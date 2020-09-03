President Trump MAGA Rally in Latrobe Pennsylvania – 7:00pm ET Livestream…

Back in rally mode, tonight President Donald J. Trump will be holding a campaign rally at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. President Trump is expected to speak at 7:00pm ET with pre-rally speakers beforehand.

Donald Trump Campaign LivestreamRSBN Livestream LinkFox News Livestream

221 Responses to President Trump MAGA Rally in Latrobe Pennsylvania – 7:00pm ET Livestream…

  1. Landslide says:
    September 3, 2020 at 8:25 pm

    “Closings are for political reasons. Want our numbers to look as bad as possible. On Nov. 4th, they’ll all be open. These are all democrats.”

  2. Nick the Deplorable says:
    September 3, 2020 at 8:29 pm

  3. tuskyou says:
    September 3, 2020 at 8:30 pm

    POTUS is right. All Biden and the dems want to talk about is covid. It’s over. Americans have more on their minds than a virus. Even more reason to give POTUS an enormous victory on Nov 3rd – – we can finally be done with this crap.

  4. calbear84 says:
    September 3, 2020 at 8:31 pm

    POTUS is annihilating Hidin’ Biden

  5. Landslide says:
    September 3, 2020 at 8:34 pm

    Favorite line: “If they hadn’t wasted a year and a half of my life on their impeachment, we could have gotten ALL of this done!”

  6. calbear84 says:
    September 3, 2020 at 8:35 pm

    Now he’s killing Pelosi. Figuratively.

  7. Patience says:
    September 3, 2020 at 8:38 pm

    Price transparency,,,,,
    “You better elect me” ~President Trump

  8. Patience says:
    September 3, 2020 at 8:44 pm

    Love, love, love me MY President Donald J Trump !

  9. CorwinAmber says:
    September 3, 2020 at 8:45 pm

    well, I know many have complained about all the text messages they are receiving from the Trump campaign (I think I got 8 yesterday, sigh), but it’s a small price to pay for 4 more years of our VSG POTUS IMHO. That being said, I was wondering last week how much to contribute to the campaign in support of a great convention when, lo and behold, we received the Trump stimulus check in the mail…I had forgotten that we never received our check. It was like a sign from above, so I sent the entire amount back to the campaign…it was the least I can do.

    MAGA on y’all! And we’ll see all of you next January on the National Mall!

  10. calbear84 says:
    September 3, 2020 at 8:45 pm

    How can anyone not love a president who loves America as much as PDJT does?

  11. Patriot1783 says:
    September 3, 2020 at 8:47 pm

    In PA needs to play Rocky Theme and get a box of Trump hats to throw them out to the crowd….they’d go crazy and liberal media heads pop clean off 🤣🤣🙄

  12. rustybritches says:
    September 3, 2020 at 8:48 pm

    I don’t know if this has been posted before, but poll watchers or counters make about 225.00 a day for working on election day, They did say that some might work as high as 14 hours but might pay more if you do.. I signed up for working here in Nevada but told them I didn’t need the money so they could give it to some one who might need it more.
    Just made big donation today to the President Campaign .. Figure that’s the least I can do especially when its hard for me to do anything else for Him
    He works so hard and when I look at all the money that the corps and the Dems are giving to JOe Biden I just get mad at the Republicans for not getting out there and doing more for the President and I am not talking about the RNC or what work they do I am talking about the house and senators Why are they not helping to shut some of these dirt bag EX republicans down

    • trishinsouthernillinois says:
      September 3, 2020 at 9:01 pm

      In Illinois, election judges pay varies depending on where you live. 😡
      I make about $150 & I work about 15hrs.
      Chicago pays close to $200😡
      Poll watchers get nada. It’s a voluntary gig.

  13. Blind no Longer says:
    September 3, 2020 at 8:48 pm

    I just love a Trump rally….nothing better!!!!!! I could watch one every night!!!
    We’re gonna WIN SO BIG!!!!!!!

    • FrankieZee says:
      September 3, 2020 at 10:07 pm

      I wish he did one every night. That man gets my adrenalin flowing. I honestly don’t know how he does it. I used to say a couple of years ago: He needs us and We need Him.

  14. littleflower481 says:
    September 3, 2020 at 8:48 pm

    Wow, that was an old fashioned rally…terrific.

    Only one thing; I wish he would show some support for that salon owner…he’s making it sound like she purposefully sabotaged Pelosi. This woman is a small business owner with two kids and she is out of business and being maligned by Pelosi. I wish he would understand how her life is being destroyed by Pelosi

  15. dufrst says:
    September 3, 2020 at 8:49 pm

    YMCA ! YMCA !

    I like this! MAGA 2020!

    Trump is going to out work old Joe unto a landslide victory!

  16. Maquis says:
    September 3, 2020 at 8:52 pm

    These new young RSBN guys are really doing great commentary and seemed well seasoned already.

