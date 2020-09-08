Tucker Carlson Exposes The Background Agenda of CNN and Jeff Zucker…

Posted on September 8, 2020 by

This was a very interesting segment on Tucker Carlson tonight as the Fox News host shares audio recordings between CNN President Jeff Zucker and former lawyer to Donald Trump, Michael Cohen.  Within the recordings Zucker is giving advice to Cohen on how to be most effective for candidate Donald Trump.  Quite a remarkable segment.  WATCH:

This entry was posted in Agitprop, Culture, Donald Trump, Election 2020, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

21 Responses to Tucker Carlson Exposes The Background Agenda of CNN and Jeff Zucker…

  1. Michael Fox says:
    September 8, 2020 at 9:45 pm

    Is it just me, or does Brian Stelter look like he could be Jeff Zucker’s illegitimate son?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. jus wundrin says:
    September 8, 2020 at 10:01 pm

    CNN is just a glorified PAC for the marxist dem party.

    Like

    Reply
  3. huecowacko says:
    September 8, 2020 at 10:04 pm

    I got the part that Zucker is an opportunistic weasel, but that’s old news.

    Like

    Reply
  4. starspangledred says:
    September 8, 2020 at 10:05 pm

    The Achilles heal for narcissists is that they need for everyone to like them, or at least the image they portray. It’s an advantage for deplorables to use against them. One might think that is pure manipulation but it is only utilized on those, like Zucker, who play the narcissist’s silly, fake game. You can go back to your noble, patriotic and deplorable (I love the nickname hateful Hillary gave us) self once you have destroyed that person who loves himself/herself more than anyone else.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. DefenderOfTroyDonahue says:
    September 8, 2020 at 10:07 pm

    I was going to write a comment about Jeff Zucker . . . but I can’t . . . I can’t . . . because I’m not worthy . . . I’m not worthy to even think about him . . . much less to write about him.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. Maquis says:
    September 8, 2020 at 10:09 pm

    “Inconceivable!”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. convert says:
    September 8, 2020 at 10:09 pm

    Somebody pointed out on Twitter that his bff Hilary supposedly did all she could to help Trump get the nomination, sure she would pound him to dust. That’s why Jeff was being so palsywalsy. Dontchya live it? 😂😂

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. BestBets says:
    September 8, 2020 at 10:09 pm

    If Jeff Zucker and Elmer Fudd had a baby, it would look like Brian Stelter.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. WSB says:
    September 8, 2020 at 10:10 pm

    Listen to Tucker all the way through though…Tucker outs Rubio as having colluded with Zucker for the debates as well. Use of the phrase ‘Con Man’.

    We should all call of Rubio’s offices tomorrow asking for a statement about conspiring with CNN onver a Presidential debate.

    Rubio’s assistants will love it!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Your Tour Guide says:
      September 8, 2020 at 10:19 pm

      That wasn’t the only debate that Rubio colluded with.

      Remember the one where Rubion dropped his hand,
      and, next to him, on the screen magic talking points
      appeared in text? (about immigration, if memory is correct).

      At the end of his informative lecture, he waved his hand
      and they magically disappeared. Think it was CBS.

      Anybody else remember that one. It just leaps out at you
      if you see the video. No other candidate was accorded the
      same treatment.

      Like

      Reply
  10. Niagara Frontier says:
    September 8, 2020 at 10:11 pm

    Honest question; If President Trump called G. Haspel into his office, and told her point blank; “I am ordering you to tell me whether or not [fill in name of journalist] is a paid asset for your organization,” would she be required to tell him the truth?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Pale rider says:
    September 8, 2020 at 10:23 pm

    Actually a lot to be learned there with that arrangement, it’s in all things. I’m not going to elaborate on that too much but when you understand then you understand business today. It’s all about the money and power and ‘be damned’ with integrity or morals.
    Can’t fix stupid and it’s in everything because we reject God. A simple but essential instruction book that gives us the very basics of humanity but an endless supply of wisdom that cannot be ignored or….well this happens, the state of our great nation is in peril.
    The mask issue is a thumbnail of issues. I cannot yell this loud enough to get people to hear, do not wear these masks out of fear. They herd people into boxcars through fear, the stand is that simple and that meaningful. Do you suppose truth would be CNN’s choice?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s