Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Briefing – 1:00pm ET Livestream

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a press briefing from the Brady room. Anticipated start time 1:00pm ET.
Be watching!
Calling out pelosi, WONDERFUL!!!
Wonderful, indeed!!!
“Apparently, the rules do not apply to Speaker Nancy Pelosi….she wants small businesses to stay shut down, but only re-open for HER convenience. It’s ‘do as I say, not as I do,’ says Nancy Pelosi.
Nancy Pelosi is holding up $1.3 Trillion to the American People…
Before she skipped town to violate her own Health Policy….”
bwahahaha!!!!! Go get ‘er, Kaleigh!
Found this on the open thread from FPCHmom. It’s hilarious that the reporters have to sit through this!
That is solid gold Jerry
Another great troll idea: in the next SOTU speech, laminate all the pages so Nancy can’t tear it up.
Kaleigh: “The so-called ‘Herd Immunity’… um… Theory is something fanciful made up in the mind of the media….”
Why would Kaleigh say this?
‘Herd immunity’ is not some made-up fanciful fairy tale.
She says this, and then goes on to champion a vaccine as though a vaccine is the greatest thing on earth.
To say I’m disappointed by her statements is putting it mildly.
Regarding of the Memo about Funding under Review –
Kaleigh:” We have the FECKLESS government of Mayor De Blasio and Gov Andrew Cuomo pulling 1B worth of funding from the police…”
Kaleighy closes PC with: “Thank you to our Police, thank you to our Federal Law Enforcement, you keep us safe when Democrat Mayors and derelict Governors do not.”
Vile reporter screams out as Kaleigh is leaving: “Voting twice is a CRIME, why is he telling people to vote twice?” I really despise the Media.
So much defense right now for the left, I love it. Every legit issue PT brings up, forces them, to do their whole projection thing.
Specific to the voting thing, it further occurs to me… he has now made them acknowledge and repeatedly shout about EXACTLY what the issue is with mail-in voting, HAHAHAHA
45 owns the downside!
WE MUST VOTE!
If Mail In, we will Mail In!
If In Person, we will vote In Person!
YES WE MUST.
BELIEVE THE THOUGHT THAT THE DEMOCRATS ARE GOING TO “ROUND UP” THEIR PEOPLE AND BUS THEM TO THE POLLS. THEY WILL.
We need to stay ahead of them!!
+10 🙂
Reporter or Democrat operative?
There’s a difference?!?
Who knew?
Is there a difference?
Gaius Lowell,
IIRC one is an intern, but I don’t recall which one🤗😁🤔
Caius not Gaius,
Sorry😑😐
Like they give a damn about crime and voting mutable times! 😂😂😂
Superstar! She exudes strength, and that has tamed the press corps a bit. Even though the questions are still nasty, the way they are delivered is becoming slightly more polite.
LikeLiked by 1 person
except at the end after she leaves the podium, they still pull that crap.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It is utterly amazing how Nancy has gone from saying she followed the rules and had a mask on to claiming she was set up to apologizing while the male stylist said thru his shyster Nancy was set up.
this is the way most democrats are. they never walk the walk.
Congress needs term limits
Liberals will never admit they’re wrong. They will just talk louder over anybody and then change the subject.
Indeed. They are never in the wrong! However they will tell you endlessly how they were in fact, the victems! \s 😂
The hair stylist is now saying Nancy was set up?
Collusion with Pelosi. Probably Pelosi blackmailed the stylist. . .lie or die.
Still does not address the fact, nobody was forcing Botox Nancy to visit the “shuttered” hair dresser and not wear a mask to boot. No matter how one tries to spin it that fact will not go away.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Answer 45’s CALL PATRIOTS!
Mail In Your Ballot and VOTE ON ELECTION DAY!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Publius2016: Makes this native New Yorker proud.
45 is a VSG!
We Must Answer The Call!
Go Vote Happy Warriors!!!
It is possible (likely) in corruptocracies like illinois, new york, minnesota, new jersey, california oregon, washington and the dem city ‘machines’, that our mail-in votes were “counted”, but for biden and the dem congresscritters.
IIRC, even if we vote by mail, we can go to vote in person, and cancel the mail-in vote. Is my recollection correct?
If so, we can vote by mail, then check to see if it was counted, then vote in person with better checks on the voting, and cancel the mail-in which might have been corruptly counted for biden and the dems. This might make it harder to steal votes, and easier to prove vote stealing because of increased difficulty of fast manipulation?
Beau Geste,
IIRC The mail in vote is counted after the voting places have closed.
The machine ballots are processed first, than the mail in ballots. (Absentee ballots),
Otherwise how who these corruptocracies know how many votes to add.🤔🤔
Wisconsin, usually has Milwaukee or Dane (Madison) county the last to provide the results.
Yes they cheat. Illinois has Cook, St Louis ,and the county where Springfield is located.
With the push for mail in voting, DemonRats believe that that awoke younger generation will finally get off their A$$, and mail it? Maybe, Ballot Harvesting definitely.
