Wednesday September 2nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
Father in heaven, I come before you in the Mighty name of Jesus because I have been invited to come boldly before your throne of grace to find mercy and grace to help in time of need (Hebrews 4:16). I resist the oppression that has come against me and my house and lift up a shout of praise (Psalm 100:1). I glorify you and your majesty and declare that there is no one like you. The name of Jesus is the name above every name, at whose name every knee must bow in heaven and on earth and under the earth (Philippians 2:10). I declare that all evil agents must bow the knee at the mention of His name.
I release chariots of God (Isaiah 66:15) into the midst of enemy encampments and fronts mounted against my life, family, business, and calling in the name of Jesus. I declare that the forces of darkness must be cut down. I smite evil agents with madness, blindness, and confusion of heart (Deuteronomy 28:28). I declare that evil forces will loathe the day they receive assignments against me, for I choose to stand in my identity as a child of the Most High God. May the broom of destruction (Isaiah 14:23) sweep up all of the defilement that the enemy has planted against my life, including his agents and constructs.
I arm the hosts of heaven (Psalm 59:5) with light-based weaponry that hyper-focuses the light of Jesus (John 1:4-5) upon their targets. Go and punish the hosts of evil. I speak that the breath of God (Isaiah 11:4) strikes the enemy coming in and going out. I declare that evil spirits that are apprehended are force-fed the bread of adversity and the waters of affliction (Isaiah 30:20). I declare that they are smitten with boils (Exodus 9:9-11) and they are pierced through with daggers (Judges 3:16).
I speak that there will remain no safe place for the enemies that take up arms against me. The pursuers will become the pursued as the vengeance of God is engaged on my behalf (Deuteronomy 32:35). I speak that my testimony of injustice is beheld in the courts of heaven and becomes the evidence that unleashes the wrath of God (Psalm 59:13) upon his enemies that destroy my life and the lives of those he loves. At his wrath the earth will tremble, and the nations will not be able to endure his indignation (Jeremiah 10:10).
I declare that all of the areas of my life that are under attack are being re-tuned and harmonized to the frequency of the voice of the Most High God (Psalm 18:13), down to the very genetics that compose my person. I receive winds of refreshing and condemn the evil powers that mount themselves against me to the burning wind (Psalm 11:6). I declare that all of their paths, rivers, highways, wormholes, portals and stargates, are rigged with snares, tripwires, and booby traps that are linked to devastating glory bombs. I speak that your angels surround me round about, above and below, and against every dimensional access point in Jesus name (Psalm 91:11). I thank you for the power of the blood of Jesus (Revelation 12:11), by which I cover every component of my life, family, business, ministry, and destiny. Amen
Cited:
Weapons of warfare prayer 2 – Bride ministries international. (2018, October 18). Bride Ministries International. https://bridemovement.com/weapons-of-warfare-prayer-2/
LikeLike
T o everyone out there.This is a prayer to pray over you and your loved ones every day as we are living in dangerous times
LikeLike
For some reason this feels like a reckoning . . .
LikeLiked by 2 people
. . . but deliver us from the Evil One.
LikeLike
“Keep a strict watch against every appearance of pride: it appears imperceptibly, particularly in time of vexation and irritability against others for quite unimportant causes.”
From “My Life in Christ” by Saint John of Kronstadt
LikeLike
Prayer of Saint Ioannikios the Great (+ 846)
My hope is the Father, my refuge the Son, my protection the Holy Spirit. O Holy Trinity, glory to Thee.
LikeLike
Theres a full moon .. in the sky
Its got a hold on me, I’m hypnotized
Like your love ..its getting stronger
Please keep my heart a little longer…..
LikeLike
Powerful stuff.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“… Rise like lions … ye are many, they are few.” Indeed.
But look not to England … it is, I fear, gone.
LikeLike
Can The Law Save?
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
This writer does not wear clerical garb, but somehow when he visits a church away from home, someone is apt to step up to him and ask: “Are you by any chance a minister?”
Acts 13 tells how this once happened to Paul and Barnabas. They had entered a synagogue as strangers and simply sat down to listen. After “the reading of the law and the prophets,” however, the leaders of the service sent someone to ask them: “Ye men and brethren, if ye have any word of exhortation for the people, say on” (Verses 14 and 15). Somehow Paul and Barnabas had been recognized as men of God.
The custom at that time was to read a passage from the Law and then some passages in which the prophets urged the people to observe the Law. This was followed by an exhortation by one or more of the religious leaders present.
Well, Paul did have a word of exhortation for the people, but it would be somewhat of a surprise. Getting to the point of his message, he preached to them Christ and the resurrection, and closed his talk with the words: “Be it known unto you, therefore, men and brethren, that through this Man is preached unto you the forgiveness of sins; and by Him all that believe are justified from all things, from which ye could not be justified by the law of Moses”(Verses 38 and 39).
This was the gist of his “exhortation”: Don’t trust in the Law for salvation — trust in Christ, who fulfilled the Law and died for your sins. This makes sense, and it agrees with the Bible as a whole. “By the Law is the knowledge of sin” (Rom. 3:20): “it was added because of transgressions” (Gal.3:19): “for as many as are of the works of the Law are under the curse” (Gal.3:10); but “Christ hath redeemed us from the curse of the Law, being made a curse for us” (Gal.3:13). “Therefore we conclude that a man is justified by faith without the deeds of the Law” (Rom. 3:28).
It should be obvious that the Law can only condemn sinners, but it is also a fact that Christ died for sinners, to save them from the condemnation of the Law. “Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ” (Rom. 5:1).
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/can-the-law-save/
Acts 13:13 Now when Paul and his company loosed from Paphos, they came to Perga in Pamphylia: and John departing from them returned to Jerusalem.
14 But when they departed from Perga, they came to Antioch in Pisidia, and went into the synagogue on the sabbath day, and sat down.
Acts 13:38 Be it known unto you therefore, men and brethren, that through this man is preached unto you the forgiveness of sins:
39 And by him all that believe are justified from all things, from which ye could not be justified by the law of Moses.
Romans 3:20 Therefore by the deeds of the law there shall no flesh be justified in his sight: for by the law is the knowledge of sin.
Galatians 3:19 Wherefore then serveth the law? It was added because of transgressions, till the seed should come to whom the promise was made; and it was ordained by angels in the hand of a mediator.
Galatians 3:10 For as many as are of the works of the law are under the curse: for it is written, Cursed is every one that continueth not in all things which are written in the book of the law to do them.
Galatians 3:13 Christ hath redeemed us from the curse of the law, being made a curse for us: for it is written, Cursed is every one that hangeth on a tree:
Romans 3:28 Therefore we conclude that a man is justified by faith without the deeds of the law.
Romans 5:1 Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ:
LikeLike