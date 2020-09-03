Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Briefing – 1:00pm ET Livestream

Posted on September 3, 2020

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a press briefing from the Brady room.  Anticipated start time 1:00pm ET.

White House LivestreamFox News LivestreamFox Business Livestream

64 Responses to Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Briefing – 1:00pm ET Livestream

  1. freepetta says:
    September 3, 2020 at 1:02 pm

    Be watching!

  2. sherryoftexas says:
    September 3, 2020 at 1:14 pm

    Calling out pelosi, WONDERFUL!!!

  3. gabytango says:
    September 3, 2020 at 1:31 pm

    Kaleigh: “The so-called ‘Herd Immunity’… um… Theory is something fanciful made up in the mind of the media….”

    • Liberty Forge says:
      September 3, 2020 at 5:20 pm

      Why would Kaleigh say this?

      ‘Herd immunity’ is not some made-up fanciful fairy tale.

      She says this, and then goes on to champion a vaccine as though a vaccine is the greatest thing on earth.

      To say I’m disappointed by her statements is putting it mildly.

  4. gabytango says:
    September 3, 2020 at 1:34 pm

    Regarding of the Memo about Funding under Review –
    Kaleigh:” We have the FECKLESS government of Mayor De Blasio and Gov Andrew Cuomo pulling 1B worth of funding from the police…”

  5. gabytango says:
    September 3, 2020 at 1:43 pm

    Kaleighy closes PC with: “Thank you to our Police, thank you to our Federal Law Enforcement, you keep us safe when Democrat Mayors and derelict Governors do not.”

    Vile reporter screams out as Kaleigh is leaving: “Voting twice is a CRIME, why is he telling people to vote twice?” I really despise the Media.

  6. HostageCalifornian says:
    September 3, 2020 at 1:43 pm

    Superstar! She exudes strength, and that has tamed the press corps a bit. Even though the questions are still nasty, the way they are delivered is becoming slightly more polite.

  7. Eric says:
    September 3, 2020 at 1:54 pm

  8. Publius2016 says:
    September 3, 2020 at 2:07 pm

    Answer 45’s CALL PATRIOTS!

    Mail In Your Ballot and VOTE ON ELECTION DAY!

    • billrla says:
      September 3, 2020 at 2:17 pm

      Publius2016: Makes this native New Yorker proud.

    • Beau Geste says:
      September 3, 2020 at 2:29 pm

      It is possible (likely) in corruptocracies like illinois, new york, minnesota, new jersey, california oregon, washington and the dem city ‘machines’, that our mail-in votes were “counted”, but for biden and the dem congresscritters.
      IIRC, even if we vote by mail, we can go to vote in person, and cancel the mail-in vote. Is my recollection correct?
      If so, we can vote by mail, then check to see if it was counted, then vote in person with better checks on the voting, and cancel the mail-in which might have been corruptly counted for biden and the dems. This might make it harder to steal votes, and easier to prove vote stealing because of increased difficulty of fast manipulation?

      • Ninja7 says:
        September 3, 2020 at 3:38 pm

        Beau Geste,
        IIRC The mail in vote is counted after the voting places have closed.
        The machine ballots are processed first, than the mail in ballots. (Absentee ballots),

        Otherwise how who these corruptocracies know how many votes to add.🤔🤔

        Wisconsin, usually has Milwaukee or Dane (Madison) county the last to provide the results.
        Yes they cheat. Illinois has Cook, St Louis ,and the county where Springfield is located.

        With the push for mail in voting, DemonRats believe that that awoke younger generation will finally get off their A$$, and mail it? Maybe, Ballot Harvesting definitely.

        Since Kayleigh, mentioned that with absentee ballots one in five are throw out. All mail in ballots would probably have a greater contested percentage.

    • nckhawk says:
      September 3, 2020 at 2:37 pm

      Genius move by PDJT – the Fake News immediately swallowed that hook and it went deep. “Voting twice is a crime” they now say. A perfect tee shot – 10″ from the hole – 250yard Par 3!! The Intergalactic TrollMaster-in-Chief sends these feral media types into another tizzy with his “cat laser”!!

      • Rosemary B says:
        September 3, 2020 at 2:43 pm

        they like to pretend (sometimes) that computers do not exist, and we are living in the 1950s.

        ?? triggered dummies

      • Eagle Driver says:
        September 3, 2020 at 3:06 pm

        When I read his tweet I this is going to one epic tweet for him!!!

