Antifa Activist, Suspected of Murder, Killed During Shoot-Out With Task Force Attempting Arrest…

Antifa activist Michael Reinoehl (pictured left – white T-shirt) was killed during a shoot-out with “a fugitive task force” attempting to arrest him for the suspected murder of Aaron “Jay” Danielson.
According to the New York Times an arrest warrant was issued for Reinoehl on Thursday and when police moved-in to make the arrest Reinoehl was killed during an exchange of gunfire with police.
The Post Mellenial – […] Reinoehl had reportedly fled Oregon and crossed state lines into Washington. A federal fugitive task force located him outside of Olympia.
Reinoehl reportedly left an apartment complex appearing to be armed, The Olympian reported, and entered his vehicle when a shootout began. The shooting occurred in the 7600 block of 3rd Way Southeast in Tanglewilde about 7 p.m. Shots were apparently fired at a traffic stop, KATU reported.
Witnesses at the scene cited an unmarked SUV parked on School Street when the vehicle converged with another on the car at the apartment.
The suspect reportedly exited his car and fired what was believed to be an assault rifle at the SUVs. Bystanders noted hearing 40 or 50 shots, then officers returned fire, hitting Reinoehl. (read more)
There are consequences to the choices we make.God makes this clear.
I am not judging this person,his actions did.He was a grown man who decided violence was his choice of life.
So be it.I feel sorry for the people that were put in the position of having to put their lives in danger by going to arrest him.I feel sorry they had to take a life.
Evil is evil.All this feeling sorry for these people that are making these violent choices..
I feel sorry for the ones that have been victimized by them,with no one coming to their aid.
The people beaten,chased,their homes and businesses destroyed because of the evil choices being made.
The children,why did he have his daughter?When is it ok to take a child to a violent riot???
People have had their children taken for much less.
He made his choice,it was not a loving peaceful one.
It was an evil,mean,lets see how many more people I can kill before I go choice.
I am glad he will not be able to victimize anyone else.
He and those like him who step into insanity will never be reformed and there are limited paths to deal with them all.
Looks like Antifa is composed of 2 types, the rich entitled Liberal Arts Fools that wanna be ‘revolutionaries’ and the hardened criminals that have been ‘given’ the right to kill, loot, maim, rape and rampage.
This is one of the latter.
And how many of these terrorists were recently released from jail or prison ?
“…given the right to…” No, paid. It’s their job.
‘Bout damn time. Saves a few bucks on an injection, electricity or rope. Take your choice.
AntifaGoons open carrying is nothing new. Always suspected that the blacbloc brigade with their AKs were not the only armed commies in the streets, just the obvious ones. You can see here at about the 3-minute mark four of them with facemasks standing on a street corner.
This was about three years ago in Austin,TX. Notice the red & yellow hammer & sickle Antifa flags, also the horseback mounted unit in the street. If not for the many riot police separating the patriots from the homegrown terrorists there would have been bloodshed that day.
Even with a few of them armed, they almost certainly do not know what to do with themselves or their gear if it came to that.
Damn – it was a good old fashioned western shoot out. How did he get a legal semi-automatic rifle with that kind of criminal record in the land of gun control?
You meant his “assault rifle” right? (That term always cracks me up..)
Will there be a BLM decal on his coffin to match the one on his neck?
You may laugh about the coffin. But if you are a US taxpayer you will be paying for that sorry cardboard crate with the plastic handles they roll into the furnace.
You will also be paying for his daughter’s upkeep. (Although with her murderous father out of the way, there is hope for return on that expense).
I bet the @shipwreckedcrew is infuriated by this.
Another COVID 19 stat?
Please forgive this off topic somewhat related
matter:
Prayer is Winning.
Even as measured by Rasmussen:
Witness :
Rasmussen 9/4/20
PDJT JA at 52 percent approval today.
40 % strong approval
Compare Obama., who on 9/4/12
had only 48 % JA,
and only 27 % strong approval
Obama had 100 % Pravda-press apptoval
of everything he did.
President Trump has US, We the People.
And Rev Graham’s Day of Prayer in DC,
which will be reflective of so many of us.
It’s not partisan: It is moral.
A shout out and thank you to Michael Reinoehl for “triggering” his own death penalty execution.
He saved the tax payers a lot of money.
Rest in pieces, terrorist garbage.
Yes!
Justice, but no peace.
50 gunshots fired ?…..that’s sounds excessive……….Clearly, 49 would have done the job.
Still, nice shootin’ Marshalls. As we used to say in the old west – “dead or alive – don’t matter.”
To all those whitey BLM protestors. Just remember at the end of the day (or your life) you are still white and you ain’t gonna get a big send off. 🙄
I wonder how many body cams were in operation by the members of various law enforcement agencies during this apprehension? Also, how many security cams might have captured the timing of the tragic events…. If there was plenty of coverage, it should decrease the legendary martyr value of the event. If any body cams on the 4+ officers involved were conveniently “off”, then fiscal and operational heads should probably roll at several departments.
Too bad so sad… what’s for lunch
If Michael Reinoehl had been black, they would have rioted for his death, too.
