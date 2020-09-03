President Trump MAGA Rally in Latrobe Pennsylvania – 7:00pm ET Livestream…

Back in rally mode, tonight President Donald J. Trump will be holding a campaign rally at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. President Trump is expected to speak at 7:00pm ET with pre-rally speakers beforehand.
Donald Trump Campaign Livestream – RSBN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream
.
.
“Closings are for political reasons. Want our numbers to look as bad as possible. On Nov. 4th, they’ll all be open. These are all democrats.”
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 31 people
A sea of RED!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Wow!
LikeLiked by 4 people
That is beautiful !
>Patriots
LikeLiked by 2 people
😍
LikeLiked by 1 person
C’mon WP, get your head out of your toilet!!!!!!!
LikeLike
C’mon WP, get your head out of your toilet!!!!!!!
LikeLike
C’mon WP, get your head out of your toilet!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
C’mon WP, get your head out of your toilet!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Three is the magic number! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
POTUS is right. All Biden and the dems want to talk about is covid. It’s over. Americans have more on their minds than a virus. Even more reason to give POTUS an enormous victory on Nov 3rd – – we can finally be done with this crap.
LikeLiked by 15 people
They want to distract from real issues. We aren’t falling for it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
POTUS is annihilating Hidin’ Biden
LikeLiked by 1 person
Favorite line: “If they hadn’t wasted a year and a half of my life on their impeachment, we could have gotten ALL of this done!”
LikeLiked by 20 people
And wanting the salon owner to be Speaker of the House 🤣
LikeLiked by 17 people
Ha! Missed that—had to take a phone call.
LikeLike
Now he’s killing Pelosi. Figuratively.
LikeLiked by 1 person
you mean highly overrated Pelosi…lololol
LikeLiked by 1 person
Price transparency,,,,,
“You better elect me” ~President Trump
LikeLiked by 3 people
Love, love, love me MY President Donald J Trump !
LikeLiked by 5 people
A Force of Nature!
LikeLiked by 1 person
well, I know many have complained about all the text messages they are receiving from the Trump campaign (I think I got 8 yesterday, sigh), but it’s a small price to pay for 4 more years of our VSG POTUS IMHO. That being said, I was wondering last week how much to contribute to the campaign in support of a great convention when, lo and behold, we received the Trump stimulus check in the mail…I had forgotten that we never received our check. It was like a sign from above, so I sent the entire amount back to the campaign…it was the least I can do.
MAGA on y’all! And we’ll see all of you next January on the National Mall!
LikeLiked by 21 people
Wow! That was a great (and generous) idea!
LikeLiked by 3 people
YOU ARE AWESOME!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nice!
LikeLiked by 3 people
CorwinAmber, while I’ve donated, I can’t donate massively… (thank you for doing that!)
but whenever my phone “dings” with yet another excessive text message, I have decided that that noise will be my signal to pray for our President Trump — and for the rest of us.
LikeLiked by 12 people
POTUS’ fundraising machine is robust! Email and texts combined, I received 23 today. Using these as a reminder to pray for President Trump and all we deplorable enemies of the state is a great idea, wondering999. 👍
LikeLike
I like your style!
LikeLiked by 1 person
God bless you! I would have been tempted to have it framed and hung on the wall.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How can anyone not love a president who loves America as much as PDJT does?
LikeLiked by 9 people
Only people that hate America.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In PA needs to play Rocky Theme and get a box of Trump hats to throw them out to the crowd….they’d go crazy and liberal media heads pop clean off 🤣🤣🙄
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t know if this has been posted before, but poll watchers or counters make about 225.00 a day for working on election day, They did say that some might work as high as 14 hours but might pay more if you do.. I signed up for working here in Nevada but told them I didn’t need the money so they could give it to some one who might need it more.
Just made big donation today to the President Campaign .. Figure that’s the least I can do especially when its hard for me to do anything else for Him
He works so hard and when I look at all the money that the corps and the Dems are giving to JOe Biden I just get mad at the Republicans for not getting out there and doing more for the President and I am not talking about the RNC or what work they do I am talking about the house and senators Why are they not helping to shut some of these dirt bag EX republicans down
LikeLiked by 10 people
In Illinois, election judges pay varies depending on where you live. 😡
I make about $150 & I work about 15hrs.
Chicago pays close to $200😡
Poll watchers get nada. It’s a voluntary gig.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just love a Trump rally….nothing better!!!!!! I could watch one every night!!!
We’re gonna WIN SO BIG!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I wish he did one every night. That man gets my adrenalin flowing. I honestly don’t know how he does it. I used to say a couple of years ago: He needs us and We need Him.
LikeLike
Wow, that was an old fashioned rally…terrific.
Only one thing; I wish he would show some support for that salon owner…he’s making it sound like she purposefully sabotaged Pelosi. This woman is a small business owner with two kids and she is out of business and being maligned by Pelosi. I wish he would understand how her life is being destroyed by Pelosi
LikeLiked by 2 people
The good news is that Erica Kious’ Go Fund Me is at $103,712 right now!
LikeLiked by 7 people
I think the fact that President Trump says that Erica Kious should replace Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House qualifies as showing “some support for that salon owner.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
YMCA ! YMCA !
