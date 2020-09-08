Tucker Carlson Exposes The Background Agenda of CNN and Jeff Zucker…

This was a very interesting segment on Tucker Carlson tonight as the Fox News host shares audio recordings between CNN President Jeff Zucker and former lawyer to Donald Trump, Michael Cohen. Within the recordings Zucker is giving advice to Cohen on how to be most effective for candidate Donald Trump. Quite a remarkable segment. WATCH:
Is it just me, or does Brian Stelter look like he could be Jeff Zucker’s illegitimate son?
Me and Mini-Me.
Humpty and Dumpty.
Dip and Stick
Mini-Me & Mini-Mini-Me
CNN is just a glorified PAC for the marxist dem party.
Could those bastards at CNN be anymore despicable? Yup, just wait a few days!
I got the part that Zucker is an opportunistic weasel, but that’s old news.
Except Tucker exposing Zucker will likely stir up a left wing shitstorm among the zombies. Watch them start to eat their own. Cheshire Cat smile from Tucker- watch what happens 🤡.
I will definitely be listening tomorrow night.
The Achilles heal for narcissists is that they need for everyone to like them, or at least the image they portray. It’s an advantage for deplorables to use against them. One might think that is pure manipulation but it is only utilized on those, like Zucker, who play the narcissist’s silly, fake game. You can go back to your noble, patriotic and deplorable (I love the nickname hateful Hillary gave us) self once you have destroyed that person who loves himself/herself more than anyone else.
I was going to write a comment about Jeff Zucker . . . but I can’t . . . I can’t . . . because I’m not worthy . . . I’m not worthy to even think about him . . . much less to write about him.
“Inconceivable!”
You keep using that word. I do not believe it means what you think it means.
Somebody pointed out on Twitter that his bff Hilary supposedly did all she could to help Trump get the nomination, sure she would pound him to dust. That’s why Jeff was being so palsywalsy. Dontchya live it? 😂😂
Love it, I meant to say.
If Jeff Zucker and Elmer Fudd had a baby, it would look like Brian Stelter.
Listen to Tucker all the way through though…Tucker outs Rubio as having colluded with Zucker for the debates as well. Use of the phrase ‘Con Man’.
We should all call of Rubio’s offices tomorrow asking for a statement about conspiring with CNN onver a Presidential debate.
Rubio’s assistants will love it!
That wasn’t the only debate that Rubio colluded with.
Remember the one where Rubion dropped his hand,
and, next to him, on the screen magic talking points
appeared in text? (about immigration, if memory is correct).
At the end of his informative lecture, he waved his hand
and they magically disappeared. Think it was CBS.
Anybody else remember that one. It just leaps out at you
if you see the video. No other candidate was accorded the
same treatment.
Honest question; If President Trump called G. Haspel into his office, and told her point blank; “I am ordering you to tell me whether or not [fill in name of journalist] is a paid asset for your organization,” would she be required to tell him the truth?
Actually a lot to be learned there with that arrangement, it’s in all things. I’m not going to elaborate on that too much but when you understand then you understand business today. It’s all about the money and power and ‘be damned’ with integrity or morals.
Can’t fix stupid and it’s in everything because we reject God. A simple but essential instruction book that gives us the very basics of humanity but an endless supply of wisdom that cannot be ignored or….well this happens, the state of our great nation is in peril.
The mask issue is a thumbnail of issues. I cannot yell this loud enough to get people to hear, do not wear these masks out of fear. They herd people into boxcars through fear, the stand is that simple and that meaningful. Do you suppose truth would be CNN’s choice?
