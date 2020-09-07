President Trump holds a Labor Day press conference to discuss the importance of the American worker and Main Street USA. [Ongoing] President Trump is going full wolverine on China.
White House Livestream – Fox News Livestream – Fox Business Livestream
.
.
POTUS is taking no prisoners on Spygate. Hoooboy.
LikeLiked by 11 people
What a great press conference!!
LikeLiked by 11 people
The President is absolutely right. People would have been in jail already if it were Republicans spying on a campaign of a Democrat. Justice is needed.
LikeLiked by 12 people
PT is going full wolverine on every subject…including John McCain giving the Steele Dossier to the FBI.
LikeLiked by 14 people
It’s been said many times but….President Trump looks great. Happy Warrior for sure and he is thriving.
LikeLiked by 8 people
He came out guns blazing. It was a great press conference
LikeLiked by 8 people
Thank You! Mr. President…humbled by your choosing to defend us (America)! No one can/could/would do it better! Love you and asking our Heavenly Father to bind all evil from you! Asking for His protective hands to cover you…
LikeLiked by 10 people
The press is standing, giving their names and who they work for! Somebody must have read them the “Riot Act.”
LikeLiked by 6 people
Except for one who refused to remove her mask. PDJT growled “take it off” and she did. “Now I hear you”. He he he. You mess with the LION, a chunk of butt will be chewed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What a presser! What a boffo President !
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mr. President,
If Barr and the boys choose to not indict anyone for an attempted coup on America and you then please consider declassifying EVERYTHING so the truth can be seen by all Americans and exposing these perpetrators and fraudsters!
If justice goes unpunished, at least expose the truth, Mr. President.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump Was On Point & “Firing On All Cylinders” God I Love This President. This Made My Day! Now For The BBQ Ribeye Steaks…..
LikeLiked by 5 people