        I believe that the President of the United States of America is setting the table and it will have fine linen table cloth, the fine china, crystal goblets/wine glasses, silverware…and then:
        “Please Ladies and Gentlemen be seated…I must have few minutes of your time…I brought you all here tonight to witness the giving back of the US Government to the American People. As I said before, I am a builder…therefore, by the powers invested in me by the United States Constitution, when I call your name please stand”…and the US Marshals enter and put cuffs on the individuals…

    • gabytango says:
      September 3, 2020 at 2:56 pm

      LOVE how our President fights fire with fire! It is the ONLY way to beat the Lib-Supremacists at their games!

    • gitmo4crooks says:
      September 3, 2020 at 2:56 pm

      We need to get as many Republican and Independents who love our President out to vote in person or by early voting (absentee voting an option). Need to STOP Democrats that will utilize illegal Vote Harvesting like they did in 2018 on a large scale….a must read and action required by the FEC and our AG. A COUNTER PLAN by Pres Trump Team needed to CANCEL out the FRAUD Voting

      https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/warning-democrat-data-firm-says-trump-landslide-likely-election-day-will-flipped-biden-mail-votes-emerging-week-election/

    • Ohio Cyclist says:
      September 3, 2020 at 4:19 pm

      I think it would be great if in those districts where there is good reason to believe that some voters are shuttled between multiple polling places to vote more than once, if such places surprised voters by having one of their fingers inked when their vote is cast, and then arresting for voting fraud any who show up to vote again with an inked finger.

  9. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    September 3, 2020 at 2:11 pm

    Easy work today. That was a mauling.

    Great work Kayleigh!

  10. Publius2016 says:
    September 3, 2020 at 2:18 pm

    Over 300k votes were thrown out in 2016!!!

    Mail In Your vote and Vote In Person to Make Sure Your Vote is counted!

  11. Right to reply says:
    September 3, 2020 at 2:23 pm

    God bless that lady and her patience. I’d just get off the podium and slap them all across the face.

  12. grampaguy@brainerd.net says:
    September 3, 2020 at 2:23 pm

    Not a single mention of Pelosi from her flying monkeys in the Fourth Estate. Or is that a Fifth Column?

    • Publius2016 says:
      September 3, 2020 at 2:32 pm

      Sad Clown Pelosi is getting ROASTED IN CALI!

      These “small things” are REVOLUTIONARY!

      If there was an Socially Liberal Fiscal Conservative Republican running against her this year, THE REPUBLICAN COULD WIN IN SAN FRANCISCO!

  13. Publius2016 says:
    September 3, 2020 at 2:24 pm

    Hiden Biden never answers anything even close to these LOADED SLANTED DETAILED QUESTIONS!

    • More Bore says:
      September 3, 2020 at 2:33 pm

      Kay and PT ought to pre-condition every question upon the “reporter” indicating which question they/their brothel have posed to Biden that he has answered. if they cannot come up with one, you do not get to ask me a question.

  14. Dave Crawford says:
    September 3, 2020 at 2:46 pm

    Kayleigh is a dragon slayer. Poised, informed, articulate, honest and direct. And I would never want to tangle with her lol. She is a killer.

  15. Parker Longbaugh says:
    September 3, 2020 at 3:46 pm

    Twitter has flagged the Presidents comments about making sure voters are not disenfranchised.
    Twitter has not and will not flag Joe Biden’s repeated tweets about the fine people lie.
    Enemy of the people.

  16. fangdog says:
    September 3, 2020 at 3:46 pm

    The press who attend these briefing are more an more seen as juveniles with a low-life persona. How can anyone see them as anything respectful or relevant?

    The press briefing as far as any substance, is nothing more than an exercise for Kayleigh to verify their stupidity and the asses they must be in their everyday life. Can you imagine being married to any of these hopeless dolts?

  17. 24may98 says:
    September 3, 2020 at 3:47 pm

    As a Georgetown alumna, she manifests true Georgetown spirit that redounds in the cheer “Hoya Saxa!” (Hard Rocks!)

  18. magoo622 says:
    September 3, 2020 at 4:25 pm

    KM is amazing. She is this role. I have never in my 59 years seen anyone so on point, tenacious, unforgiving to Bullshxx. Media outlets should start evaluating the WH press Corp based on how KM handles them. Part of a job requirement. Damn she’s good!!!

