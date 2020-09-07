President Trump Holds a Labor Day Press Conference

President Trump holds a Labor Day press conference to discuss the importance of the American worker and Main Street USA. [Ongoing] President Trump is going full wolverine on China.

12 Responses to President Trump Holds a Labor Day Press Conference

  1. delighteddeplorable says:
    September 7, 2020 at 2:01 pm

    POTUS is taking no prisoners on Spygate. Hoooboy.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  2. freepetta says:
    September 7, 2020 at 2:03 pm

    What a great press conference!!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  3. Lion2017 says:
    September 7, 2020 at 2:06 pm

    The President is absolutely right. People would have been in jail already if it were Republicans spying on a campaign of a Democrat. Justice is needed.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  4. WSB says:
    September 7, 2020 at 2:07 pm

    PT is going full wolverine on every subject…including John McCain giving the Steele Dossier to the FBI.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  5. delighteddeplorable says:
    September 7, 2020 at 2:12 pm

    It’s been said many times but….President Trump looks great. Happy Warrior for sure and he is thriving.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  6. Tiffthis says:
    September 7, 2020 at 2:14 pm

    He came out guns blazing. It was a great press conference

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  7. JG3 says:
    September 7, 2020 at 2:14 pm

    Thank You! Mr. President…humbled by your choosing to defend us (America)! No one can/could/would do it better! Love you and asking our Heavenly Father to bind all evil from you! Asking for His protective hands to cover you…

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  8. herebouts says:
    September 7, 2020 at 2:17 pm

    The press is standing, giving their names and who they work for! Somebody must have read them the “Riot Act.”

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • retiredseabee says:
      September 7, 2020 at 2:28 pm

      Except for one who refused to remove her mask. PDJT growled “take it off” and she did. “Now I hear you”. He he he. You mess with the LION, a chunk of butt will be chewed.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  9. Janice says:
    September 7, 2020 at 2:23 pm

    What a presser! What a boffo President !

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Bogeyfree says:
    September 7, 2020 at 2:25 pm

    Mr. President,

    If Barr and the boys choose to not indict anyone for an attempted coup on America and you then please consider declassifying EVERYTHING so the truth can be seen by all Americans and exposing these perpetrators and fraudsters!

    If justice goes unpunished, at least expose the truth, Mr. President.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Dana Christianson says:
    September 7, 2020 at 2:27 pm

    Trump Was On Point & “Firing On All Cylinders” God I Love This President. This Made My Day! Now For The BBQ Ribeye Steaks…..

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply

