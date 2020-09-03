DOJ Begins Indicting Portland (and National) Rioters With Federal “Civil Disorder” Charges…

18 U.S. Code § 231. “Civil Disorders” is a charge defined under federal law as a “public disturbance involving acts of violence which causes an immediate danger of or results in injury to people or their property.” [LINK] Apparently this federal statute is now being used by U.S. attorney’s across the country.
OREGON – Two men and a woman appeared before a federal judge Wednesday in Portland, becoming the first in Oregon to face the rare federal charge of civil disorder for alleged violence during this summer’s turbulent protests.
A Seattle man is accused of launching a ball bearing with a slingshot during a downtown demonstration in July and striking a Portland Fire Bureau medic.
A Portland woman is accused of throwing a helmet that struck a police sergeant in the head last week outside the Police Bureau’s North Precinct.
Another man is accused of repeatedly using a hammer to strike the glass above the front door of the Police Bureau’s East Precinct and elbowing an officer in the face in early August and then throwing frozen eggs and other objects at police three days later outside the Penumbra Kelly Building on East Burnside Street.
The felony cases against Jesse Herman Bates, 38, Michelle Peterson O’Connor, 31, and Krystopher Michael Donnelly, 27, mark a significant detour from past practice in Oregon — federal prosecutors here haven’t used the charge in recent memory. (read more)
Good to see some accountability finally being leveled….
A citzen reporter uncovers a war encampment:
LikeLiked by 6 people
*citizen
LikeLiked by 1 person
Honourable Attorney General Barr –
A citizen reporter has just provided evidence in the video above that the Portland rioters are being financially supported by the local government. Maybe you could do us taxpayers a favour and trace who is providing the funding and arrest those entities/people?
Thanks in advance.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yea, I don’t think so. That would be a little too close to his wealthy friends for comfort. Locking up the low level rioters shows he cares.
Don’t get me wrong, I would love to see that materialize, but not with his track record so far.
LikeLike
It’s great tha they have indicted two of the hounders of yahoos involved. How about the Obama gang back in Washington DC…there is tons of evidence and still, after three years, no joy of the American People that have endure all of the terrible things they have done to our Country…
LikeLike
I was staying in and driving around Portland for 3 days in late January and I noticed what seemed like a war encampment near the bus station. Asked a local when all those tents popped up, was the homeless problem that bad, and how could those businesses allow whole streets to be taken over by an encampment. He said they popped up in 2016, well after the 2008 crash. It was so ominous to me that I came home and talked about it that day and maybe 30 times since then. That one was out in the open.
LikeLike
Good start.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Fine; what would the fines and jail time be for these types of offenses?
We need the consequences to be a deterent to future crime.
LikeLiked by 1 person
…meaning not what is posted, but, what time will they actually serve?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whatever a Judge says, up to 5 Yrs. Fines unspecified.
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/231
I say charge every single one of them. Bleed their funds dry in legal actions. Hope for the max sentences and huge fines. I know it is unlikely, but the legal costs for hundreds of them will be staggering. One flea won’t kill a dog, but a thousand will.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I will venture that the perps will not show up in court. This is fine because then there will be federal arrest warrants out for them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Good to see some accountability finally being leveled….”
Yes, indeed it is!
Ecclesiastes 8:11 KJV
Because sentence against an evil work is not executed speedily, therefore the heart of the sons of men is fully set in them to do evil.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The elitists don’t understand what the Faithful of the Bible understood hundreds and hundreds of years ago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or perhaps, they understand all too well.
LikeLike
“federal law”
Does that mean soy fed mayors can’t save their fellow anarchists?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes it does. Local District Attorney, Mayor, Governor, have no jurisdiction on Federal charges. If they interfere, it is Obstruction of Justice charges for them.
LikeLike
My, my, my, it’s a start…
LikeLiked by 1 person
The defense will likely argue that the charges should be thrown out because the law hasn’t been enforced recently. Not that that should matter, but it probably will.
LikeLike
Violence, destruction of property everything we’ve seen are crimes. The democrat cities have DAs, mayors etc. who won’t enforce laws to protect law abiding citizens. The federal government needs to step up since they won’t do their jobs. All for it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Withhold Federal funds where appropriate.
Insanity to arrest & then release violent Hooligans.
LikeLike
Will be interesting to follow how these prosecutions play out in parallel Federal Courts and prisons.. ?Jury trials and all the standard courtroom drama? Legals?
LikeLike
Launching a ball bearing at people? I’d tack on more charges for that.
Let Camelia defend that.
LikeLike
“A Seattle man is accused of launching a ball bearing with a slingshot during a downtown demonstration in July and striking a Portland Fire Bureau medic.”
And said Seattle resident was found hiding in Cal Anderson Park, home of the infamous “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” aka CHAZ/CHOP…which is still littered with tents and garbage two months later! SPD swept the camp AGAIN on Tuesday, which is when Jesse Bates was picked up.
They also found knives, a machete, homemade spike strips, and a tent full of wooden ” riot shields” with the Antifa fist stenciled on them…cause that’s what homeless people generally haul around, right?!
The City is still providing sanitation services to the park AND also hired a private security company to patrol it so that the “residents” would feel safe. Of course, the security guards were chased out by Antifa thugs the first night and have not returned!
LikeLike
James Woods: They painted themselves into a corner with their violence and they’re now a party without a rational platform. Democrats are a mess.
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/james-woods-they-painted-themselves-into-a-corner-with-their-violence-and-theyre-now-a-party-without-a-rational-platform-democrats-are-a-mess/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not good enough. Their violent acts precisely meet the federal definition of terrorism:
28 CFR § 0.85 – General functions
https://www.law.cornell.edu/cfr/text/28/0.85
§ 0.85 General functions.
The Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation shall:
(l) Exercise Lead Agency responsibility in investigating all crimes for which it has primary or concurrent jurisdiction and which involve terrorist activities or acts in preparation of terrorist activities within the statutory jurisdiction of the United States. Within the United States, this would include the collection, coordination, analysis, management and dissemination of intelligence and criminal information as appropriate. If another Federal agency identifies an individual who is engaged in terrorist activities or in acts in preparation of terrorist activities, that agency is requested to promptly notify the FBI. ****Terrorism includes the unlawful use of force and violence against persons or property to intimidate or coerce a government, the civilian population, or any segment thereof, in furtherance of political or social objectives.****
My addendum: apparently not applicable when those terrorist acts further the agenda of the swamp / deep state / globalist proponents occupying the DOJ.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, this defeats the Left’s argument that Trump WANTS the riots to continue for the sake of an election. I anticipate that many people will stop showing up once they realize local DAs can’t protect them.
LikeLike
These miscreants are way past chronological adulthood. Lock them up. Who pays their bills?
LikeLike
This is aka Obama/Soetoro/Shabbazz’s Terror
Past is prologue
Way back machine…
All about the origins of Obama’s ANTIFA
LikeLike