Thursday September 3rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
citizen,
WOW !Thank you for the super cutest love thought of the day. God Bless us all.
Mornin’ WeeWeed!
Another great day to be an infidel!
Won’t see you later, but wanted to say, “hello!”.
Turn it up!
May not see you Friday as well…you and yours are in my prayers.
So:
Mornin’ WeeWeed! (for Friday)
Still a happy infidel, and a huckleberry:
Have a good weekend.
HAPPY BEACH DOG CURSDAY…
Have a blessed day with your canine pal!
So precious, thanks Lucille! Those fur babies are wonderful blessings!
Don’t know how much longer this video will be available (remind me to download it now)
PROOF: Antifa shooting of Trump supporter in Portland WAS an ASSASSINATION.
Watch, step by step, as Prayer Patriot, Aaro n “Jay” Danielson, is targeted by Antifa killer, Michael Forest Reinoehl with the cooperation of Black Lives Matter associates.
All of the explanations of every recorded action and statement on the extended video makes perfect sense. The cameraman is part of the Team, documenting the event.
🙂
Father ,we thank you that your hand is upon our president mightily,we cover him with the precious shed blood of Jesus Christ,and decree and declare Zachariah 2;5 over him and his family..Let the fire of your glory surround them and that no witchcraft,no voodoo,no hex,no vex,no curse no power,no principality and no demon in hell shall prosper against them.Father we ask that you dispatch legions of your warring angelic hosts to destroy every plot and plan of the enemy.Father let your anointing rest strongly upon him at all times and our nation is brought totally back to you.Father ,we praise you,we glorify you in the name above all names ,Jesus Christ,King of Kings,Lord of Lords and soon to return Messiah,Amen.
https://babylonbee.com/news/brand-new-section-of-hell-created-for-antifa-where-nothing-is-on-fire
. . . but deliver us from the Evil One.
czarowniczy ,
Hello (I am still working a bit tonight, and so I thought I should check-in).
It may be a little time before we get a chance to speak again, and I wanted to say thank you. You literally “boiled my brain” on our last dialogue, and I am grateful.
Please have the best couple / few days ahead, and we will catch-up later.
Sincerely,
Simple Citizen
“We must trust in God in all temptations, in all desolate conditions of the soul. The Lord will deliver.”
From “My Life in Christ” by Saint John of Kronstadt
Prayer of Saint Ioannikios the Great (+ 846)
My hope is the Father, my refuge the Son, my protection the Holy Spirit. O Holy Trinity, glory to Thee.
