, and replanting, the trees rotted and I believe some burned down.
Other trees are special or too mature & historic (I agree s some of that). Then they’ll argue other trees have no value. On top of all this, they fight in many areas to prevent cattle grazing – which keeps down the fuel load.
In sum, the forest’s are often out of “equilibrium”. One forester said there is 40x the normal density of trees per acre in her area. They drove the lumber mills mainly out of business, along with the knowledge & skill base. So we’re decades behind.
America is waking up. Regardless of race, religion, income, sexual orientation, etc. there are many decent people in this country who are fed up with the Democrat Party and all their lies and manipulations.
Biden’s new commercial, in coordination with the Atlantic article, aired on Laura Ingraham tonight. I have never been so disgusted or upset. They are using military members and military cemeteries in this scathing commercial and have a disclaimer that DOD does not endorse Biden. Mark Esper just said that military members, even off duty, cannot endorse the President, but he allows the military in this disgraceful ad! I just wrote to the President about it. Esper really needs to go. He can’t be trusted.
It is really obvious that the democrats colluded with the Atlantic. The commercial has been planned for quite a while. It is really well made. It even has John McCain in the ad. They portray the President as someone who inherited a lot of money and parties with women all the time. They make it look as if the President was too busy partying to go to Vietnam. Biden is at the end of the ad, with his mask, saluting, as if he didn’t get a hundred deferments from Vietnam.
The military industrial complex really does not want to stop all the wars. The retired generals all go work for defense contractors for big bucks.
Just when I think it can’t get worse, it gets worse. There is nothing too low for these dirtbags.
II see Petey Strzok is now claiming he is aware of classified information that would prevent POTUS re-election.
Seems to me Petey is worried about something, and floating this balloon to see if it will be a defense against it. Will Schiffhead step up to protect Petey? Will they claim any indictment would be retaliation?
LOL.. And they didn’t use it? What about the Mueller “investigation”? BS
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/video-released-today-15-armed-uspis-agents-arrest-brian-kolfage/
Has anyone actually read the new Woodward book? Is that leaked audio authentic?
WAPO drop today seems pretty weak to me.
“Trump stated in an interview with journalist Bob Woodward that he ‘wanted to play … down’ the gravity of COVID-19”
Then Tucker uses the wapo drop to suggest something sully involving Graham?
It’s all crap until it isn’t.
Well.. looks like this election is already over..
Because nobody can vote out The Constitution..
They are just going to take it from you this time..
All that’s left is the war.. you’re gonna have to fight for it..
This election isn’t between a Republican and a Democrat..
It’s between a Liberator ..and a Dictate..
..that has been in power since 1963..
Victor Davis Hanson gives a great overview of today. Fantastic context
