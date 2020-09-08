Tucker Carlson Exposes The Background Agenda of CNN and Jeff Zucker…

This was a very interesting segment on Tucker Carlson tonight as the Fox News host shares audio recordings between CNN President Jeff Zucker and former lawyer to Donald Trump, Michael Cohen. Within the recordings Zucker is giving advice to Cohen on how to be most effective for candidate Donald Trump. Quite a remarkable segment. WATCH:

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

More

LinkedIn

Print



Pocket

Skype



Telegram

Like this: Like Loading... Related