  17. JG3 says:
    September 3, 2020 at 8:55 pm

    Feels so good! Sure have missed these! Gonna be bigger and better…so exciting~

  18. joebkonobi says:
    September 3, 2020 at 8:57 pm

    Finally! A real rally again! After six months I was having withdrawal symptoms. Gave me my mojo back. Trump is the best President ever. Bye bye Biden! Hello 4 more years!

  19. Crewdog 52. says:
    September 3, 2020 at 9:02 pm

    The President just nailed it with comments on topics near and dear to the great working people of the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

    • swampfox999 says:
      September 3, 2020 at 9:54 pm

      Biden’s support for NAFTA and China’s entry in the WTO showed he does support working people–the working people in China, that is. He screwed millions of American workers out of jobs and higher pay, especially in PA, Ohio, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota. Biden has filled his family’s pockets with graft and cash from China while selling out American workers.

  20. JG3 says:
    September 3, 2020 at 9:05 pm

    No, No, No…Joe’s gotta go!

  21. gabytango says:
    September 3, 2020 at 9:07 pm

    Loved the “Peaceful Protestor” sign a few were holding up!

  22. JG3 says:
    September 3, 2020 at 9:13 pm

    Great Job, Trump Team…

  23. Deplorable Canuck says:
    September 3, 2020 at 9:19 pm

    Well, got my fix for another few days. When is the next one?

  24. trishinsouthernillinois says:
    September 3, 2020 at 9:20 pm

    Whoa! Just found this on Twitter. From Joe Hiddin’s “rally” today.

  25. Publius2016 says:
    September 3, 2020 at 9:30 pm

    That was GREAT!

    45 started like a regular campaign speech but with the CROWD SO HAPPY, 45 made a pivot and started giving us the high heat!

    Sleepy Joe OHiden had no one waiting for him except The Squeaker Ryan! Crooked News turned off the cameras on Crazy Nancy fun! Eat it Speaker Lady…you made your mess…45 said it clearly: apologize…

    To the Dimms, WE HAVE OUR ORDERS! we will Mail In our Ballots AND Vote In Person to make sure our votes are counted properly!

  26. DiogeneseVindicated says:
    September 3, 2020 at 9:32 pm

    Loved seeing air force one in the background knowing it was parked their purposely to protect my president. The best body guard money can buy.

  27. ezgoer says:
    September 3, 2020 at 9:34 pm

    Democrats and left wing activists openly signaling that they will steal election from Trump by flooding battleground states with hundreds of thousands dubious mail in ballots in the 2 weeks AFTER election day and getting rules from friendly judges that they must be counted.
    This is the type of fraud that goes on in totalitarian countries (like Venezuela, Turkey, Iran, etc) that we in the U.S. used to hold in contempt. Now it looks like it’s going to happen here to restore a corrupt cabal to power.

    • delighteddeplorable says:
      September 3, 2020 at 9:48 pm

      It’s nonsensical that they’re loudly telegraphing this strategy all over the place, makes no sense IMO. On the other hand, why would I think dims could ever make sense? A burglar who has targeted your house is unlikely to call you ahead of time to lay out the plan. B-zar.

    • SanJac says:
      September 3, 2020 at 10:29 pm

      When people are receiving voter registration for their pets that dies 12+ yrs ago it makes one wonder how the states got this information and from who.

      https://truedaily.news/2020/09/03/dead-cat-revives-mail-in-ballot/

      • Bigbadmike says:
        September 3, 2020 at 10:53 pm

        My 4 horses, 2 Dogs, 8 cats, and 1 goat are all going to vote absentee for President Trump in November. I also have 2 deceased brothers, my deceased parents, and numerous deceased uncles and aunts, grandparents, great grandparents, great uncles and aunts, cousins, friends, classmates. Heck, at least 60 votes for the President. If I get caught, I’ll just tell them I’m a Democrat and they’ll let me go.

  28. 4sure says:
    September 3, 2020 at 9:44 pm

    Loved it when PTrump said Romney was the worse Senator in Utah and couldn’t get elected as dog catcher in Utah now.

  29. grahampink says:
    September 3, 2020 at 9:54 pm

    Gonna need 90-100+ million Trump votes on election night to counter whatever the Democrats are cooking up for the weeks after the election.

  30. bambamtakethat says:
    September 3, 2020 at 10:01 pm

    Mr. PRESIDENT,

    🎵🎵🎵🎵You’re Simply the best, better than all the rest. 🎵🎵🎵🎵

    Great Thursday evening.

  31. Larry says:
    September 3, 2020 at 10:10 pm

    I’m from Latrobe and most of my family lives there. It’s Trump country, big time.

  32. Dorothea Brooke says:
    September 3, 2020 at 10:19 pm

    Hate to bring up bad news, but the Atlantic magazine is pushing a story that Trump disrespected dead servicemen. What will the press lie about next?

  33. coveyouthband says:
    September 3, 2020 at 10:41 pm

    A newspaper? Something bad about our President ? NOOOOOOOOOO !