Since Kayleigh, mentioned that with absentee ballots one in five are throw out. All mail in ballots would probably have a greater contested percentage.
Genius move by PDJT – the Fake News immediately swallowed that hook and it went deep. “Voting twice is a crime” they now say. A perfect tee shot – 10″ from the hole – 250yard Par 3!! The Intergalactic TrollMaster-in-Chief sends these feral media types into another tizzy with his “cat laser”!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
they like to pretend (sometimes) that computers do not exist, and we are living in the 1950s.
?? triggered dummies
LikeLiked by 1 person
When I read his tweet I this is going to one epic tweet for him!!!
I believe that the President of the United States of America is setting the table and it will have fine linen table cloth, the fine china, crystal goblets/wine glasses, silverware…and then:
“Please Ladies and Gentlemen be seated…I must have few minutes of your time…I brought you all here tonight to witness the giving back of the US Government to the American People. As I said before, I am a builder…therefore, by the powers invested in me by the United States Constitution, when I call your name please stand”…and the US Marshals enter and put cuffs on the individuals…
LikeLike
LOVE how our President fights fire with fire! It is the ONLY way to beat the Lib-Supremacists at their games!
LikeLiked by 1 person
We need to get as many Republican and Independents who love our President out to vote in person or by early voting (absentee voting an option). Need to STOP Democrats that will utilize illegal Vote Harvesting like they did in 2018 on a large scale….a must read and action required by the FEC and our AG. A COUNTER PLAN by Pres Trump Team needed to CANCEL out the FRAUD Voting
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/warning-democrat-data-firm-says-trump-landslide-likely-election-day-will-flipped-biden-mail-votes-emerging-week-election/
I think it would be great if in those districts where there is good reason to believe that some voters are shuttled between multiple polling places to vote more than once, if such places surprised voters by having one of their fingers inked when their vote is cast, and then arresting for voting fraud any who show up to vote again with an inked finger.
Easy work today. That was a mauling.
Great work Kayleigh!
Prestitutes couldn’t get past PDJT threatening to hold back funds. Or the trigger tweet of voting twice. Great job Kayleigh!
Over 300k votes were thrown out in 2016!!!
Mail In Your vote and Vote In Person to Make Sure Your Vote is counted!
God bless that lady and her patience. I’d just get off the podium and slap them all across the face.
Not a single mention of Pelosi from her flying monkeys in the Fourth Estate. Or is that a Fifth Column?
Sad Clown Pelosi is getting ROASTED IN CALI!
These “small things” are REVOLUTIONARY!
If there was an Socially Liberal Fiscal Conservative Republican running against her this year, THE REPUBLICAN COULD WIN IN SAN FRANCISCO!
Do you have any non-anecdotal evidence that a republican can win there?
Arnold
Maybe not a Republican, but I bet a gay libertarian type from the tech industry could win in San Francisco. Imagine someone like Rick Grenell debating Pelosi.
Lol, that debate would be absolutely fabulous but I think it would be in the realm of fantasy. The Putrid Princess Pelosi would never lower herself to debate a peon.
Pelosi won more red votes in a single day than Trump could turn in a year. To seal any fence sitters remaining, she blamed the hair salon owner!
Worse is the offended class of hair and nail people have massive influence to turn multiple customers as well. There is no way this issue with Pelosi is not going to be talked about throughout the industry.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So that’s how to get a haircut at a closed salon. Make an appointment for Nancy Pelosi
Hiden Biden never answers anything even close to these LOADED SLANTED DETAILED QUESTIONS!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kay and PT ought to pre-condition every question upon the “reporter” indicating which question they/their brothel have posed to Biden that he has answered. if they cannot come up with one, you do not get to ask me a question.
Yes, I agree. Silly Biden. His press conferences are hideous, fluffy and probably pre approved questions
Kayleigh is a dragon slayer. Poised, informed, articulate, honest and direct. And I would never want to tangle with her lol. She is a killer.
Twitter has flagged the Presidents comments about making sure voters are not disenfranchised.
Twitter has not and will not flag Joe Biden’s repeated tweets about the fine people lie.
Enemy of the people.
The President should fact check Biden and subsequently Twitter with his own tweet.
The press who attend these briefing are more an more seen as juveniles with a low-life persona. How can anyone see them as anything respectful or relevant?
The press briefing as far as any substance, is nothing more than an exercise for Kayleigh to verify their stupidity and the asses they must be in their everyday life. Can you imagine being married to any of these hopeless dolts?
As a Georgetown alumna, she manifests true Georgetown spirit that redounds in the cheer “Hoya Saxa!” (Hard Rocks!)
KM is amazing. She is this role. I have never in my 59 years seen anyone so on point, tenacious, unforgiving to Bullshxx. Media outlets should start evaluating the WH press Corp based on how KM handles them. Part of a job requirement. Damn she’s good!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
…while also being a perfect lady!