I like this! MAGA 2020!
Trump is going to out work old Joe unto a landslide victory!
LikeLike
These new young RSBN guys are really doing great commentary and seemed well seasoned already.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Feels so good! Sure have missed these! Gonna be bigger and better…so exciting~
LikeLike
Finally! A real rally again! After six months I was having withdrawal symptoms. Gave me my mojo back. Trump is the best President ever. Bye bye Biden! Hello 4 more years!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The President just nailed it with comments on topics near and dear to the great working people of the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Biden’s support for NAFTA and China’s entry in the WTO showed he does support working people–the working people in China, that is. He screwed millions of American workers out of jobs and higher pay, especially in PA, Ohio, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota. Biden has filled his family’s pockets with graft and cash from China while selling out American workers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, No, No…Joe’s gotta go!
LikeLike
Loved the “Peaceful Protestor” sign a few were holding up!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I ordered a Peaceful Protestor shirt from POTUS website
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great Job, Trump Team…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, got my fix for another few days. When is the next one?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Whoa! Just found this on Twitter. From Joe Hiddin’s “rally” today.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He might have got Corn Popped in that hand………….
LikeLiked by 2 people
terrible!
He must not have good veins in the arms now…
Maybe Sleepy OHiden is like his druggie son…Heroin is a terrible affliction!
LikeLiked by 1 person
In order to keep him sentient they are injecting the opposite of heroin, I assure you.
LikeLiked by 4 people
If you studied Hitler, his doctor was injecting all kinds of drugs into him, just to keep him appear lucid. No wonder Trump wants a drug test before a debate. He knows what they are doing to Plugs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I cannot see them. Which hand? Do they use hand veins for fluids?
LikeLike
…maybe is …HEAD …..TP..
LikeLike
His left, your right side of screen. Can’t miss it. Looks like a blown stick. & fresh too.
LikeLike
That was GREAT!
45 started like a regular campaign speech but with the CROWD SO HAPPY, 45 made a pivot and started giving us the high heat!
Sleepy Joe OHiden had no one waiting for him except The Squeaker Ryan! Crooked News turned off the cameras on Crazy Nancy fun! Eat it Speaker Lady…you made your mess…45 said it clearly: apologize…
To the Dimms, WE HAVE OUR ORDERS! we will Mail In our Ballots AND Vote In Person to make sure our votes are counted properly!
LikeLike
Absolutely love this strategy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Loved seeing air force one in the background knowing it was parked their purposely to protect my president. The best body guard money can buy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Democrats and left wing activists openly signaling that they will steal election from Trump by flooding battleground states with hundreds of thousands dubious mail in ballots in the 2 weeks AFTER election day and getting rules from friendly judges that they must be counted.
This is the type of fraud that goes on in totalitarian countries (like Venezuela, Turkey, Iran, etc) that we in the U.S. used to hold in contempt. Now it looks like it’s going to happen here to restore a corrupt cabal to power.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s nonsensical that they’re loudly telegraphing this strategy all over the place, makes no sense IMO. On the other hand, why would I think dims could ever make sense? A burglar who has targeted your house is unlikely to call you ahead of time to lay out the plan. B-zar.
LikeLike
They have contempt for Ameri a and real Americans and know the enemedia will cover for them.
LikeLike
I tell a DIM, I can raise your IQ to over 100. It is impossible to be a Democrat if your IQ is over 100. Just switch to Republican and your IQ immediately jumps to over 100.
LikeLike
They looking for recruits to do dirty deedss for them like antifa goons recruit degenerate to do the crime.
LikeLike
When people are receiving voter registration for their pets that dies 12+ yrs ago it makes one wonder how the states got this information and from who.
https://truedaily.news/2020/09/03/dead-cat-revives-mail-in-ballot/
LikeLike
My 4 horses, 2 Dogs, 8 cats, and 1 goat are all going to vote absentee for President Trump in November. I also have 2 deceased brothers, my deceased parents, and numerous deceased uncles and aunts, grandparents, great grandparents, great uncles and aunts, cousins, friends, classmates. Heck, at least 60 votes for the President. If I get caught, I’ll just tell them I’m a Democrat and they’ll let me go.
LikeLike
Loved it when PTrump said Romney was the worse Senator in Utah and couldn’t get elected as dog catcher in Utah now.
LikeLike
Gonna need 90-100+ million Trump votes on election night to counter whatever the Democrats are cooking up for the weeks after the election.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mr. PRESIDENT,
🎵🎵🎵🎵You’re Simply the best, better than all the rest. 🎵🎵🎵🎵
Great Thursday evening.
LikeLike
I’m from Latrobe and most of my family lives there. It’s Trump country, big time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hate to bring up bad news, but the Atlantic magazine is pushing a story that Trump disrespected dead servicemen. What will the press lie about next?
LikeLike
Bless your heart!
LikeLike
As a VFW Commander keeping the peace is the best thing Pres. Trump can do for the Military.
LikeLike
Sure. I’m not too worried. 60% plus don’t trust the media. This isn’t the old days. I use to get worried about hits like this.
If it was an audio clip. Yes.
LikeLike
A newspaper? Something bad about our President ? NOOOOOOOOOO !
LikeLike